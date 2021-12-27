Kate Middleton's Most Elegant Coat Moments of All Time

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/news/g1633/kate-middleton-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Style icon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Style icon</a>, royal patron, mother of three, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g25620264/kate-middleton-repeat-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:famed outfit repeater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">famed outfit repeater</a>–it’s no surprise that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g30149284/kate-middleton-best-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge</a> has an impressive resume. As soon as the temperatures drop and winter weather takes hold, Kate embraces an entirely new seasonal title: coat influencer.<br></p><p>In the colder months, Kate's mastery of all things fashion really shines. Chic coat dresses, luxe plaid numbers, and bright statement pieces–there's no outerwear trend Kate can't own. Prepare to elevate your winter wardrobe thanks to our compilation of Kate Middleton’s all-time greatest coat moments.<br></p>
    1/43

    Kate Middleton's Most Elegant Coat Moments of All Time

    Style icon, royal patron, mother of three, famed outfit repeater–it’s no surprise that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has an impressive resume. As soon as the temperatures drop and winter weather takes hold, Kate embraces an entirely new seasonal title: coat influencer.

    In the colder months, Kate's mastery of all things fashion really shines. Chic coat dresses, luxe plaid numbers, and bright statement pieces–there's no outerwear trend Kate can't own. Prepare to elevate your winter wardrobe thanks to our compilation of Kate Middleton’s all-time greatest coat moments.

  • <p>Let this look prove that Kate has perfected the art of a coat dress. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a festive appearance at the "<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a38462125/prince-william-kate-middleton-royal-family-carol-service-2021-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Together at Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Together at Christmas</a>" community carol service at Westminster Abbey, where Kate opted for a holiday-ready bow-adorned coat dress by Catherine Walker.<br></p>
    2/43

    December 8, 2021

    Let this look prove that Kate has perfected the art of a coat dress. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a festive appearance at the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey, where Kate opted for a holiday-ready bow-adorned coat dress by Catherine Walker.

  • <p>The Duchess wore a navy blue Catherine Walker coat over a military-inspired Alexander McQueen top during a trip to the Imperial War Museum.</p>
    3/43

    November 10, 2021

    The Duchess wore a navy blue Catherine Walker coat over a military-inspired Alexander McQueen top during a trip to the Imperial War Museum.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A tartan look never fails to impress. The Duchess stepped out in a tailored version of <a href="https://www.hollandcooper.com/products/full-length-marlborough-trench-coat-heather-tartan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holland Cooper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holland Cooper</a>'s blue, green, and purple tartan coat to attend a screening of <em>Cruella</em> at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.</p>
    4/43

    May 26, 2021

    A tartan look never fails to impress. The Duchess stepped out in a tailored version of Holland Cooper's blue, green, and purple tartan coat to attend a screening of Cruella at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

  • <p>The Duchess opted for a bright hue to celebrate one of her biggest projects to date. Kate marked the publication of her book, <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a35960777/kate-middleton-hold-still-covid-photography-book/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hold Still" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hold Still</a></em>, at the National Portrait Gallery wearing a red wool coat dress by Eponine and a face mask.<br></p>
    5/43

    May 7, 2021

    The Duchess opted for a bright hue to celebrate one of her biggest projects to date. Kate marked the publication of her book, Hold Still, at the National Portrait Gallery wearing a red wool coat dress by Eponine and a face mask.

  • <p>In late 2020, Will and Kate embarked on a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g34894631/prince-william-kate-middleton-train-tour-photos-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal train tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal train tour </a>across the United Kingdom to thank individuals and organizations who responded to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess chose this vibrant Alexander McQueen coat, worn with a tartan scarf, during a tour stop at Cardiff Castle in Wales.<br></p>
    6/43

    December 8, 2020

    In late 2020, Will and Kate embarked on a royal train tour across the United Kingdom to thank individuals and organizations who responded to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess chose this vibrant Alexander McQueen coat, worn with a tartan scarf, during a tour stop at Cardiff Castle in Wales.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kate re-wore a deep-red Catherine Walker coat for the Commonwealth Day service in London. The Duchess previously chose this coat to celebrate Christmas Day in 2018.</p>
    7/43

    March 9, 2020

    Kate re-wore a deep-red Catherine Walker coat for the Commonwealth Day service in London. The Duchess previously chose this coat to celebrate Christmas Day in 2018.

