Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Wear Monica Vinader Jewelry

It goes without saying that both the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle have very different—but no less tasteful—personal styles. While Middleton opts for a more conservative and classic aesthetic, her American sister-in-law leans more towards cool-girl, effortless style with a hint of prep. But every now and again, they have some overlap—and not just because they married into the same family. Specifically, the royals seem to share similar taste in the realm of accessories. While Middleton has been a fan of Monica Vinader Jewelry for many years, wearing pieces from a number of the brand's hero collections over the years, in the past few months, Markle has appeared in a number of Zoom conferences and videos, wearing a Monica Vinader piece as part of the stack on her wrist.

In a true testament to their personal styles, while the Duchess of Cambridge prefers an earring and necklace pairing, the Duchess of Sussex is keen about a good bracelet stack. The specific pieces in question? Over the years Middleton has appeared in the Siren Wire Earrings in Green Onyx, but also attended the Vogue exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2016 wearing the Riva Cluster Diamond Cocktail earrings and matching necklace (the exact pieces are currently unavailable, but similar styles remain), as the occasion called for something a bit more dressed up. Her sister in law on the other hand, more recently wore both the Linear Chain bracelet to accessorize her orange Hugo Boss top for a virtual summit with The 19th.

Shop the exact Duchess-approved pieces as well as some similar favorites from the brand, here.