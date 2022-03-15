Jimin Is Releasing His First K-Drama OST - Here's What to Know About "Our Blues"

The upcoming K-Drama "Our Blues" has been highly anticipated ever since it went into development for various reasons. Not only does it have a stacked cast of A-list talent from hits like "Squid Game," "Parasite," and "Heirs," but it takes place on Jeju Island in Korea and follows the intertwining stories of the actors' characters. The latest development compounding the buzz surrounding "Our Blues," however, is that BTS's Jimin will reportedly finally record his first OST for the project, making him the last of BTS's vocal line to record an OST. For all the details on this new show, including what we know about Jimin's new song, keep reading.