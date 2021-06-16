Irina Shayk's Boyfriend Shirt And Boxer Combination Is A Summer Mood

  • <p>Russian <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/celebrity-style/a34195316/how-to-watch-rihanna-savage-x-fenty-show-vol-2-sneak-peek-exclusive-images/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fenty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fenty</a> model Irina Shayk knows how to serve it on the red carpet in Versace as much as she does as a <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/news/a41119/bradley-cooper-and-irina-shayk-pregnant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Victoria's Secret show star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Victoria's Secret show star</a>. Now 34, Shayk can often be spotted storming the streets of Manhattan in Burberry fits, sometimes matching herself with her and ex-husband Bradley Cooper's daughter <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28080681/irina-shayk-lea-de-seine-shayk-cooper-matching-burberry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lea De Seine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lea De Seine</a>. </p><p>Whether it be at the Golden Globes or SoHo, here are <strong>40</strong><strong> of Irina Shayk's best style moments</strong>...</p>
    1/42

    Irina Shayk's Boyfriend Shirt And Boxer Combination Is A Summer Mood

    Russian Fenty model Irina Shayk knows how to serve it on the red carpet in Versace as much as she does as a Victoria's Secret show star. Now 34, Shayk can often be spotted storming the streets of Manhattan in Burberry fits, sometimes matching herself with her and ex-husband Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine.

    Whether it be at the Golden Globes or SoHo, here are 40 of Irina Shayk's best style moments...

  • <p>Days after being spotted in <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a36683957/kanye-west-irina-shayk-relationship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:France with rumoured beau Kanye West" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">France with rumoured beau Kanye West</a>, Irina Shayk stepped out in New York to do the school run with daughter Lea De Seine. The model was ready for the summer heat in an oversized shirt that she left almost completely unbuttoned, she paired the men's Burberry shirt with logo-covered boxer-style shorts from the same brand, alongside black sunnies and chunky sandals.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fuk.burberry.com%2Fmonogram-motif-applique-cotton-oxford-shirt-p80416951&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IRINA'S SHIRT NOW">SHOP IRINA'S SHIRT NOW</a></p>
    2/42

    Irina Shayk out in New York, June 2021

    Days after being spotted in France with rumoured beau Kanye West, Irina Shayk stepped out in New York to do the school run with daughter Lea De Seine. The model was ready for the summer heat in an oversized shirt that she left almost completely unbuttoned, she paired the men's Burberry shirt with logo-covered boxer-style shorts from the same brand, alongside black sunnies and chunky sandals.

    SHOP IRINA'S SHIRT NOW

  • <p>The model stepped out in Manhattan wearing a pink suit and shirt from Hugo Boss to grab coffee. Shayk colour-drenched with a matching By Far handbag, and toughened up the look with Dr Martens boots. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fby-far-cush-grained-leather-shoulder-bag_R03752724%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IRINA'S BAG HERE">SHOP IRINA'S BAG HERE</a></p>
    3/42

    Irina Shayk out in New York, May 2021

    The model stepped out in Manhattan wearing a pink suit and shirt from Hugo Boss to grab coffee. Shayk colour-drenched with a matching By Far handbag, and toughened up the look with Dr Martens boots.

    SHOP IRINA'S BAG HERE

  • <p>Irina Shayk joined fellow supermodels <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g26824/gigi-hadids-style-file/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gigi Hadid</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/articles/g2543/kendall-jenner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kendall Jenner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kendall Jenner</a> on Burberry's virtual front row for their AW21 show on Instagram. The mother-of-one posed up a storm at home in the iconic fashion house's latest collection, only for her daughter, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28080681/irina-shayk-lea-de-seine-shayk-cooper-matching-burberry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lea De Seine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lea De Seine</a>, to photobomb the fierce shot. Making it even more of a family affair, Shayk revealed her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35706076/irina-shayk-bradley-cooper-co-parenting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ex-boyfriend, and father to Lea, Bradley Cooper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ex-boyfriend, and father to Lea, Bradley Cooper</a> played at photographer for the day, proving this pair are as friendly as ever. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN8AGITnXU-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    4/42

