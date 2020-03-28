Katie Holmes Gets Glowing in N.Y.C., Plus Mark Wahlberg, Liev Schreiber and More

People

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

<p>A smiling Katie Holmes totes her suitcase on Friday in New York City.</p>
City Pretty

<p>Mark Wahlberg steps out after a sweat session in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Flower Power

<p>Liev Schreiber takes a stroll on Friday in Los Angeles.</p>
Sunny Day

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger gets all covered up to ride his motorcycle in Malibu on Friday.</p>
On a Roll

<p>Kate Hudson goes out for her daily exercise on Friday in Los Angeles. </p>
Feeling Neutral

<p>Kelly Killoren Bensimon stays home in style on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
Good Vibes

<p>Jennifer Garner puts on her running gear to go for a power walk on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.</p>
Walk It Out

<p>Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne take their new foster puppy with them to go for a grocery run at Erewhon Market in L.A on Thursday.</p>
Puppy Parents

<p>Jordana Brewster wears a jacket that says, “Have a nice day,” and a big smile while on a walk through sunny Brentwood, California, on Thursday.</p>
Positive Vibes

<p>Amy Poehler brightens up her Thursday by purchasing a bouquet of spring flowers in Beverly Hills.</p>
Spring Has Sprung

<p>Stella Maxwell wears a black cropped T-shirt and tie-dye pants to make a quick coffee run on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Cute & Comfy

<p>Helena Christensen carries fresh-cut flowers on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.</p>
Flower Power

<p>Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber go for a run with the family dog on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.</p>
Run Along

<p>A shirtless Tyler Cameron takes a break on Thursday while out for a jog in Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
Just Passing By

<p>Jane Lynch soaks up the sunshine solo on Thursday in Los Angeles. </p>
No Plain Jane

<p>Olivia Wilde and her younger brother Charlie Cockburn enjoy some fresh air together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. </p>
Sibling Stroll

<p>Days after donating $1 million to frontline responders of the coronavirus crisis, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride around his neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Staying Active

<p>Goldie Hawn gets her steps in during L.A.’s shelter-in-place mandate on Wednesday.</p>
Vision in a Visor

<p>Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visit the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to get updates on research for a coronavirus test on Wednesday in Stockholm.</p>
Royal Visit

<p>Lucy Hale stocks up on groceries on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Brown Bagging It

<p>Alia Shawkat looks chic and cozy as she grabs some essentials on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
No Athleisure Here

<p>Alec Baldwin maintains his distance from friends (not pictured) while chatting outside in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.</p>
Hamptons Hideaway

<p>On Wednesday in L.A., Tyra Banks hits up celeb-favorite organic grocer Erewhon Market with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin (not pictured).</p>
Grocery Get-up

<p>A solo Nina Dobrev goes for a walk with her pup in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
The White Stuff

<p>Luke Wilson gets in a workout on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
Running Start

<p>Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith — due with their first child together on Thursday — keep things moving with their dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
What to 'Due'

<p>Margaret Qualley goes for a quick coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Gray Lady

<p>Orlando Bloom takes his pup, Mighty, for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday. </p>
Who Let the Dog Out?

<p>Aubrey Plaza stops to chat with a neighbor while out for a walk with her dogs in L.A. on Tuesday. </p>
Hey Neighbor!

<p>Wells Adams goes for a run with his dog on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
Running Around

<p>Mom-to-be Katy Perry stops at a gas station in L.A. on Tuesday, looking comfy and cozy in an all-gray outfit. </p>
Grab and Go

<p>Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor steps out on Tuesday in L.A. to walk her dog. </p>
Strolling Along

<p><i>Sneaky Pete </i>actor Giovanni Ribisi takes a walk in L.A. on Tuesday in a monochrome, all-khaki look. </p>
Walk Through the Neighborhood

<p>Annabelle Wallis grabs a few groceries with boyfriend Chris Pine (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday. </p>
Paper or Plastic?