  • <p>This is a<em> major</em> royal re-wear: Kate first wore this white Reiss coat way back in 2007 when she was just dating Prince William. The Duchess pulled it from the archive for a royal tour in Ireland.</p>
    8/43

    March 4, 2020

    This is a major royal re-wear: Kate first wore this white Reiss coat way back in 2007 when she was just dating Prince William. The Duchess pulled it from the archive for a royal tour in Ireland.

  • <p>Both Will and Kate dressed down for another engagement during the royal tour of Ireland. Kate wore a Friel Utility Jacket for the royal couple's visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre.</p>
    9/43

    March 4, 2020

    Both Will and Kate dressed down for another engagement during the royal tour of Ireland. Kate wore a Friel Utility Jacket for the royal couple's visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Duchess kicked off a royal tour in Ireland wearing an elegant and appropriately green coat by Catherine Walker.<br></p>
    10/43

    March 3, 2020

    The Duchess kicked off a royal tour in Ireland wearing an elegant and appropriately green coat by Catherine Walker.

  • <p>A great coat is truly red carpet-worthy! Kate debuted this custom Alexander McQueen design during an event in Bradford, England.<br></p>
    11/43

    January 15, 2020

    A great coat is truly red carpet-worthy! Kate debuted this custom Alexander McQueen design during an event in Bradford, England.

  • <p>The Duchess was joined by Princess Charlotte and Prince George for church on Christmas Day at Church of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a25604085/st-mary-magdalene-church-sandringham-royal-family-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham</a>. Kate picked this luxe coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion.<br></p>
    12/43

    December 25, 2019

    The Duchess was joined by Princess Charlotte and Prince George for church on Christmas Day at Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. Kate picked this luxe coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A bold purple moment in Oscar de la Renta. Kate chose this coat dress for an event to support one of her patronages, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, in Norfolk.</p>
    13/43

    November 15, 2019

    A bold purple moment in Oscar de la Renta. Kate chose this coat dress for an event to support one of her patronages, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, in Norfolk.

  • <p>Kate kept it sleek in an elegant look of neutrals. She paired a white Catherine Walker coat with a Shamrock pin for a military parade in London.<br></p>
    14/43

    June 6, 2019

    Kate kept it sleek in an elegant look of neutrals. She paired a white Catherine Walker coat with a Shamrock pin for a military parade in London.

  • <p>Kate stepped out for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey re-wearing this statement-making red coat with bold buttons by Catherine Walker. The Duchess previously wore this style during a royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.<br></p>
    15/43

    March 11, 2019

    Kate stepped out for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey re-wearing this statement-making red coat with bold buttons by Catherine Walker. The Duchess previously wore this style during a royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Duchess had a blue moment in this stunning Mulberry coat, worn while Will and Kate were on a royal tour in Northern Ireland. </p>
    16/43

    February 28, 2019

    The Duchess had a blue moment in this stunning Mulberry coat, worn while Will and Kate were on a royal tour in Northern Ireland.

  • <p>Kate re-wore one of her most-loved plaid pieces, a McQ by McQueen coat dress, for the opening of V&A Dundee in Scotland.<br></p>
    17/43

    January 29, 2019

    Kate re-wore one of her most-loved plaid pieces, a McQ by McQueen coat dress, for the opening of V&A Dundee in Scotland.

  • <p>This is a coat that brings the wow factor. Kate stunned in this red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker during a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a15940801/kate-middleton-princess-diana-red-houndstooth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal tour</a> of Stockholm.</p>
    18/43

    January 31, 2018

    This is a coat that brings the wow factor. Kate stunned in this red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker during a royal tour of Stockholm.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kate wore an all-navy look complete with a chic wool coat by Hobbs for one of her first engagements of 2018. The Duchess visited Reach Academy with Place2Be in London, England.</p>
    19/43

    January 10, 2018

    Kate wore an all-navy look complete with a chic wool coat by Hobbs for one of her first engagements of 2018. The Duchess visited Reach Academy with Place2Be in London, England.

