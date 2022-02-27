Joanne Woodward's Life in Photos

  • <p>In 1957, Woodward's star began to really rise when she starred in <em>The Three Faces of Eve</em>, playing a woman with dissociative identity disorder. For the role, Woodward played three characters — Eve White, Eve Black and Jane. </p>
    1/28

    1957: Joanne Woodward in <i>The Three Faces of Eve</i>

    In 1957, Woodward's star began to really rise when she starred in The Three Faces of Eve, playing a woman with dissociative identity disorder. For the role, Woodward played three characters — Eve White, Eve Black and Jane.

  • <p>Joanne Woodward began her career in 1952, with a role on an episode of <em>Robert Montgomery Presents</em>. She would go on to appear on other TV dramas like <em>Tales of Tomorrow, Danger, The Star and the Story </em>and more. </p>
    2/28

    1950s: Joanne Woodward's Hollywood Career Begins

    Joanne Woodward began her career in 1952, with a role on an episode of Robert Montgomery Presents. She would go on to appear on other TV dramas like Tales of Tomorrow, Danger, The Star and the Story and more.

  • <p>In 1953, Woodward met actor Paul Newman while she was serving as an understudy in the play <em>Picnic</em>. Newman, who was making his Broadway debut in the play, was married at the time to Jackie Witte. Woodward said of their first encounter in her agent's office that her future husband <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMLMWpSHdZE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;looked like an ad for an ice cream soda,&quot;" class="link ">"looked like an ad for an ice cream soda,"</a> but it wasn't love at first sight. She said after seeing his "big blue eyes" and "lots of curly hair," she thought, "Ugh, how disgusting!" </p> <p>In 1957, the pair reunited on the set of <em>The Long, Hot Summer, </em>Newman divorced his wife, and their offscreen romance began. </p>
    3/28

    1955: Joanne Woodward Meets Paul Newman

    In 1953, Woodward met actor Paul Newman while she was serving as an understudy in the play Picnic. Newman, who was making his Broadway debut in the play, was married at the time to Jackie Witte. Woodward said of their first encounter in her agent's office that her future husband "looked like an ad for an ice cream soda," but it wasn't love at first sight. She said after seeing his "big blue eyes" and "lots of curly hair," she thought, "Ugh, how disgusting!"

    In 1957, the pair reunited on the set of The Long, Hot Summer, Newman divorced his wife, and their offscreen romance began.

  • <p>In 1958, Newman and Woodward married in Las Vegas. </p> <p>Woodward <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMLMWpSHdZE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said of their union on TODAY" class="link ">said of their union on <em>TODAY</em></a>, "Somebody once said, 'What is your relationship based on?' and I said, "He's very good-looking and very sexy and all of those things, but all that goes out the window and what finally is left is if you can make somebody laugh, then that's very important. And he sure does keep me laughing." </p>
    4/28

    1958: Joanne Woodward Marries Paul Newman

    In 1958, Newman and Woodward married in Las Vegas.

    Woodward said of their union on TODAY, "Somebody once said, 'What is your relationship based on?' and I said, "He's very good-looking and very sexy and all of those things, but all that goes out the window and what finally is left is if you can make somebody laugh, then that's very important. And he sure does keep me laughing."

  • <p>Just two months after their wedding, Woodward took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in <em>The Three Faces of Eve</em>. </p>
    5/28

    1958: Joanne Woodward Wins the Academy Award for Best Actress

    Just two months after their wedding, Woodward took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Three Faces of Eve.

  • <p>The couple would go on to collaborate many times over the course of their careers, whether it was starring together on camera or with Newman directing Woodward. </p>
    6/28

    1958: Working with Paul Newman

    The couple would go on to collaborate many times over the course of their careers, whether it was starring together on camera or with Newman directing Woodward.

  • <p>In 1960, Joanne Woodward starred alongside her husband for the third time in <em>From the Terrace. </em>The pair would collaborate again the following year in <em>Paris Blues</em>. </p>
    7/28

    1960: Joanne Woodward in <i>From the Terrace</i>

    In 1960, Joanne Woodward starred alongside her husband for the third time in From the Terrace. The pair would collaborate again the following year in Paris Blues.

  • <p>Newman once famously said of their union — which spanned five decades until his death in 2008 —"I have steak at home. Why should I go out for hamburger?"</p>
    8/28

    In 1963: Joanne Woodward with Paul Newman

    Newman once famously said of their union — which spanned five decades until his death in 2008 —"I have steak at home. Why should I go out for hamburger?"

