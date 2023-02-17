Kate Middleton's Best BAFTA Style: All About the Gowns and Glittering Jewels

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Appeal Court has overturned a lower-court ruling and ordered the Hells Angels motorcycle club to surrender three properties under the province's Civil Forfeiture Act. The unanimous decision by a three-member panel issued Wednesday, says a B.C. Supreme Court justice was wrong to find "no evidence" that the Hells Angels' clubhouses in Nanaimo, Kelowna and Vancouver were used for the planning or commission of criminal activity. Justice Mary Newbury writes that the low