  • <p>This festive green and red coat by Miu Miu was the perfect pick for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g30246640/royal-family-christmas-church-photos-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the royal family's annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the royal family's annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham</a>.</p>
    20/43

    December 25, 2017

    This festive green and red coat by Miu Miu was the perfect pick for the royal family's annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

  • <p>The Duchess wore a Catherine Walker coat dress as she <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a32037385/royal-family-easter-traditions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:attended Easter Day Service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">attended Easter Day Service </a>with Prince William at St. George's Chapel.<br></p>
    21/43

    April 16, 2017

    The Duchess wore a Catherine Walker coat dress as she attended Easter Day Service with Prince William at St. George's Chapel.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Will and Kate were all smiles during a visit to the National Football Museum in Manchester, England. The Duchess sported a navy and pink coat by Erdem.</p>
    22/43

    October 14, 2016

    Will and Kate were all smiles during a visit to the National Football Museum in Manchester, England. The Duchess sported a navy and pink coat by Erdem.

  • <p>During their <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g2877/kate-middleton-royal-canada-tour-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal tour</a> of Canada, Kate stepped out in this khaki Troy London parka while boarding a ship in the Victoria Harbour.</p>
    23/43

    October 1, 2016

    During their royal tour of Canada, Kate stepped out in this khaki Troy London parka while boarding a ship in the Victoria Harbour.

  • <p>Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte wave to the crowd as they wrap up their whirlwind royal tour of Canada. Kate wore a white Catherine Walker coat dress with a Maple Leaf pin for their farewell appearance. </p>
    24/43

    October 1, 2016

    Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte wave to the crowd as they wrap up their whirlwind royal tour of Canada. Kate wore a white Catherine Walker coat dress with a Maple Leaf pin for their farewell appearance.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Transitional spring weather calls for a light coat. Kate stepped out in a Michael Kors coat to open the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace in London.</p>
    25/43

    May 4, 2016

    Transitional spring weather calls for a light coat. Kate stepped out in a Michael Kors coat to open the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace in London.

  • <p>Kate beamed at 75th anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets at St Clement Danes Church in London wearing one of her longtime favorite coats. The Duchess stepped out in this light blue Alexander McQueen coat throughout 2014 as well.</p>
    26/43

    February 7, 2016

    Kate beamed at 75th anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets at St Clement Danes Church in London wearing one of her longtime favorite coats. The Duchess stepped out in this light blue Alexander McQueen coat throughout 2014 as well.

  • <p>A bouncy blowout and a statement coat make one chic combo. The Duchess had a hot pink moment in this double-breasted coat by Mulberry during a visit to the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London<br></p>
    27/43

    March 27, 2015

    A bouncy blowout and a statement coat make one chic combo. The Duchess had a hot pink moment in this double-breasted coat by Mulberry during a visit to the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A pregnant Kate chose this pale pink Alexander McQueen coat paired with a Jane Taylor hat for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.</p>
    28/43

    March 9, 2015

    A pregnant Kate chose this pale pink Alexander McQueen coat paired with a Jane Taylor hat for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

  • <p>In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Duchess wore a festive green Hobbs Persephone coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards alongside Prince William. Every St. Patrick's Day, the royals traditionally present sprigs of Shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the Regimen.<br></p>
    29/43

    March 17, 2014

    In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Duchess wore a festive green Hobbs Persephone coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards alongside Prince William. Every St. Patrick's Day, the royals traditionally present sprigs of Shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the Regimen.

  • <p>The Duchess wore this bright green coat dress hybrid by Catherine Walker while visiting the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, Australia.</p>
    30/43

    April 24, 2014

    The Duchess wore this bright green coat dress hybrid by Catherine Walker while visiting the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, Australia.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Duchess wore a belted L.K. Bennett coat complete with a red poppy to honor Remembrance Day. <br></p>
    31/43

    November 7, 2013

    The Duchess wore a belted L.K. Bennett coat complete with a red poppy to honor Remembrance Day.

