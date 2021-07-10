Jason Sudeikis Throws the First Pitch at Wrigley Field, Plus Jessica Chastain, John Cena and More

  • <p>Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.</p>
    1/98

    Batter Up!

    Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    2/98

    Bold in Blue

    Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>John Cena is seen on the set of <em>The Peacemaker</em> on July 8 in Vancouver.</p>
    3/98

    Roughed Up

    John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.

  • <p>Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of <em>Benedetta</em> at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    4/98

    Power Couple

    Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie <em>Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,</em> on July 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
    5/98

    City Nights

    Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Matt Damon arrives at the <em>Stillwater</em> photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    6/98

    A-list Arrival

    Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.</p>
    7/98

    Summer Lovin'

    Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.

  • <p>Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.</p>
    8/98

    Hot Girl Summer

    Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.</p>
    9/98

    On the Move

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.

  • <p>David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.</p>
    10/98

    Ready, Set, Match

    David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.

  • <p>Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of <em>Through Her Eyes</em>, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.</p>
    11/98

    Directoral Debut

    Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.</p>
    12/98

    Model Behavior

    Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.

  • <p><em>Bling Empire</em>'s Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    13/98

    Denim Darling

    Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the <em>Dr. Death</em> exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8. </p>
    14/98

    Screening Squad

    Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8.

  • <p>Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
    15/98

    Sweet Kicks

    Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.</p>
    16/98

    Couple Goals

    Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the <em>Stillwater</em> screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.</p>
    17/98

    Big Heart

    Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

  • <p>Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend <em>The Souvenir Part 2</em> screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France. </p>
    18/98

    All in the Family

    Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

  • <p>Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.</p>
    19/98

    On Holiday

    Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.

  • <p>Amy Schumer is seen on the set of <em>Life and Beth</em> on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.</p>
    20/98

    Set Sighting

    Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.

  • <p>Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming <em>The Grey Man</em> on July 5 in Prauge. </p>
    21/98

    Set Dressing

    Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge.

  • <p>Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles. </p>
    22/98

    Pink Lady

    Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the <em>After Yang</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. </p>
    23/98

    Triple Threat

    Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • <p>Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends. </p>
    24/98

    Capped Off

    Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends.

  • <p>Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at <em>The White Lotus</em> premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. </p>
    25/98

    Funny Faces

    Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

  • <p>Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.</p>
    26/98

    Cheers to That

    Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.

  • <p>Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the <em>Tout S'est Bien Passe</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. </p>
    27/98

    Face Framing

    Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • <p>Colin Farrell arrives to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on July 7 in Los Angeles. </p>
    28/98

    Walk About

    Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.</p>
    29/98

    Going Green

    Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.

  • <p>Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.</p>
    30/98

    Gorgeous Glam

    Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

  • <p>Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.</p>
    31/98

    Behind the Mask

    Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.

  • <p>Diane Kruger attends the <em>Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)</em> screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.</p>
    32/98

    Center Spotlight

    Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

  • <p>Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.</p>
    33/98

    Three's Company

    Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.</p>
    34/98

    Color Pop

    Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the <i>Annette</i> photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6. </p>
    35/98

    Making Waves

    Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the Annette photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

  • <p>Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. </p>
    36/98

    Pattern Play

    Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6.

  • <p>Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7. </p>
    37/98

    Fashion Favorite

    Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7.

  • <p>Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for <i>Anything Goes </i>at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6. </p>
    38/98

    Smiling Sailors

    Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6.

  • <p>Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of <i>Dazed and Confused</i> in L.A. </p>
    39/98

    Summer Screening

    Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of Dazed and Confused in L.A.

  • <p>Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C. </p>
    40/98

    Dressed For Success

    Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of <em>John Wick</em> in Berlin on July 6. </p>
    41/98

    Quiet on Set

    Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of John Wick in Berlin on July 6.

  • <p>Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's <i>Family Game Fight</i>, premiering on August 11 on NBC. </p>
    42/98

    Sweet Smooch

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's Family Game Fight, premiering on August 11 on NBC.

  • <p>Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A. </p>
    43/98

    Peace Out

    Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A.

  • <p>Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London. </p>
    44/98

    Game Time

    Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London.

  • <p>Spike Lee shines in all pink at the <em>Annette</em> screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.</p>
    45/98

    Poppin' Pink

    Spike Lee shines in all pink at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

  • <p>Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.</p>
    46/98

    Out & About

    Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.

  • <p>Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the <em>Annette</em> screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.</p>
    47/98

    Red Carpet Couple

    Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

  • <p>Jennifer Lawrence sits front row during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.</p>
    48/98

    Dior Darling

    Jennifer Lawrence sits front row during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

  • <p>Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry a kiss at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 5 in Paris.</p>
    49/98

    Lovers in Paris

    Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry a kiss at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 5 in Paris.

  • <p>Rihanna drips in pearls as she heads to dinner at Carbone on July 6 in N.Y.C.</p>
    50/98

    City Chic

    Rihanna drips in pearls as she heads to dinner at Carbone on July 6 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen filming on the set of <em>Tuesday</em> in London on July 5.</p>
    51/98

    Set Sighting

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen filming on the set of Tuesday in London on July 5.

  • <p>Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6 in Cannes, France.</p>
    52/98

    High Honors

    Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6 in Cannes, France.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in East Hampton, New York on July 5.</p>
    53/98

    Retail Therapy

    Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in East Hampton, New York on July 5.

  • <p>Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.</p>
    54/98

    Stylish Duo

    Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.

  • <p>Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.</p>
    55/98

    Rockin' in the U.S.A.

    Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

  • <p>Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.</p>
    56/98

    Feeling the Music

    Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.

  • <p>JAY-Z and Jon Bon Jovi get together at Michael Rubin's First Annual Fourth of July White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, on July 4.</p>
    57/98

    Made in the Shades

    JAY-Z and Jon Bon Jovi get together at Michael Rubin's First Annual Fourth of July White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, on July 4.

  • <p>Brook Shields and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on July 5 at the Cinema Society & Synchrony screening of <em>Black Widow</em> in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
    58/98

    Friends Forever

    Brook Shields and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on July 5 at the Cinema Society & Synchrony screening of Black Widow in The Hamptons, New York.

  • <p>Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.</p>
    59/98

    Together Forever

    Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    60/98

    Sweet Snuggles

    Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book <em>Persuasion </em>on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.</p>
    61/98

    Bath Time

    Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.

  • <p>Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.</p>
    62/98

    Champagne Bubble Bath

    Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.</p>
    63/98

    Je T'aime, Paris

    Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.

  • <p>Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.</p>
    64/98

    Wanda All Along

    Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.</p>
    65/98

    Roman Holiday

    Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.

  • <p>Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.</p>
    66/98

    Tennis Doubles

    Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.

  • 67/98

    Jason Sudeikis Throws the First Pitch at Wrigley Field, Plus Jessica Chastain, John Cena and More

  • <p>Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.</p>
    68/98

    Model Behavior

    Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.

  • <p>Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.</p>
    69/98

    Aced It!

    Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.

  • <p>Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.</p>
    70/98

    On the Run

    Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.

  • <p>Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
    71/98

    Fierce Fashion

    Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.</p>
    72/98

    Under Wraps

    Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.</p>
    73/98

    Out & About

    Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.

  • <p>Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.</p>
    74/98

    On the Mic

    Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.

  • <p>Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.</p>
    75/98

    She's Beauty, She's Grace

    Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.

  • <p>Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.</p>
    76/98

    Fan Favorite

    Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.

  • <p>Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.</p>
    77/98

    Vacation Mode

    Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.</p>
    78/98

    All Smiles

    Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.

  • <p>Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.</p>
    79/98

    Dreamy Date

    Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.

  • <p>Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.</p>
    80/98

    Fine Dining

    Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.

  • <p>Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.</p>
    81/98

    Summer Style

    Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.

  • <p>Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of <em>Pam and Tommy</em> on June 30.</p>
    82/98

    Total Transformation

    Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.

  • <p>A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    83/98

    Keeping It Casual

    A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    84/98

    Queens Unite

    Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    85/98

    Dinner Date

    Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.</p>
    86/98

    Lots of Love

    Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.

  • <p>Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's <em>The Tomorrow War</em> at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.</p>
    87/98

    Star Spotlight

    Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.

  • <p>Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's <em>Gossip Girl</em>, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.</p>
    88/98

    Big Kiss

    Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's Gossip Girl, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.

  • <p>Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.</p>
    89/98

    Fashion Fans

    Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.

  • <p>Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of <em>The Tomorrow War</em> at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.</p>
    90/98

    Bumpin' Beauty

    Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.

  • <p>Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.</p>
    91/98

    Radio Rendezvous

    Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.

  • <p>Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    92/98

    Effortless Elegance

    Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of <em>The Perfect Find</em> on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.</p>
    93/98

    Fun on Set

    Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of The Perfect Find on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.

  • <p>Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.</p>
    94/98

    Model Behavior

    Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.

  • <p>Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.</p>
    95/98

    When in Rome

    Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.

  • <p>David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.</p>
    96/98

    Game Time

    David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's <em>Zola</em> on June 29.</p>
    97/98

    Gorgeous Glam

    Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's Zola on June 29.

  • <p>Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.</p>
    98/98

    Wimbledon Win

    Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

