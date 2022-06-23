Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Take a Stroll in Paris, Plus Salma Hayek, Cara Delevingne<em> </em>and More

  • <p>Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22. </p>
    1/100

    City of Love

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22.

  • <p>Salma Hayek films <em>Without Blood,</em> which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22. </p>
    2/100

    Lights, Camera, Action!

    Salma Hayek films Without Blood, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22.

  • <p>Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of <em>Only Murders In The Building </em>season 2 on June 22 in London. </p>
    3/100

    Mugshot Moment

    Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of Only Murders In The Building season 2 on June 22 in London.

  • <p> J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22. </p>
    4/100

    Fashion Statement

    J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22.

  • <p>Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22. </p>
    5/100

    Behind the Scenes

    Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22.

  • <p>Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France on June 22. </p>
    6/100

    Pink Lady

    Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France on June 22.

  • <p>Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's <em>Westworld</em> Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.</p>
    7/100

    The Wild, Wild <i>Westworld</i>

    Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's Westworld Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions Festival 2022 on June 21. </p>
    8/100

    Backstage Pass

    Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions Festival 2022 on June 21.

  • <p>Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on June 21 in Cap d'Antibes, France. </p>
    9/100

    Laced Up

    Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on June 21 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

  • <p>Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes, France on June 22. </p>
    10/100

    Give Him a Hand

    Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes, France on June 22.

  • <p>Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. </p>
    11/100

    Masked Moment

    Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

  • <p>Diego Luna presents new project <em>Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor</em> (<em>Every Time We Say Goodbye Better</em>) in Madrid on June 22. </p>
    12/100

    Oh, Hello!

    Diego Luna presents new project Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor (Every Time We Say Goodbye Better) in Madrid on June 22.

  • <p>Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21. </p>
    13/100

    Making the Cut

    Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21.

  • <p>Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London. </p>
    14/100

    With Open Arms

    Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London.

  • <p>Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, <em>A Letter to Me </em>on June 21 in L.A.</p>
    15/100

    Belt It Out

    Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, A Letter to Me on June 21 in L.A.

  • <p>Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film <em>Somewhere in Montana</em>, set to be released in 2023.</p>
    16/100

    Home on the Range

    Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film Somewhere in Montana, set to be released in 2023.

  • <p>Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to <em>Good Morning America</em> in N.Y.C. on June 21. </p>
    17/100

    Flower Power

    Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 21.

  • <p>Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming <em>Elvis</em> movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21. </p>
    18/100

    Set in Stone

    Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming Elvis movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21.

  • <p>Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.</p>
    19/100

    Rock On

    Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

  • <p>Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16. </p>
    20/100

    Funny Faces

    Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16.

  • <p>Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.</p>
    21/100

    Ripple Effect

    Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.

  • <p>Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.</p>
    22/100

    Rainbow Bright

    Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.

  • <p>Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of <em>Gossip Girl</em> on June 20. </p>
    23/100

    Boy Meets Girl

    Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20.

  • <p>Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.</p>
    24/100

    The White Stuff

    Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.

  • <p>DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.</p>
    25/100

    Cannes Do

    DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

  • <p>Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar. </p>
    26/100

    Photo Finish

    Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar.

  • <p>Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.</p>
    27/100

    Heart You

    Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

  • <p>Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's <em>The Bear</em> in L.A. on June 20.</p>
    28/100

    Beware The Bear

    Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.</p>
    29/100

    Walk and Talk

    Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.

  • <p>Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn. </p>
    30/100

    Sing Thing

    Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn.

  • <p>Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.</p>
    31/100

    With Honors

    Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.

  • <p>Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.</p>
    32/100

    London Calling

    Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.

  • <p>Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer. </p>
    33/100

    Triple Glam

    Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

  • <p>Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.</p>
    34/100

    A Horse of Course

    Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.

  • <p>Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.</p>
    35/100

    Suit Yourself

    Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.

  • <p>Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.</p>
    36/100

    Feeling Blue

    Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.

  • <p>Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. </p>
    37/100

    Free Flowing

    Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.

  • <p>Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting <em>Mother's Instinct </em>in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.</p>
    38/100

    Beach Babe

    Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting Mother's Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.

  • <p>Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.</p>
    39/100

    Summer Styles

    Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.