  • <p>A very pregnant Duchess chose this dalmatian print coat by Hobbs to attend a ship naming ceremony in Southampton, England. Kate welcomed Prince George just a few weeks later.</p>
    32/43

    June 13, 2013

    A very pregnant Duchess chose this dalmatian print coat by Hobbs to attend a ship naming ceremony in Southampton, England. Kate welcomed Prince George just a few weeks later.

  • <p>A sunny appearance for the Duchess! Kate attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a bright yellow silk coat by Emilia Wickstead.<br></p>
    33/43

    May 22, 2013

    A sunny appearance for the Duchess! Kate attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a bright yellow silk coat by Emilia Wickstead.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Pretty in peach! The then-pregnant Duchess wore a coat by Tara Jarmon in this bright springtime shade for a visit to Naomi House Children's Hospice.</p>
    34/43

    April 29, 2013

    Pretty in peach! The then-pregnant Duchess wore a coat by Tara Jarmon in this bright springtime shade for a visit to Naomi House Children's Hospice.

  • <p>This light green coat is the perfect springtime hue. Kate wore this Mulberry coat to the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle.</p>
    35/43

    April 21, 2013

    This light green coat is the perfect springtime hue. Kate wore this Mulberry coat to the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle.

  • <p>Kate shined in this white-on-white moment. The Duchess re-wore this Alexander McQueen coat to the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.<br></p>
    36/43

    June 18, 2012

    Kate shined in this white-on-white moment. The Duchess re-wore this Alexander McQueen coat to the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A perfectly coordinated trio all in shades of blue! The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fortnum and Mason in London alongside the Queen and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wearing a blue tweed coat by M Missoni.</p>
    37/43

    March 1, 2012

    A perfectly coordinated trio all in shades of blue! The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fortnum and Mason in London alongside the Queen and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wearing a blue tweed coat by M Missoni.

  • <p>A look that's equal parts cozy and chic. The Duchess stepped out in this wool coat by Hobbs during a solo outing in Liverpool, England.<br></p>
    38/43

    February 14, 2012

    A look that's equal parts cozy and chic. The Duchess stepped out in this wool coat by Hobbs during a solo outing in Liverpool, England.

  • <p>Kate chose this red L.K. Bennett coat for a visit to a UNICEF Supply Division in Copenhagen, Denmark </p>
    39/43

    November 2, 2011

    Kate chose this red L.K. Bennett coat for a visit to a UNICEF Supply Division in Copenhagen, Denmark

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kate wore a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat during a parade honoring the 1st Battalion Irish Guards Regiment in Windsor.</p>
    40/43

    June 25, 2011

    Kate wore a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat during a parade honoring the 1st Battalion Irish Guards Regiment in Windsor.

  • <p>Will and Kate embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom just weeks before their royal wedding. Kate wore this chic Burberry trench coat during a tour stop in Northern Ireland. </p>
    41/43

    March 8, 2011

    Will and Kate embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom just weeks before their royal wedding. Kate wore this chic Burberry trench coat during a tour stop in Northern Ireland.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announced their engagement in November 2010. By February 2011, Kate was embarking on royal engagements–she wore this Katherine Hooker coat for her first official event.<br></p>
    42/43

    February 24, 2011

    Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announced their engagement in November 2010. By February 2011, Kate was embarking on royal engagements–she wore this Katherine Hooker coat for her first official event.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Even in her pre-Duchess days, Kate had a penchant for chic coats. Kate wore this striking red Armani coat to the Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military College, Sandhurst.<br></p>
    43/43

    December 15, 2006

    Even in her pre-Duchess days, Kate had a penchant for chic coats. Kate wore this striking red Armani coat to the Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military College, Sandhurst.