<p>Parents-to-be Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson take a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
In Step

<p>Simon Cowell makes a grocery run solo on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
Go Cart

<p>Cody Simpson makes a quick stop for snacks while out in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
In the Bag

<p>Robin Wright and her husband Clement Giraudet take a walk on the beach in Santa Monica, California, with their pup on Tuesday.</p>
Life's a Beach

<p>Also on doggie duty on Tuesday, Olivia Palermo, who walks her pooch in N.Y.C.</p>
New York Minute

<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality time outside on Monday as they go for a walk in the actor’s Brentwood, California, neighborhood.</p>
Look of Love

<p>Don Cheadle takes his workout on the go through Santa Monica, California, on Monday.</p>
Road Workout

<p>Amber Heard and girlfriend Bianca Butti hold hands as they make their way to Home Depot on Monday in L.A.</p>
Supply Run

<p>Pippa Matthews rides her bike through West London on Monday wearing a green fur-lined parka and black suede boots.</p>
Street Cruiser

<p>Jude Law pops in Le Pain Quotidien to get his breakfast and coffee to go on Monday in London.</p>
Tasty Take-Out

<p>Owen Wilson sports a gray beanie and khaki slacks as he goes for a walk near L.A. on Monday.</p>
Outdoorsy Outfit

<p>Holly Madison layers up for her walk through Studio City, California, on Monday.</p>
Flannel Flare

<p>Reese Witherspoon doesn't even touch the ground on Monday while out for a jog in L.A.</p>
Going Airborne

<p>Hugh Jackman bundles up to walk his dog on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.</p>
Monday Mood

<p>Denise Richards spends her day quarantined with her husband Aaron Phypers at his Q360 healing center in Malibu, California, helping dogs in need from Road Dogs & Rescue.</p>
Doggone It

<p>Also hanging with a furry friend on Monday, Helena Bonham Carter, who walks her dog in London.</p>
Pattern Maker

<p>An injured Eric McCormack uses a scooter to take his dog out on Monday in L.A. </p>
Roll Along

<p>Adam Sandler soaks up some sunshine while on a bike ride on Sunday in Malibu, California.</p>
Hot Wheels

<p>Pierce Brosnan enjoys a walk on the beach while in Hawaii with his family on Friday.</p>
Beach Bum

<p>Paris Jackson steps out in a laid-back ensemble on Saturday in L.A.</p>
Keep It Cozy

<p>Guest host Alec Baldwin jokes around with guest star Maya Rudolph in a pre-taped segment for <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>, airing Monday from Burbank, California.</p>
In the Hot Seat

<p>Olivia Palermo takes her pup for a stroll in Brooklyn on Saturday.</p>
Dog Days

<p>Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett take a coffee break in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
Fueling Up

<p>Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (not pictured) take their dog Colombo for a walk around their neighborhood in N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
Walk It Out

<p>Joel McHale takes a trip to his local farmers market on Sunday in L.A.</p>
To Market, To Market

<p>Florence Pugh and Zach Braff keep their hands covered during a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Gloved Love

<p>Pregnant Katy Perry stops by her local pharmacy with her dog Nugget tucked into her shirt in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Stocking Up

<p>Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman get some exercise during a dog walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Talk and Walk

<p>Kristen Stewart heads to the park with friends after going for a Saturday hike in Los Feliz, California.</p>
Take a Hike

<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Puppy Love

<p>Model Georgia Fowler goes for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend, Nathan Dalah, on Friday.</p>
Beach Day

<p>Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson take a walk together in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Fresh Air

<p>Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo on Friday in New York City.</p>
Furry Friend

<p>Olivia Wilde enjoys a hike in Los Angeles with a friend on Friday.</p>
'Wilde' About Exercise

<p>Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
'Perry' On

<p>Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Hair Toss

<p>Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Home in the Hamptons

<p>Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.</p>
Park Place

<p>Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Vested Interest

<p>Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.</p>
Beach Bum

<p>Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central Park</p>
Staying Central

<p>James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.</p>
Capped Off

<p>Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.</p>
Friday Feels

<p>Chris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.</p>
Full Hands

<p>Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Pregnant Pause

<p>Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida</p>
Fast Feet

<p>Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Spin Cycle

<p>Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Take a Hike

<p>Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Food for Thought

<p>Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Wind-Blown Beauty

<p>A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
Surfs Up

<p>Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
Sunny Stroll

<p>Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.</p>
Walk It Out

<p><i>The Bachelorette</i>’s Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
Staying Active

<p>Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Supply Refresh

<p>Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Solo Session

<p>Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Lovers' Lane

<p>Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Grab & Go

