Just 20 Casual Photos Of The Royals Wearing Their Very Best Pearls

  • <p>Princess Anne wore pearl earrings and a statement four-strand pearl choker to Royal Ascot, pairing her jewelry with an appropriately equestrian-themed hat.</p>
    Princess Anne wore pearl earrings and a statement four-strand pearl choker to Royal Ascot, pairing her jewelry with an appropriately equestrian-themed hat.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/g26304524/kate-middleton-princess-diana-jewelry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate wore Princess Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl earrings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate wore Princess Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl earrings </a>to the 2019 BAFTAs in London.</p>
    Kate wore Princess Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl earrings to the 2019 BAFTAs in London.

  • <p>For a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge busted out some of the royal family's most precious heirlooms: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a24123884/kate-middleton-jewelry-queen-alexandra-wedding-necklace-dutch-state-dinner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a pearl and diamond necklace from Queen Alexandra's wedding parure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a pearl and diamond necklace from Queen Alexandra's wedding parure</a>, Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings, and the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10302981/cambridge-love-knot-tiara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara</a> (a piece that belongs to the Queen, but was also associated with Diana for a time).<br></p>
    For a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge busted out some of the royal family's most precious heirlooms: a pearl and diamond necklace from Queen Alexandra's wedding parure, Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings, and the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara (a piece that belongs to the Queen, but was also associated with Diana for a time).

  • <p>During her first-ever joint engagement with the Queen, Meghan wore a pair of pearl earrings, which were <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a21492147/queen-elizabeth-gave-meghan-markle-earrings-first-event-together/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifted to her by British the monarch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifted to her by British the monarch</a>.<br></p>
    During her first-ever joint engagement with the Queen, Meghan wore a pair of pearl earrings, which were gifted to her by British the monarch.

  • <p>When readying herself for a daytime engagement, the Queen nearly always reaches for her pearls. Here, she paired them with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a32418701/queen-elizabeth-aquamarine-clip-brooches-meaning-ve-day-address/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her Aquamarine Clip Brooches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her Aquamarine Clip Brooches</a>—a pair of accessories her father, King George VI, gave to her in 1944 as an 18th birthday present.<br></p>
    When readying herself for a daytime engagement, the Queen nearly always reaches for her pearls. Here, she paired them with her Aquamarine Clip Brooches—a pair of accessories her father, King George VI, gave to her in 1944 as an 18th birthday present.

  • <p>Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is among the House of Windsor's biggest pearl lovers. Here, she wears a stunning five-strand pearl choker and pearl earrings to Royal Ascot. </p>
    Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is among the House of Windsor's biggest pearl lovers. Here, she wears a stunning five-strand pearl choker and pearl earrings to Royal Ascot.

  • <p>The Countess of Wessex dons a pair of statement pair of pearl earrings for an event at Royal Albert Hall.<br></p>
    The Countess of Wessex dons a pair of statement pair of pearl earrings for an event at Royal Albert Hall.

  • <p>The Duchess of Cornwall broke out her best pearls to attend a service at St. Paul's Cathedral honoring the bicentenary of the Battle of Trafalgar.<br></p>
    The Duchess of Cornwall broke out her best pearls to attend a service at St. Paul's Cathedral honoring the bicentenary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

  • <p>Pearls and hot pink are a fashion combination few can pull off. (The Queen, of course, is one of the few.)<br></p>
    Pearls and hot pink are a fashion combination few can pull off. (The Queen, of course, is one of the few.)

  • <p>Prince Edward designed a necklace and pair of earrings with black and white pearls for his bride, Sophie, to wear to their royal wedding, per the <a href="http://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2014/06/royal-jewel-rewind-wessex-wedding-1999.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Court Jeweller" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Court Jeweller</a>. </p>
    Prince Edward designed a necklace and pair of earrings with black and white pearls for his bride, Sophie, to wear to their royal wedding, per the Court Jeweller.

  • <p>Here, Diana wears the diamond and South Sea pearl earrings that her daughter-in-law, Kate, would eventually inherit—and pairs them with another stunning pearl accessory.<br></p>
    Here, Diana wears the diamond and South Sea pearl earrings that her daughter-in-law, Kate, would eventually inherit—and pairs them with another stunning pearl accessory.

  • <p>The Princess Royal offers a more toned-down, daytime take on the pearl choker and earrings combination.<br></p>
    The Princess Royal offers a more toned-down, daytime take on the pearl choker and earrings combination.

  • <p>The Princess of Wales shows off a very '80s pearl necklace and statement earrings during a visit to Vancouver.<br></p>
    The Princess of Wales shows off a very '80s pearl necklace and statement earrings during a visit to Vancouver.

  • <p>Heart-shaped pearl earrings and a twisted pearl collar complement the sweetness of Diana's Catherine Walker dress and matching John Boyd hat.<br></p>
    Heart-shaped pearl earrings and a twisted pearl collar complement the sweetness of Diana's Catherine Walker dress and matching John Boyd hat.

  • <p>Princess Margaret matched a stunning pair of statement earrings with a four-strand pearl necklace at a charity concert at St. James's Palace.</p>
    Princess Margaret matched a stunning pair of statement earrings with a four-strand pearl necklace at a charity concert at St. James's Palace.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth enlisted Garrard to make this four-strand pearl choker, which has been subsequently worn by <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/g25939782/royal-family-jewelry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge</a>.</p>
    Queen Elizabeth enlisted Garrard to make this four-strand pearl choker, which has been subsequently worn by both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge.

  • <p>A three-strand pearl necklace and matching studs make for a perfect daytime look during the Queen's 1983 tour of India.</p>
    A three-strand pearl necklace and matching studs make for a perfect daytime look during the Queen's 1983 tour of India.

  • <p>Princess Anne stuns in pearls and a white dress at an event in London.</p>
    Princess Anne stuns in pearls and a white dress at an event in London.

  • <p>Once again, pearls are the perfect accessories for one of the Queen's appearances overseas—this time, in Sudan. <br></p>
    Once again, pearls are the perfect accessories for one of the Queen's appearances overseas—this time, in Sudan.

  • <p>Princess Margaret poses for a portrait wearing a stunning pearl necklace and matching bracelet.</p>
    Princess Margaret poses for a portrait wearing a stunning pearl necklace and matching bracelet.

Here, some of the royals' most memorable pearl looks, from Kate Middleton in Queen Alexandra's wedding necklace to Queen Elizabeth wearing her custom Garrard choker.