<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/news/g1633/kate-middleton-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Style icon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Style icon</a>, royal patron, mother of three, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g25620264/kate-middleton-repeat-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:famed outfit repeater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">famed outfit repeater</a>–it’s no surprise that <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g30149284/kate-middleton-best-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge</a> has an impressive resume. As soon as the temperatures drop and winter weather takes hold, Kate embraces an entirely new seasonal title: coat influencer.<br></p><p>In the colder months, Kate's mastery of all things fashion really shines. Chic coat dresses, luxe plaid numbers, and bright statement pieces–there's no outerwear trend Kate can't own. Prepare to elevate your winter wardrobe thanks to our compilation of Kate Middleton’s all-time greatest coat moments.<br></p>
<p>Let this look prove that Kate has perfected the art of a coat dress. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a festive appearance at the "<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a38462125/prince-william-kate-middleton-royal-family-carol-service-2021-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Together at Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Together at Christmas</a>" community carol service at Westminster Abbey, where Kate opted for a holiday-ready bow-adorned coat dress by Catherine Walker.<br></p>
<p>The Duchess wore a navy blue Catherine Walker coat over a military-inspired Alexander McQueen top during a trip to the Imperial War Museum.</p>
<p>A tartan look never fails to impress. The Duchess stepped out in a tailored version of <a href="https://www.hollandcooper.com/products/full-length-marlborough-trench-coat-heather-tartan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holland Cooper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holland Cooper</a>'s blue, green, and purple tartan coat to attend a screening of <em>Cruella</em> at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.</p>
<p>The Duchess opted for a bright hue to celebrate one of her biggest projects to date. Kate marked the publication of her book, <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a35960777/kate-middleton-hold-still-covid-photography-book/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hold Still" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hold Still</a></em>, at the National Portrait Gallery wearing a red wool coat dress by Eponine and a face mask.<br></p>
<p>In late 2020, Will and Kate embarked on a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g34894631/prince-william-kate-middleton-train-tour-photos-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal train tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal train tour </a>across the United Kingdom to thank individuals and organizations who responded to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess chose this vibrant Alexander McQueen coat, worn with a tartan scarf, during a tour stop at Cardiff Castle in Wales.<br></p>
<p>Kate re-wore a deep-red Catherine Walker coat for the Commonwealth Day service in London. The Duchess previously chose this coat to celebrate Christmas Day in 2018.</p>
<p>This is a<em> major</em> royal re-wear: Kate first wore this white Reiss coat way back in 2007 when she was just dating Prince William. The Duchess pulled it from the archive for a royal tour in Ireland.</p>
<p>Both Will and Kate dressed down for another engagement during the royal tour of Ireland. Kate wore a Friel Utility Jacket for the royal couple's visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre.</p>
<p>The Duchess kicked off a royal tour in Ireland wearing an elegant and appropriately green coat by Catherine Walker.<br></p>
<p>A great coat is truly red carpet-worthy! Kate debuted this custom Alexander McQueen design during an event in Bradford, England.<br></p>
<p>The Duchess was joined by Princess Charlotte and Prince George for church on Christmas Day at Church of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a25604085/st-mary-magdalene-church-sandringham-royal-family-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham</a>. Kate picked this luxe coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion.<br></p>
<p>A bold purple moment in Oscar de la Renta. Kate chose this coat dress for an event to support one of her patronages, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, in Norfolk.</p>
<p>Kate kept it sleek in an elegant look of neutrals. She paired a white Catherine Walker coat with a Shamrock pin for a military parade in London.<br></p>
<p>Kate stepped out for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey re-wearing this statement-making red coat with bold buttons by Catherine Walker. The Duchess previously wore this style during a royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.<br></p>
<p>The Duchess had a blue moment in this stunning Mulberry coat, worn while Will and Kate were on a royal tour in Northern Ireland. </p>
<p>Kate re-wore one of her most-loved plaid pieces, a McQ by McQueen coat dress, for the opening of V&A Dundee in Scotland.<br></p>