    Irina Shayk attending Burberry's virtual front row, April 2021

    Irina Shayk joined fellow supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner on Burberry's virtual front row for their AW21 show on Instagram. The mother-of-one posed up a storm at home in the iconic fashion house's latest collection, only for her daughter, Lea De Seine, to photobomb the fierce shot. Making it even more of a family affair, Shayk revealed her ex-boyfriend, and father to Lea, Bradley Cooper played at photographer for the day, proving this pair are as friendly as ever.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>The supermodel wore a MOSCHINO X PALACE puffer jacket with matching Moschino denim and chunky lace-ups for the school run in New York. </p>
    5/42

    Irina Shayk on the school pick up, December 2020

    The supermodel wore a MOSCHINO X PALACE puffer jacket with matching Moschino denim and chunky lace-ups for the school run in New York.

  • <p>Rocking her combat boots once more, Shayk paired jeans with a Matrix-style leather coat and cute zebra bag for the school run. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fby-far-miranda-zebra-print-shoulder-bag-item-15594903.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ZEBRA-PRINT BAG NOW">SHOP ZEBRA-PRINT BAG NOW</a></p>
    6/42

    Irina Shayk on the school run in Manhattan, November 2020

    Rocking her combat boots once more, Shayk paired jeans with a Matrix-style leather coat and cute zebra bag for the school run.

    SHOP ZEBRA-PRINT BAG NOW

  • <p>Holding her's and ex-partner Bradley Cooper's daughter's hand, Shayk looked fierce in lace-up boots, medium-wash jeans, and a brown biker jacket with green accents.</p>
    7/42

    Irina Shayk picking up her daughter from school, November 2020

    Holding her's and ex-partner Bradley Cooper's daughter's hand, Shayk looked fierce in lace-up boots, medium-wash jeans, and a brown biker jacket with green accents.

  • <p>The supermodel was spotted running errands and picking up coffee in New York City on November 9 wearing the comfiest of outfits during the pandemic.</p><p>The 34-year-old wore a grey velour tracksuit from <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g34434604/kim-kardashian-career/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Kardashian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kim Kardashian</a>’s shapewear brand <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a33940186/kim-kardashian-homeware-interiors-business/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SKIMS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SKIMS</a> which consisted of a <a href="https://skims.com/products/velour-hoodie-smoke" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hoodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hoodie</a>, <a href="https://skims.com/products/velour-crew-neck-tank-smoke" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crew neck vest top" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">crew neck vest top</a> and jogging <a href="https://skims.com/products/velour-jogger-smoke" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bottoms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bottoms</a>. She teamed the look with a zebra-print mask and matching printed handbag, black sunglasses and grey pointed knee-high boots.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marksandspencer.com%2Fpure-cashmere-textured-joggers%2Fp%2Fclp60459655%3Fcolor%3DGREYMIX&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GREY CASHMERE JOGGERS">SHOP GREY CASHMERE JOGGERS</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fgianvito-rossi%2F85-suede-knee-boots%2F1289482&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SIMILAR GREY BOOTS">SHOP SIMILAR GREY BOOTS</a></p>
    8/42

    Irina Shayk on a coffee run, November 2020

    The supermodel was spotted running errands and picking up coffee in New York City on November 9 wearing the comfiest of outfits during the pandemic.

    The 34-year-old wore a grey velour tracksuit from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS which consisted of a hoodie, crew neck vest top and jogging bottoms. She teamed the look with a zebra-print mask and matching printed handbag, black sunglasses and grey pointed knee-high boots.

