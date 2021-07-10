Jason Sudeikis Throws the First Pitch at Wrigley Field, Plus Jessica Chastain, John Cena and More

CBC

Edmonton is in Jordan Baker's blood. Raised in the southwest of the city, he played for an Edmonton youth club team for which his mother, Trix, was head coach and father, Doug, an assistant. He won two high school city championships playing for Harry Ainlay School. When it came time for university, Baker chose the University of Alberta, where both of his parents played basketball and his mother coached the women's team to a national championship in 1999. Jordan still holds the Golden Bear record