  • <p>In 1963, Newman gave his wife a hand as she cemented herself in Hollywood history outside of Grauman's Chinese Theatre. </p>
    9/28

    1963: Joanne Woodward Leaves Her Mark on Hollywood

    In 1963, Newman gave his wife a hand as she cemented herself in Hollywood history outside of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

  • <p>That same year, she starred as actress-turned-burlesque dancer Lila Green in <em>The Stripper. </em></p>
    10/28

    1963: Joanne Woodward Stars in <i>The Stripper</i>

    That same year, she starred as actress-turned-burlesque dancer Lila Green in The Stripper.

  • <p>Woodward and Newman share three daughters. They welcomed Elinor "Nell" in 1959, Melissa "Lissy" in 1961 (on the day her parents' film, <em>Paris Blues, </em>premiered!) and Claire "Clea" in 1965. </p>
    11/28

    1968: Joanne Woodward, Paul Newman and Their Daughters Attend the <i>2001: A Space Odyssey</i> Premiere

    Woodward and Newman share three daughters. They welcomed Elinor "Nell" in 1959, Melissa "Lissy" in 1961 (on the day her parents' film, Paris Blues, premiered!) and Claire "Clea" in 1965.

  • <p>In 1969, Woodward and Newman made history as one of the few couples to be <a href="https://people.com/movies/married-celebrity-couples-both-nominated-for-oscars-same-year/?slide=838eaa1c-772a-446c-a845-61603a41055a#838eaa1c-772a-446c-a845-61603a41055a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nominated for Academy Awards in the same year" class="link ">nominated for Academy Awards in the same year</a>. The power couple was nominated in 1969 for their respective work on <em>Rachel, Rachel. </em>Woodward was nominated for Best Actress, while her husband was nominated as the producer and director for Best Picture. She didn't take home the Oscar, but she did win a Golden Globe for her performance. </p>
    12/28

    1969: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman are Both Nominated for an Oscar

    In 1969, Woodward and Newman made history as one of the few couples to be nominated for Academy Awards in the same year. The power couple was nominated in 1969 for their respective work on Rachel, Rachel. Woodward was nominated for Best Actress, while her husband was nominated as the producer and director for Best Picture. She didn't take home the Oscar, but she did win a Golden Globe for her performance.

  • <p>Couples who work together, stay together — or at least that was the case for Newman and Woodward. In 1964, they starred alongside each other in <em>Baby Want a Kiss. </em>The '70s were also a busy decade for the couple, who starred in <em>Winning </em>(1969), <em>WUSA </em>(1970), <em>They Might Be Giants </em>(1971) and <em>The Drowning Pool </em>(1975). Newman also directed his wife in 1972's <em>The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.</em></p>
    13/28

    1970s: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Out in New York City

    Couples who work together, stay together — or at least that was the case for Newman and Woodward. In 1964, they starred alongside each other in Baby Want a Kiss. The '70s were also a busy decade for the couple, who starred in Winning (1969), WUSA (1970), They Might Be Giants (1971) and The Drowning Pool (1975). Newman also directed his wife in 1972's The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.

  • <p>In 1972, Woodward starred in <em>The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds </em>and was awarded best actress at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival for her performance. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe. </p>
    14/28

    1972: Joanne Woodward in <i>The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds</i>

    In 1972, Woodward starred in The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds and was awarded best actress at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival for her performance. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

  • <p>Her performance in 1973's <em>Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams </em>earned her another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She also earned a BAFTA for the role. </p>
    15/28

    1973: Joanne Woodward Stars in <i>Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams</i>

    Her performance in 1973's Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams earned her another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She also earned a BAFTA for the role.

  • <p>In 1978, Woodward played a 40-year-old divorced teacher who decides to run the Boston Marathon. </p>
    16/28

    1978: Joanne Woodward in <i>See How She Runs</i>

    In 1978, Woodward played a 40-year-old divorced teacher who decides to run the Boston Marathon.

  • <p><em>See How She Runs</em> earned Woodward an Emmy Award in 1978 for outstanding lead actress in a drama or comedy special. Over the course of her career, the actress has been nominated for nine Emmys, taking home three. </p>
    17/28

    1978: Joanne Woodward Wins an Emmy Award

    See How She Runs earned Woodward an Emmy Award in 1978 for outstanding lead actress in a drama or comedy special. Over the course of her career, the actress has been nominated for nine Emmys, taking home three.

