Kate Hudson Gets Some Puppy Love in Aspen, Plus Claire Danes, Patrick Schwarzenegger and More

  • <p>Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.</p>
    1/98

    Pooch Smooch

    Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.

  • <p>Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.</p>
    2/98

    Winter Warmup

    Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.

  • <p>A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.</p>
    3/98

    Mad for Plaid

    A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.</p>
    4/98

    Pattern Maker

    Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.

  • <p>Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21. </p>
    5/98

    Wave Runner

    Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.</p>
    6/98

    Party People

    Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

  • <p>JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.</p>
    7/98

    Courtside Queen

    JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: <em>Stranger Things </em>star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.</p>
    8/98

    Front-Row Fans

    Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.

  • <p>Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21. </p>
    9/98

    Feeling Fierce

    Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Congratulations! <em>Bachelorette</em> star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on <em>After the Final Rose </em>in L.A.</p>
    10/98

    All Loved Up

    Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.

  • <p>Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.</p>
    11/98

    Double Dog

    Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.</p>
    12/98

    Just Lounging

    Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.

  • <p>Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.</p>
    13/98

    Mic Check

    Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21. </p>
    14/98

    Walk the Walk

    Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.</p>
    15/98

    Vacation Vibes

    Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for <i>The Godfather </i>spinoff, <i>The Offer,</i> on Dec. 20 in Hollywood. </p>
    16/98

    Time Warp

    Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21. </p>
    17/98

    Treat Yourself

    Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19. </p>
    18/98

    Fun in the Sun

    Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A. </p>
    19/98

    Courtside Cuddles

    Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A.

  • <p>Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9. </p>
    20/98

    'Brimming' with Happiness

    Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9.

  • <p>Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen. </p>
    21/98

    Puppy Love

    Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen.

  • <p>Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20. </p>
    22/98

    Après-Ski Chic

    Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20.

  • <p>Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A. </p>
    23/98

    Dog Days

    Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A.

  • <p>Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12. </p>
    24/98

    'Tis the Season

    Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12.

  • <p>Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.</p>
    25/98

    Holiday Cheer

    Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.

  • <p>David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.</p>
    26/98

    Strolling Through the City

    David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

  • <p>Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.</p>
    27/98

    'Shaq-A-Claus' Is Coming

    Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.

  • <p>In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.</p>
    28/98

    Stocking Up

    In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.

  • <p>George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play <em>The Woman in Black</em> at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.</p>
    29/98

    Actor Appreciation

    George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play The Woman in Black at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.

  • <p>Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.</p>
    30/98

    Walk the Walk

    Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.</p>
    31/98

    All Bundled Up

    Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.

  • <p>Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.</p>
    32/98

    Beachy Keen

    Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.</p>
    33/98

    Toy Story

    Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.

  • <p>Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.</p>
    34/98

    Feel the Magic

    Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.

  • <p>A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.</p>
    35/98

    Plaid Vibes

    A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

  • <p> Meek Mill hosts a holiday giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia on Dec. 19.</p>
    36/98

    Season of Giving

    Meek Mill hosts a holiday giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Jenna Dewan, Regina Hall, Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross <br>attend LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of <br>Ashlee Margolis on Dec. 17.</p>
    37/98

    Fab Four

    Jenna Dewan, Regina Hall, Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross
    attend LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of
    Ashlee Margolis on Dec. 17.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze hold hands while grocery shopping over the weekend in Los Angeles. </p>
    38/98

    Couples' Crossing

    Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze hold hands while grocery shopping over the weekend in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves attend <em>The Matrix Resurrections </em>premiere on Dec. 18 at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.</p>
    39/98

    One Cool Cast

    Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves attend The Matrix Resurrections premiere on Dec. 18 at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.

  • <p>Jada Pinkett Smith turns heads in red at the premiere of <em>The Matrix Resurrections</em> at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Dec. 18.</p>
    40/98

    Red Pill, Red Dress

    Jada Pinkett Smith turns heads in red at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Dec. 18.

  • <p>Jimmy Kimmel plays the clarinet with the Oregon State University marching band at the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 18.</p>
    41/98

    Boy in the Band

    Jimmy Kimmel plays the clarinet with the Oregon State University marching band at the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 18.

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon waves to the audience during her appearance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in New York City on Dec. 17.</p>
    42/98

    From Morning to Night

    Reese Witherspoon waves to the audience during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 17.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen wears a pop of color as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.</p>
    43/98

    Colorful Cravings

    Chrissy Teigen wears a pop of color as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share a laugh at the L.A. Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at Ashlee Margolis' home on Dec. 17.</p>
    44/98

    It Runs in the Family

    Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share a laugh at the L.A. Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at Ashlee Margolis' home on Dec. 17.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner heads to a photo shoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.</p>
    45/98

    On the Move

    Kendall Jenner heads to a photo shoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.

  • <p>Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States, Phillipe Etienne, in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.</p>
    46/98

    Proud Moment

    Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States, Phillipe Etienne, in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in New York City on Dec. 17, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.</p>
    47/98

    Sweet Treat

    Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in New York City on Dec. 17, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.

  • <p>Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center. </p>
    48/98

    For the Children

    Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center.

  • <p>Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of <em>The Matrix Resurrections</em> at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.</p>
    49/98

    The One

    Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.

  • <p><em>Selling Sunset</em>'s Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.</p>
    50/98

    Mama's Boy

    Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em> at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.</p>
    51/98

    Costar Love

    Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em> premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16. </p>
    52/98

    Movie Night

    Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    53/98

    Stay Bright

    Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.</p>
    54/98

    <i>Tonight Show</i> Taping

    Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

  • <p>Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.</p>
    55/98

    A New Reign Begins

    Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.

  • <p>I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.</p>
    56/98

    'Monsta' Crew

    I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

  • <p>Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."</p>
    57/98

    iHeart Tate

    Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."

  • <p>The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.</p>
    58/98

    Jingle Ball Jam

    The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.

  • <p>Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    59/98

    Major Moment

    Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.</p>
    60/98

    Street Style

    Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A. </p>
    61/98

    Cozy Vibes

    Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
    62/98

    Hand in Hand

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15. </p>
    63/98

    Gotta Jet

    Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of <em>American Underdog </em>together on Dec. 15. </p>
    64/98

    The Apple Doesn't Fall Far

    Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of American Underdog together on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Lily Collins attends a special screening of <em>Emily in Paris </em>season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
    65/98

    J'Adore Paris

    Lily Collins attends a special screening of Emily in Paris season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film <em>Something from Tiffany's </em>in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. </p>
    66/98

    Movie Magic

    Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Marisa Tomei pops by <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers </em>on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    67/98

    Staying Up Late

    Marisa Tomei pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14. </p>
    68/98

    Here We Go-Go!

    The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting <em>Good Morning America </em>on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
    69/98

    Peace Out

    Priyanka Chopra makes us green with envy while visiting Good Morning America on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12. </p>
    70/98

    Wheel-y Happy

    Dominic Cooper takes a ride on an e-bike while out and about in London on Dec. 12.

  • <p>Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.</p>
    71/98

    Toy Story

    Model Chanel Iman brings daughters Cali and Cassie to the flagship opening preview of Toys"R"Us at East Rutherford, New Jersey's American Dream.

  • <p>Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of <em>Mother/Android </em>in L.A. on Dec. 15. </p>
    72/98

    Hip with It

    Chloë Grace Moretz attends the premiere of Mother/Android in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album <em>KEYS</em> on Dec. 15.</p>
    73/98

    Back in the Big Apple

    Alicia Keys gives a free pop-up concert in her hometown of N.Y.C. at The Rink under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to celebrate her album KEYS on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. </p>
    74/98

    Fashion Moment

    Matthew McConaughey looks stylish in his light blue suit as he heads to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.</p>
    75/98

    But First, Coffee

    Jessica Alba grabs a coffee to fuel her day while out in L.A. on Dec. 15.

  • <p>Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of<em> This Is Us</em> at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14. </p>
    76/98

    Lots of Love

    Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of This Is Us at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.</p>
    77/98

    Think Pink

    Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    78/98

    City Nights

    Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.</p>
    79/98

    High Honors

    Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.

  • <p>Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the <em>Being the Ricardos</em> Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.</p>
    80/98

    Premiere Date

    Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

  • <p>Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the <em>Being the Ricardos</em> Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.</p>
    81/98

    Off to the Movies

    Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of <em>The Voice</em> season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.</p>
    82/98

    Star Power

    Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of The Voice season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at <em>The King's Man</em> New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
    83/98

    Suited Up

    Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at The King's Man New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.</p>
    84/98

    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the <em>This Is Us</em> season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.</p>
    85/98

    The Final Season

    Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the This Is Us season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    86/98

    Party People

    Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.</p>
    87/98

    In the Spotlight

    Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at <em>The Voice</em> live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.</p>
    88/98

    Go Team Kelly!

    Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at The Voice live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A. </p>
    89/98

    Party with Gwen

    Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A.

  • <p>Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.</p>
    90/98

    Beachy Keen

    Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.

  • <p>Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.</p>
    91/98

    Double Trouble

    Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.

  • <p>Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.</p>
    92/98

    Happy Faces

    Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.</p>
    93/98

    Carol of the Belle

    Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. </p>
    94/98

    Meeting of the Minds

    Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

  • <p>Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
    95/98

    <i>Late Show</i> Prep

    Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the<em> TODAY </em>show on Dec. 14.</p>
    96/98

    NY State of Mind

    In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the TODAY show on Dec. 14.

  • <p>Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.</p>
    97/98

    Selfies with Simu

    Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.

  • <p>Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.</p>
    98/98

    Carpet Crew

    Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories