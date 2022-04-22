Kathy Hilton’s Mother’s Day Wish List Includes a Swarovski Crystal-Encrusted Mini Bag, Naturally

  • <p>As far as moms go, Kathy Hilton is pretty much as cool as they come. In true maternal fashion, she’s selflessly played a supporting role as her daughters Paris and Nicky have dominated the spotlight since the early 2000s, and as her half-sisters made headlines on <em>Real Housewives</em>. (And as husband Rick did typical global business tycoon stuff). But after joining the last season of <em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em>, Hilton’s charm and humor made her an instant fan favorite, giving Kathy a spotlight of her very own—and a bright one at that. Beloved for her pranks and authenticity, the world is bound to see a whole lot more of the tastemaker, philanthropist, and expert party hostess. Ahead of this Mother’s Day, the mom and grandmother shared some of her top gifting picks for the holiday. </p>
    As far as moms go, Kathy Hilton is pretty much as cool as they come. In true maternal fashion, she’s selflessly played a supporting role as her daughters Paris and Nicky have dominated the spotlight since the early 2000s, and as her half-sisters made headlines on Real Housewives. (And as husband Rick did typical global business tycoon stuff). But after joining the last season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hilton’s charm and humor made her an instant fan favorite, giving Kathy a spotlight of her very own—and a bright one at that. Beloved for her pranks and authenticity, the world is bound to see a whole lot more of the tastemaker, philanthropist, and expert party hostess. Ahead of this Mother’s Day, the mom and grandmother shared some of her top gifting picks for the holiday.

  • <p><strong>Foundrae</strong></p><p>foundrae.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://foundrae.com/products/mini-engravable-heart-12mm-yellow-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“The most memorable gift [I’ve received for Mother<strong>’</strong>s Day] has got to be this gold heart charm from Foundrae with all the children’s initials.”</p>
    “The most memorable gift [I’ve received for Mothers Day] has got to be this gold heart charm from Foundrae with all the children’s initials.”

  • <p><strong>Oscar de la Renta</strong></p><p>oscardelarenta.com</p><p><strong>$4990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oscardelarenta.com%2Fshop%2Fp%2Fgunmetal-swarovski-mini-tro-bag-20762&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39773903%2Fkathy-hilton-mothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“A TRO bag from Oscar de la Renta. I just started collecting them.”</p>
    “A TRO bag from Oscar de la Renta. I just started collecting them.”

  • <p><strong>High Camp Supply </strong></p><p>highcampsupply.com</p><p><strong>$285.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://highcampsupply.com/collections/all/products/the-muse-vine-bloom-candle-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I recently sent out High Camp Supply Gardenia Vine and Bloom Boxes to friends who hosted us during awards season and over spring break—the scent when you open the box is heavenly.”</p>
    “I recently sent out High Camp Supply Gardenia Vine and Bloom Boxes to friends who hosted us during awards season and over spring break—the scent when you open the box is heavenly.”

  • <p><strong>Heidi Carey </strong></p><p>heidicarey.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.heidicarey.com/collections/all-1/products/tulip-classic-robe-with-scalloping" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I love Heidi Carey’s Classic Robe with Scalloping—it is lightweight, I live in it, and she has a new tulip pattern that I will be giving out this summer.”</p>
    “I love Heidi Carey’s Classic Robe with Scalloping—it is lightweight, I live in it, and she has a new tulip pattern that I will be giving out this summer.”

  • <p><strong>Stephanie Gottlieb </strong></p><p>stephaniegottlieb.com</p><p><strong>$4000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://stephaniegottlieb.com/products/original-personalized-slider-bangle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I recently received two Stephanie Gottlieb gold slide bangles with my granddaughters’ names on them. I am excited to get a third one to celebrate two new grandchildren arriving to our family—my daughter Nicky is due this summer and my daughter-in-law Tessa is due in the fall!”</p>
    “I recently received two Stephanie Gottlieb gold slide bangles with my granddaughters’ names on them. I am excited to get a third one to celebrate two new grandchildren arriving to our family—my daughter Nicky is due this summer and my daughter-in-law Tessa is due in the fall!”

  • <p><strong>Godinger</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.37</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000VA9RUS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39773903%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Perfect for the flowers you receive on Mother’s Day.”</p>
    “Perfect for the flowers you receive on Mother’s Day.”

  • <p><strong>French Sole </strong></p><p>frenchsoleshoes.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://frenchsoleshoes.com/collections/nickyhilton/products/kathy-blush-leather" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I am excited to give out my namesake Nicky Hilton x French Sole ‘Kathy’ ballet flat in blush pink. They are so comfortable and chic and I know the designer quite well 😉 . I will be keeping <em>plenty</em> on-hand in a variety of sizes to gift family and friends.”</p>
    “I am excited to give out my namesake Nicky Hilton x French Sole ‘Kathy’ ballet flat in blush pink. They are so comfortable and chic and I know the designer quite well 😉 . I will be keeping plenty on-hand in a variety of sizes to gift family and friends.”

  • <p><strong>Nest New York </strong></p><p>nestnewyork.com</p><p><strong>$92.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nestnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Frattan-bamboo-3-wick-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39773903%2Fkathy-hilton-mothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“You can NEVER go wrong with a candle! One of my favorites is the new Nest 3-wick candle in grapefruit, which comes in a wicker holder that is great to use for floral arrangements once the candle is finished.”</p>
    “You can NEVER go wrong with a candle! One of my favorites is the new Nest 3-wick candle in grapefruit, which comes in a wicker holder that is great to use for floral arrangements once the candle is finished.”

  • <p><strong>Mrs. John L Strong </strong></p><p>mrsstrong.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://mrsstrong.com/collections/entertaining/products/entertaining-journal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Mrs. Strong has a wonderful selection of gifts—their entertaining journal makes a beautiful one.”</p>
    “Mrs. Strong has a wonderful selection of gifts—their entertaining journal makes a beautiful one.”

  • <p><strong>Hermès</strong></p><p>hermes.com</p><p><strong>$355.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hermes.com/us/en/product/l-epopee-d-hermes-detail-scarf-70-H983793Sv13/?engineid=GOOGLE&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI4Ofnld2g9wIVkTytBh3ZbALXEAQYAiABEgIhcfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I think an Hermès scarf or shawl—really anything that comes nestled in that classic orange box with the brown ribbon—is always a special luxe gift!” </p>
    “I think an Hermès scarf or shawl—really anything that comes nestled in that classic orange box with the brown ribbon—is always a special luxe gift!”

  • <p><strong>Voluspa</strong></p><p>voluspa.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.voluspa.com/products/wildflowers-luxe-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I always have a Voluspa candle lit in my house over the holidays, and we gave out their newest scent, ‘Wildflower,’ at my birthday dinner. The scent is delicious and the box it comes in is so pretty.”</p>
    “I always have a Voluspa candle lit in my house over the holidays, and we gave out their newest scent, ‘Wildflower,’ at my birthday dinner. The scent is delicious and the box it comes in is so pretty.”

  • <p><strong>Gibbs Smith</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1423657616?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39773903%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“My friends Alison Speer and Kimberly Whitman are just two of the women who are featured in this beautiful book about one of my favorite subjects: table top.”</p>
    “My friends Alison Speer and Kimberly Whitman are just two of the women who are featured in this beautiful book about one of my favorite subjects: table top.”

  • <p><strong>Jennifer Fisher </strong></p><p>jenniferfisherjewelry.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://jenniferfisherjewelry.com/products/jf-universal-jf-curry-salt-and-jf-spicy-salt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I love the Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio. It’s a fun and unexpected gift that’s <em>very</em> useful in the kitchen.”</p>
    “I love the Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio. It’s a fun and unexpected gift that’s very useful in the kitchen.”

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fhinote-modern-messaging%2Fid1576511146&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39773903%2Fkathy-hilton-mothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE APP">GET THE APP</a></p><p>“If you haven’t downloaded the Hi-Note app, you need to! It’s free, and it’s a great way to send personalized notes via text. I love stationery, and this brings that stationery feel to texting. I love sending notes to my friends and family just letting them know I am thinking of them throughout the day.”</p>
    “If you haven’t downloaded the Hi-Note app, you need to! It’s free, and it’s a great way to send personalized notes via text. I love stationery, and this brings that stationery feel to texting. I love sending notes to my friends and family just letting them know I am thinking of them throughout the day.”

<p><strong>Foundrae</strong></p><p>foundrae.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://foundrae.com/products/mini-engravable-heart-12mm-yellow-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“The most memorable gift [I’ve received for Mother<strong>’</strong>s Day] has got to be this gold heart charm from Foundrae with all the children’s initials.”</p>
<p><strong>Oscar de la Renta</strong></p><p>oscardelarenta.com</p><p><strong>$4990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oscardelarenta.com%2Fshop%2Fp%2Fgunmetal-swarovski-mini-tro-bag-20762&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39773903%2Fkathy-hilton-mothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“A TRO bag from Oscar de la Renta. I just started collecting them.”</p>
<p><strong>High Camp Supply </strong></p><p>highcampsupply.com</p><p><strong>$285.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://highcampsupply.com/collections/all/products/the-muse-vine-bloom-candle-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I recently sent out High Camp Supply Gardenia Vine and Bloom Boxes to friends who hosted us during awards season and over spring break—the scent when you open the box is heavenly.”</p>
<p><strong>Heidi Carey </strong></p><p>heidicarey.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.heidicarey.com/collections/all-1/products/tulip-classic-robe-with-scalloping" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I love Heidi Carey’s Classic Robe with Scalloping—it is lightweight, I live in it, and she has a new tulip pattern that I will be giving out this summer.”</p>
<p><strong>Stephanie Gottlieb </strong></p><p>stephaniegottlieb.com</p><p><strong>$4000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://stephaniegottlieb.com/products/original-personalized-slider-bangle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I recently received two Stephanie Gottlieb gold slide bangles with my granddaughters’ names on them. I am excited to get a third one to celebrate two new grandchildren arriving to our family—my daughter Nicky is due this summer and my daughter-in-law Tessa is due in the fall!”</p>
<p><strong>Godinger</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.37</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000VA9RUS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39773903%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Perfect for the flowers you receive on Mother’s Day.”</p>
<p><strong>French Sole </strong></p><p>frenchsoleshoes.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://frenchsoleshoes.com/collections/nickyhilton/products/kathy-blush-leather" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I am excited to give out my namesake Nicky Hilton x French Sole ‘Kathy’ ballet flat in blush pink. They are so comfortable and chic and I know the designer quite well 😉 . I will be keeping <em>plenty</em> on-hand in a variety of sizes to gift family and friends.”</p>
<p><strong>Nest New York </strong></p><p>nestnewyork.com</p><p><strong>$92.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nestnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Frattan-bamboo-3-wick-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39773903%2Fkathy-hilton-mothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“You can NEVER go wrong with a candle! One of my favorites is the new Nest 3-wick candle in grapefruit, which comes in a wicker holder that is great to use for floral arrangements once the candle is finished.”</p>
<p><strong>Mrs. John L Strong </strong></p><p>mrsstrong.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://mrsstrong.com/collections/entertaining/products/entertaining-journal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“Mrs. Strong has a wonderful selection of gifts—their entertaining journal makes a beautiful one.”</p>
<p><strong>Hermès</strong></p><p>hermes.com</p><p><strong>$355.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hermes.com/us/en/product/l-epopee-d-hermes-detail-scarf-70-H983793Sv13/?engineid=GOOGLE&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI4Ofnld2g9wIVkTytBh3ZbALXEAQYAiABEgIhcfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I think an Hermès scarf or shawl—really anything that comes nestled in that classic orange box with the brown ribbon—is always a special luxe gift!” </p>
<p><strong>Voluspa</strong></p><p>voluspa.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.voluspa.com/products/wildflowers-luxe-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I always have a Voluspa candle lit in my house over the holidays, and we gave out their newest scent, ‘Wildflower,’ at my birthday dinner. The scent is delicious and the box it comes in is so pretty.”</p>
<p><strong>Gibbs Smith</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1423657616?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.39773903%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“My friends Alison Speer and Kimberly Whitman are just two of the women who are featured in this beautiful book about one of my favorite subjects: table top.”</p>
<p><strong>Jennifer Fisher </strong></p><p>jenniferfisherjewelry.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://jenniferfisherjewelry.com/products/jf-universal-jf-curry-salt-and-jf-spicy-salt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“I love the Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio. It’s a fun and unexpected gift that’s <em>very</em> useful in the kitchen.”</p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fhinote-modern-messaging%2Fid1576511146&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg39773903%2Fkathy-hilton-mothers-day-gift-guide%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET THE APP">GET THE APP</a></p><p>“If you haven’t downloaded the Hi-Note app, you need to! It’s free, and it’s a great way to send personalized notes via text. I love stationery, and this brings that stationery feel to texting. I love sending notes to my friends and family just letting them know I am thinking of them throughout the day.”</p>

Ahead of Sunday, May 8, the mom and grandmother shared some of her top gifting picks for a very hunky-dory holiday.

