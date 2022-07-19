John Lewis launches stylish autumn/winter 2022 homeware range

  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a36822536/john-lewis-furniture-rental-service-fat-llama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis" class="link ">John Lewis</a> has just launched its stylish autumn/winter 2022 homeware range, filled with everything you need to create a cosy sanctuary next season. </p><p>This season, you will find two key trends: Natural Contemporary and Modern Country. Whether you are decorating your cottage living room or accessorising the hallway, there is something here for every style and budget. Available to buy in stores and online in September, take a look at some of our favourites below...</p>
    John Lewis launches stylish autumn/winter 2022 homeware range

    John Lewis has just launched its stylish autumn/winter 2022 homeware range, filled with everything you need to create a cosy sanctuary next season.

    This season, you will find two key trends: Natural Contemporary and Modern Country. Whether you are decorating your cottage living room or accessorising the hallway, there is something here for every style and budget. Available to buy in stores and online in September, take a look at some of our favourites below...

  • <p>Layer in a few extra throw pillows for a quick winter home decor update. For the upcoming season, it's all about getting creative with punchy patterns, playful prints and textures. Here, this traditional bedroom features floral <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/country-living-products/a36159478/country-living-wallpaper-collection-homebase/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wallpaper" class="link ">wallpaper</a>, a large jute rug, warming throw and plenty of scatter cushions. </p>
    1) Cosy bedroom furnishings

    Layer in a few extra throw pillows for a quick winter home decor update. For the upcoming season, it's all about getting creative with punchy patterns, playful prints and textures. Here, this traditional bedroom features floral wallpaper, a large jute rug, warming throw and plenty of scatter cushions.

  • <p>Our surroundings have a profound effect on our state of mind, which is why it's so important to spend time deciding on your study decorating scheme.</p><p>Inspire productivity at home with John Lewis' Modern Country range. Whether you're on the hunt for a new oak desk, comfortable office chair or some accessories to spark motivation, the new collection is just for you.</p>
    2) Work from home in style

    Our surroundings have a profound effect on our state of mind, which is why it's so important to spend time deciding on your study decorating scheme.

    Inspire productivity at home with John Lewis' Modern Country range. Whether you're on the hunt for a new oak desk, comfortable office chair or some accessories to spark motivation, the new collection is just for you.

  • <p>As part of John Lewis' new Modern Country trend, shoppers can expect to find pops of navy blue and bursts of mustard yellow. Pattern plays an important role here, whether it's a scattering of cushions or a new roll of wallpaper featuring flowers and birds.</p>
    3) Pattern play

    As part of John Lewis' new Modern Country trend, shoppers can expect to find pops of navy blue and bursts of mustard yellow. Pattern plays an important role here, whether it's a scattering of cushions or a new roll of wallpaper featuring flowers and birds.

  • <p>We love the Natural Contemporary trend, which features rattan furnishings, Scandi-style beds and an autumnal colour palette that is ideal for bringing the outside in. The hanging ceiling light adds a unique feel to the space. </p>
    4) Contemporary scheme

    We love the Natural Contemporary trend, which features rattan furnishings, Scandi-style beds and an autumnal colour palette that is ideal for bringing the outside in. The hanging ceiling light adds a unique feel to the space.

  • <p>It might feel a little premature to be discussing those winter dining plans, but it's never too early to get your space into ship shape. John Lewis' range has all you need for a dinnerware update, including bowls, plates, mugs and serving dishes. We love the seasonal colour palette, featuring hues of burnt orange and rust red.</p>
    5) Stylish tableware

    It might feel a little premature to be discussing those winter dining plans, but it's never too early to get your space into ship shape. John Lewis' range has all you need for a dinnerware update, including bowls, plates, mugs and serving dishes. We love the seasonal colour palette, featuring hues of burnt orange and rust red.

  • <p>Our autumn <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/gardens/a27069341/garden-herbs-save-bees/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gardens" class="link ">gardens</a> might be an abundance of colour during the cooler months, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't bring the gorgeous blazing hues inside. From rustic red to burnt orange, experiment with autumnal shades in your kitchen, bedroom and hallway.</p><p>Top tip: Add our <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/country-living-ceramic-jug-duck-egg/12891350.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living x Homebase Ceramic Jug" class="link ">Country Living x Homebase Ceramic Jug</a> into your home for the ultimate dinner party essential. </p>
    6) Pops of colour

    Our autumn gardens might be an abundance of colour during the cooler months, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't bring the gorgeous blazing hues inside. From rustic red to burnt orange, experiment with autumnal shades in your kitchen, bedroom and hallway.

    Top tip: Add our Country Living x Homebase Ceramic Jug into your home for the ultimate dinner party essential.

  • <p>John Lewis does home accessories really well. Whatever your budget (or personal style), the new autumn/winter collection is packed with affordable side lights, ceramic vases and photo frames, as well as larger furniture pieces such as statement chairs and console tables.</p>
    7) Accessories for every room

    John Lewis does home accessories really well. Whatever your budget (or personal style), the new autumn/winter collection is packed with affordable side lights, ceramic vases and photo frames, as well as larger furniture pieces such as statement chairs and console tables.

  • <p>Whether you live in an urban flat or a countryside home, the collection has all you need to create a welcoming environment. From cosy throws to super soft cushions, there is something here for everyone. Why not pick up the gorgeous green sofa from John Lewis and complete the look with our <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/country-living-wool-check-cushion-50x50cm-grey/12889089.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living x Homebase Wool Check Cushion" class="link ">Country Living x Homebase Wool Check Cushion</a>. It's a must-have for the cooler months ahead...</p><p><strong>Follow Country Living on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/countrylivinguk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    8) Create a welcoming space

    Whether you live in an urban flat or a countryside home, the collection has all you need to create a welcoming environment. From cosy throws to super soft cushions, there is something here for everyone. Why not pick up the gorgeous green sofa from John Lewis and complete the look with our Country Living x Homebase Wool Check Cushion. It's a must-have for the cooler months ahead...

    Follow Country Living on Instagram.

