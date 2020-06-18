Jean Kennedy Smith Dies at 92: A Look Into John F. Kennedy's Famous Siblings

The former president's immediate family consisted of nine brothers and sisters, most of whom were involved in politics 

<p>The eldest Kennedy sibling, Joseph Kennedy Jr., was born on July 25, 1915, and was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Joseph Jr. had aspirations to become a politician and even planned to mount a congressional campaign in 1946, but was <a href="https://people.com/politics/kennedy-family-tragedies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:killed on August 12, 1944," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">killed on August 12, 1944, </a> while serving in the Navy on a World War II mission. </p>
<p>The 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy was born May 29, 1917. He served in World War II, enlisting in the Navy, just like his older brother, Joseph Jr.</p> <p>Before becoming president, J.F.K. served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. He also won the Pulitzer Prize in 1957 for his biography, <em>Profiles in Courage.</em></p> <p>He <a href="https://people.com/politics/highlights-james-patterson-kennedy-book/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married Jacqueline Bouvier (widely known as Jackie)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">married Jacqueline Bouvier (widely known as Jackie)</a> in September 1953, and the pair shared two children, Caroline and John F. Kennedy, Jr. </p> <p>He was <a href="https://people.com/politics/john-f-kennedy-assassination-anniversary-what-happened-on-nov-22-1963/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:assassinated on November 22, 1963," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">assassinated on November 22, 1963,</a> in Dallas. </p>
<p>Rosemary Kennedy was born on Sept. 13, 1918. <a href="https://people.com/politics/untold-story-of-rosemary-kennedy-and-her-disastrous-lobotomy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosemary's story is a tragic one" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rosemary's story is a tragic one</a>: the third child of Joseph and Rose Kennedy was deprived of oxygen at birth, resulting in developmental and behavioral issues. </p> <p>In 1941, Rosemary's father scheduled a lobotomy for his 23-year-old daughter, and the botched procedure resulted in Rosemary becoming permanently disabled. </p> <p>Following the procedure, Rosemary was sent to a psychiatric facility in upstate New York and then sent to Saint Coletta School for Exceptional Children in Wisconsin, where her siblings did not see her for two decades. She died at the age of 86 on Jan. 7, 2005, of natural causes.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/books/jfk-and-sister-kick-kennedy-both-sought-power-but-in-different-ways/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kathleen Agnes Kennedy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kathleen Agnes Kennedy</a>, also known as "Kick," was born on Feb. 20, 1920. Kathleen worked for the Red Cross both in the United States and in England and was an aspiring journalist, writing reviews in the <em>Washington Times-Herald</em>. She married William Cavendish in May 1944, though he was killed in World War II just four months later.</p> <p>On May 13, 1948, Kathleen <a href="https://people.com/books/the-untold-story-of-kick-kennedy-who-died-in-plane-crash-with-her-married-lover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tragically died with her married lover in a plane crash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tragically died with her married lover in a plane crash</a> over France.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/archive/to-eunice-shriver-the-most-compassionate-and-competitive-kennedy-life-is-a-special-olympics-vol-12-no-9/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eunice Mary Kennedy Shriver" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eunice Mary Kennedy Shriver</a> was born on July 10, 1921. She married her husband, Robert Sargent Shriver, in 1953 and the pair shared five children, including journalist Maria Shriver. </p> <p>Eunice was <a href="https://people.com/politics/espy-awards-michelle-obama-arthur-ashe-courage-award-special-olympics-founder-eunice-kennedy-shriver/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:passionate about children with special needs and disabilities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">passionate about children with special needs and disabilities</a>. In 1962, she founded Camp Shriver, and is <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-reverses-special-olympics-funding-tim-shriver-reaction/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:responsible for the creation of the Special Olympics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">responsible for the creation of the Special Olympics</a> in 1968. </p> <p>On Aug. 11, 2005, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/eunice-kennedy-shriver-founder-of-special-olympics-dies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eunice died of a stroke" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eunice died of a stroke</a>. She was 88. </p>
<p>Born on May 6, 1924, Patricia had aspirations of becoming a film producer and director. Her father, Joseph Kennedy Sr., not only had a knack for running his sons' political careers, but also Hollywood studios. </p> <p>She <a href="https://people.com/politics/christopher-lawford-sobriety-david-kennedy-fatal-drug-overdose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:married English actor Peter Lawford" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">married English actor Peter Lawford</a> in April 1954 and they had four children together: Christopher (pictured with his mother), Sydney, Victoria and Robin. The pair divorced in 1966. </p> <p>She <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/patricia-kennedy-jfks-sister-dies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died of pneumonia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">died of pneumonia</a> on Sept. 17, 2006. She was 82. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/robert-kennedy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Francis Kennedy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Robert Francis Kennedy</a> was born on Nov. 20, 1925. Following in the footsteps of his older brothers, Robert joined the Navy and also had political aspirations. </p> <p>He married Ethel Skakel in June 1950 and the couple had 11 children together. </p> <p>He was appointed the U.S. Attorney General by his brother, J.F.K., and served as New York State Senator from January 1965 until he was assassinated while campaigning for the presidency on June 6, 1968. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/books/jean-kennedy-smith-the-last-surviving-sibling-of-jfk-remembers-the-death-of-brother-joe-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jean Kennedy Smith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jean Kennedy Smith</a> was born on Feb. 20, 1928. </p> <p>In 1993, at the age of 65, Jean was appointed the ambassador to Ireland under Bill Clinton and played a role in the peace talks in Northern Ireland. </p> <p>She wrote a memoir in 2016 titled <em>The Nine of Us: Growing Up Kennedy</em>, reflecting on her eight siblings and her family's political prowess.</p> <p>"It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States,” Jean wrote, according to the <a href="https://apnews.com/c97b8d52a419146e49fc4b9a824675a6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Associated Press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Associated Press</a>. “At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration."</p> <p>She was the <a href="https://people.com/politics/jean-kennedy-smith-dies-92/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last surviving Kennedy sibling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">last surviving Kennedy sibling</a> when she died on June 17, 2020. She was 92. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/politics/ted-kennedy-chappaquiddick-car-accident-50-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edward &quot;Ted&quot; Kennedy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Edward "Ted" Kennedy</a> was born on Feb. 22, 1932. The youngest of the Kennedys, Ted served as a United States Senator, representing Massachusetts for nearly five decades. He won his senate seat in 1962, filling a vacancy in a special election after his brother, John F. Kennedy, became president. Ted ran for president in 1980, but lost to Jimmy Carter in the Democratic primary. </p> <p>In 1969, Ted was involved in the <a href="https://people.com/politics/cover-up-podcast-what-to-know-chappaquiddick-scandal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chappaquiddick incident" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chappaquiddick incident</a> — a car wreck that resulted in the death of <a href="https://people.com/politics/cover-up-episode-3-the-family-code/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary Jo Kopechne" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mary Jo Kopechne</a>. Ted was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and was given a two-month suspended sentence. </p> <p>He was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2008, and died 15 months later in August 2009 at 77 years old. </p>
