Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Used to Be Roommates, Plus More Celebs Who Lived Together

    Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Used to Be Roommates, Plus More Celebs Who Lived Together

    Living under the same roof, ignoring the dishes left in the sink, using up all of the hot water while showering in the shared bathroom. Celebrity roomies, they're just like us! Well, they were, before they hit it big.

    Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman & Robert Duvall

    The three A-listers all lived together while finding their way as actors. The roomies were trying to make their dreams come true in New York while working unglamorous jobs like typing for the Yellow Pages and checking coats at theaters.

    Robin Williams & Christopher Reeve

    The legendary funnyman and Superman himself became friends and roommates while studying acting together at Juilliard in New York. They were the only two students in an advanced program.

    Tommy Lee Jones & Al Gore

    The former Vice President and Men In Black star didn't just share a Harvard dorm with each other, but a country music band as well. When they weren't rockin' out country style, Jones was playing football for the Crimson and Gore was protesting the Vietnam War.

    Winona Ryder & Gwyneth Paltrow

    The two lived together in the 90s, but their friendship did not extend much further than that. Rumors of Paltrow stealing a role from Ryder could explain why their set-up was so short lived.

    Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling

    As members of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," which also included Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in its cast, young Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling lived together while getting their first tastes of fame. Despite going way back, Timberlake told The Hollywood Reporter that they "aren't the closest friends."

    Raven-Symoné & Lindsay Lohan

    The former child stars shared a pad, but according to what Raven-Symoné told US Magazine, Lohan "was there probably three times."

    Conan O'Brien & Jeff Garlin

    Long before they were hosting a late-night television show or acting alongside Larry David, O'Brien and Garlin were up-and-coming comedians living together in Chicago. According to O'Brien, Garlin was a "madman" with a passion for pudding pops.

    Laura Dern & Marianne Williamson

    The "Big Little Lies" actress and spiritual advisor-turned-presidential candidate lived together while Dern briefly attended U.C.L.A. and Williamson was creating Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that feeds people with serious illnesses.

    Ed Westwick & Chace Crawford

    The "Gossip Girl" stars shared a New York apartment while filming the show, which ran from 2007 until 2012. According to, appropriately enough, the gossip pages, the place was a bit of a mess.

    Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne & Andrew Garfield

    If an Oscar winner living with the male lead of the Fifty Shades film series isn't glitzy enough for you, well get this: the two shared their Los Angeles pad with Spider-Man star, Andrew Garfield.

    Owen Wilson & Wes Anderson

    The actor and filmmaker were roommates together at the University of Texas at Austin, where they met in a playwriting class. The two, who would go on to work together in Bottle Rocket, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Life Aquatic, were initially bonded by a shared love of directors such as John Cassavetes.

    Amy Smart & Ali Larter

    The models-turned-actresses met while posing for photographers in Italy and lived together in Los Angeles while they were getting their film careers off of the ground.

    James Corden & Dominic Cooper

    "The Late Late Show" host and "Preacher" star were flatmates in London back before they hit it big in the United States and their only piece of cutlery was a spatula.

    Michael Douglas & Danny DeVito

    While attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in the 1960s, Dougls and DeVito shared a New York apartment together. The two would go on to share the silver screen in the 1984 film Romancing the Stone.

    John Cusack & Jeremy Piven

    The Say Anything and "Entourage" actors grew up together in Evanston, Illinois and roomed together while attending the same acting workshop.

    Justin Long & Jonah Hill

    The actors may have starred in many a funny movie, but their times as roommates wasn't all laughs. According to Long, Hill was messy and had a habit of leaving the bathroom door open.

    Jude Law & Ewan McGregor

    Before the actors became big enough in their field to start a production company together, they shared a flat and some lofty dreams.

    Adam Sandler & Judd Apatow

    Before they were comedy legends, Adam Sandler and Judd Apatow were just stand-ups sharing an apartment in the Valley. Sandler was the first to fly the coop, when he became a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, but he continued to pay rent out of fear he would get fired from his new job.

    Dianna Agron & Lea Michele

    Starring in "Glee" together just wasn't enough for these best friends. The two also felt the need to share an apartment together while shooting the hit show.

    Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

    Some roommates struggle to write a rent check each month, but Damon and Affleck penned the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting while living under the same Los Angeles roof. Not bad.

