Jennifer Lopez Has Been Engaged Six Times, Each Ring More Exquisite Than the Last

  • <p>A few years ago we mused that the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a26774654/jennifer-lopez-engagement-ring-alex-rodriguez-worth-cost-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram" class="link ">Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram </a>was the be-all-end-all ll Instagram engagement announcements. That relationship wasn't meant to last, but it did create yet another iconic engagement ring moment for the multi-hyphenate, who has received some staggeringly beautiful jewels in her day. But it turns out, lightening does indeed strike twice, or in the case of Lopez's engagements, it can strike six times. After rekindling her early-aughts relationship with Ben Affleck in 2021, Lopez wa<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39674539/jennifer-lopez-engagement-ring-ben-affleck-2022-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:s spotted out recently wearing a ring on that finger t" class="link ">s spotted out recently wearing a ring on <em>that </em>finger t</a>his past week. And last night the Jennifer Lopez took to her website to announce that<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39680630/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-wedding-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time." class="link "> she and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time.</a> The time around? The sparkler in question is a striking, and exceedingly rare, fancy green diamond. Of course, this is notable because the first time they got engaged, Jennifer's fancy pink diamond caused a colorful engagement ring furor unlike anything that had been seen before. </p><p>Between her penchant for stunning jewels and her multiple engagements and husbands, we would be remiss not to draw comparisons to another marrying type: Elizabeth Taylor. The late actress was married eight times (twice to Richard Burton) and <em>perhaps </em>the only thing more famous than her many matrimonial tangos were her exquisite jewels. Which begs the question: is Jennifer Lopez the 21st century's Elizabeth Taylor? </p><p>See all of Lopez's engagement rings from Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez, here. </p>
    1/6

    Jennifer Lopez Has Been Engaged Six Times, Each Ring More Exquisite Than the Last

    A few years ago we mused that the Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram was the be-all-end-all ll Instagram engagement announcements. That relationship wasn't meant to last, but it did create yet another iconic engagement ring moment for the multi-hyphenate, who has received some staggeringly beautiful jewels in her day. But it turns out, lightening does indeed strike twice, or in the case of Lopez's engagements, it can strike six times. After rekindling her early-aughts relationship with Ben Affleck in 2021, Lopez was spotted out recently wearing a ring on that finger this past week. And last night the Jennifer Lopez took to her website to announce that she and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time. The time around? The sparkler in question is a striking, and exceedingly rare, fancy green diamond. Of course, this is notable because the first time they got engaged, Jennifer's fancy pink diamond caused a colorful engagement ring furor unlike anything that had been seen before.

    Between her penchant for stunning jewels and her multiple engagements and husbands, we would be remiss not to draw comparisons to another marrying type: Elizabeth Taylor. The late actress was married eight times (twice to Richard Burton) and perhaps the only thing more famous than her many matrimonial tangos were her exquisite jewels. Which begs the question: is Jennifer Lopez the 21st century's Elizabeth Taylor?

    See all of Lopez's engagement rings from Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez, here.

    Michael Stilwell
  • <p>Prior to her first trip down the aisle in 1997, Lopez received a $100,000 diamond ring from restaurateur Ojani Noa. They divorced a year after their marriage. </p>
    2/6

    1) Ojani Noa

    Prior to her first trip down the aisle in 1997, Lopez received a $100,000 diamond ring from restaurateur Ojani Noa. They divorced a year after their marriage.

    Ron Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images
  • <p>J.Lo married her backup dancer Cris Judd (who she met on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video) in 2001 after she received an emerald cut ring worth six-figures. Their marriage lasted just over a year. </p>
    3/6

    2) Cris Judd

    J.Lo married her backup dancer Cris Judd (who she met on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video) in 2001 after she received an emerald cut ring worth six-figures. Their marriage lasted just over a year.

    KMazur - Getty Images
  • <p>When J.Lo received a 6.10 carat radiant-cut pink Harry Winston diamond when she became engaged to Affleck in 2002, it <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a26774654/jennifer-lopez-engagement-ring-alex-rodriguez-worth-cost-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:set off a trend toward colored diamonds" class="link ">set off a trend toward colored diamonds</a>, and dramatically increased the value of pink diamonds.</p>
    4/6

    3) Ben Affleck

    When J.Lo received a 6.10 carat radiant-cut pink Harry Winston diamond when she became engaged to Affleck in 2002, it set off a trend toward colored diamonds, and dramatically increased the value of pink diamonds.

    Vera Anderson - Getty Images
  • <p>Shortly after breaking up with Affleck, Lopez started a relationship with singer Marc Anthony, who would propose with an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from Harry Winston. The couple married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2015. </p>
    5/6

    4) Marc Anthony

    Shortly after breaking up with Affleck, Lopez started a relationship with singer Marc Anthony, who would propose with an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from Harry Winston. The couple married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2015.

    Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images
  • <p>After rekindling their relationship in Spring 2021, Jennifer Lopez announced on her website that she and Ben Affleck were engaged for the second time. Though the video is blurry, the iconic singer mentioned that green was her lucky color, indicated that her sparkler this time around is another fancy diamond, but this time much rarer. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a39680707/jlo-ben-affleck-second-engagement-ring-green-diamond/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will the couple spark another engagement ring craze 17 years later?" class="link ">Will the couple spark another engagement ring craze 17 years later?</a></p>
    6/6

    6) Ben Affleck (2022)

    After rekindling their relationship in Spring 2021, Jennifer Lopez announced on her website that she and Ben Affleck were engaged for the second time. Though the video is blurry, the iconic singer mentioned that green was her lucky color, indicated that her sparkler this time around is another fancy diamond, but this time much rarer. Will the couple spark another engagement ring craze 17 years later?

    Screenshot via @LyndaLopez08
<p>A few years ago we mused that the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a26774654/jennifer-lopez-engagement-ring-alex-rodriguez-worth-cost-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram" class="link ">Lopez-Rodriguez engagement announcement Instagram </a>was the be-all-end-all ll Instagram engagement announcements. That relationship wasn't meant to last, but it did create yet another iconic engagement ring moment for the multi-hyphenate, who has received some staggeringly beautiful jewels in her day. But it turns out, lightening does indeed strike twice, or in the case of Lopez's engagements, it can strike six times. After rekindling her early-aughts relationship with Ben Affleck in 2021, Lopez wa<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39674539/jennifer-lopez-engagement-ring-ben-affleck-2022-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:s spotted out recently wearing a ring on that finger t" class="link ">s spotted out recently wearing a ring on <em>that </em>finger t</a>his past week. And last night the Jennifer Lopez took to her website to announce that<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39680630/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-wedding-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time." class="link "> she and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time.</a> The time around? The sparkler in question is a striking, and exceedingly rare, fancy green diamond. Of course, this is notable because the first time they got engaged, Jennifer's fancy pink diamond caused a colorful engagement ring furor unlike anything that had been seen before. </p><p>Between her penchant for stunning jewels and her multiple engagements and husbands, we would be remiss not to draw comparisons to another marrying type: Elizabeth Taylor. The late actress was married eight times (twice to Richard Burton) and <em>perhaps </em>the only thing more famous than her many matrimonial tangos were her exquisite jewels. Which begs the question: is Jennifer Lopez the 21st century's Elizabeth Taylor? </p><p>See all of Lopez's engagement rings from Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez, here. </p>
<p>Prior to her first trip down the aisle in 1997, Lopez received a $100,000 diamond ring from restaurateur Ojani Noa. They divorced a year after their marriage. </p>
<p>J.Lo married her backup dancer Cris Judd (who she met on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video) in 2001 after she received an emerald cut ring worth six-figures. Their marriage lasted just over a year. </p>
<p>When J.Lo received a 6.10 carat radiant-cut pink Harry Winston diamond when she became engaged to Affleck in 2002, it <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a26774654/jennifer-lopez-engagement-ring-alex-rodriguez-worth-cost-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:set off a trend toward colored diamonds" class="link ">set off a trend toward colored diamonds</a>, and dramatically increased the value of pink diamonds.</p>
<p>Shortly after breaking up with Affleck, Lopez started a relationship with singer Marc Anthony, who would propose with an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from Harry Winston. The couple married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2015. </p>
<p>After rekindling their relationship in Spring 2021, Jennifer Lopez announced on her website that she and Ben Affleck were engaged for the second time. Though the video is blurry, the iconic singer mentioned that green was her lucky color, indicated that her sparkler this time around is another fancy diamond, but this time much rarer. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a39680707/jlo-ben-affleck-second-engagement-ring-green-diamond/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will the couple spark another engagement ring craze 17 years later?" class="link ">Will the couple spark another engagement ring craze 17 years later?</a></p>

Jennifer Lopez received her fifth engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez and debuted the sparkler on Instagram. The stunning emerald cut diamond is said to be between 10 and 15 carats and worth in the range of $1 to $5 million. See all of her engagement rings, from Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged!

    Over two decades since they first met, Bennifer will now be heading down the aisle.

  • Jennifer Lopez engaged to Ben Affleck 18 years after split

    The couple rekindled their romance last year.

  • Bill Maher Proclaims “The War On Jokes Must End” And Likens Will Smith To Cancel Culture

    Bill Maher used a pointer to illustrate his lecture Friday night on HBO’s Real Time, as he gave a “Zapruder-ized” analysis of the Oscars moment that everyone can’t let go. Maher called the segment, “Explaining Jokes to Idiots” and said he would break down jokes for the humor-impaired (a Will Smith shot accompanying). “Comedians have […]

  • What Is This Huge New Diamond Ring on J.Lo’s Finger?

    Ben Affleck may just have proposed.

  • Heidi Klum Taps into Her Flower Power with Throwback Overall Ensemble

    The America's Got Talent host was photographed Thursday sporting a pair of overalls with imprinted eye, sun, smiley face and sunflower symbols

  • Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks Dish on Their 'Heart-to-Heart Conversation' Before Joining Forces for SKIMS

    The SKIMS founder found "self-esteem for her body" as a teenager when she saw Banks' natural curves on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the supermodel revealed

  • Jesse Williams' Child Support Payments to Ex Get 'Significant' Reduction After  Grey's Anatomy  Exit

    Jesse Williams' payments to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have been "temporarily modified" to $6,413, according to the documents

  • Chris Rock jokes ‘I got my hearing back’ after Will Smith banned from Oscars for slap

    ‘I’m OK. I’m not talking about it until I get paid,’ the comedian also reportedly said, during a gig in California on Friday night

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past