  • <p>Woodward supported her husband as he traded his director's chair for a race car, and pursued a career as a race car driver. </p>
    18/28

    1983: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the Kendall Cup Nationals

    Woodward supported her husband as he traded his director's chair for a race car, and pursued a career as a race car driver.

  • <p>Woodward has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes over the course of her career. She was nominated for her performances in <em>Empire Falls, Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, Do You Remember Love, Crisis at Central High, Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds</em> and <em>A New Kind of Love</em>. She took home three Golden Globe Awards, one for <em>The Three Faces of Eve </em>in 1958, another for <em>Rachel, Rachel </em>in 1969 and another for <em>Breathing Lessons </em>in 1995. </p>
    19/28

    1984: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman at the Golden Globes

    Woodward has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes over the course of her career. She was nominated for her performances in Empire Falls, Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, Do You Remember Love, Crisis at Central High, Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds and A New Kind of Love. She took home three Golden Globe Awards, one for The Three Faces of Eve in 1958, another for Rachel, Rachel in 1969 and another for Breathing Lessons in 1995.

  • <p>Woodward has been very active in politics throughout her career, even being <a href="https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/cybervault-intelligence-nuclear-vault/2017-09-25/national-security-agency-tracking-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:named in government documents" class="link ">named in government documents</a> on the NSA's watch list after supporting Senator Eugene McCarthy in his 1968 presidential campaign. </p> <p>Pictured, Woodward attends the 'Project Vote' Press Conference with Meryl Streep in 1986. </p>
    20/28

    1986: Joanne Woodward with Meryl Streep at the Project Vote Press Conference

    Woodward has been very active in politics throughout her career, even being named in government documents on the NSA's watch list after supporting Senator Eugene McCarthy in his 1968 presidential campaign.

    Pictured, Woodward attends the 'Project Vote' Press Conference with Meryl Streep in 1986.

  • <p>In 1990, Woodward and Newman starred in <em>Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, </em>pictured here filming in Paris. Woodward was nominated for Best Actress at the 1991 Oscars for her performance. </p>
    21/28

    1990: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman Film <i> Mr. & Mrs. Bridge</i>

    In 1990, Woodward and Newman starred in Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, pictured here filming in Paris. Woodward was nominated for Best Actress at the 1991 Oscars for her performance.

  • <p>In 1990, Woodward graduated from Sarah Lawrence College along with her daughter, Clea, after working on her bachelor's degree for a decade. Her husband delivered the commencement address. </p> <p>Two years later, in 1992, the pair were awarded the Kennedy Center honors for lifetime achievement. </p>
    22/28

    1990: Joanne Woodward Graduates from College

    In 1990, Woodward graduated from Sarah Lawrence College along with her daughter, Clea, after working on her bachelor's degree for a decade. Her husband delivered the commencement address.

    Two years later, in 1992, the pair were awarded the Kennedy Center honors for lifetime achievement.

  • <p>In 1991, Woodward attended the 20th Annual Theater Hall of Fame alongside Liza Minnelli. </p>
    23/28

    1991: With Liza Minnelli at the 20th Annual Theater Hall of Fame

    In 1991, Woodward attended the 20th Annual Theater Hall of Fame alongside Liza Minnelli.

  • <p>In 1988, Woodward and Newman established <a href="https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" class="link ">Hole in the Wall Gang Camp</a>, a nonprofit summer camp and year-round center that creates "fun and friendship for seriously ill children and their families," named for the outlaws in <em>Butch Cassidy. </em></p> <p>In 2002, Joanne Woodward performed alongside stars like Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Goldie Hawn and more to benefit the camps. </p>
    24/28

    2002: Performing a Reading of <i>The World of Nick Adams</i> Alongside Matt Damon

    In 1988, Woodward and Newman established Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit summer camp and year-round center that creates "fun and friendship for seriously ill children and their families," named for the outlaws in Butch Cassidy.

    In 2002, Joanne Woodward performed alongside stars like Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Goldie Hawn and more to benefit the camps.

  • <p>In 2008, Newman <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/screen-and-real-life-hero-paul-newman-dies-at-83/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died of lung cancer" class="link ">died of lung cancer</a> at the age of 83. Three years earlier, in 2005, he and Woodward starred onscreen together for the last time in the miniseries <em>Empire Falls</em>.</p> <p>In September 2020, it was announced that Ethan Hawke was set to <a href="https://people.com/movies/ethan-hawke-documentary-paul-newman-joanne-woodward-romance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:direct a documentary about their 50-year romance" class="link ">direct a documentary about their 50-year romance</a> that promised to deliver a "rare and exclusive look at the careers of both actors and a complex 50-year relationship that ultimately managed to beat incredible odds."</p>
    25/28

    2008: Paul Newman Dies of Lung Cancer

    In 2008, Newman died of lung cancer at the age of 83. Three years earlier, in 2005, he and Woodward starred onscreen together for the last time in the miniseries Empire Falls.

    In September 2020, it was announced that Ethan Hawke was set to direct a documentary about their 50-year romance that promised to deliver a "rare and exclusive look at the careers of both actors and a complex 50-year relationship that ultimately managed to beat incredible odds."

  • <p>Woodward reunited with Julia Roberts in 2009 at an event celebrating <a href="https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" class="link ">Hole in the Wall Gang Camp</a>. </p>
    26/28

    2009: With Julia Roberts Celebrating Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps

    Woodward reunited with Julia Roberts in 2009 at an event celebrating Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

  • <p>In 2011, Woodward posed with Elton John at his 10th Annual AIDS Foundation Benefit. </p> <p>Woodword continued to work for a few more years, voicing characters in 2010's <em>Change in the Wind</em>, 2012's <em>Gayby </em>and 2013's <em>Lucky Them. </em></p>
    27/28

    2011: With Elton John at His 10th Annual AIDS Foundation Benefit

    In 2011, Woodward posed with Elton John at his 10th Annual AIDS Foundation Benefit.

    Woodword continued to work for a few more years, voicing characters in 2010's Change in the Wind, 2012's Gayby and 2013's Lucky Them.

  • <p>In 2012, Woodward attended 'A Celebration of Paul Newman's Dream,' an event that celebrated the Newman's Own Foundation.</p> <p>Newman and Woodward are still known for their incredible generosity and charity, including the creation of Newman's Own, the famous food brand, which directs all its contributions to charity.</p> <p>Newman's Own Foundation has <a href="https://newmansownfoundation.org/about-us/total-giving/#:~:text=Since%201982%2C%20Paul%20Newman%20and,deserving%20organizations%20around%20the%20world." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donated more than $570 million to thousands of non-profits" class="link ">donated more than $570 million to thousands of non-profits</a> worldwide, including the <a href="https://www.seriousfunnetwork.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SeriousFun Children's Network" class="link ">SeriousFun Children's Network</a>, <a href="https://www.wholesomewave.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wholesome Wave" class="link ">Wholesome Wave</a>, which helps provide affordable access to healthy produce, and <a href="https://www.shofco.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shofco" class="link ">Shofco</a>, which helps transform urban slums in Kenya. </p>
    28/28

    2012: At an Event for the Paul Newman Foundation

    In 2012, Woodward attended 'A Celebration of Paul Newman's Dream,' an event that celebrated the Newman's Own Foundation.

    Newman and Woodward are still known for their incredible generosity and charity, including the creation of Newman's Own, the famous food brand, which directs all its contributions to charity.

    Newman's Own Foundation has donated more than $570 million to thousands of non-profits worldwide, including the SeriousFun Children's Network, Wholesome Wave, which helps provide affordable access to healthy produce, and Shofco, which helps transform urban slums in Kenya.

