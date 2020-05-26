Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless in L.A., Plus Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Colin Farrell and More

People

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless in L.A., Plus Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Colin Farrell and More
<p>Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy a bike ride for two in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Twice the Fun

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy a bike ride for two in Los Angeles on Monday.

<p>Colin Farrell keeps it casual on Monday for an errand run in Los Angeles. </p>
Color Coded

Colin Farrell keeps it casual on Monday for an errand run in Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Peyton Manning likes what he sees on Sunday while playing (and eventually, winning with Tiger Woods) during the Champions for Charity golf tournament in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event — rounded out by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson — raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts. </p>
Play On

Peyton Manning likes what he sees on Sunday while playing (and eventually, winning with Tiger Woods) during the Champions for Charity golf tournament in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event — rounded out by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson — raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

<p>Lily James takes her iced coffee to go on Thursday while out in London's Primrose Hill.</p>
Flower Power

Lily James takes her iced coffee to go on Thursday while out in London's Primrose Hill.

<p>Joe Jonas goes for a solo spin in Encino, California, on Thursday.</p>
Cruising Altitude

Joe Jonas goes for a solo spin in Encino, California, on Thursday.

<p>On Sunday, a masked Courteney Cox hits up the Malibu Farmers Market.</p>
Bread Winner

On Sunday, a masked Courteney Cox hits up the Malibu Farmers Market.

<p>Katharine McPhee has a tiny pal in her bag during a walk in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Peek-a-Boo!

Katharine McPhee has a tiny pal in her bag during a walk in L.A. on Sunday.

<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Joe Keery puts the pedal to the metal on Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
Spin Cycle

Stranger Things star Joe Keery puts the pedal to the metal on Saturday in Los Angeles.

<p>Joel McHale is hardly recognizable on Sunday while visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles.</p>
Smiles for Miles

Joel McHale is hardly recognizable on Sunday while visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles.

<p>Killing Eve's Jodie Comer goes for a grocery run on Thursday at her local London store.</p>
Cap It Off

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer goes for a grocery run on Thursday at her local London store.

<p>Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen have a portrait session at home with their feathered friend on Friday.</p>
Birds of a Feather

Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen have a portrait session at home with their feathered friend on Friday.

<p>Brian Austin Green steps out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket on Saturday.</p>
Newly on the Market

Brian Austin Green steps out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket on Saturday.

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dress in color-coordinated masks and tops on Saturday.</p>
Matching March

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dress in color-coordinated masks and tops on Saturday.

<p>Paris Hilton cruises on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday.</p>
That's Hot

Paris Hilton cruises on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday.

<p>Adam Sandler picks up snacks for his family during a Saturday outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.</p>
Tasty Treat

Adam Sandler picks up snacks for his family during a Saturday outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.

<p>LeBron James goes for a bike ride in West Hollywood in an all-black outfit on Saturday.</p>
Staying Fit

LeBron James goes for a bike ride in West Hollywood in an all-black outfit on Saturday.

<p>Matt Damon leaves a supermarket in Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries on Saturday.</p>
Stocking Up

Matt Damon leaves a supermarket in Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries on Saturday.

<p>Brody Jenner is spotted on Saturday at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.</p>
Beach Day

Brody Jenner is spotted on Saturday at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

<p>Tyler, the Creator demonstrates his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Wheel-y Rebel

Tyler, the Creator demonstrates his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles on Friday.

<p>Ashley Benson wears patriotic colors ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as she puts gas in her car at a local station in L.A. on Friday.</p>
Pumped

Ashley Benson wears patriotic colors ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as she puts gas in her car at a local station in L.A. on Friday.

<p>David Spade dresses in an all-black costume during a Friday outing in Los Angeles.</p>
Masked Comedian

David Spade dresses in an all-black costume during a Friday outing in Los Angeles.

<p>Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.</p>
Paris Promenade

Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.

<p>Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Dog Mom

Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

<p>Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Going Green

Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York.

<p>On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.</p>
That’s Amore

On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.

