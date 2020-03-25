'I've Found The One': Bindi Irwin's Cutest Photos with New Husband Chandler Powell

'I've Found The One': Bindi Irwin's Cutest Photos with New Husband Chandler PowellPeopleMarch 25, 2020, 1:20 p.m. UTCThe conservationist and her wakeboarder beau announced their engagement on July 24, 2019, and wed on March 25, 2020HOLIDAY HAPPINESSOn Christmas 2019, Irwin posted this cuddly snap, captioned, "All smiles because I’m in love with you, it’s Christmas and my sweater lights up..."BUCKLE UPThe pair were in the hot seat in September 2019 during a visit to New York City to appear on Good Morning America.ANIMAL MAGNETISM"Cannot wait to “meer-y” this girl @australiazoo next year," Powell joked in a 2019 Insta post featuring a meerkat.Scroll to continue with contentAdALL AGLOWThe pair's stunning engagement photos highlighted their sweet bond — and her gorgeous ring.BIRTHDAY BUZZPowell was on hand to celebrate Irwin's 21st birthday with her family in Australia in July 2019.GOING WILDThe perfect pair hosted the 11th Annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Australia with some furry helpers. TAKING THE PLUNGE"Happy Birthday, @bindisueirwin! This will forever be my favourite day of the year," Powell wrote alongside this photo on Irwin's 20th birthday, July 24, 2018. "Celebrating the one that I love, my life adventure buddy. The one who in her spare time can be found drinking tea, writing letters, and getting flowers for everyone she cares about. Bee, you are the strongest person I know and spread so much kindness every single day. You inspire me to be a better man and I thank my lucky stars for every moment we spend together. I love you. Happy birthday."WON'T YOU BE MINE?Irwin was equally sweet in her Valentine's Day 2018 post. "Happy Valentine’s Day to my love who is always there for me, especially when I need to reach things on high shelves! @ChandlerPowell you’ve brought endless light to my life since the first day I met you, over 4 years ago. You’re such a blessing. I love you with all my heart."STILL THE ONE"I’m so thankful we found each other in this big, wide world. You’re my one today, tomorrow, always," Irwin wrote in May 2018.#BLESSED"Thankful for this life filled with a whirlwind of adventures," Powell captioned this sweet snap. "No matter what, we are always able to slow down and enjoy where we are in the world. Blessed to embark on this incredible journey together with @bindisueirwin."BRIGHT SPOTShared Powell, "When someone looks at you like you’re sunshine, you know that they’re the one who will love you no matter what." GO TEAM"I’m blessed to share everything I love with the one I love. Thanks for being my life team-mate, @chandlerpowell," Irwin shared with this shot.KISS FROM A ROSEAre these two ever not looking adoringly at one another?ROOM WITH A VIEWThe comments on this pic from Powell included lots of "marry her already!" posts from friends and fans.GREAT WIDE WORLD"Here’s to exploring with the one that I love," Powell wrote in July 2018. "May our future be filled with even more adventures. Thank you for showing me a new level of happiness each day. I love you."'THE ONE'"I'm lucky I have found the one, the person I want to spend all my time with. Mum and Robert and I have talked about that a lot. We all think dad would have loved Chandler," Irwin told Australian Women's Weekly in October 2017. That same week, Powell gushed about his girlfriend on Instagram, writing: "These are the moments you wish that you could just press 'pause' and hold onto forever. These hugs mean everything to me."FRIENDS AND MUCH MOREIrwin gave Powell a shout-out on National Best Friend Day in June 2017. "Just found out that it's #NationalBestFriendDay and I had to give a shoutout to my sunshine. Thank you for the years of adventure, love and true happiness. I count my blessings every day to have you in my life. @ChandlerPowell," she wrote. TO ADORE & ASPIRE Powell celebrated his love's 19th birthday with sweet messages on Instagram. "Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing," he wrote in one post. "You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else. After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn't perfection I don't know what is," he gushed in another. MY SUN & STARS "Wouldn't trade walking through the outback at sunset spotting roos and emus with my girl for anything else," Powell wrote in June 2017.COLD HANDS, WARM HEARTSThe outdoorsy duo made the most of a snowy March day. SQUAD GOALS "I love these evenings spent with my girl and our alligator friends more than anything in the world," Powell captioned a July 2017 photo.BE MY VALENTINE "Valentine's Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!) This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia," Irwin captioned a Feb. 14 Instagram post. Meanwhile, Powell celebrated the holiday with a throwback photo of the pair sharing a butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.HERE COMES THE SUN Irwin enjoyed "Beach vibes with my Sunshine" on a "glorious" January day in Australia. BITTERSWEET GOODBYESIrwin wished her long-distance love a fond farewell as he returned to the States in December, captioning a cuddly photo, "You are flying back to the USA today. Dropping you off at the airport & waving goodbye, it never gets easier. Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months…I miss you so much already. You really do mean the world to me."LIGHT OF MY LIFE"For 20 years you have brought endless amounts of light into this world," Irwin wrote to celebrate Powell's November birthday. "I am thankful every day to have you in my life. We've travelled the world together and had some of the most extraordinary adventures. I'm so excited to continue on this beautiful journey with you. Your kindness and strength is inspiring, and your smile will always be my favourite." MILESTONE MEMORIESPowell responded to Irwin's message with some sweet words of his own: "20 years old will definitely be the most difficult age for me to get used to thus far... I couldn't have asked for a better way to spend it than living in the middle of nowhere for a few days with my girl @bindisueirwin, she sure knows how to give me an amazing birthday."WRAPPED UPAs Irwin noted, "Finding someone who always makes you smile, no matter what happens in life, is pretty wonderful."MY PUMPKINThe couple went for sweet over spooky when it came to Halloween decorations. ICE, ICE BABYPowell helped Irwin get through her grueling Dancing with the Stars tenure. "He was the one helping soothe and tape my feet every day," the eventual champion told reporters of Powell. "At one point, one of my toenails fell off and flew past him. He said, 'Oh. It s a good thing I love you.' "YOU COMPLETE ME The pair gave us a peek into their hearts at the 2016 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner.HUG IT OUT Powell and Irwin's favorite spot might be in each other's arms. ON TRACK "There are some moments in life you never forget. Thankful that this one moment got captured on camera," the smitten teen wrote about "Cloud watching and soaking in the sunlight" with Powell. LOVE TO LAUGHThe twosome always seems to have a reason to smile when they are together. LOVE ON TOP "Pretty much perfect. Thank you for always adventuring with me @chandlerpowell I'm blessed beyond words," Irwin captioned a shot of their trip to Tasmania. BELLE OF THE BALLIrwin finally got to go to prom thanks to her personal Prince Charming. KEEPING CLOSE "Thank you for the endless hugs, late night conversations about life, holding my hand when a loud noise scares me and laughing along with all of my bindi moments. I'm blessed to be a part of your world," Irwin captioned a photo on Instagram.