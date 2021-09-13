Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Red Carpet Moments Through the Years

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
After what seems like decades away from Toronto, the Raptors are finally coming home — and the fellas look ready to roll.
Even though he's still recovering from the broken tibia he suffered at UFC 264, McGregor tried to fight someone in public.
Ryan Borucki has split time between the big-league team and triple-A this year.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut, bringing him closer to 700 goals at club level.
It's another big setback for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Philadelphia 76ers will not get fair trade value for Ben Simmons, and he does not care.
For one reason or another, there's seemingly always been an indifference towards Bosh’s place in the overall narrative of the Raptors franchise.
Jameis Winston looked as good as he ever has in his debut as the Saints' starting quarterback.
Jalen Hurts didn't get the strongest votes of confidence this offseason.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
Scott Pianowski runs down the big winners and losers from Week 1, including a masterful performance by Kyler Murray.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s a start. The Miami Dolphins are in sole possession of first place in the AFC East for the first time in nearly three years, and in that spot after Week 1 for the first time since 1998. A road win against New England got them there; staying there will require a win over the reigning division champion Buffalo Bills this Sunday. “You celebrate, you’re happy about it but then we’ve got to turn the page and move on to next opponent, which is obviously another big game
With Becton out, quarterback Zach Wilson might want to get some rocket-powered cleats.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Monday. “He will be out for the rest of the year,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I hate it for him, and I hate it for us as a team because he has really been coming around.” Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions. “As someone who was injured a lot as a player, I know what it is like to be in the training room again,” Campbel
With the rest of the division impressing on Sunday, should the injury-plagued Baltimore Ravens still be favored to win the AFC North?
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons' problem in their lopsided season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not the fact they had a rookie coach. The Falcons' problem was they played like a rookie team, especially on offense. Repeated breakdowns, including penalties and poor blocking, spoiled coach Arthur Smith's debut. The devastating impact of the unforced mistakes, including illegal formation and false start penalties near the goal line, were painful lessons. Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Ea
TORONTO — In hosting Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, struggling Toronto FC could do well to take a page out of the second-year MLS team's book. And hope that it can get to where Phil Neville's side has got to. After a 2-8-2 start, Miami (8-9-5) has recorded three successive clean sheets, is unbeaten in five (4-0-1) and has only lost one of its last 10 games (6-1-3). In contrast, Toronto (3-14-6) languishes in the 27-team league's basement, having lost five straight and gone winless in eight (0-6-2).