<p>Living under the same roof, ignoring the dishes left in the sink, using up all of the hot water while showering in the shared bathroom. Celebrity roomies, they're just like us! Well, they were, before they hit it big.</p>
<p>The three A-listers all lived <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2004/03/gene-hackman-dustin-hoffman-hollywood" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:together" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">together</a> while finding their way as actors. The roomies were trying to make their dreams come true in New York while working unglamorous jobs like typing for the Yellow Pages and checking coats at theaters.</p>
<p>The legendary funnyman and Superman himself became friends and roommates while studying acting together at <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/robin-williams-christopher-reeve-friendship" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Juilliard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Juilliard</a> in New York. They were the only two students in an advanced program.</p>
<p>The former Vice President and <em>Men In Black</em> star didn't just share a <a href="http://mentalfloss.com/article/20595/12-star-powered-college-roommates" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harvard dorm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harvard dorm</a> with each other, but a country music band as well. When they weren't rockin' out country style, Jones was playing football for the Crimson and Gore was protesting the Vietnam War.</p>
<p>The two <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/photo-gallery/43552517/image/43553420/Winona-Ryder-Gwyneth-Paltrow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lived" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lived</a> together in the 90s, but their friendship did not extend much further than that. Rumors of Paltrow stealing a role from Ryder could explain why their set-up was so short lived.</p>
<p>As members of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," which also included Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in its cast, young Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling lived together while getting their first tastes of fame. Despite going way back, Timberlake told <em><a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/justin-timberlake-jimmy-fallon-fatherhood-his-uncertain-future-972807" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Hollywood Reporter</a></em> that they "aren't the closest friends."</p>
<p>The former child stars shared a pad, but according to what Raven-Symoné told <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/celebrity-roommates-201172/12794/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:US Magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">US Magazine</a>, Lohan "was there probably three times."</p>
<p>Long before they were hosting a late-night television show or acting alongside Larry David, O'Brien and Garlin were up-and-coming comedians living together in <a href="https://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/ct-conan-obrien-jeff-garlin-chicago-roommates-20170208-story.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicago" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chicago</a>. According to O'Brien, Garlin was a "madman" with a passion for pudding pops.</p>
<p>The "Big Little Lies" actress and spiritual advisor-turned-presidential candidate <a href="https://www.thecut.com/2019/06/laura-dern-and-marianne-williamson-were-roommates.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lived together" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lived together </a>while Dern briefly attended U.C.L.A. and Williamson was creating Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that feeds people with serious illnesses.</p>
<p>The "Gossip Girl" stars shared a New York <a href="http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2008/05/roommates_ed_westwick_and_chac.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:apartment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">apartment</a> while filming the show, which ran from 2007 until 2012. According to, appropriately enough, the gossip pages, the place was a bit of a <a href="https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/gossip-boys-chace-crawford-ed-westwick-crib-real-slob-story-article-1.389557" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mess</a>.</p>
<p>If an Oscar winner living with the male lead of the <em>Fifty Shades</em> film series isn't glitzy enough for you, well get this: the two shared their <a href="https://nypost.com/2015/02/07/when-jamie-dornan-lived-with-eddie-redmayne-andrew-garfield/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Los Angeles</a> pad with <em>Spider-Man</em> star, Andrew Garfield.</p>
<p>The actor and filmmaker were <a href="https://www.interviewmagazine.com/film/obvious-history-wes-anderson-owen-wilson-staged-break-apartment" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roommates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">roommates</a> together at the University of Texas at Austin, where they met in a playwriting class. The two, who would go on to work together in <em>Bottle Rocket</em>, <em>The Royal Tenenbaums</em>, and <em>The Life Aquatic</em>, were initially bonded by a shared love of directors such as John Cassavetes.</p>
<p>The models-turned-actresses met while posing for photographers in Italy and <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/photo-gallery/43552517/image/43553435/Amy-Smart-Ali-Larter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lived" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lived</a> together in Los Angeles while they were getting their film careers off of the ground.</p>
<p>"The Late Late Show" host and "Preacher" star were <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/05/17/dominic-cooper-james-corden-roommates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flatmates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flatmates</a> in London back before they hit it big in the United States and their only piece of cutlery was a spatula.</p>
<p>While attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in the 1960s, Dougls and DeVito shared a New York apartment together. The two would go on to share the silver screen in the 1984 film <em>Romancing the Stone</em>.</p>
<p>The <em>Say Anything</em> and "Entourage" actors grew up together in Evanston, Illinois and <a href="https://www.eonline.com/photos/8868/celebrity-roommates/286204" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roomed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">roomed</a> together while attending the same acting workshop.</p>
<p>The actors may have starred in many a funny movie, but their times as <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/celebrity-roommates-201172/12790/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roommates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">roommates</a> wasn't all laughs. According to Long, Hill was messy and had a habit of leaving the bathroom door open.</p>
<p>Before the actors became big enough in their field to start a production company together, they <a href="https://www.eonline.com/photos/8868/celebrity-roommates/286325" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared</a> a flat and some lofty dreams.</p>
<p>Before they were comedy legends, Adam Sandler and Judd Apatow were just stand-ups sharing an apartment in the Valley. Sandler was the first to fly the coop, when he became a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, but he continued to pay rent out of fear he would get fired from his new job.</p>
<p>Starring in "Glee" together just wasn't enough for these best friends. The two also felt the need to share an <a href="https://www.eonline.com/photos/8868/celebrity-roommates/691283" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:apartment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">apartment</a> together while shooting the hit show.</p>
<p>Some <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2004/03/gene-hackman-dustin-hoffman-hollywood" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roommates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">roommates</a> struggle to write a rent check each month, but Damon and Affleck penned the Oscar-winning<em> Good Will Hunting</em> while living under the same Los Angeles roof. Not bad.</p>

These stars used to share the same address.

