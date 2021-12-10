Kanye and Dema Join Forces, Plus More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

  • <p class="body-dropcap">And just like that, the holidays season has come crashing down on all of us. If you’ve been following along, we’ve rallied all the gift guides for you, from <a href="http://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g12222340/white-elephant-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white elephant gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white elephant gifts</a> to ideas for you <a href="http://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g2121/mothers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother</a>, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g23083273/best-gifts-for-grandpa-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:father" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">father</a>, and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g22141607/best-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:significant other" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">significant other</a>. Now it’s time to look inward. That’s right: Treat yourself, man. We both know you deserve a little something-something for putting up with this whirlwind year. Sure, it may not have been as fraught as 2020, but it was still a doozy. And here to help are this week’s menswear releases. </p><p>We have a whole collection from Icecream that’ll remind you of your high school years. Hublot has a watch that’ll put a smile on your face. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a number of items that he engineered with Balenciaga’s Demna. Canali has a coat that’ll balance you mentally <em>and</em> physically. And Silver and Riley has just the duffle for your next getaway. </p><p>All will definitely usher you into the new year with joy and style, so check ’em out. </p>
    1/13

    Kanye and Dema Join Forces, Plus More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

    And just like that, the holidays season has come crashing down on all of us. If you’ve been following along, we’ve rallied all the gift guides for you, from white elephant gifts to ideas for you mother, father, and significant other. Now it’s time to look inward. That’s right: Treat yourself, man. We both know you deserve a little something-something for putting up with this whirlwind year. Sure, it may not have been as fraught as 2020, but it was still a doozy. And here to help are this week’s menswear releases.

    We have a whole collection from Icecream that’ll remind you of your high school years. Hublot has a watch that’ll put a smile on your face. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a number of items that he engineered with Balenciaga’s Demna. Canali has a coat that’ll balance you mentally and physically. And Silver and Riley has just the duffle for your next getaway.

    All will definitely usher you into the new year with joy and style, so check ’em out.

  • <p><strong>Icecream</strong></p><p>bbcicecream.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bbcicecream.com/collections/icecream/products/stallone-sweater-multi-h21-hol1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Icecream is smelling the teen spirit. For its winter collection, the streetwear label is offering varsity jackets, mismatched camouflage cargo pants, intarsia knits featuring patchwork, and other styles inspired by subverted high school portraits. <br></p>
    2/13

    Stallone Sweater

    Icecream

    bbcicecream.com

    $200.00

    Shop Now

    Icecream is smelling the teen spirit. For its winter collection, the streetwear label is offering varsity jackets, mismatched camouflage cargo pants, intarsia knits featuring patchwork, and other styles inspired by subverted high school portraits.

  • <p><strong>Hublot</strong></p><p>hublot.com</p><p><strong>$106000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hublot.com/en-us/watches/classic-fusion/classic-fusion-takashi-murakami-sapphire-rainbow-45-mm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Takashi Murakami and Hublot are back at it again. The celebrated Japanese artist has brought his signature manga-style smiling flower to the storied watchmaker’s Classic Fusion timepiece, the second time this year. The follow-up, however, is much bolder and brighter, featuring 384 colored gemstones and a polished sapphire crystal case with transparent rubber straps. Indeed, it gives a whole new meaning to happy hour. </p>
    3/13

    Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow

    Hublot

    hublot.com

    $106000.00

    Shop Now

    Takashi Murakami and Hublot are back at it again. The celebrated Japanese artist has brought his signature manga-style smiling flower to the storied watchmaker’s Classic Fusion timepiece, the second time this year. The follow-up, however, is much bolder and brighter, featuring 384 colored gemstones and a polished sapphire crystal case with transparent rubber straps. Indeed, it gives a whole new meaning to happy hour.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Balenciaga x Ye </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$360.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/adlp/freehoover?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38483908%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Denma, the Balenciaga designer formerly known as Denma Gvasalia, share more in common than name changes. Their output this year has been pretty incredible: <em>Donda</em> from Ye and Denma's first couture collection. Now, the dynamic duo have joined forces on a collection that consists of a hoodie, tee, jumpsuit, jeans, and cap, all exclusively available in the Amazon Fashion store and in the Amazon Music app, to round out the incredible year they had. <br></p>
    4/13

    Free Hoover Jumpsuit

    Balenciaga x Ye

    amazon.com

    $360.00

    Shop Now

    Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Denma, the Balenciaga designer formerly known as Denma Gvasalia, share more in common than name changes. Their output this year has been pretty incredible: Donda from Ye and Denma's first couture collection. Now, the dynamic duo have joined forces on a collection that consists of a hoodie, tee, jumpsuit, jeans, and cap, all exclusively available in the Amazon Fashion store and in the Amazon Music app, to round out the incredible year they had.

  • <p><strong>Soft Services </strong></p><p>softservices.co</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoftservices.co%2Fproducts%2Fsoap-home-gift-set-shell&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg38483908%2Fbest-menswear-december-10-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the holidays, Soft Services has created a series of bundles that'll keep you squeaky clean. We're heading into a new year, so you're going to want to start fresh. Start by getting your hands on this microcrystal body exfoliant and drying dish. </p>
    5/13

    Soap Home Gift Set

    Soft Services

    softservices.co

    $56.00

    Shop Now

    For the holidays, Soft Services has created a series of bundles that'll keep you squeaky clean. We're heading into a new year, so you're going to want to start fresh. Start by getting your hands on this microcrystal body exfoliant and drying dish.

  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder </strong></p><p>toddsnyder.com</p><p><strong>$899.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toddsnyder.com%2Fproducts%2Fllb-x-ts-red-plaid-maine-hunting-coat-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg38483908%2Fbest-menswear-december-10-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a37600483/todd-snyder-l-l-bean-collaboration-upta-camp-fall-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L.Bean and Todd Snyder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L.Bean and Todd Snyder</a> collab from earlier this year sold like gangbusters. Always giving the people what they needed when they need it is Snyder, who has added to the lineup just in time for the holidays. Called the Heritage Plaid collection, the new pieces delve deeper into The Bean's signatures, including boots, caps, carriers, and this Maine-ready jacket. </p>
    6/13

    Maine Hunting Coat in Heritage Plaid

    L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder

    toddsnyder.com

    $899.00

    Shop Now

    The L.L.Bean and Todd Snyder collab from earlier this year sold like gangbusters. Always giving the people what they needed when they need it is Snyder, who has added to the lineup just in time for the holidays. Called the Heritage Plaid collection, the new pieces delve deeper into The Bean's signatures, including boots, caps, carriers, and this Maine-ready jacket.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Alauni</strong></p><p>alanui.it</p><p><strong>$2505.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.alanui.it/en-us/shopping/start-me-up-icon-cardigan-17567485" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In celebration of The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary, Alauni has released a collection of eye-catching knits that offers up some Stones-style satisfaction. Included are cardigans and pullovers that feature the band's tongue-and-lips motif designed by John Pasche in 1969. </p>
    7/13

    'Start Me Up' Icon Cardigan

    Alauni

    alanui.it

    $2505.00

    Shop Now

    In celebration of The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary, Alauni has released a collection of eye-catching knits that offers up some Stones-style satisfaction. Included are cardigans and pullovers that feature the band's tongue-and-lips motif designed by John Pasche in 1969.

  • <p><strong>LifeLabs </strong></p><p>lifelabs.design</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flifelabs.design%2Fshop%2Fmens-megawarm-jacket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg38483908%2Fbest-menswear-december-10-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In need of winter topper? LifeLabs has released an incredibly insulating jacket, using the brand's proprietary infrared technology, receiving the highest CLO rating. Basically, science says that it'll keep you warm. And no one should be arguing with science. </p>
    8/13

    MegaWarm Jacket

    LifeLabs

    lifelabs.design

    $399.00

    Shop Now

    In need of winter topper? LifeLabs has released an incredibly insulating jacket, using the brand's proprietary infrared technology, receiving the highest CLO rating. Basically, science says that it'll keep you warm. And no one should be arguing with science.

  • <p><strong>Silver and Riley</strong></p><p>silverandriley.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.silverandriley.com/collections/travel-bags/products/the-unisex-carryall-duffle-bag-in-camel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lola Banjo did what most would never dare to do: she started a business in 2020. Now a year in, her label Silver and Riley is churning out new travel styles that are sleek, well made, and offer real value for your money. Her latest duffle, for example, features a buttery smooth exterior that is also incredibly durable. </p>
    9/13

    Carryall Duffle Leather Bag

    Silver and Riley

    silverandriley.com

    $695.00

    Shop Now

    Lola Banjo did what most would never dare to do: she started a business in 2020. Now a year in, her label Silver and Riley is churning out new travel styles that are sleek, well made, and offer real value for your money. Her latest duffle, for example, features a buttery smooth exterior that is also incredibly durable.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Canali</strong></p><p>canali.com</p><p><strong>$3250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.canali.com/en_us/macrochecked-bioceramic-treatment-wool-canali-balance%E2%84%A2-coat-55818ff03508111" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for quality, Canali will never do you wrong, It consistently offers styles made of the finest materials. Its latest collection, called Balance, is made of pure wool with a high-tech bioceramic treatment, designed to promote microcirculation, help the body to relax, and reduce fatigue. </p>
    10/13

    Macrochecked Balance Coat

    Canali

    canali.com

    $3250.00

    Shop Now

    If you're looking for quality, Canali will never do you wrong, It consistently offers styles made of the finest materials. Its latest collection, called Balance, is made of pure wool with a high-tech bioceramic treatment, designed to promote microcirculation, help the body to relax, and reduce fatigue.

