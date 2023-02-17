Kate Middleton's Best BAFTA Style: All About the Gowns and Glittering Jewels

Experts share their proven tricks and strategies.
The Government’s current funding deal to keep services running despite the fall in demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic expires soon.
It’s a favourite Republican talking point these days to say President Joe Biden is aimlessly wandering through the White House, confused and unaware of what’s going on around him. But this week’s Budget Outlook from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) suggests otherwise.
East Palestine residents are left without answers after train company cites security concerns.
The Prince and Princess of Wales brought Prince George and Prince Charlotte behind the scenes of The Rings of Power
Shoppers say the four-piece set is “cute, fun, and functional”
Many gardeners struggled with vegetables last year, as the intense heat and dry conditions affected lots of crops, especially courgettes and runner beans. Success depends a lot on choosing the best varieties, and the plethora on the market makes this hugely confusing.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Appeal Court has overturned a lower-court ruling and ordered the Hells Angels motorcycle club to surrender three properties under the province's Civil Forfeiture Act. The unanimous decision by a three-member panel issued Wednesday, says a B.C. Supreme Court justice was wrong to find "no evidence" that the Hells Angels' clubhouses in Nanaimo, Kelowna and Vancouver were used for the planning or commission of criminal activity. Justice Mary Newbury writes that the low
From glamorous coats to white winter gowns, we looked back at Princess Diana's most fashionable cold-weather outfits.
A source gave People an update on how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doing with their fourth baby and how their three daughters are adjusting.
From the glam to the gorgeous clothes, Julianne Hough took the New York Fashion Week stage by stylish storm. "I always love a bold red lip to add a pop of color and a cute pair of glasses to tie the look together."
NBC and 'Today' show co-host Dylan Dreyer wore a red plunging high slit dress for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women RedDress Collection Concert.
The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto
Chelsea Handler eviscerated Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro on social media after they mocked her for being a “childless woman.” The beef among the TV personalities started on Valentine’s Day when Handler posted a playful comedy video about the “day in the life of a childless woman.” Carlson was apparently so triggered by the video […]
The SKIMS mogul starred in a new campaign for her solutionwear brand and invited some out-of-this-world models to rep her line
King Charles will undertake a number of symbolic outfit changes during his Coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.
Elizabeth Hurley rocked a totally nude look, with sculpted legs and butt in a new Instagram photo. She is a big proponent of found fitness and enjoys gardening.
Sunny Hostin laughed as the audience booed, joking that they were "turning" on her after she suggested Kardashian as the modern-day equivalent to the late Welch's sex symbol status.
The Duchess of Sussex subjected her estranged sister to “ridicule, contempt and disgrace” by portraying her as a “disgusting opportunist”, a court has heard.
"Bonjour," Sánchez says in a separate Instagram post days after she shared a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to partner Jeff Bezos on the social media site