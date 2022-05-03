From Joe Jonas To Blake Lively - The Most Fantastical A-List Nails From The Met Gala

  • <p>When the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g39836234/met-gala-2022-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link ">Met Gala</a> announced its 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' theme, we knew we were in for a treat. It's no secret that celebrities dress to the nines (and beyond) at the Met Gala, with dazzling and hair and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/g39822427/met-gala-2022-best-hair-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make-up" class="link ">make-up</a> to match, but it's the details that truly make the look. Enter the best <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/nails/g38940210/autumn-2022-nail-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nails" class="link ">nails</a> spotted on this year's red carpet. </p><p>While we love a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/nails/g31576/minimalist-nail-art-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:minimalist" class="link ">minimalist</a> mani moment, the megawatt nails seen at this year's <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g39824939/met-gala-2022-celebrity-couples/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link ">Met Gala</a> fulfils the brief to a T. As this year's theme celebrates the golden age of New York, our favourite celebs dialled up the glamour with embellishments, glitter and even sculpted florals courtesy of the industry's most talented nail artists. </p><p>There was no shortage of understated looks either. Perfectly buffed, neutral nails made big impact on the likes of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a38812392/brooklyn-beckham-nicola-peltz-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicola Peltz-Beckham" class="link ">Nicola Peltz-Beckham</a> and model <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a39645561/hailey-bieber-back-tattoo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber" class="link ">Hailey Bieber</a>, while actress HoYeon Jung's navy French manicure matched her Louis Vuitton ensemble. </p><p>Ahead, see every showstopping manicure from this year's Met Gala...</p>
  • <p>Gloves were big news on the Met steps but that doesn't mean the hands in them weren't all decked out. New York architecture inspired Blake Lively's manicure, done in shades of copper and turquoise to match her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a39826350/blake-lively-met-gala-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atelier Versace" class="link ">Atelier Versace</a> extravaganza.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdE1owDMvIo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    1) Blake Lively

    Gloves were big news on the Met steps but that doesn't mean the hands in them weren't all decked out. New York architecture inspired Blake Lively's manicure, done in shades of copper and turquoise to match her Atelier Versace extravaganza.

  • <p>Statement jewels shine even brighter against a backdrop of plump, ultra-natural nails achieved with Chanel Vernis Blanc White. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdE_Z5HrbPF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2) Chloë Grace Moretz

    Statement jewels shine even brighter against a backdrop of plump, ultra-natural nails achieved with Chanel Vernis Blanc White.

  • <p>Matte and metallic was the order of the day for Joe Jonas. Manicurist Julie K kept the nails short and neat to let the design do the talking. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdExPRML_RL/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3) Joe Jonas

    Matte and metallic was the order of the day for Joe Jonas. Manicurist Julie K kept the nails short and neat to let the design do the talking.

  • <p>We can always count on Lizzo to bring the fun and the drama to the red carpet. 'Basically, I'll be opening everybody win tonight which is why I've got these corkscrew nails,' mused Lizzo. Truly a woman after our own hearts. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFfEaWuFnC/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    4) Lizzo

    We can always count on Lizzo to bring the fun and the drama to the red carpet. 'Basically, I'll be opening everybody win tonight which is why I've got these corkscrew nails,' mused Lizzo. Truly a woman after our own hearts.

  • <p>Nail artist Tom Bachik created 3D snowy roses to match Camilla Cabello's sculptural ivory Prabal Gurung look. We love how the stiletto shape and extra length lent an edge to the romantic vibe. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdEyw16pQzc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5) Camilla Cabello

    Nail artist Tom Bachik created 3D snowy roses to match Camilla Cabello's sculptural ivory Prabal Gurung look. We love how the stiletto shape and extra length lent an edge to the romantic vibe.

  • <p>'Clean, fresh, and glamorous' was how nail artist Tom Bachik described this look on Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Inspired by the chic supermodels of the 90s, this perfectly polished features Chanel Le Vernis in Onirique layered with Ballerina. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFOY4ALZK7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    6) Nicola Peltz-Beckham

    'Clean, fresh, and glamorous' was how nail artist Tom Bachik described this look on Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Inspired by the chic supermodels of the 90s, this perfectly polished features Chanel Le Vernis in Onirique layered with Ballerina.