<p>This is a coat that brings the wow factor. Kate stunned in this red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker during a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a15940801/kate-middleton-princess-diana-red-houndstooth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal tour</a> of Stockholm.</p>
<p>Kate wore an all-navy look complete with a chic wool coat by Hobbs for one of her first engagements of 2018. The Duchess visited Reach Academy with Place2Be in London, England.</p>
<p>This festive green and red coat by Miu Miu was the perfect pick for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g30246640/royal-family-christmas-church-photos-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the royal family's annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the royal family's annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham</a>.</p>
<p>The Duchess wore a Catherine Walker coat dress as she <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a32037385/royal-family-easter-traditions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:attended Easter Day Service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">attended Easter Day Service </a>with Prince William at St. George's Chapel.<br></p>
<p>Will and Kate were all smiles during a visit to the National Football Museum in Manchester, England. The Duchess sported a navy and pink coat by Erdem.</p>
<p>During their <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g2877/kate-middleton-royal-canada-tour-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal tour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal tour</a> of Canada, Kate stepped out in this khaki Troy London parka while boarding a ship in the Victoria Harbour.</p>
<p>Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte wave to the crowd as they wrap up their whirlwind royal tour of Canada. Kate wore a white Catherine Walker coat dress with a Maple Leaf pin for their farewell appearance. </p>
<p>Transitional spring weather calls for a light coat. Kate stepped out in a Michael Kors coat to open the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace in London.</p>
<p>Kate beamed at 75th anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets at St Clement Danes Church in London wearing one of her longtime favorite coats. The Duchess stepped out in this light blue Alexander McQueen coat throughout 2014 as well.</p>
<p>A bouncy blowout and a statement coat make one chic combo. The Duchess had a hot pink moment in this double-breasted coat by Mulberry during a visit to the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London<br></p>
<p>A pregnant Kate chose this pale pink Alexander McQueen coat paired with a Jane Taylor hat for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.</p>
<p>In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Duchess wore a festive green Hobbs Persephone coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards alongside Prince William. Every St. Patrick's Day, the royals traditionally present sprigs of Shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the Regimen.<br></p>
<p>The Duchess wore this bright green coat dress hybrid by Catherine Walker while visiting the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, Australia.</p>
<p>The Duchess wore a belted L.K. Bennett coat complete with a red poppy to honor Remembrance Day. <br></p>
<p>A very pregnant Duchess chose this dalmatian print coat by Hobbs to attend a ship naming ceremony in Southampton, England. Kate welcomed Prince George just a few weeks later.</p>
<p>A sunny appearance for the Duchess! Kate attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a bright yellow silk coat by Emilia Wickstead.<br></p>
<p>Pretty in peach! The then-pregnant Duchess wore a coat by Tara Jarmon in this bright springtime shade for a visit to Naomi House Children's Hospice.</p>
<p>This light green coat is the perfect springtime hue. Kate wore this Mulberry coat to the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle.</p>
<p>Kate shined in this white-on-white moment. The Duchess re-wore this Alexander McQueen coat to the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.<br></p>
<p>A perfectly coordinated trio all in shades of blue! The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fortnum and Mason in London alongside the Queen and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wearing a blue tweed coat by M Missoni.</p>
<p>A look that's equal parts cozy and chic. The Duchess stepped out in this wool coat by Hobbs during a solo outing in Liverpool, England.<br></p>
<p>Kate chose this red L.K. Bennett coat for a visit to a UNICEF Supply Division in Copenhagen, Denmark </p>
<p>Kate wore a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat during a parade honoring the 1st Battalion Irish Guards Regiment in Windsor.</p>
<p>Will and Kate embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom just weeks before their royal wedding. Kate wore this chic Burberry trench coat during a tour stop in Northern Ireland. </p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announced their engagement in November 2010. By February 2011, Kate was embarking on royal engagements–she wore this Katherine Hooker coat for her first official event.<br></p>
<p>Even in her pre-Duchess days, Kate had a penchant for chic coats. Kate wore this striking red Armani coat to the Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military College, Sandhurst.<br></p>

Say hello to all the cold weather outfit inspiration you could ever need, courtesy of Kate Middleton

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories