Kanye and Dema Join Forces, Plus More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

The Canadian Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss Friday night's game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over in Carlisle's absence. It was unclear how many games Carlisle will miss but the Pacers expect it to be more than one. The announcement comes one day after team officials canceled Thursday's practice for precautionary reasons, citing the NBA's health and safety protocols. Carlisle was scheduled to face his former team