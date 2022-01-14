Inventing Anna's Julia Garner Is Both Fabulous and Ruthless as Anna Delvey in the New Trailer

It's been two years since Netflix announced that Shonda Rhimes would be helming the onscreen adaptation of the scandal involving scam artist Anna Delvey, and now we finally have a first look at Inventing Anna. On Oct. 25, 2021, Netflix released the first photos of the upcoming series, which stars Julia Garner as the fake German heiress, who scammed her way into New York's social circles and conned them out of thousands of dollars. The streamer also announced the official premiere date for the forthcoming series, which is set to debut on Feb. 11. Ahead, see everything we know about the show so far, including the cast, release date, first-look pictures, teaser, and trailer.