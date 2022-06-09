Jennifer Behr Launches Hair Accessory and Jewelry Collection

  • <p>In Summer 2022, we're dressing for dopamine—and adventure. So it couldn't be a more perfect moment for luxury accessories designer <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jenniferbehr.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Ffashion-trends%2Fg40230084%2Fjennifer-behr-jenny-cipoletti-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Behr" class="link ">Jennifer Behr</a> to partner with writer and influencer Jenny Cipoletti to create a romantic, wanderlust inspired piece collection, just in time for you to hop onto your jet to Provence, Portofino, Capri—really wherever your heart desires. Think: earrings with filigree and floral elements, and pearl details to reference the seaside. And of course, in true Jennifer Behr form, the whole collection was built on the notion that the right pair of earrings or bow barrette can transform an outfit—and be worn endlessly.</p><p>Case in point: Behr's iconic bows are really the OG for the style, worn by countless celebrities, and repeatedly by none other than <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/news/g1633/kate-middleton-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Duchess of Cambridge" class="link ">the Duchess of Cambridge</a>. And of course, this collaboration is no exception, with Behr working to create a new version of her signature bow. </p><p>On how she keeps the bow fresh, Behr tells T&C, "There are never any rules with a capital R, but there are definitely guidelines. We love the OG JB bow so much. They are a staple and every season I think of new ways to dress them up. It's possible to have a bow wardrobe in the same way you would have a shoe wardrobe. There's always something new." The key, she reveales, is to look at the materials when you pair accessories. "I think about having them have something in common so they can start a conversation, with a visual language (flowers, filigree etc) For example with the Bardot Bow, you could look at the pearl detail and pair it with the Provence Earring which has a complementary pearl accent." <br></p><p>Below, find the Jennifer Behr and Jenny Cipoletti collaboration, which is <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jenniferbehr.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Ffashion-trends%2Fg40230084%2Fjennifer-behr-jenny-cipoletti-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available now" class="link ">available now</a>. </p>
    Jennifer Behr Launches Hair Accessory and Jewelry Collection

    In Summer 2022, we're dressing for dopamine—and adventure. So it couldn't be a more perfect moment for luxury accessories designer Jennifer Behr to partner with writer and influencer Jenny Cipoletti to create a romantic, wanderlust inspired piece collection, just in time for you to hop onto your jet to Provence, Portofino, Capri—really wherever your heart desires. Think: earrings with filigree and floral elements, and pearl details to reference the seaside. And of course, in true Jennifer Behr form, the whole collection was built on the notion that the right pair of earrings or bow barrette can transform an outfit—and be worn endlessly.

    Case in point: Behr's iconic bows are really the OG for the style, worn by countless celebrities, and repeatedly by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge. And of course, this collaboration is no exception, with Behr working to create a new version of her signature bow.

    On how she keeps the bow fresh, Behr tells T&C, "There are never any rules with a capital R, but there are definitely guidelines. We love the OG JB bow so much. They are a staple and every season I think of new ways to dress them up. It's possible to have a bow wardrobe in the same way you would have a shoe wardrobe. There's always something new." The key, she reveales, is to look at the materials when you pair accessories. "I think about having them have something in common so they can start a conversation, with a visual language (flowers, filigree etc) For example with the Bardot Bow, you could look at the pearl detail and pair it with the Provence Earring which has a complementary pearl accent."

    Below, find the Jennifer Behr and Jenny Cipoletti collaboration, which is available now.

    Boboli Barrette

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

    Provence Earrings

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

    Portofino Earrings

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

    Versailles Barrette

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

    Capri Earrings

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

    d'Orsay Earrings

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

    Tuileries Headband

    Jennifer Behr x Jenny Cipoletti

Consider the limited-edition capsule the perfect complement to your summer wardrobe.

