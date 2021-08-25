Justin Theroux Sports a Mustache in N.Y.C., Plus Machine Gun Kelly, Cara Santana and More

  • <p>Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.</p>
    1/96

    I Mustache You a Question

    Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.</p>
    2/96

    Cool Collab

    Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.

  • <p>Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.</p>
    3/96

    On the Move

    Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.</p>
    4/96

    Day Party

    DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

  • <p>Allyson Felix arrives at <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </i>in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line. </p>
    5/96

    Go For the Gold

    Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line.

  • <p>Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on <i>The Tonight Show</i> on August 23 in N.Y.C. </p>
    6/96

    'Spot' On

    Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood. </p>
    7/96

    Monogram Moment

    Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of <i>Scream 1</i> and <i>2</i> at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21. </p>
    8/96

    Too Hot to Handle

    Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21.

  • <p>Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' <i>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</i> at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A. </p>
    9/96

    Marvel-ous Moment

    Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie <i>Vacation Friends</i> on August 23 in N.Y.C. </p>
    10/96

    'Vacation' Vibes

    John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together. </p>
    11/96

    Smiles For Miles

    Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together.

  • <p>Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.</p>
    12/96

    Blonde Ambition

    Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><em>The Office</em> star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the <em>Never Doubt What You Love</em> parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.</p>
    13/96

    Stay Thirsty

    The Office star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the Never Doubt What You Love parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.

  • <p>Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.</p>
    14/96

    Nail Day

    Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.

  • <p>A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
    15/96

    Red Alert

    A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.</p>
    16/96

    Winding Up

    Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.

  • <p>Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.</p>
    17/96

    Hi Times

    Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.

  • <p>Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park. </p>
    18/96

    Big Moment

    Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles. </p>
    19/96

    Dinner à Deux

    Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.</p>
    20/96

    Orange You Glad?

    Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

  • <p>Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' <em>Everybody's Talking About Jamie</em> at their home in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
    21/96

    Happy Faces

    Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' Everybody's Talking About Jamie at their home in The Hamptons, New York.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.</p>
    22/96

    Film Favorite

    Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

  • <p>Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.</p>
    23/96

    Prints-ess Diaries

    Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.

  • <p>Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.</p>
    24/96

    Guitar Hero

    Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.</p>
    25/96

    Fenty Fashion

    Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.</p>
    26/96

    Center Stage

    Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.

  • <p>Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded <em>Stand Up to Cancer</em> fundraising special on Aug. 21.</p>
    27/96

    Pay It Forward

    Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special on Aug. 21.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."</p>
    28/96

    Good as Hell

    Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."

  • <p>Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.</p>
    29/96

    Date Night

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.</p>
    30/96

    Climate Crusaders

    Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18. </p>
    31/96

    City Stroll

    Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20. </p>
    32/96

    Bright & Early

    Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of <em>Bling Empire</em> on Aug. 19.</p>
    33/96

    <i>Bling</i> Buddies

    Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.</p>
    34/96

    Major Views

    Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.</p>
    35/96

    On the Trail

    Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY. </p>
    36/96

    Concert Couple

    Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20. </p>
    37/96

    Solar Powered

    Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live </em>on Aug. 19 in L.A. </p>
    38/96

    True Blue

    Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 19 in L.A.

  • <p>Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19. </p>
    39/96

    Che Bella

    Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on Aug. 19. </p>
    40/96

    Powerful Performance

    Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19. </p>
    41/96

    Time to Bust a Rhyme

    Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. </p>
    42/96

    Think Pink

    Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
    43/96

    Getting <i>Organized</i>

    Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Zoe Kazan is seen on set of <em>She Said </em>in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. </p>
    44/96

    Ready, On Set, Go!

    Zoe Kazan is seen on set of She Said in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.

  • <p>Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19. </p>
    45/96

    Shop 'Til You Drop

    Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18. </p>
    46/96

    Man's Best Friend

    Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.</p>
    47/96

    Coffee Run

    Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.</p>
    48/96

    Living Legends

    Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles. </p>
    49/96

    Sea Here

    Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime</em> in Queens, New York.</p>
    50/96

    Buttoned Up

    Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in Queens, New York.

  • <p>A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.</p>
    51/96

    A Dress to Impress

    A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. </p>
    52/96

    Shoulder to Lean On

    David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

  • <p>Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of <em>Annette </em>at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. </p>
    53/96

    Star in Stripes

    Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of Annette at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

  • <p>A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.</p>
    54/96

    Mic Check

    A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.</p>
    55/96

    Perfect Pause

    Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

  • <p>Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.</p>
    56/96

    Lead the Way

    Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.

  • <p>Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of <em>Cinderella </em>at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.</p>
    57/96

    Pretty in Pink

    Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><em>Ted Lasso</em> star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.</p>
    58/96

    Field of Dreams

    Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.

  • <p>Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.</p>
    59/96

    Vacation Mode

    Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.

  • <p>Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.</p>
    60/96

    Apollo Bound

    Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.</p>
    61/96

    Getting Things Done

    Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.

  • <p>Carey Mulligan films <em>She Said</em>, the story of <em>New York Times</em> reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    62/96

    ... And Action!

    Carey Mulligan films She Said, the story of New York Times reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.</p>
    63/96

    Shopping Trip

    Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.</p>
    64/96

    On the Mic

    Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.</p>
    65/96

    Out & About

    Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.

  • <p>Heidi Klum attends the <em>America's Got Talent</em> season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.</p>
    66/96

    Print Party

    Heidi Klum attends the America's Got Talent season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's <em>Bachelor in Paradise.</em></p>
    67/96

    Turn Up in <i>Paradise</i>

    Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.

  • <p>Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the <em>On Broadway</em> N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.</p>
    68/96

    A-list Arrival

    Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the On Broadway N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.

  • <p>Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California. </p>
    69/96

    Tee Time

    Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her <em>Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    70/96

    Sealed with a Kiss

    Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' <em>Reminiscence</em> L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.</p>
    71/96

    Family Affair

    Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' Reminiscence L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills. </p>
    72/96

    Dapper Diner

    Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17. </p>
    73/96

    Out on the Town

    Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17.

  • <p>Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of<em> Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    74/96

    Red Carpet Couple

    Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.</p>
    75/96

    California Cruiser

    KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of <em>Not Okay</em> snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    76/96

    Photo Ready

    Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of Not Okay snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    77/96

    On the Move

    Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.</p>
    78/96

    Tequila Time

    Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.</p>
    79/96

    Park Playtime

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.</p>
    80/96

    Gym Sesh

    Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Simu Liu attends the <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    81/96

    Marvel Magic

    Simu Liu attends the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Also at the world premiere of <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, </em>Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.</p>
    82/96

    Pumped for the Premiere

    Also at the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.

  • <p>Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of <em>WeCrashed</em> on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York. </p>
    83/96

    Beach Set

    Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of WeCrashed on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York.

  • <p>Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    84/96

    Support the Arts

    Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    85/96

    Nail Day

    Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.</p>
    86/96

    Star Power

    Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Jai Courtney guest stars on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
    87/96

    Late Night Chat

    Jai Courtney guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of <em>Flag Day</em> at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
    88/96

    Family Affair

    Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of Flag Day at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.

  • <p>Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.</p>
    89/96

    Boy Blue

    Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

  • <p>Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.</p>
    90/96

    Got Game?

    Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.</p>
    91/96

    Bright Spot

    Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.

  • <p>Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.</p>
    92/96

    Dog Days

    Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.</p>
    93/96

    Rock On

    Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.</p>
    94/96

    Exit Strategy

    Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.

  • <p>Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, <em>Meet Cute.</em></p>
    95/96

    Main Squeeze

    Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, Meet Cute.

  • <p>Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.</p>
    96/96

    Swing Town

    Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.

<p>Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.</p>
<p>Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.</p>
<p>Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.</p>
<p>DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.</p>
<p>Allyson Felix arrives at <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </i>in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line. </p>
<p>Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on <i>The Tonight Show</i> on August 23 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood. </p>
<p>Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of <i>Scream 1</i> and <i>2</i> at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21. </p>
<p>Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' <i>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</i> at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A. </p>
<p>John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie <i>Vacation Friends</i> on August 23 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together. </p>
<p>Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.</p>
<p><em>The Office</em> star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the <em>Never Doubt What You Love</em> parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.</p>
<p>Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.</p>
<p>A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.</p>
<p>Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.</p>
<p>Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park. </p>
<p>Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.</p>
<p>Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' <em>Everybody's Talking About Jamie</em> at their home in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
<p>Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.</p>
<p>Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.</p>
<p>Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.</p>
<p>Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.</p>
<p>Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded <em>Stand Up to Cancer</em> fundraising special on Aug. 21.</p>
<p>Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."</p>
<p>Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18. </p>
<p>Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20. </p>
<p>Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of <em>Bling Empire</em> on Aug. 19.</p>
<p>Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.</p>
<p>Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY. </p>
<p>Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20. </p>
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live </em>on Aug. 19 in L.A. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19. </p>
<p>Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on Aug. 19. </p>
<p>Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19. </p>
<p>Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. </p>
<p>Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Zoe Kazan is seen on set of <em>She Said </em>in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19. </p>
<p>Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19. </p>
<p>Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18. </p>
<p>Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.</p>
<p>Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming <em>Law & Order: Organized Crime</em> in Queens, New York.</p>
<p>A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. </p>
<p>Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of <em>Annette </em>at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.</p>
<p>Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.</p>
<p>Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.</p>
<p>Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of <em>Cinderella </em>at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.</p>
<p><em>Ted Lasso</em> star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.</p>
<p>Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.</p>
<p>Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.</p>
<p>Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.</p>
<p>Carey Mulligan films <em>She Said</em>, the story of <em>New York Times</em> reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.</p>
<p>Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.</p>
<p>Heidi Klum attends the <em>America's Got Talent</em> season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.</p>
<p>Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's <em>Bachelor in Paradise.</em></p>
<p>Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the <em>On Broadway</em> N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.</p>
<p>Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California. </p>
<p>Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her <em>Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' <em>Reminiscence</em> L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.</p>
<p>Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17. </p>
<p>Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of<em> Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
<p>KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.</p>
<p>Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of <em>Not Okay</em> snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.</p>
<p>Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.</p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Simu Liu attends the <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
<p>Also at the world premiere of <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, </em>Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.</p>
<p>Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of <em>WeCrashed</em> on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York. </p>
<p>Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.</p>
<p>Jai Courtney guest stars on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of <em>Flag Day</em> at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.</p>
<p>Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.</p>
<p>Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.</p>
<p>Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.</p>
<p>Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.</p>
<p>Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.</p>
<p>Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.</p>
<p>Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, <em>Meet Cute.</em></p>
<p>Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories