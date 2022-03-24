Ivy Getty Shares Her NYFW Photo Diary

  • <p class="body-dropcap">When artist and model <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a38152071/ivy-getty-wedding-ann-getty-jewelry-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ivy Getty" class="link ">Ivy Getty</a> walked down the aisle last November in a custom John Galliano wedding dress that was equal parts shattered mirror and enchanting disco ball, the oil heiress pulled off a rare coup: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a38605127/ivy-getty-paris-hilton-heiress-social-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seizing the spotlight simply for being over-the-top fabulous." class="link ">seizing the spotlight simply for being over-the-top fabulous.</a> Her fanciful wedding, replete with Nancy Pelosi as the officiant and Getty's rescue dog in a Christian Cohen x Max Cohen sweater, captured the fashion world's imagination. For New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren invited Getty to attend the show alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Lily Collins, Jessica Chastain, and Janelle Monáe. "Ralph Lauren is the definition of quintessential American fashion," says Getty. "I grew up seeing Ralph Lauren's iconic campaigns, from fragrances to home and fashion." The show was hosted at the Museum of Modern Art, where Lauren recreated his Fifth Avenue living room, and Getty brought <em>Town & Country</em> along with her, snapping photos throughout the evening at the fall 2022 ready-to-wear show. </p>
  • <p><em>"I love getting ready. Recently I have started using <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mynuface.com%2Fproducts%2Fnuface-trinity-all-in-one-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Ffashion-trends%2Fg39531424%2Fivy-getty-ralph-lauren-nyfw-photo-diary%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NuFace" class="link ">NuFace</a> which is this incredible tool that takes about five-extra minutes and gives your face a little lift. I usually prefer to do my own makeup. I can do a full glam in under 20 minutes. I have zero talent when it comes to doing my own hair, so I leave that to the professionals, like Brent Lawler!"</em></p>
  • <p><em>"To pick out my outfit for the show, I visited the Ralph Lauren offices and met with their stylist, Carrie. It was really hard to decide because each one was perfect in its own way! I went with my first choice: the black beaded fringe skirt, paired with the classic button down blouse in black and this incredible American cowboy-like belt that really tied the look together."</em></p>
  • <p><em>"Right as we entered, we were greeted by champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Ralph Lauren transformed the space in MoMA to recreate his Fifth Avenue apartment living room which was a fun change from a traditional runway show! I mingled with other guests before being seated."</em></p>
  • <p><em>"The show was incredible! All of the guests were sitting on chairs and couches positioned in little vignettes that allowed for great conversation. I thought this level of intimacy and comfort was such a special element."</em></p><p><em>Pictured here: Several of the models from the Ralph Lauren show<br></em></p>
  • <p><em>"Gigi Hadid walked the show, and her look called back to a classic Ralph Lauren signature with the monogram sweater. I’m totally in love with her new hair color!"</em></p>
  • <p><em>"After the show, Ralph Lauren invited us to dinner at the Polo Bar. It was actually my first time! I sat with Poppy Delevingne, and we had a fun date night with dirty martinis. After two, I was ready to go home to rest—and see my husband!"</em></p>