  • <p>Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of <em>Top Gun: Maverick </em>in Seoul. </p>
    40/100

    Hands, Touching Hands

    Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul.

  • <p>Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood. </p>
    41/100

    Made in the Shade

    Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood.

  • <p>A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.</p>
    42/100

    Shorts Story

    A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.

  • <p>Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a <em>Minions: Rise of Gru </em>photo call in London on June 20.</p>
    43/100

    Friendly Faces

    Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a Minions: Rise of Gru photo call in London on June 20.

  • <p>Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of <em>Vogue </em>x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.</p>
    44/100

    Blue Belle

    Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play <em>Circle Jerk </em>at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.</p>
    45/100

    Right Round

    Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play Circle Jerk at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.

  • <p>Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.</p>
    46/100

    Can Do

    Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.

  • <p>Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.</p>
    47/100

    Looking Fly

    Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.

  • <p>Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.</p>
    48/100

    City of Stars

    Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.</p>
    49/100

    Perl-y Whites

    Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.

  • <p>Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of <em>Man vs. Bee</em> on June 19 in London.</p>
    50/100

    Absolutely Buzzing

    Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of Man vs. Bee on June 19 in London.

  • <p>Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.</p>
    51/100

    Dotty for Fashion

    Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.

  • <p>Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.</p>
    52/100

    No Plain Jane

    Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.

  • <p><em>Pretty Woman The Musical</em> cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.</p>
    53/100

    Welcome to Hollywood

    Pretty Woman The Musical cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.

  • <p>Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.</p>
    54/100

    Taking the Plunge

    Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.

  • <p>Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17. </p>
    55/100

    Royal Debut

    Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17.

  • <p>Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of <em>Unprisoned</em> in L.A. on June 16. </p>
    56/100

    Jean Queen

    Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16.

  • <p>Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17. </p>
    57/100

    So Zen

    Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17.

  • <p>Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.</p>
    58/100

    On a High Note

    Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.

  • <p>Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 17. </p>
    59/100

    Skirting the Issue

    Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 17.

  • <p>Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16. </p>
    60/100

    We All Scream for Ice Cream

    Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16.

  • <p>Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
    61/100

    Put Your Hands Up

    Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16. </p>
    62/100

    Family Affair

    Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16.

  • <p>Lil Nas X is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
    63/100

    So Honored

    Lil Nas X is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, on June 17. </p>
    64/100

    Making Waves

    Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, on June 17.

  • <p>Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles on June 16.</p>
    65/100

    Compliments to the Chef

    Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles on June 16.

  • <p><em>Selling Sunset</em> star Christine Quinn ensures all eyes are on her as she coordinates her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo at the Alo Summer House in Beverly Hills on June 16. </p>
    66/100

    Game, Set, Match

    Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ensures all eyes are on her as she coordinates her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo at the Alo Summer House in Beverly Hills on June 16.

  • <p>Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16. </p>
    67/100

    Suit Up

    Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16.

  • <p>Joey King attends the premiere of <em>The Princess </em>in L.A. on June 16. </p>
    68/100

    Lady in Red

    Joey King attends the premiere of The Princess in L.A. on June 16.

  • <p>Jon Batiste performs at <em>Today</em>'s Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17. </p>
    69/100

    Mellow Yellow

    Jon Batiste performs at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17.

  • <p>Courtney and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16. </p>
    70/100

    True Blue

    Courtney and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16.

  • <p>Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on June 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
    71/100

    Disco Dancers

    Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16. </p>
    72/100

    Say Hey

    Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16.

  • <p>Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of <em>Elvis </em>hosted by <em>VOGUE </em>on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    73/100

    Power Couple

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of Elvis hosted by VOGUE on June 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the Hervé Léger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15. </p>
    74/100

    All Dressed Up

    Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the Hervé Léger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15.

  • <p>Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of <em>Rising Voices</em> season 2 on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    75/100

    A Bit of Romance

    Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of Rising Voices season 2 on June 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16. </p>
    76/100

    City Streets

    Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16.

  • <p>Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of <em>Elvis</em> on June 15 in N.Y.C.</p>
    77/100

    Walk This Way

    Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.</p>
    78/100

    A Total Slam Dunk

    Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.