  • <p><strong>Undone x Birdwell Beach Britches</strong></p><p>birdwell.com</p><p><strong>$499.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.birdwell.com/products/undone-x-birdwell-watch-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Birdwell Beach Britches, the maker of some of our favorite board shorts, has partnered with Undone on a new timepiece. It features a black dial with a fun character and a tonal NATO strap—two traits that'll certainly appeal to watch collectors and surfers alike. </p>
    11/13

    'Birdie' 60th Anniversary Watch

    Undone x Birdwell Beach Britches

    birdwell.com

    $499.95

    Shop Now

    To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Birdwell Beach Britches, the maker of some of our favorite board shorts, has partnered with Undone on a new timepiece. It features a black dial with a fun character and a tonal NATO strap—two traits that'll certainly appeal to watch collectors and surfers alike.

  • <p><strong>Ghurka</strong></p><p>ghurka.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://ghurka.com/collections/crocodile-wallets/products/classic-wallet-no-101-walnut-crocodile" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ghurka doesn't skimp when it comes to leather. Case in point: The brand has released its Crocodile Collection, an assortment of wallets and cardholders made of the finest scales that are dyed rich hues of chestnut or walnut. </p>
    12/13

    Classic Wallet No. 101

    Ghurka

    ghurka.com

    $595.00

    Shop Now

    Ghurka doesn't skimp when it comes to leather. Case in point: The brand has released its Crocodile Collection, an assortment of wallets and cardholders made of the finest scales that are dyed rich hues of chestnut or walnut.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Standard Issue</strong></p><p>standardissuetees.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://standardissuetees.com/collections/holiday-essentials/products/candle-stock-no-041921" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You already knew that Standard Issue makes a damn fine T-shirt (not to mention thermal pullovers, sweats, and more). But did you know that the California-based brand also makes a candle now? And that it more than lives up to the quality promise of all the other goods in the lineup? Well, now you do.</p>
    13/13

    Candle Stock No. 041921

    Standard Issue

    standardissuetees.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    You already knew that Standard Issue makes a damn fine T-shirt (not to mention thermal pullovers, sweats, and more). But did you know that the California-based brand also makes a candle now? And that it more than lives up to the quality promise of all the other goods in the lineup? Well, now you do.

