Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Red Carpet Moments Through the Years

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have re-made their red carpet debut!</p> <p>"I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there," Lopez <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-remembering-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told PEOPLE</a> in 2016 of her early-aughts relationship with Affleck.</p> <p>Seventeen years after their split (a different time, if you will), the pair are heating up red carpets once again — and whatever happens, the photos are not to be missed. </p>
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have re-made their red carpet debut!

    "I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there," Lopez told PEOPLE in 2016 of her early-aughts relationship with Affleck.

    Seventeen years after their split (a different time, if you will), the pair are heating up red carpets once again — and whatever happens, the photos are not to be missed.

  • <p>Let's <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-photos-together-throwbacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:take it back" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">take it back</a> to December 2002: the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and the <em>Good Will Hunting</em> star <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-remembering-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:were newly engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">were newly engaged</a> as they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Lopez's movie <em>Maid in Manhattan</em>. </p>
    Let's take it back to December 2002: the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and the Good Will Hunting star were newly engaged as they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Lopez's movie Maid in Manhattan.

  • <p>Affleck <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bens-proposal-beautiful-says-lopez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:proposed the month prior" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">proposed the month prior</a> — with a 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink solitaire diamond — after meeting Lopez earlier that year while the two were filming <em>Gigli</em> together. </p>
    Affleck proposed the month prior — with a 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink solitaire diamond — after meeting Lopez earlier that year while the two were filming Gigli together.

  • <p>A few months later, the couple arrived hand-in-hand for the February 2003 premiere of Affleck's movie <em>Daredevil — </em>in which he starred alongside Jennifer Garner, whom he went on to date the following year. He and Garner ultimately married, divorced and <a href="https://people.com/parents/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-spend-time-together-kids-universal-studios/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:share three children together:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">share three children together:</a> daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. </p>
    A few months later, the couple arrived hand-in-hand for the February 2003 premiere of Affleck's movie Daredevil — in which he starred alongside Jennifer Garner, whom he went on to date the following year. He and Garner ultimately married, divorced and share three children together: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

  • <p>The 2003 Academy Awards will go down in history as the only award show graced by the presence of the glam pair ... or will it?</p>
    The 2003 Academy Awards will go down in history as the only award show graced by the presence of the glam pair ... or will it?

  • <p>The couple's final red carpet of the early 2000s era came at the 2003 premiere of their box office flop, <em>Gigli</em>. </p> <p>The pair were set to tie the knot in Santa Barbara the following month, but <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/lopez-affleck-postpone-weekend-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:postponed the September ceremony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">postponed the September ceremony</a> just one day before. </p> <p><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/ben-jens-split-the-day-after/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE previously reported" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE previously reported</a> that Affleck and Lopez briefly split after calling off the wedding, then went on to rekindle their flame before ultimately calling it quits in January 2004. </p>
    The couple's final red carpet of the early 2000s era came at the 2003 premiere of their box office flop, Gigli.

    The pair were set to tie the knot in Santa Barbara the following month, but postponed the September ceremony just one day before.

    PEOPLE previously reported that Affleck and Lopez briefly split after calling off the wedding, then went on to rekindle their flame before ultimately calling it quits in January 2004.

  • <p>Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your Dunkin' because this pair is back and better than ever. First spotted together this April, the two <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-kiss-celebrating-her-52-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:went Instagram official" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">went Instagram official</a> with their renewed romance in July 2021, following Affleck's split from Ana de Armas and Lopez's from Alex Rodriguez.</p> <p>They made their highly anticipated return to the red carpet at the <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-venice-film-festival-red-carpet-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Venice Film Festival premiere" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Venice Film Festival premiere</a> of Affleck's film <em>The Last Duel </em>on Sept. 10.</p>
    Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your Dunkin' because this pair is back and better than ever. First spotted together this April, the two went Instagram official with their renewed romance in July 2021, following Affleck's split from Ana de Armas and Lopez's from Alex Rodriguez.

    They made their highly anticipated return to the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Affleck's film The Last Duel on Sept. 10.

  • <p>The pair nearly broke the Internet with their gorgeous Venice photos. It's the Old Hollywood glamour and the looks of absolute joy on their faces that does it! </p>
    The pair nearly broke the Internet with their gorgeous Venice photos. It's the Old Hollywood glamour and the looks of absolute joy on their faces that does it!

  • <p>The pair, who "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives" <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-madly-in-love-planning-for-future-together-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:according to an insider" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">according to an insider</a>, shared a sweet smooch on the carpet in Venice. </p>
    The pair, who "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives" according to an insider, shared a sweet smooch on the carpet in Venice.

