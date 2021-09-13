Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Red Carpet Moments Through the Years

The Canadian Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s a start. The Miami Dolphins are in sole possession of first place in the AFC East for the first time in nearly three years, and in that spot after Week 1 for the first time since 1998. A road win against New England got them there; staying there will require a win over the reigning division champion Buffalo Bills this Sunday. “You celebrate, you’re happy about it but then we’ve got to turn the page and move on to next opponent, which is obviously another big game