<p class="body-dropcap">And just like that, the holidays season has come crashing down on all of us. If you’ve been following along, we’ve rallied all the gift guides for you, from <a href="http://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g12222340/white-elephant-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white elephant gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white elephant gifts</a> to ideas for you <a href="http://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g2121/mothers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother</a>, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g23083273/best-gifts-for-grandpa-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:father" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">father</a>, and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g22141607/best-gifts-for-boyfriend-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:significant other" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">significant other</a>. Now it’s time to look inward. That’s right: Treat yourself, man. We both know you deserve a little something-something for putting up with this whirlwind year. Sure, it may not have been as fraught as 2020, but it was still a doozy. And here to help are this week’s menswear releases. </p><p>We have a whole collection from Icecream that’ll remind you of your high school years. Hublot has a watch that’ll put a smile on your face. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a number of items that he engineered with Balenciaga’s Demna. Canali has a coat that’ll balance you mentally <em>and</em> physically. And Silver and Riley has just the duffle for your next getaway. </p><p>All will definitely usher you into the new year with joy and style, so check ’em out. </p>
<p><strong>Icecream</strong></p><p>bbcicecream.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bbcicecream.com/collections/icecream/products/stallone-sweater-multi-h21-hol1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Icecream is smelling the teen spirit. For its winter collection, the streetwear label is offering varsity jackets, mismatched camouflage cargo pants, intarsia knits featuring patchwork, and other styles inspired by subverted high school portraits. <br></p>
<p><strong>Hublot</strong></p><p>hublot.com</p><p><strong>$106000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hublot.com/en-us/watches/classic-fusion/classic-fusion-takashi-murakami-sapphire-rainbow-45-mm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Takashi Murakami and Hublot are back at it again. The celebrated Japanese artist has brought his signature manga-style smiling flower to the storied watchmaker’s Classic Fusion timepiece, the second time this year. The follow-up, however, is much bolder and brighter, featuring 384 colored gemstones and a polished sapphire crystal case with transparent rubber straps. Indeed, it gives a whole new meaning to happy hour. </p>
<p><strong>Balenciaga x Ye </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$360.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/adlp/freehoover?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38483908%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Denma, the Balenciaga designer formerly known as Denma Gvasalia, share more in common than name changes. Their output this year has been pretty incredible: <em>Donda</em> from Ye and Denma's first couture collection. Now, the dynamic duo have joined forces on a collection that consists of a hoodie, tee, jumpsuit, jeans, and cap, all exclusively available in the Amazon Fashion store and in the Amazon Music app, to round out the incredible year they had. <br></p>
<p><strong>Soft Services </strong></p><p>softservices.co</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoftservices.co%2Fproducts%2Fsoap-home-gift-set-shell&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg38483908%2Fbest-menswear-december-10-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the holidays, Soft Services has created a series of bundles that'll keep you squeaky clean. We're heading into a new year, so you're going to want to start fresh. Start by getting your hands on this microcrystal body exfoliant and drying dish. </p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder </strong></p><p>toddsnyder.com</p><p><strong>$899.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toddsnyder.com%2Fproducts%2Fllb-x-ts-red-plaid-maine-hunting-coat-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg38483908%2Fbest-menswear-december-10-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a37600483/todd-snyder-l-l-bean-collaboration-upta-camp-fall-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L.Bean and Todd Snyder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L.Bean and Todd Snyder</a> collab from earlier this year sold like gangbusters. Always giving the people what they needed when they need it is Snyder, who has added to the lineup just in time for the holidays. Called the Heritage Plaid collection, the new pieces delve deeper into The Bean's signatures, including boots, caps, carriers, and this Maine-ready jacket. </p>
<p><strong>Alauni</strong></p><p>alanui.it</p><p><strong>$2505.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.alanui.it/en-us/shopping/start-me-up-icon-cardigan-17567485" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In celebration of The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary, Alauni has released a collection of eye-catching knits that offers up some Stones-style satisfaction. Included are cardigans and pullovers that feature the band's tongue-and-lips motif designed by John Pasche in 1969. </p>
<p><strong>LifeLabs </strong></p><p>lifelabs.design</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flifelabs.design%2Fshop%2Fmens-megawarm-jacket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fmens-fashion%2Fg38483908%2Fbest-menswear-december-10-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In need of winter topper? LifeLabs has released an incredibly insulating jacket, using the brand's proprietary infrared technology, receiving the highest CLO rating. Basically, science says that it'll keep you warm. And no one should be arguing with science. </p>
<p><strong>Silver and Riley</strong></p><p>silverandriley.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.silverandriley.com/collections/travel-bags/products/the-unisex-carryall-duffle-bag-in-camel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lola Banjo did what most would never dare to do: she started a business in 2020. Now a year in, her label Silver and Riley is churning out new travel styles that are sleek, well made, and offer real value for your money. Her latest duffle, for example, features a buttery smooth exterior that is also incredibly durable. </p>
<p><strong>Canali</strong></p><p>canali.com</p><p><strong>$3250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.canali.com/en_us/macrochecked-bioceramic-treatment-wool-canali-balance%E2%84%A2-coat-55818ff03508111" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for quality, Canali will never do you wrong, It consistently offers styles made of the finest materials. Its latest collection, called Balance, is made of pure wool with a high-tech bioceramic treatment, designed to promote microcirculation, help the body to relax, and reduce fatigue. </p>
<p><strong>Undone x Birdwell Beach Britches</strong></p><p>birdwell.com</p><p><strong>$499.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.birdwell.com/products/undone-x-birdwell-watch-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Birdwell Beach Britches, the maker of some of our favorite board shorts, has partnered with Undone on a new timepiece. It features a black dial with a fun character and a tonal NATO strap—two traits that'll certainly appeal to watch collectors and surfers alike. </p>
<p><strong>Ghurka</strong></p><p>ghurka.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://ghurka.com/collections/crocodile-wallets/products/classic-wallet-no-101-walnut-crocodile" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ghurka doesn't skimp when it comes to leather. Case in point: The brand has released its Crocodile Collection, an assortment of wallets and cardholders made of the finest scales that are dyed rich hues of chestnut or walnut. </p>
<p><strong>Standard Issue</strong></p><p>standardissuetees.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://standardissuetees.com/collections/holiday-essentials/products/candle-stock-no-041921" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You already knew that Standard Issue makes a damn fine T-shirt (not to mention thermal pullovers, sweats, and more). But did you know that the California-based brand also makes a candle now? And that it more than lives up to the quality promise of all the other goods in the lineup? Well, now you do.</p>

The gifts to cop for yourself.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories