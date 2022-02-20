Lila Moss Is A Beautiful Young Bride Closing The Richard Quinn Fashion Show

  • <p>With a supermodel as a mother, a.k.a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/a32797572/kate-moss-beauty-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Moss" class="link ">Kate Moss</a>, it's no surprise Lila Grace Moss Hack is following in her mother's footsteps by making a name for herself in the fashion industry, so lets find out a little more about the young rising star.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Who is the father of Lila Grace Moss?</h2><p>Lila Grace Moss' father is Creative Director and Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack. Hack reportedly met Kate Moss during an interview for Dazed & Confused magazine in 1999, and they were in a romantic relationship for the next four years.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How old was Kate Moss when she had Lila Moss?</h2><p>Supermodel Kate Moss was 27 when she had her first and only child Lila in 2002.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How old is Lila Moss?</h2><p>Lila Moss turned 18 last year, her birthday being September 29, and she received her mum's white Mini Cooper as her present.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Is Lila Moss a model?<br></h2><p>Lila nabbed her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/news/a35553/kate-moss-daughter-modelling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first modelling gig" class="link ">first modelling gig</a> at the tender age of 14 - exactly the same age her mum when she was scouted by Storm Model founder, Sarah Doukas - as the face (and hair) of The Braid Bar. In the following years the Brit's modelling career has gone from strength to strength, most notably: becoming the face of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/make-up/a23606951/kate-moss-daughter-lila-grace-marc-jacobs-beauty-campaign/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marc Jacobs Beauty" class="link ">Marc Jacobs Beauty</a> in 2018 at the age of 16, taking <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BqZ7pC7AZMy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her first solo cover on Dazed Magazine" class="link ">her first solo cover on Dazed Magazine</a> in the same year, and starring in Miu Miu's SS20 campaign.</p><p>Finally, the famous offspring has made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, opening for Miu Miu's SS21 show - we're sure her mum is incredibly proud.</p>
    Lila Moss Is A Beautiful Young Bride Closing The Richard Quinn Fashion Show

    With a supermodel as a mother, a.k.a Kate Moss, it's no surprise Lila Grace Moss Hack is following in her mother's footsteps by making a name for herself in the fashion industry, so lets find out a little more about the young rising star.

    Who is the father of Lila Grace Moss?

    Lila Grace Moss' father is Creative Director and Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack. Hack reportedly met Kate Moss during an interview for Dazed & Confused magazine in 1999, and they were in a romantic relationship for the next four years.

    How old was Kate Moss when she had Lila Moss?

    Supermodel Kate Moss was 27 when she had her first and only child Lila in 2002.

    How old is Lila Moss?

    Lila Moss turned 18 last year, her birthday being September 29, and she received her mum's white Mini Cooper as her present.

    Is Lila Moss a model?

    Lila nabbed her first modelling gig at the tender age of 14 - exactly the same age her mum when she was scouted by Storm Model founder, Sarah Doukas - as the face (and hair) of The Braid Bar. In the following years the Brit's modelling career has gone from strength to strength, most notably: becoming the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018 at the age of 16, taking her first solo cover on Dazed Magazine in the same year, and starring in Miu Miu's SS20 campaign.

    Finally, the famous offspring has made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, opening for Miu Miu's SS21 show - we're sure her mum is incredibly proud.

    Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
    Lila Moss walks in Richard Quinn's AW22 show in London during Fashion week

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>On the closing day of MFW SS22 the model walked the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a37749343/versace-and-fendi-joint-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fendace" class="link ">Fendace</a> show wearing a yellow, gold and white printed swimsuit, boxy jacket, gold earrings, necklace and carrying a coordinated tote bag. </p>
    Lila Grace Moss walks in the Fendace show

    On the closing day of MFW SS22 the model walked the Fendace show wearing a yellow, gold and white printed swimsuit, boxy jacket, gold earrings, necklace and carrying a coordinated tote bag.

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • <p>To close off <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/london-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:London Fashion Week" class="link ">London Fashion Week</a>'s SS22 season, Lila Moss Hack walked Richard Quinn's fantastical show. The blonde opened the catwalk, looking almost unrecognisable with newly-bleached eyebrows, wearing a red jumpsuit and silver necklace. </p>
    Lila Moss opens Richard Quinn's SS22 show

    To close off London Fashion Week's SS22 season, Lila Moss Hack walked Richard Quinn's fantastical show. The blonde opened the catwalk, looking almost unrecognisable with newly-bleached eyebrows, wearing a red jumpsuit and silver necklace.

    Isidore Montag - Imaxtree
  • <p>Later today (January 27), Lila Grace Moss Hack is set to join modelling veteran Adwoa Aboah in Creative Director Kim Jones' debut collection for Fendi during the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a35306729/watch-couture-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haute Couture SS21 show" class="link ">Haute Couture SS21 show</a>, which you can stream <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a35306729/watch-couture-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link ">here</a>.</p><p>With her hair set in '30s-style curls and covered in pearls, the 18-year-old looks serene in the teaser videos.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKbzeR2Kw4B/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Lila Moss is set to star in Fendi's SS21 Couture show

    Later today (January 27), Lila Grace Moss Hack is set to join modelling veteran Adwoa Aboah in Creative Director Kim Jones' debut collection for Fendi during the Haute Couture SS21 show, which you can stream here.

    With her hair set in '30s-style curls and covered in pearls, the 18-year-old looks serene in the teaser videos.

    See the original post on Instagram

    fendi@Instagram
  • <p>The just-turned 18-year-old made her debut on the catwalk when opening for Miu Miu's virtual <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/paris-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Fashion Week" class="link ">Paris Fashion Week</a> show.</p><p>'THANK YOU', Moss wrote on her Instagram of the exciting moment, 'for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show.'</p>
    Lila Moss makes her runway debut at Miu Miu's SS21 PFW show, October 2020

    The just-turned 18-year-old made her debut on the catwalk when opening for Miu Miu's virtual Paris Fashion Week show.

    'THANK YOU', Moss wrote on her Instagram of the exciting moment, 'for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show.'

    Imaxtree
  • <p>Moss wore three looks at the sports-themed show, but wore the same jewelled mules throughout.</p>
    Lila Moss makes her runway debut at Miu Miu's SS21 PFW show, October 2020

    Moss wore three looks at the sports-themed show, but wore the same jewelled mules throughout.

    Imaxtree
  • <p>The famous offspring wore her make-up neutral, with her hair in a side-parted low bun.</p>
    Lila Moss makes her runway debut at Miu Miu's SS21 PFW show, October 2020

    The famous offspring wore her make-up neutral, with her hair in a side-parted low bun.

    Imaxtree
Lila Grace Moss Hack is best known as Kate Moss' daughter. Here we explain everything you need to know about her from her first modelling debut to her age.

