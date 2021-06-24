Just a Bunch of Meghan Markle-Inspired Gifts for the Superfan in Your Life

  • <p>We all have that one person in our life that is totally obsessed with a celebrity and would practically do anything to be them. (For me, that famous human is Zendaya. No shame here.) And if that certain someone is a megafan of <em>the </em>Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36028951/meghan-markle-sunglasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meghan Markle</a>, then you've hit the gift-giving pot of gold because I'm here to show you all the things they'd love to receive that are connected to the star herself. Below you'll find a ton of Meghan Markle-inspired gifts—aka a few of her most favorite fashion and beauty finds—that'll have them thanking you for the rest of time. </p><p>Keep on scrolling for some of the celeb's treasured products—from <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g24521294/most-comfortable-high-heels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heels</a> to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g26429319/types-of-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jeans</a> to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g36028951/meghan-markle-sunglasses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunnies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sunnies</a> to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g8655202/best-highlighter-makeup-for-face/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:highlighter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">highlighter</a>—that your ultimate Meghan supporter will absolutely adore. Whether they're a fan of her fashion sense, the way she does her makeup, or her philanthropy, you'll find something in this list that they'll be using the heck out of.</p>
    We all have that one person in our life that is totally obsessed with a celebrity and would practically do anything to be them. (For me, that famous human is Zendaya. No shame here.) And if that certain someone is a megafan of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, then you've hit the gift-giving pot of gold because I'm here to show you all the things they'd love to receive that are connected to the star herself. Below you'll find a ton of Meghan Markle-inspired gifts—aka a few of her most favorite fashion and beauty finds—that'll have them thanking you for the rest of time.

    Keep on scrolling for some of the celeb's treasured products—from heels to jeans to sunnies to highlighter—that your ultimate Meghan supporter will absolutely adore. Whether they're a fan of her fashion sense, the way she does her makeup, or her philanthropy, you'll find something in this list that they'll be using the heck out of.

  This is the coat that you can trust to just grab and do fashion wonders to an outfit. And the fact that Meghan loves it is another huge plus. Give this to your mom, sibling, or friend and I guarantee they'll be bursting with joy.
    1) Perfect Lightweight Jacket

    J.Crew

    jcrew.com

    $128.00

    Shop Now

    This is the coat that you can trust to just grab and do fashion wonders to an outfit. And the fact that Meghan loves it is another huge plus. Give this to your mom, sibling, or friend and I guarantee they'll be bursting with joy.

  This is the coat that you can trust to just grab and do fashion wonders to an outfit. And the fact that Meghan loves it is another huge plus. Give this to your mom, sibling, or friend and I guarantee they'll be bursting with joy.
    2) Perfect Pump 100

    Sarah Flint

    sarahflint.com

    $395.00

    Shop Now

    IYKYK, Meg is a H-U-G-E fan of Sarah Flint. She's been seen in a bunch of styles from the luxe shoe brand. These classic pumps are def one of her go-tos, and are a wardrobe staple for sure.

  Meghan wore these gorgeous specs to her baby shower in New York City! If your person is in the market for some chic, chunky black glasses, they're gonna absolutely adore this pair.
    3) Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses

    LE SPECS

    nordstrom.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    Meghan wore these gorgeous specs to her baby shower in New York City! If your person is in the market for some chic, chunky black glasses, they're gonna absolutely adore this pair.

  Everybody needs a solid pair of jeans they can trust to come through for any type of 'fit! These Meghan Markle-approved ones are super soft and cut right at the ankle. They'll be wearing these 24/7.
    4) The Looker Ankle Fray

    Mother Denim

    motherdenim.com

    $238.00

    Shop Now

    Everybody needs a solid pair of jeans they can trust to come through for any type of 'fit! These Meghan Markle-approved ones are super soft and cut right at the ankle. They'll be wearing these 24/7.

  Treat them to these super comfy knit flats (spun from plastic water bottles may I add!!) that Meg wears quite often. These are so versatile and can easily be dressed up or down.
    5) Cloud Grey Birdseye

    Rothys

    rothys.com

    $145.00

    Shop Now

    Treat them to these super comfy knit flats (spun from plastic water bottles may I add!!) that Meg wears quite often. These are so versatile and can easily be dressed up or down.

  We all have a tried-and-true eyeliner in our kit, and Meghan's is this specific one from MAC. If your person rocks a bronze-y color, this is the one they need in their life.
    6) Eye Kohl Eyeliner, Teddy

    MAC

    ulta.com

    $19.00

    Shop Now

    We all have a tried-and-true eyeliner in our kit, and Meghan's is this specific one from MAC. If your person rocks a bronze-y color, this is the one they need in their life.

  When Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff back in 2018, she flaunted this regal green bag that caught the attention of many. Heads up: It has sold out before, so if you know your person has had their eye on this bb or just loves Meg's sense of fashion, this is what you need to be buying them.
    7) The Mini Venice

    DeMellier London

    demellierlondon.com

    $285.00

    Shop Now

    When Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff back in 2018, she flaunted this regal green bag that caught the attention of many. Heads up: It has sold out before, so if you know your person has had their eye on this bb or just loves Meg's sense of fashion, this is what you need to be buying them.

  If they don't have a pair of Hunter rain boots, you've gotta change that ASAP. These black ones are a fave of Meg's!
    8) Women's Original Tall Rain Boots, Black

    Hunter

    hunterboots.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    If they don't have a pair of Hunter rain boots, you've gotta change that ASAP. These black ones are a fave of Meg's!

  You can never go wrong with gifting a jean jacket. It's a piece that can l-i-t-e-r-a-l-l-y be worn with any type of look. This one from Madewell is timeless. Meg pulled this bb out a lot on her 2019 South Africa trip with Prince Harry.
    9) The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $118.00

    Shop Now

    You can never go wrong with gifting a jean jacket. It's a piece that can l-i-t-e-r-a-l-l-y be worn with any type of look. This one from Madewell is timeless. Meg pulled this bb out a lot on her 2019 South Africa trip with Prince Harry.

  Stylish sneaks are honestly essential. These ones from Veja are sophisticated, yet casual and part of Meghan's closet. Buy them this pair if they've been on the hunt for a solid, everyday shoe.
    10) Campo Textured-Leather Sneakers

    VEJA

    net-a-porter.com

    $140.00

    Shop Now

    Stylish sneaks are honestly essential. These ones from Veja are sophisticated, yet casual and part of Meghan's closet. Buy them this pair if they've been on the hunt for a solid, everyday shoe.

  Yes, she just released her very own children's book—and yes, that Meg superfan in your life most definitely needs this to be a part of their memorabilia.
    11) The Bench

    The Bench

    amazon.com

    $12.02

    Shop Now

    Yes, she just released her very own children's book—and yes, that Meg superfan in your life most definitely needs this to be a part of their memorabilia.

  Get them this foundation that is partially the reason why Meghan's face is always so flawless and dewy.
    12) Luminous Silk Foundation

    Armani Beauty

    sephora.com

    $44.00

    Shop Now

    Get them this foundation that is partially the reason why Meghan's face is always so flawless and dewy.

  Okay, so, this isn't the *exact* tote she's been found wearing multiple times—it was by Everlane, but they don't sell it anymore—but it sure does look like it's a carbon copy. Snag them this bag if they're a fan of her style and need a new purse.
    13) The Transport Tote

    Madewell

    madewell.com

    $168.00

    Shop Now

    Okay, so, this isn't the *exact* tote she's been found wearing multiple times—it was by Everlane, but they don't sell it anymore—but it sure does look like it's a carbon copy. Snag them this bag if they're a fan of her style and need a new purse.

  They'll be filled with excitement when they open up their present and see this cookbook that the Duchess of Sussex herself contributed to.
    14) Together: Our Community Cookbook

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $9.91

    Shop Now

    They'll be filled with excitement when they open up their present and see this cookbook that the Duchess of Sussex herself contributed to.

  In 2020, Meghan volunteered at the Baby2Baby non-profit organization that helps children in need in Los Angeles where she was rocking this cute face mask. IMO, face masks are the *perfect* gift because they'll always need to have 'em handy!
    15) Adult Mask in Duchess Blue Seersucker

    Royal Jelly Harlem

    royaljellyharlem.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    In 2020, Meghan volunteered at the Baby2Baby non-profit organization that helps children in need in Los Angeles where she was rocking this cute face mask. IMO, face masks are the *perfect* gift because they'll always need to have 'em handy!

  One of Meghan's longtime makeup artists Lydia Sellers dished to Byrdie that she loves to use this highlighter to add some glow to her look. I'm sure your giftee will love this thoughtful present if they're into makeup!
    16) Living Luminizer, Magic

    rms beauty

    sephora.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    One of Meghan's longtime makeup artists Lydia Sellers dished to Byrdie that she loves to use this highlighter to add some glow to her look. I'm sure your giftee will love this thoughtful present if they're into makeup!

