Kate Middleton Just Wore The Chicest Breton Stripe Shirt: Shop Her Look

  • <p>Kate Middleton is continuing her work on supporting early childhood development. After a jam-packed week of promoting her newly-launched "Shaping Us" campaign, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Place2Be/status/1622471926437347329" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess of Wales marked the start of Children's Mental Health Week;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Princess of Wales marked the start of Children's Mental Health Week</a> by paying a visit to St. John's Primary School in East London, where she met with students to discuss the importance of children's mental health and took part in an arts and crafts session to help the youngsters think and talk about who they feel most connected to in their lives.</p><p>For the sweet outing, the stylish mom of three kept her look casual but cute, opting for a classic Breton stripe shirt with black pants and her <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spellsoflove.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Falia-hoops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go-to, affordable rectangular-shaped hoops;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">go-to, affordable rectangular-shaped hoops</a> from Welsh jewelry brand Spells of Love. While nautical-themed tops are typically synonymous with summertime, Kate proved that the perennially preppy pattern could be just as stylish during the winter. You could wear it with sleek trousers and a belt as she did, or keep your look even more low-key by pairing it with jeans and sneakers—either way, there's no wrong way to style a striped top.</p><p>It's unclear where exactly Kate's shirt is from, though we do know she has several Breton-style tops from the British brand ME+EM that she's worn previously. But in the meantime, should you want to emulate her timeless style, there are several just-as-chic options—and I rounded up all my faves below. </p>
    1/10

    Kate Middleton Just Wore The Chicest Breton Stripe Shirt: Shop Her Look

    Kate Middleton is continuing her work on supporting early childhood development. After a jam-packed week of promoting her newly-launched "Shaping Us" campaign, the Princess of Wales marked the start of Children's Mental Health Week by paying a visit to St. John's Primary School in East London, where she met with students to discuss the importance of children's mental health and took part in an arts and crafts session to help the youngsters think and talk about who they feel most connected to in their lives.

    For the sweet outing, the stylish mom of three kept her look casual but cute, opting for a classic Breton stripe shirt with black pants and her go-to, affordable rectangular-shaped hoops from Welsh jewelry brand Spells of Love. While nautical-themed tops are typically synonymous with summertime, Kate proved that the perennially preppy pattern could be just as stylish during the winter. You could wear it with sleek trousers and a belt as she did, or keep your look even more low-key by pairing it with jeans and sneakers—either way, there's no wrong way to style a striped top.

    It's unclear where exactly Kate's shirt is from, though we do know she has several Breton-style tops from the British brand ME+EM that she's worn previously. But in the meantime, should you want to emulate her timeless style, there are several just-as-chic options—and I rounded up all my faves below.

    Kensington Palace
  • <p><strong>Me+Em</strong></p><p>meandem.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meandem.com%2Fus%2Fboxy-breton-cream-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    2/10

    1) Boxy Breton

    Me+Em

    meandem.com

    $145.00

    Shop Now

    meandem.com
  • <p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$29.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Foversized-striped-t-shirt-p00858470.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    3/10

    2) Oversized Striped T-Shirt

    Zara

    zara.com

    $29.90

    Shop Now

    zara.com
  • <p><strong>Sezane</strong></p><p>sezane.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sezane.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcolette-mariniere%2Fecru-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    4/10

    3) Colette Marinière

    Sezane

    sezane.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    sezane.com
  • <p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>ralphlauren.com</p><p><strong>$89.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fwomen-clothing-t-shirts%2Fstriped-cotton-long-sleeve-tee%2F0073118226.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    5/10

    4) Striped Cotton Long-Sleeve Tee

    Ralph Lauren

    ralphlauren.com

    $89.50

    Shop Now

    ralphlauren.com
  • <p><strong>LA LIGNE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$115.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fla-ligne%2Fclothing%2Ftunics%2Fdavie-striped-cotton-jersey-top%2F1647597289229236&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    6/10

    5) Davie Striped Cotton-Jersey Top

    LA LIGNE

    net-a-porter.com

    $115.00

    Shop Now

    net-a-porter.com
  • <p><strong>MM.LaFleur</strong></p><p>mmlafleur.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmmlafleur.com%2Fproducts%2Fowen-navy-ivory&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    7/10

    6) The Owen T-Shirt - Striped Pima Cotton

    MM.LaFleur

    mmlafleur.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

    mmlafleur.com
  • <p>alexmill.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fstripes%2Fproducts%2Flakeside-stripe-tee-in-off-white-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    8/10

    7) Lakeside Stripe Tee

    alexmill.com

    $110.00

    Shop Now

    alexmill.com
  • <p><strong>Saint James</strong></p><p>tnuck.com</p><p><strong>$8900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftnuck.com%2Fproducts%2Fecru-marine-minquiers-modern&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    9/10

    8) Ecru-Marine Minquiers Modern

    Saint James

    tnuck.com

    $8900.00

    Shop Now

    tnuck.com
  • <p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fus%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Ft-shirts-and-tank-tops%2Flong-sleeve%2Fclassic-fit-boatneck-top-in-stripe%2FBF359&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    10/10

    9) Classic-Fit Boatneck Top in Stripe

    J.Crew

    jcrew.com

    $49.50

    Shop Now

    jcrew.com
<p>Kate Middleton is continuing her work on supporting early childhood development. After a jam-packed week of promoting her newly-launched "Shaping Us" campaign, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Place2Be/status/1622471926437347329" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess of Wales marked the start of Children's Mental Health Week;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Princess of Wales marked the start of Children's Mental Health Week</a> by paying a visit to St. John's Primary School in East London, where she met with students to discuss the importance of children's mental health and took part in an arts and crafts session to help the youngsters think and talk about who they feel most connected to in their lives.</p><p>For the sweet outing, the stylish mom of three kept her look casual but cute, opting for a classic Breton stripe shirt with black pants and her <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spellsoflove.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Falia-hoops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go-to, affordable rectangular-shaped hoops;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">go-to, affordable rectangular-shaped hoops</a> from Welsh jewelry brand Spells of Love. While nautical-themed tops are typically synonymous with summertime, Kate proved that the perennially preppy pattern could be just as stylish during the winter. You could wear it with sleek trousers and a belt as she did, or keep your look even more low-key by pairing it with jeans and sneakers—either way, there's no wrong way to style a striped top.</p><p>It's unclear where exactly Kate's shirt is from, though we do know she has several Breton-style tops from the British brand ME+EM that she's worn previously. But in the meantime, should you want to emulate her timeless style, there are several just-as-chic options—and I rounded up all my faves below. </p>
<p><strong>Me+Em</strong></p><p>meandem.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meandem.com%2Fus%2Fboxy-breton-cream-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$29.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Foversized-striped-t-shirt-p00858470.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Sezane</strong></p><p>sezane.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sezane.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2Fcolette-mariniere%2Fecru-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>ralphlauren.com</p><p><strong>$89.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fwomen-clothing-t-shirts%2Fstriped-cotton-long-sleeve-tee%2F0073118226.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>LA LIGNE</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$115.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fla-ligne%2Fclothing%2Ftunics%2Fdavie-striped-cotton-jersey-top%2F1647597289229236&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>MM.LaFleur</strong></p><p>mmlafleur.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmmlafleur.com%2Fproducts%2Fowen-navy-ivory&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>alexmill.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fstripes%2Fproducts%2Flakeside-stripe-tee-in-off-white-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Saint James</strong></p><p>tnuck.com</p><p><strong>$8900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftnuck.com%2Fproducts%2Fecru-marine-minquiers-modern&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fus%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Ft-shirts-and-tank-tops%2Flong-sleeve%2Fclassic-fit-boatneck-top-in-stripe%2FBF359&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43167029%2Fkate-middleton-breton-stripe-shirt-childrens-mental-health-week-shop-similar%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

The Princess of Wales loves this timeless style.

Latest Stories