    SHOP GREY CASHMERE JOGGERS

    SHOP SIMILAR GREY BOOTS

  • <p>Once again <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28080681/irina-shayk-lea-de-seine-shayk-cooper-matching-burberry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twinning in Burberry with her daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">twinning in Burberry with her daughter</a>, Irina Shayk stepped out for the school run in an epic designer ensemble.</p><p>The 34 year-old paired her Burberry trench coat with a pair of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/trends/a34367206/welly-boot-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chanel Wellington boots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chanel Wellington boots</a>.</p><p>Finishing of the rain-ready look the mum wore a <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/designer/orseund-iris" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orseund Iris" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orseund Iris</a> two-piece that fellow model <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g34517348/emily-ratajkowski-pregnancy-style/?slide=9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Ratajkowski owns in ivory" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emily Ratajkowski owns in ivory</a>, with a Demellier Los Angeles bag.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fuk.burberry.com%2Fthe-westminster-heritage-trench-coat-p80280931&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY TRENCH NOW">SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY TRENCH NOW</a></p>
    9/42

    Irina Shayk doing the school pick up in New York, October 2020

    Once again twinning in Burberry with her daughter, Irina Shayk stepped out for the school run in an epic designer ensemble.

    The 34 year-old paired her Burberry trench coat with a pair of Chanel Wellington boots.

    Finishing of the rain-ready look the mum wore a Orseund Iris two-piece that fellow model Emily Ratajkowski owns in ivory, with a Demellier Los Angeles bag.

    SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY TRENCH NOW

  • <p>The model was seen wearing a lime green slip dress and a black, leather coat while on the school run in New York City on October 19.</p><p>The 34-year-old model teamed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, black sandals and a gold and lime green-coloured black face mask.</p>
    10/42

    Irina Shayk doing the school pick up in New York, October 2020

    The model was seen wearing a lime green slip dress and a black, leather coat while on the school run in New York City on October 19.

    The 34-year-old model teamed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, black sandals and a gold and lime green-coloured black face mask.

  • <p>Irina Shayk wore head-to-toe Burberry to <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8839255/Irina-Shayk-keeps-low-profile-black-Burberry-hoodie-pleated-skirt.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pick up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pick up</a> her and ex-husband Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea De Seine, in New York.</p><p>The 34-year-old model paired her Burberry hoodie, with black lace-ups, a checked kilt and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fburberry-check-print-mini-bag-item-14696049.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching bag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching bag</a> for the perfect back-to-school look.</p><p>This isn't the first time Shayk has repped the Nova-check so whole-heartedly, having previously <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28080681/irina-shayk-lea-de-seine-shayk-cooper-matching-burberry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twinned with daughter De Seine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">twinned with daughter De Seine</a> in matching heritage check dresses from the British brand. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fburberry-vintage-check-mini-kilt-item-14603409.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY KILT NOW">SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY KILT NOW</a></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fburberry-lace-up-derby-shoes-item-14727234.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg34359706%2Firina-shayk-style-file%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY PLATFORM SHOES NOW">SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY PLATFORM SHOES NOW</a></p>
    11/42

    Irina Shayk on the school run in New York, October 2020

    Irina Shayk wore head-to-toe Burberry to pick up her and ex-husband Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea De Seine, in New York.

    The 34-year-old model paired her Burberry hoodie, with black lace-ups, a checked kilt and matching bag for the perfect back-to-school look.

    This isn't the first time Shayk has repped the Nova-check so whole-heartedly, having previously twinned with daughter De Seine in matching heritage check dresses from the British brand.

    SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY KILT NOW

    SHOP IRINA'S BURBERRY PLATFORM SHOES NOW

  • <p>Shayk wears chaps-style leather and denim jeans to do the school run with her daughter. </p>
    12/42

    Irina Shayk takes her daughter to school in New York, October 2020

    Shayk wears chaps-style leather and denim jeans to do the school run with her daughter.

  • <p>Shayk wore a Burberry crystal dress over a nude bodysuit to the London event. </p>
    13/42

    Irina Shayk at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, February 2020

    Shayk wore a Burberry crystal dress over a nude bodysuit to the London event.