  • <p>Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    79/100

    Guitar Gal

    Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15. </p>
    80/100

    Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

    Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15.

  • <p>Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on June 15 in L.A. </p>
    81/100

    Green with Envy

    Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's <em>Spiderhead</em> in N.Y.C. on June 15. </p>
    82/100

    Lean on Me

    Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15.

  • <p>MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of <em>Loot </em>in L.A. on June 15. </p>
    83/100

    Red Carpet Stand-Out

    MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15.

  • <p>Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s <em>Loot </em>on June 15 in L.A. </p>
    84/100

    Sister Fun

    Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have date night on the red carpet at the screening of <em>Spiderhead </em>in N.Y.C. on June 15. </p>
    85/100

    Glam Date Night

    Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15.

  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15. </p>
    86/100

    Play On

    Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15.

  • <p>Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's <em>Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend</em> in Napa, California, on June 15. </p>
    87/100

    Iron Chefs

    Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California, on June 15.

  • <p>Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15. </p>
    88/100

    Cool and Casual

    Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15.

  • <p>Alfie Allen gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his Broadway debut in <em>Hangmen. </em></p>
    89/100

    Portrait Mode

    Alfie Allen gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his Broadway debut in Hangmen.

  • <p>Sebastián Yatra performs during Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15. </p>
    90/100

    Music to Our Ears

    Sebastián Yatra performs during Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15.

  • <p>David Tennant films <em>Doctor Who</em> in Bristol, England, on June 15. </p>
    91/100

    Guess <i>Who</i>

    David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England, on June 15.

  • <p>Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation, in N.Y.C. June 14.</p>
    92/100

    Orange You Glad

    Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation, in N.Y.C. June 14.

  • <p>LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    93/100

    Red-y or Not

    LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Yvonne Strahovski claps while she films <em>The Handmaid's Tale </em>in Toronto on June 14. </p>
    94/100

    Clap Back

    Yvonne Strahovski claps while she films The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on June 14.

  • <p>Katie Holmes brings her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie <em>Alone Together </em>on June 14 at the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. </p>
    95/100

    Red Carpet Date Night

    Katie Holmes brings her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie Alone Together on June 14 at the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, <em>The Offer, </em>in N.Y.C. on June 14. </p>
    96/100

    An <i>Offer</i> You Can't Refuse

    Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, The Offer, in N.Y.C. on June 14.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on June 15. </p>
    97/100

    City Girl

    Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 15.

  • <p>The premiere of <em>The Forgiven </em>at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain. </p>
    98/100

    All Tied Up

    The premiere of The Forgiven at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain.

  • <p>Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's <em>Dopesick</em> on June 14 in L.A. </p>
    99/100

    Head to Head

    Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's Dopesick on June 14 in L.A.

  • <p>Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, <em>The Old Man,</em> on June 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    100/100

    Old Friends

    Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, The Old Man, on June 14 in N.Y.C.

<p>Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22. </p>
<p>Salma Hayek films <em>Without Blood,</em> which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22. </p>
<p>Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of <em>Only Murders In The Building </em>season 2 on June 22 in London. </p>
<p> J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22. </p>
<p>Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22. </p>
<p>Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France on June 22. </p>
<p>Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's <em>Westworld</em> Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions Festival 2022 on June 21. </p>
<p>Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on June 21 in Cap d'Antibes, France. </p>
<p>Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes, France on June 22. </p>
<p>Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. </p>
<p>Diego Luna presents new project <em>Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor</em> (<em>Every Time We Say Goodbye Better</em>) in Madrid on June 22. </p>
<p>Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21. </p>
<p>Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London. </p>
<p>Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, <em>A Letter to Me </em>on June 21 in L.A.</p>
<p>Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film <em>Somewhere in Montana</em>, set to be released in 2023.</p>
<p>Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to <em>Good Morning America</em> in N.Y.C. on June 21. </p>
<p>Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming <em>Elvis</em> movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21. </p>
<p>Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.</p>
<p>Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16. </p>
<p>Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.</p>
<p>Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.</p>
<p>Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of <em>Gossip Girl</em> on June 20. </p>
<p>Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.</p>
<p>DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.</p>
<p>Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar. </p>
<p>Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.</p>
<p>Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's <em>The Bear</em> in L.A. on June 20.</p>
<p>Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn. </p>
<p>Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.</p>
<p>Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.</p>
<p>Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer. </p>
<p>Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.</p>
<p>Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.</p>
<p>Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.</p>
<p>Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. </p>
<p>Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting <em>Mother's Instinct </em>in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.</p>
<p>Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.</p>
<p>Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of <em>Top Gun: Maverick </em>in Seoul. </p>
<p>Lori Harvey keeps it casual on June 19 while out in West Hollywood. </p>
<p>A solo Pete Davidson takes a walk along the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia, on June 18.</p>
<p>Steve Carell poses with some of his cute costars during a <em>Minions: Rise of Gru </em>photo call in London on June 20.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton keeps it chic on June 19 for a private viewing of <em>Vogue </em>x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, Curated by Edward Enninful OBE at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes, France.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber hits the red carpet at a special pride performance of the play <em>Circle Jerk </em>at The Connelly Theatre in N.Y.C. on June 18.</p>
<p>Miranda Cosgrove is photo-ready on June 20 while out in London.</p>
<p>Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston arrive at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 on June 19 in Italy.</p>
<p>Jodie Foster graces the red carpet at MPTF's 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service on June 18 in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Ron Perlman is all smiles at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19 in Monaco.</p>
<p>Rowan Atkinson attends the U.K. premiere of <em>Man vs. Bee</em> on June 19 in London.</p>
<p>Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on June 18.</p>
<p>Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week on June 18.</p>
<p><em>Pretty Woman The Musical</em> cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17 at the show's opening night.</p>
<p>Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco.</p>
<p>Kate Middleton and Prince William make their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17. </p>
<p>Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of <em>Unprisoned</em> in L.A. on June 16. </p>
<p>Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, California, on June 17. </p>
<p>Barry Manilow makes perfect music on June 16 during a sold-out show at Manchester, England's AO Arena.</p>
<p>Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 17. </p>
<p>Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16. </p>
<p>Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16. </p>
<p>Lil Nas X is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, on June 17. </p>
<p>Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles on June 16.</p>
<p><em>Selling Sunset</em> star Christine Quinn ensures all eyes are on her as she coordinates her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo at the Alo Summer House in Beverly Hills on June 16. </p>
<p>Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16. </p>
<p>Joey King attends the premiere of <em>The Princess </em>in L.A. on June 16. </p>
<p>Jon Batiste performs at <em>Today</em>'s Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17. </p>
<p>Courtney and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16. </p>
<p>Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on June 16 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16. </p>
<p>Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of <em>Elvis </em>hosted by <em>VOGUE </em>on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the Hervé Léger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15. </p>
<p>Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of <em>Rising Voices</em> season 2 on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16. </p>
<p>Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of <em>Elvis</em> on June 15 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.</p>
<p>Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15. </p>
<p>Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on June 15 in L.A. </p>
<p>Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's <em>Spiderhead</em> in N.Y.C. on June 15. </p>
<p>MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of <em>Loot </em>in L.A. on June 15. </p>
<p>Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s <em>Loot </em>on June 15 in L.A. </p>
<p>Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry have date night on the red carpet at the screening of <em>Spiderhead </em>in N.Y.C. on June 15. </p>
<p>Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15. </p>
<p>Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's <em>Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend</em> in Napa, California, on June 15. </p>
<p>Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15. </p>
<p>Alfie Allen gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his Broadway debut in <em>Hangmen. </em></p>
<p>Sebastián Yatra performs during Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15. </p>
<p>David Tennant films <em>Doctor Who</em> in Bristol, England, on June 15. </p>
<p>Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation, in N.Y.C. June 14.</p>
<p>LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Yvonne Strahovski claps while she films <em>The Handmaid's Tale </em>in Toronto on June 14. </p>
<p>Katie Holmes brings her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie <em>Alone Together </em>on June 14 at the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, <em>The Offer, </em>in N.Y.C. on June 14. </p>
<p>Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on June 15. </p>
<p>The premiere of <em>The Forgiven </em>at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain. </p>
<p>Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's <em>Dopesick</em> on June 14 in L.A. </p>
<p>Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, <em>The Old Man,</em> on June 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.