<p>Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
Summer Whites

Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

<p>Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday. </p>
Multi-Tasker

Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday.

<p>Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Solo Squad

Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.

<p>Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday. </p>
Ab-Fab

Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday.

<p>Luann de Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Food Run

Luann de Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in The Hamptons, New York.

<p>Jerry O'Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.</p>
BBQ Season

Jerry O'Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.

<p>Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.</p>
Par for the Course

Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.

<p>Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Round of Applause

Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

<p><i>Bachelor in Paradise</i> bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.</p>
It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.

<p>Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift. </p>
Two Thumbs Up

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift.

<p>Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. </p>
Walk This Way

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

<p><i>Riverdale </i>actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
Coffee Break

Riverdale actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

<p>Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.</p>
Bike Buddies

Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.

<p>Gregg Sulkin works out in L.A. on Wednesday with the help of a furry friend at the park. </p>
Working It Out

Gregg Sulkin works out in L.A. on Wednesday with the help of a furry friend at the park.

<p>Robin Wright goes for a jog through Santa Monica, California, in head-to-toe black on Wednesday.</p>
Run with It

Robin Wright goes for a jog through Santa Monica, California, in head-to-toe black on Wednesday.

<p>Tom Hardy leads the way on Wednesday during a walk with his dog in London.</p>
Man's Best Friend

Tom Hardy leads the way on Wednesday during a walk with his dog in London.

<p>Machine Gun Kelly makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same day his "Bloody Valentine" video starring Megan Fox dropped. </p>
One Step Ahead

Machine Gun Kelly makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same day his "Bloody Valentine" video starring Megan Fox dropped.

<p>Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after <a href="https://people.com/food/jason-derulo-seems-to-chip-teeth-while-eating-corn-on-the-cob-power-drill-tiktok/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seemingly chipping his teeth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">seemingly chipping his teeth</a> doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Say Cheese!

Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.

<p>Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Plant Mom

Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.

<p>Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.</p>
Cruise Control

Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.

<p>Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.</p>
House Call

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.

<p>Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Pit Stop

Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Shia LaBeouf takes his Pasadena neighborhood workout up a notch by sporting bright pink shorts on Tuesday.</p>
Bold Bottoms

Shia LaBeouf takes his Pasadena neighborhood workout up a notch by sporting bright pink shorts on Tuesday.

<p>Emma Roberts amps up her Tuesday walk by rocking a tye-dye sweatshirt and taking her iced coffee to-go in L.A.</p>
Poppin' Palette

Emma Roberts amps up her Tuesday walk by rocking a tye-dye sweatshirt and taking her iced coffee to-go in L.A.

<p>Cole Sprouse checks his phone as he starts his hike around the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.</p>
Sunny Stroll

Cole Sprouse checks his phone as he starts his hike around the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.

<p>Billie Eilish is spotted out in L.A. in an oversized green hoodie, ripped joggers and black boots on Monday in L.A.</p>
Green Gang

Billie Eilish is spotted out in L.A. in an oversized green hoodie, ripped joggers and black boots on Monday in L.A.

<p>Ashely Olsen is seen in an oversized black ensemble as she heads to the office of her and sister Mary-Kate’s fashion label, The Row, on Sunday in New York City.</p>
Out of Office

Ashely Olsen is seen in an oversized black ensemble as she heads to the office of her and sister Mary-Kate’s fashion label, The Row, on Sunday in New York City.

<p>Cindy Crawford looks effortlessly glam in a billowy white top and blue jeans as she grabs dinner to-go on Sunday in Malibu.</p>
Bringing Home the Bacon

Cindy Crawford looks effortlessly glam in a billowy white top and blue jeans as she grabs dinner to-go on Sunday in Malibu.

<p>Joel Edgerton shows off his longer locks as he catches some waves at Australia's Bondi Beach on Monday.</p>
Surf's Up

Joel Edgerton shows off his longer locks as he catches some waves at Australia's Bondi Beach on Monday.

<p>Alessandra Ambrósio stocks up on groceries while wearing a leopard-print mask on Monday in Los Angeles.</p>
'Feline' Good

Alessandra Ambrósio stocks up on groceries while wearing a leopard-print mask on Monday in Los Angeles.

<p>Model Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly step out for their daily walk in New York City on Monday.</p>
Model Behavior

Model Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly step out for their daily walk in New York City on Monday.

<p>Calista Flockhart chats on the phone during an afternoon walk on Monday in Santa Monica.</p>
Sunny Stroll

Calista Flockhart chats on the phone during an afternoon walk on Monday in Santa Monica.

<p>Bob Odenkirk wears a hat and bandana for an outing to his local pet store to grab a few items on Monday in L.A.</p>
Pet Project

Bob Odenkirk wears a hat and bandana for an outing to his local pet store to grab a few items on Monday in L.A.

<p>Drew Barrymore celebrates spending time outside on national Love a Tree Day while partnering with Black Forest Gummy Bears on their new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign to help protect and rebuild national forests.</p>
Fun in the Forest

Drew Barrymore celebrates spending time outside on national Love a Tree Day while partnering with Black Forest Gummy Bears on their new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign to help protect and rebuild national forests.

<p>Machine Gun Kelly steps out solo on Monday for a coffee run in Bel Air, California, after being spotted with Megan Fox over the weekend. </p>
C Is for Coffee

Machine Gun Kelly steps out solo on Monday for a coffee run in Bel Air, California, after being spotted with Megan Fox over the weekend.

<p>Jimmy Fallon and his pup get moving on Monday in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
In the Lead

Jimmy Fallon and his pup get moving on Monday in The Hamptons, New York.

<p>Also on doggie duty on Monday, Gal Gadot, who walks her pooch Beverly Hills. </p>
Stop and Stare

Also on doggie duty on Monday, Gal Gadot, who walks her pooch Beverly Hills.

<p>Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoy an afternoon filled with surfing and sun on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia. </p>
Pair in Paradise

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoy an afternoon filled with surfing and sun on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia.

<p>Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a swim on Sunday in Laguna Beach, California.</p>
Beach Day

Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a swim on Sunday in Laguna Beach, California.

<p>Nick Viall goes for a shirtless run on a sunny Saturday in Venice, California.</p>
Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless in L.A., Plus Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Colin Farrell and More

Nick Viall goes for a shirtless run on a sunny Saturday in Venice, California.

<p>Camila Mendes rocks a flannel and slides on Friday as she makes her way through L.A.</p>
TGIF

Camila Mendes rocks a flannel and slides on Friday as she makes her way through L.A.

<p>Jon Hamm looks ready for summer in striped shorts and flip flops as he steps out in Los Feliz, California, on Saturday.</p>
Chill Vibes

Jon Hamm looks ready for summer in striped shorts and flip flops as he steps out in Los Feliz, California, on Saturday.

<p><i>Normal People</i> star Daisy Edgar-Jones is seen out and about over the weekend in North London.</p>
Across the Pond

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones is seen out and about over the weekend in North London.

<p>Executive producer Jack Black serves as Game Master on <i>Celebrity Escape Room</i>, an upcoming special that’ll take place on NBC’s Red Nose Day on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.</p>
Let the Games Begin

Executive producer Jack Black serves as Game Master on Celebrity Escape Room, an upcoming special that’ll take place on NBC’s Red Nose Day on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

<p>Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas go for an open-air drive together in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Beep Beep

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas go for an open-air drive together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

<p>Sofia Richie goes out near the beach in Malibu on Saturday.</p>
Beach Day

Sofia Richie goes out near the beach in Malibu on Saturday.

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk enjoy a sunny stroll together in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Coordinated Couple

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk enjoy a sunny stroll together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe walk their dog around their Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.</p>
Staying Active

Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe walk their dog around their Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.

<p>Giovanni Ribisi enjoys the outdoors in Los Angeles during a Saturday walk.</p>
Fresh Air

Giovanni Ribisi enjoys the outdoors in Los Angeles during a Saturday walk.

<p><em>Parks and Recreation</em> alumna Aubrey Plaza wears a face mask to take her dogs outside on Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
Furry Friends

Parks and Recreation alumna Aubrey Plaza wears a face mask to take her dogs outside on Saturday in Los Angeles.

<p>Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share a sweet kiss while in Hawaii on Friday.</p>
Sunny Smooch

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share a sweet kiss while in Hawaii on Friday.

<p>Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace go out and about in Los Angeles with her dog on Friday.</p>
Couple's Stroll

Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace go out and about in Los Angeles with her dog on Friday.

<p>Ana de Armas wears a face mask to take her dog for a walk on Friday around her Los Angeles neighborhood.</p>
Dog Walk

Ana de Armas wears a face mask to take her dog for a walk on Friday around her Los Angeles neighborhood.

<p>Patrick Schwarzenegger and his father Arnold take their bikes out for a spin in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Wheely Fun

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his father Arnold take their bikes out for a spin in Los Angeles on Friday.

<p>Karlie Kloss is spotted on a balcony giving thanks to frontline workers in New York City on Friday.</p>
Daily Applause

Karlie Kloss is spotted on a balcony giving thanks to frontline workers in New York City on Friday.

<p>Katharine McPhee dons her mask for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Pattern Maker

Katharine McPhee dons her mask for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

<p>Ryan Phillippe heads out for his daily jog in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.</p>
Fleet Feet

Ryan Phillippe heads out for his daily jog in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

<p>Michelle Monaghan and husband Peter White take five during a scooter ride on Friday in L.A.</p>
On a Roll

Michelle Monaghan and husband Peter White take five during a scooter ride on Friday in L.A.

<p>Goldie Hawn sports a visor and mask while out for a walk on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Sunny Stroll

Goldie Hawn sports a visor and mask while out for a walk on Thursday in L.A.

<p>Isla Fisher wears an all-red matching set while riding her bike through L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Weekend Wheels

Isla Fisher wears an all-red matching set while riding her bike through L.A. on Thursday.

<p>Sarah Silverman cheers healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. East Village patio on Thursday.</p>
Let's Hear It!

Sarah Silverman cheers healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. East Village patio on Thursday.

<p>Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale walk hand-in-hand on their hike on Thursday as they celebrate Gale’s 25th birthday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
Lovers' Lane

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale walk hand-in-hand on their hike on Thursday as they celebrate Gale’s 25th birthday in Santa Monica, California.

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off his fit physique in L.A. as he steps out on Thursday.</p>
No Days Off

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off his fit physique in L.A. as he steps out on Thursday.

<p>Ashley Olsen is seen dressed in a long coat and black strappy sandals on Thursday in N.Y.C. following news of sister Mary-Kate’s divorce news. </p>
City Chic

Ashley Olsen is seen dressed in a long coat and black strappy sandals on Thursday in N.Y.C. following news of sister Mary-Kate’s divorce news.

<p>Jason Priestley grabs a drink to-go as he runs errands on Thursday.</p>
Sweet Treat

Jason Priestley grabs a drink to-go as he runs errands on Thursday.

<p>Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost twin in hoodies and Ugg boots as they fuel up on an iced coffee run Wednesday in The Hamptons.</p>
Weekday Update

Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost twin in hoodies and Ugg boots as they fuel up on an iced coffee run Wednesday in The Hamptons.

<p>Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are seen running errands on the actor's 34th birthday in London on Wednesday. </p>
Birthday Bounty

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are seen running errands on the actor's 34th birthday in London on Wednesday.

<p>Criss Angel announces that he is donating $250,000 worth of food through his charity to 100 families being treated at Nevada's Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on Thursday. </p>
Making Magic

Criss Angel announces that he is donating $250,000 worth of food through his charity to 100 families being treated at Nevada's Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on Thursday.

<p>Chris Pine enjoys the warm weather in a short-sleeved button down, cuffed jeans and flip flops while walking his dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday. </p>
Pine-ing For You

Chris Pine enjoys the warm weather in a short-sleeved button down, cuffed jeans and flip flops while walking his dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

What to Read Next