Jennifer Lopez Has Been Engaged Six Times, Each Ring More Exquisite Than the Last
- 1/6
Jennifer Lopez Has Been Engaged Six Times, Each Ring More Exquisite Than the LastMichael Stilwell
- 2/6
1) Ojani NoaRon Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images
- 3/6
2) Cris JuddKMazur - Getty Images
- 4/6
3) Ben AffleckVera Anderson - Getty Images
- 5/6
4) Marc AnthonyGregg DeGuire - Getty Images
- 6/6
6) Ben Affleck (2022)Screenshot via @LyndaLopez08
Jennifer Lopez received her fifth engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez and debuted the sparkler on Instagram. The stunning emerald cut diamond is said to be between 10 and 15 carats and worth in the range of $1 to $5 million. See all of her engagement rings, from Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, here.