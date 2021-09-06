Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's Best Red Carpet Photos Through the Years

  • <p>Okay, that's enough! Give them the Emmy for Best Red Carpet Chemistry That Made Us Want to Binge the Show! </p>
    1/22

    Smell Ya Later

    Okay, that's enough! Give them the Emmy for Best Red Carpet Chemistry That Made Us Want to Binge the Show!

  • <p>On Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRuVWHnQlV8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scenes of a Marriage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scenes of a Marriage</a>.</em></p>
    2/22

    Red Hot Red Carpet

    On Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Scenes of a Marriage.

  • <p>In the process, the pair, who trained at Juilliard together and have known each other for two decades, became the <a href="https://people.com/tv/jessica-chastain-oscar-isaac-red-carpet-chemistry-venice-film-festival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:talk of the Internet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">talk of the Internet</a>. </p>
    3/22

    What's the Buzz?

    In the process, the pair, who trained at Juilliard together and have known each other for two decades, became the talk of the Internet.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>One video in particular — in which Isaac <a href="https://twitter.com/kaytaylorrea/status/1434265607021555714?s=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kisses Chastain's arm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kisses Chastain's arm</a> while posing for photos on the red carpet — had people talking. </p>
    4/22

    Just a Little Kiss

    One video in particular — in which Isaac kisses Chastain's arm while posing for photos on the red carpet — had people talking.

  • <p>And can we blame them? The duo — who have played husband and wife twice now — have amazing chemistry, which clearly shines as much offscreen as it does on. </p>
    5/22

    Lean on Me

    And can we blame them? The duo — who have played husband and wife twice now — have amazing chemistry, which clearly shines as much offscreen as it does on.

  • <p>No, there's nothing cheeky going on here, Isaac is married to screenwriter and director, Elvira Lind, and Chastain is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.</p>
    6/22

    Face It

    No, there's nothing cheeky going on here, Isaac is married to screenwriter and director, Elvira Lind, and Chastain is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chastain playfully responded to the buzz around their viral red carpet moment by <a href="https://twitter.com/jes_chastain/status/1434797225742372864" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeting a black-and-white still of Morticia and Gomez Addams of The Addams Family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeting a black-and-white still of Morticia and Gomez Addams of <em>The Addams Family</em></a> posed in a similar way. The actress accompanied the post with the simple caption including the show's premiere date, "Sept 12th," and a purple devil emoji. </p>
    7/22

    Hand to Hold

    Chastain playfully responded to the buzz around their viral red carpet moment by tweeting a black-and-white still of Morticia and Gomez Addams of The Addams Family posed in a similar way. The actress accompanied the post with the simple caption including the show's premiere date, "Sept 12th," and a purple devil emoji.

  • <p>So while the pair may had had us all looking like human versions of the heart-eyes emoji, they were simply giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from their upcoming series, in which they play a married couple whose relationship is falling apart. </p>
    8/22

    Sneak Peek

    So while the pair may had had us all looking like human versions of the heart-eyes emoji, they were simply giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from their upcoming series, in which they play a married couple whose relationship is falling apart.

  • <p>And the pair didn't just get to play up the storyline at their premiere. </p>
    9/22

    Keeping Each Other Afloat

    And the pair didn't just get to play up the storyline at their premiere.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>They also gave us a glimpse during a photo call earlier that day. </p>
    10/22

    Feeling Peck-ish

    They also gave us a glimpse during a photo call earlier that day.

  • <p>You know that Chastain really trusts Isaac because she let him hold her purse during photo call. </p>
    11/22

    Hold My Purse

    You know that Chastain really trusts Isaac because she let him hold her purse during photo call.

  • <p>Now <em>that </em>is friendship. </p>
    12/22

    Holding It Together

    Now that is friendship.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>While taking portraits ahead of the premiere, the old friends cozied up together. </p>
    13/22

    Perfect Pose

    While taking portraits ahead of the premiere, the old friends cozied up together.

  • <p>It's hard not to see the pair's strong bond. </p>
    14/22

    Sitting Pretty

    It's hard not to see the pair's strong bond.

  • <p>It is simply unmatched!</p>
    15/22

    Wrapped Up

    It is simply unmatched!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>And that makes sense because it's not the first time the pair have played a married couple! </p>
    16/22

    Adorable Duo

    And that makes sense because it's not the first time the pair have played a married couple!

