Joanne Woodward's Life in Photos
- 1/28
1957: Joanne Woodward in <i>The Three Faces of Eve</i>
- 2/28
1950s: Joanne Woodward's Hollywood Career Begins
- 3/28
1955: Joanne Woodward Meets Paul Newman
- 4/28
1958: Joanne Woodward Marries Paul Newman
- 5/28
1958: Joanne Woodward Wins the Academy Award for Best Actress
- 6/28
1958: Working with Paul Newman
- 7/28
1960: Joanne Woodward in <i>From the Terrace</i>
- 8/28
In 1963: Joanne Woodward with Paul Newman
- 9/28
1963: Joanne Woodward Leaves Her Mark on Hollywood
- 10/28
1963: Joanne Woodward Stars in <i>The Stripper</i>
- 11/28
1968: Joanne Woodward, Paul Newman and Their Daughters Attend the <i>2001: A Space Odyssey</i> Premiere
- 12/28
1969: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman are Both Nominated for an Oscar
- 13/28
1970s: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Out in New York City
- 14/28
1972: Joanne Woodward in <i>The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds</i>
- 15/28
1973: Joanne Woodward Stars in <i>Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams</i>
- 16/28
1978: Joanne Woodward in <i>See How She Runs</i>
- 17/28
1978: Joanne Woodward Wins an Emmy Award
- 18/28
1983: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the Kendall Cup Nationals
- 19/28
1984: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman at the Golden Globes
- 20/28
1986: Joanne Woodward with Meryl Streep at the Project Vote Press Conference
- 21/28
1990: Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman Film <i> Mr. & Mrs. Bridge</i>
- 22/28
1990: Joanne Woodward Graduates from College
- 23/28
1991: With Liza Minnelli at the 20th Annual Theater Hall of Fame
- 24/28
2002: Performing a Reading of <i>The World of Nick Adams</i> Alongside Matt Damon
- 25/28
2008: Paul Newman Dies of Lung Cancer
- 26/28
2009: With Julia Roberts Celebrating Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps
- 27/28
2011: With Elton John at His 10th Annual AIDS Foundation Benefit
- 28/28
2012: At an Event for the Paul Newman Foundation