<p>In 1957, Woodward's star began to really rise when she starred in <em>The Three Faces of Eve</em>, playing a woman with dissociative identity disorder. For the role, Woodward played three characters — Eve White, Eve Black and Jane. </p>
<p>Joanne Woodward began her career in 1952, with a role on an episode of <em>Robert Montgomery Presents</em>. She would go on to appear on other TV dramas like <em>Tales of Tomorrow, Danger, The Star and the Story </em>and more. </p>
<p>In 1953, Woodward met actor Paul Newman while she was serving as an understudy in the play <em>Picnic</em>. Newman, who was making his Broadway debut in the play, was married at the time to Jackie Witte. Woodward said of their first encounter in her agent's office that her future husband <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMLMWpSHdZE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;looked like an ad for an ice cream soda,&quot;" class="link ">"looked like an ad for an ice cream soda,"</a> but it wasn't love at first sight. She said after seeing his "big blue eyes" and "lots of curly hair," she thought, "Ugh, how disgusting!" </p> <p>In 1957, the pair reunited on the set of <em>The Long, Hot Summer, </em>Newman divorced his wife, and their offscreen romance began. </p>
<p>In 1958, Newman and Woodward married in Las Vegas. </p> <p>Woodward <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMLMWpSHdZE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said of their union on TODAY" class="link ">said of their union on <em>TODAY</em></a>, "Somebody once said, 'What is your relationship based on?' and I said, "He's very good-looking and very sexy and all of those things, but all that goes out the window and what finally is left is if you can make somebody laugh, then that's very important. And he sure does keep me laughing." </p>
<p>Just two months after their wedding, Woodward took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in <em>The Three Faces of Eve</em>. </p>
<p>The couple would go on to collaborate many times over the course of their careers, whether it was starring together on camera or with Newman directing Woodward. </p>
<p>In 1960, Joanne Woodward starred alongside her husband for the third time in <em>From the Terrace. </em>The pair would collaborate again the following year in <em>Paris Blues</em>. </p>
<p>Newman once famously said of their union — which spanned five decades until his death in 2008 —"I have steak at home. Why should I go out for hamburger?"</p>
<p>In 1963, Newman gave his wife a hand as she cemented herself in Hollywood history outside of Grauman's Chinese Theatre. </p>
<p>That same year, she starred as actress-turned-burlesque dancer Lila Green in <em>The Stripper. </em></p>
<p>Woodward and Newman share three daughters. They welcomed Elinor "Nell" in 1959, Melissa "Lissy" in 1961 (on the day her parents' film, <em>Paris Blues, </em>premiered!) and Claire "Clea" in 1965. </p>
<p>In 1969, Woodward and Newman made history as one of the few couples to be <a href="https://people.com/movies/married-celebrity-couples-both-nominated-for-oscars-same-year/?slide=838eaa1c-772a-446c-a845-61603a41055a#838eaa1c-772a-446c-a845-61603a41055a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nominated for Academy Awards in the same year" class="link ">nominated for Academy Awards in the same year</a>. The power couple was nominated in 1969 for their respective work on <em>Rachel, Rachel. </em>Woodward was nominated for Best Actress, while her husband was nominated as the producer and director for Best Picture. She didn't take home the Oscar, but she did win a Golden Globe for her performance. </p>
<p>Couples who work together, stay together — or at least that was the case for Newman and Woodward. In 1964, they starred alongside each other in <em>Baby Want a Kiss. </em>The '70s were also a busy decade for the couple, who starred in <em>Winning </em>(1969), <em>WUSA </em>(1970), <em>They Might Be Giants </em>(1971) and <em>The Drowning Pool </em>(1975). Newman also directed his wife in 1972's <em>The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.</em></p>
<p>In 1972, Woodward starred in <em>The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds </em>and was awarded best actress at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival for her performance. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe. </p>
<p>Her performance in 1973's <em>Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams </em>earned her another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She also earned a BAFTA for the role. </p>
<p>In 1978, Woodward played a 40-year-old divorced teacher who decides to run the Boston Marathon. </p>
<p><em>See How She Runs</em> earned Woodward an Emmy Award in 1978 for outstanding lead actress in a drama or comedy special. Over the course of her career, the actress has been nominated for nine Emmys, taking home three. </p>
<p>Woodward supported her husband as he traded his director's chair for a race car, and pursued a career as a race car driver. </p>
<p>Woodward has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes over the course of her career. She was nominated for her performances in <em>Empire Falls, Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, Do You Remember Love, Crisis at Central High, Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds</em> and <em>A New Kind of Love</em>. She took home three Golden Globe Awards, one for <em>The Three Faces of Eve </em>in 1958, another for <em>Rachel, Rachel </em>in 1969 and another for <em>Breathing Lessons </em>in 1995. </p>
<p>Woodward has been very active in politics throughout her career, even being <a href="https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/cybervault-intelligence-nuclear-vault/2017-09-25/national-security-agency-tracking-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:named in government documents" class="link ">named in government documents</a> on the NSA's watch list after supporting Senator Eugene McCarthy in his 1968 presidential campaign. </p> <p>Pictured, Woodward attends the 'Project Vote' Press Conference with Meryl Streep in 1986. </p>
<p>In 1990, Woodward and Newman starred in <em>Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, </em>pictured here filming in Paris. Woodward was nominated for Best Actress at the 1991 Oscars for her performance. </p>
<p>In 1990, Woodward graduated from Sarah Lawrence College along with her daughter, Clea, after working on her bachelor's degree for a decade. Her husband delivered the commencement address. </p> <p>Two years later, in 1992, the pair were awarded the Kennedy Center honors for lifetime achievement. </p>
<p>In 1991, Woodward attended the 20th Annual Theater Hall of Fame alongside Liza Minnelli. </p>
<p>In 1988, Woodward and Newman established <a href="https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" class="link ">Hole in the Wall Gang Camp</a>, a nonprofit summer camp and year-round center that creates "fun and friendship for seriously ill children and their families," named for the outlaws in <em>Butch Cassidy. </em></p> <p>In 2002, Joanne Woodward performed alongside stars like Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Goldie Hawn and more to benefit the camps. </p>
<p>In 2008, Newman <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/screen-and-real-life-hero-paul-newman-dies-at-83/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died of lung cancer" class="link ">died of lung cancer</a> at the age of 83. Three years earlier, in 2005, he and Woodward starred onscreen together for the last time in the miniseries <em>Empire Falls</em>.</p> <p>In September 2020, it was announced that Ethan Hawke was set to <a href="https://people.com/movies/ethan-hawke-documentary-paul-newman-joanne-woodward-romance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:direct a documentary about their 50-year romance" class="link ">direct a documentary about their 50-year romance</a> that promised to deliver a "rare and exclusive look at the careers of both actors and a complex 50-year relationship that ultimately managed to beat incredible odds."</p>
<p>Woodward reunited with Julia Roberts in 2009 at an event celebrating <a href="https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" class="link ">Hole in the Wall Gang Camp</a>. </p>
<p>In 2011, Woodward posed with Elton John at his 10th Annual AIDS Foundation Benefit. </p> <p>Woodword continued to work for a few more years, voicing characters in 2010's <em>Change in the Wind</em>, 2012's <em>Gayby </em>and 2013's <em>Lucky Them. </em></p>
<p>In 2012, Woodward attended 'A Celebration of Paul Newman's Dream,' an event that celebrated the Newman's Own Foundation.</p> <p>Newman and Woodward are still known for their incredible generosity and charity, including the creation of Newman's Own, the famous food brand, which directs all its contributions to charity.</p> <p>Newman's Own Foundation has <a href="https://newmansownfoundation.org/about-us/total-giving/#:~:text=Since%201982%2C%20Paul%20Newman%20and,deserving%20organizations%20around%20the%20world." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donated more than $570 million to thousands of non-profits" class="link ">donated more than $570 million to thousands of non-profits</a> worldwide, including the <a href="https://www.seriousfunnetwork.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SeriousFun Children's Network" class="link ">SeriousFun Children's Network</a>, <a href="https://www.wholesomewave.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wholesome Wave" class="link ">Wholesome Wave</a>, which helps provide affordable access to healthy produce, and <a href="https://www.shofco.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shofco" class="link ">Shofco</a>, which helps transform urban slums in Kenya. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

Woodward — who turns 91 on Feb. 27, 2022 — has won Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, and her marriage to the late Paul Newman is the epitome of Hollywood romance. Here, we look back at her incredible life in photos

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out in Gucci for Milan Fashion Week Date Night

    Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith posed for photos at the Gucci show in Milan, where they flaunted their couple style

  • Best hanging egg chairs for indoor and outdoor use – from Aldi, John Lewis and more

    Warmer weather is heading our way so get ready by snapping up a hanging egg chair - shop from our pick of the best.

  • Gigi And Bella Hadid Walk Versace Show With Matching Bleached Eyebrows

    The supermodel sisters walked the Italian fashion house's AW 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week.

  • Amanda Holden marks birthday with 'work of art' cleavage cake modelled on her chest

    Amanda Holden said she could barely bring herself to cut into the unique cake.

  • John Mulaney Opens Up About His Drug Dealer and Rehab During Hilarious SNL Monologue

    NBCFollowing a month-long break, Saturday Night Live returned this week to the unenviable task of trying to find comedy amidst Russia’s horrific invasion of Ukraine. So instead of the traditional cold open, cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced a solemn song from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.That meant it was up to host John Mulaney, joining the coveted Five-Timers Club, to deliver the first jokes of the night.“After a very complicated year, it is wonderful to be in a

  • Nadal beats Norrie in Acapulco for his 91st career title

    Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he wasn't aware of his career statistics. The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Mexican Open and extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 as he won his 91st ATP title. Nadal, who won his third title in 2022, including the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title, is three victories from tying Ivan Lendl's total of 94 for third place for most championships in the Open Era.

  • Trump again praised 'smart' Putin amid Ukraine invasion and said the US had become a 'stupid country'

    Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin and criticized Joe Biden and NATO in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l