  • <p>In 2014 the two starred in <em>A Most Violent Year</em>, which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress. </p>
    17/22

    Premiere Pals

    In 2014 the two starred in A Most Violent Year, which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress.

  • <p>And even back then, they were making us fall in love with them on the red carpet! </p>
    18/22

    Old Hat

    And even back then, they were making us fall in love with them on the red carpet!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>I mean! How cute?! </p>
    19/22

    Carpet Cuties

    I mean! How cute?!

  • <p>They're no strangers to cozying up for the cameras, as seen here in 2015. </p>
    20/22

    Shoulder to Lean On

    They're no strangers to cozying up for the cameras, as seen here in 2015.

  • <p>And when they're not showing off their chemistry on the carpet, they're being goofy. Like at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in January 2015, when they celebrated their wins by striking this pose. </p>
    21/22

    On Bended Knee

    And when they're not showing off their chemistry on the carpet, they're being goofy. Like at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in January 2015, when they celebrated their wins by striking this pose.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac, whom she's known for nearly two decades.</p> <p>"We have the same process," she said. "When I got the <em>[Scenes from a</em> <em>Marriage</em>] scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."</p> <p>"We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."</p>
    22/22

    Longtime Friends

    Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac, whom she's known for nearly two decades.

    "We have the same process," she said. "When I got the [Scenes from a Marriage] scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."

    "We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."

<p>Okay, that's enough! Give them the Emmy for Best Red Carpet Chemistry That Made Us Want to Binge the Show! </p>
<p>On Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRuVWHnQlV8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scenes of a Marriage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scenes of a Marriage</a>.</em></p>
<p>In the process, the pair, who trained at Juilliard together and have known each other for two decades, became the <a href="https://people.com/tv/jessica-chastain-oscar-isaac-red-carpet-chemistry-venice-film-festival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:talk of the Internet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">talk of the Internet</a>. </p>
<p>One video in particular — in which Isaac <a href="https://twitter.com/kaytaylorrea/status/1434265607021555714?s=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kisses Chastain's arm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kisses Chastain's arm</a> while posing for photos on the red carpet — had people talking. </p>
<p>And can we blame them? The duo — who have played husband and wife twice now — have amazing chemistry, which clearly shines as much offscreen as it does on. </p>
<p>No, there's nothing cheeky going on here, Isaac is married to screenwriter and director, Elvira Lind, and Chastain is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.</p>
<p>Chastain playfully responded to the buzz around their viral red carpet moment by <a href="https://twitter.com/jes_chastain/status/1434797225742372864" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeting a black-and-white still of Morticia and Gomez Addams of The Addams Family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tweeting a black-and-white still of Morticia and Gomez Addams of <em>The Addams Family</em></a> posed in a similar way. The actress accompanied the post with the simple caption including the show's premiere date, "Sept 12th," and a purple devil emoji. </p>
<p>So while the pair may had had us all looking like human versions of the heart-eyes emoji, they were simply giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from their upcoming series, in which they play a married couple whose relationship is falling apart. </p>
<p>And the pair didn't just get to play up the storyline at their premiere. </p>
<p>They also gave us a glimpse during a photo call earlier that day. </p>
<p>You know that Chastain really trusts Isaac because she let him hold her purse during photo call. </p>
<p>Now <em>that </em>is friendship. </p>
<p>While taking portraits ahead of the premiere, the old friends cozied up together. </p>
<p>It's hard not to see the pair's strong bond. </p>
<p>It is simply unmatched!</p>
<p>And that makes sense because it's not the first time the pair have played a married couple! </p>
<p>In 2014 the two starred in <em>A Most Violent Year</em>, which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress. </p>
<p>And even back then, they were making us fall in love with them on the red carpet! </p>
<p>I mean! How cute?! </p>
<p>They're no strangers to cozying up for the cameras, as seen here in 2015. </p>
<p>And when they're not showing off their chemistry on the carpet, they're being goofy. Like at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in January 2015, when they celebrated their wins by striking this pose. </p>
<p>Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac, whom she's known for nearly two decades.</p> <p>"We have the same process," she said. "When I got the <em>[Scenes from a</em> <em>Marriage</em>] scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."</p> <p>"We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."</p>
Andrea Wurzburger

Chastain and Isaac — who went to college together and have known each other for 20 years — sure know how to turn up the chemistry for a red carpet

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories