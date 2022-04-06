John Lewis collaborates with Hygge for Home’s Reena Simon for a Scandi-inspired interiors edit

  • <p><strong>Feeling a Scandinavian-inspired interiors refresh for spring? Then we have good news – <a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/browse/home-garden/the-scandi-edit-with-reena-simon/_/N-nuzr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Lewis & Partners" class="link ">John Lewis & Partners</a> has teamed up with Reena Simon (of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/hygge_for_home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@hygge_for_home" class="link ">@hygge_for_home</a> fame) to release a curated capsule of homewares – all influenced by Scandinavian design.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/browse/home-garden/the-scandi-edit-with-reena-simon/_/N-nuzr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The edit" class="link ">The edit</a> contains 20 products including furniture, accessories, and kitchenware, all mimicking Reena's token minimalist and timeless interiors aesthetic (think: neutral tones, natural textures, and pieces that transcend fleeting trends). 'Longevity and sustainability go hand in hand and are at the heart of the Scandi trend, reflecting why so many of us feel drawn to it,' says Reena. 'I think that this year, we are seeking to define our homes not just in a moment in time but to create homes that can stand the test of time.'</p><p>In case you happen to be wondering whether we might be nearing the end of Scandi-style's moment in the interiors spotlight, let us be the first to tell you – the trend (if, after so many years at the forefront of interior design it can still be called that) is going nowhere. In fact, if anything, it's gaining further momentum (searches for 'Scandi' on the John Lewis website are up 40 per cent compared to this time last year) – and we aren't mad about it.</p><p>On that note, here are some of our favourites pieces from the edit…</p>
  • <p>Don't tell the others in the collection, but this piece is Reena's favourite. 'The piece I was most captivated by in the Spring Summer 2022 collection and could imagine lasting a lifetime was the Packington Side Table, made from ash and sustainably sourced from British woodlands,' she says. 'Pale wood is favoured in Scandinavian interiors and this piece of furniture is particularly interesting with its dark streaks known as olive ash. It brings out the grain in the wood making each table truly unique.'</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-packington-side-table-natural/p437097" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £199">SHOP NOW: £199</a></p>
  • <p>For refined wine Fridays, we present: the bubble glass carafe, which holds a litre of liquid – perfect for your favourite Pinot. The amber colour adds a little contrast to typically neutral Scandi-inspired interiors – you may even choose to leave it on show and stuffed with foliage.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-bubble-glass-carafe-1l-amber/p5659846" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £18">SHOP NOW: £18</a></p>
  • <p>Not only is the Parawood floor lamp a timeless piece that could complement almost any interiors scheme, it's also incredibly compact – ideal when you're short on space.</p><p>The metallic accents give it a dialled-down industrial aesthetic, whilst the off-white linen shade provides a slightly rustic edge.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-parawood-floor-lamp-light-brown/p5696085" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £150">SHOP NOW: £150</a></p>
  • <p>If there's one thing Scandinavians excel at when it comes to interior design, it's creating a cosy and inviting ambiance. Take a leaf out of their book with this reversible dinner and tealight holder – which can accommodate both candle sticks and tealights.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-reversible-dinner-tealight-holder/p5031125" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £18">SHOP NOW: £18</a></p>
  • <p>Nothing seals a scheme quite like a good quality cushion. Incorporate the Maze cushion, which features dot and line embroidery and fringing on the edges, into a bedroom or living room scheme for extra texture and a hit of colour.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-maze-cushion/p5745947" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £30">SHOP NOW: £30</a></p>
  • <p>Let's just clear something up: you can never have too many vases. The Bilha vase sports a classic and completely timeless shape, and it's handmade too – which means it'll add extra texture to your scheme.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-bilha-vase-h24-5cm-neutral/p5189705" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £25">SHOP NOW: £25</a></p>
  • <p>Both practical and easy on the eyes, the square jute pouffe provides an essential element of Scandinavian interior design: texture. Plus, at £79, it's a bit of a bargain. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-square-jute-pouffe-natural/p4905049" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £79">SHOP NOW: £79</a></p>
  • <p>'The combination of functionality and beauty within the Scandi trend paired with its neutral tones mean you can pick and choose items that can complement a classic and traditional home or a contemporary and modern one,' says Reena. This wool cashmere throw is case in point</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-wool-cashmere-throw/p4939152" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £130">SHOP NOW: £130</a></p>
  • <p>'The collection is inspired by the gills of mushrooms from the Leckford Estate in Hampshire, farmed by the John Lewis Partnership for over 90 years,' says Simon. This is apparent in the embossing on the Leckford stoneware range, where ridges on plate rims mimic the mushroom gills. </p><p>Pricing starts at £5 for a side plate.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-leckford-stoneware-side-plate-16-3cm-white/p5575841" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: From £5">SHOP NOW: From £5</a></p>
  • <p>The pale wood and exposed rattan back support give the Pillar armchair a seriously Scandi aesthetic. Style it up with a detailed cushion or soft throw.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.johnlewis.com/john-lewis-partners-pillar-armchair-light-wood-frame-aim-natural/p5636871" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW: £429">SHOP NOW: £429</a></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