  • <p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/nailsbyzola/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ganzorigt's" class="link ">Ganzorigt's</a> minimalist mani on Hailey Bieber is anything but basic. The iridescent, pearlised finish beautifully catches the light and adds a pretty contrast to Bieber's finger tattoos. </p>
    7) Hailey Bieber

    Ganzorigt's minimalist mani on Hailey Bieber is anything but basic. The iridescent, pearlised finish beautifully catches the light and adds a pretty contrast to Bieber's finger tattoos.

  • <p>Sydney Sweeney accessorised her white Tory Burch ballgown with delicately embellished fingertips by nail artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nailsbyzola/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zola Ganzorigt" class="link ">Zola Ganzorigt</a>. To achieve the baby pink base, Ganzorigt layers OPI GelColor in It's A Girl underneath a thin layer of Depth Leopard.</p>
    8) Sydney Sweeney

    Sydney Sweeney accessorised her white Tory Burch ballgown with delicately embellished fingertips by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. To achieve the baby pink base, Ganzorigt layers OPI GelColor in It's A Girl underneath a thin layer of Depth Leopard.

  • <p>The actor and model sported a clean, glassy manicure with metallic navy French tips. Her sharp talons perfectly complemented the graphic lines of her Louis Vuitton look. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFHGMcM6im/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    9) HoYeon Jung

    The actor and model sported a clean, glassy manicure with metallic navy French tips. Her sharp talons perfectly complemented the graphic lines of her Louis Vuitton look.

  • <p>The Bridgerton actress went for gold with crisp metallic lines and a delicate little crystal on each fingertip. </p>
    10) Simone Ashley

    The Bridgerton actress went for gold with crisp metallic lines and a delicate little crystal on each fingertip.

  • <p>The singer (and his nails) proudly represented Tommy Hilfiger on the red carpet with navy blue nails complete with the brand's logo and accented with discreet crystals. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFXVLpOW13/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    11) Shawn Mendes

    The singer (and his nails) proudly represented Tommy Hilfiger on the red carpet with navy blue nails complete with the brand's logo and accented with discreet crystals.

  • <p>Manicurist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/marienailz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@MarieNailz" class="link ">@MarieNailz</a> understood the 'Gilded Glamour' assignment. Her creation for Cardi B was complete with blinding diamantes and chains on a base of shimmering gold to complement the singer's Versace look. </p>
    12) Cardi B

    Manicurist @MarieNailz understood the 'Gilded Glamour' assignment. Her creation for Cardi B was complete with blinding diamantes and chains on a base of shimmering gold to complement the singer's Versace look.

  • <p>Erivo's opulent nails stole the show with dazzling crystals in all shapes and sizes. When paired with even bigger diamonds gracing her hands, this look by manicurist Gina Oh is every maximalist's dream. </p>
    13) Cynthia Erivo

    Erivo's opulent nails stole the show with dazzling crystals in all shapes and sizes. When paired with even bigger diamonds gracing her hands, this look by manicurist Gina Oh is every maximalist's dream.

  • <p>The singer's pastel ombre nails are as ethereal as her corseted Gucci gown. We love that she paired gleaming jewels with an understated mani. </p>
    14) Billie Eilish

    The singer's pastel ombre nails are as ethereal as her corseted Gucci gown. We love that she paired gleaming jewels with an understated mani.

  • <p>The actress leaned into her dark side with this manicure by nail extraordinaire Betina Goldstein, who attached the delicate silver bracelet to Chan's fingertips. Nail jewellery have never looked so cool. </p>
    15) Gemma Chan

    The actress leaned into her dark side with this manicure by nail extraordinaire Betina Goldstein, who attached the delicate silver bracelet to Chan's fingertips. Nail jewellery have never looked so cool.

  • <p>The actor's nails were an extension of her beaded Versace gown. Dubbed the 'diamond drip' mani by nail artist Betina Goldstein, James fingertips featured diamantes on a neutral base. </p>
    16) Lily James

    The actor's nails were an extension of her beaded Versace gown. Dubbed the 'diamond drip' mani by nail artist Betina Goldstein, James fingertips featured diamantes on a neutral base.