  • <p>Shayk wore <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a28080681/irina-shayk-lea-de-seine-shayk-cooper-matching-burberry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching Burberry with her daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching Burberry with her daughter</a>, Lea De Seine, while on a trip to the park. </p>
    14/42

    Irina Shayk out in New York, 2019

    Shayk wore matching Burberry with her daughter, Lea De Seine, while on a trip to the park.

  • <p>Shayk wears knee-high denim boots to Paris Fashion Week show. </p>
    15/42

    Irina Shayk attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show, 2019

    Shayk wears knee-high denim boots to Paris Fashion Week show.

  • <p>Shayk wore custom made Burberry.</p>
    16/42

    Irina Shayk at the Met Gala, 2019

    Shayk wore custom made Burberry.

  • <p>Shayk wore a trusty Versace golden gown. </p>
    17/42

    Irina Shayk at the Golden Globes, 2019

    Shayk wore a trusty Versace golden gown.

  • <p>Shayk wore a silver, beaded Versace mini dress to the awards ceremony. </p>
    18/42

    Irina Shayk attends the GQ Men of the Year Award, 2018

    Shayk wore a silver, beaded Versace mini dress to the awards ceremony.

  • <p>Shayk wears Versace once more to the Met Gala. </p>
    19/42

    Irina Shayk attends the Met Gala, 2018

    Shayk wears Versace once more to the Met Gala.

  • <p>Shayk wore chainmail Versace to the awards ceremony in New York. </p>
    20/42

    Irina Shayk at the Fashion Media Awards, 2018

    Shayk wore chainmail Versace to the awards ceremony in New York.

  • <p>Shayk wore Versace to the red carpet. </p>
    21/42

    Irina Shayk at Cannes Film Festival, 2017

    Shayk wore Versace to the red carpet.

  • <p>The model wore a silver sequinned gown. </p>
    22/42

    Irina Shayk at the amfAR Gala Cannes, 2016

    The model wore a silver sequinned gown.

  • <p>Shayk wore another Versace gown to the fashionable event. </p>
    23/42

    Irina Shayk attends The Fashion Awards, 2017

    Shayk wore another Versace gown to the fashionable event.

  • <p>Shayk wore a blue Givenchy gown. </p>
    24/42

    Irina Shayk at the Met Gala, 2016

    Shayk wore a blue Givenchy gown.

  • <p>Shayk wore a Dolce & Gabbana red mini dress.</p>
    25/42

    Irina Shayk attends the L'Oreal Red Obsession Party, 2016

    Shayk wore a Dolce & Gabbana red mini dress.

  • <p>The Russian model wore a white suit to the event. </p>
    26/42

    Irina Shayk attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, 2015

    The Russian model wore a white suit to the event.

  • <p>Shayk wore a peach bias-cut dress. </p>
    27/42

    Irina Shayk attends the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception, 2015

    Shayk wore a peach bias-cut dress.

  • <p>The supermodel wore an asymmetric Versace gown. </p>
    28/42

    Irina Shayk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2015

    The supermodel wore an asymmetric Versace gown.

  • <p>The model wore a black sheer top with a leather-look pencil skirt. </p>
    29/42

    Irina Shayk attends the Alexander Wang x H&M Collection Launch, 2014

    The model wore a black sheer top with a leather-look pencil skirt.

  • <p>Shayk wore a Versace gown to the event. </p>
    30/42

    Irina Shayk attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2014

    Shayk wore a Versace gown to the event.

  • <p>Shayk wore an asymmetric Versace gown in Cannes.</p>
    31/42

    Irina Shayk at amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala, 2014

    Shayk wore an asymmetric Versace gown in Cannes.

  • <p>The Russian model wore a red embellished gown in Cannes.</p>
    32/42

    Irina Shayk attends amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS, 2013

    The Russian model wore a red embellished gown in Cannes.

  • <p>Shayk wore a monochromatic ensemble to a cocktail party.</p>
    33/42

    Irina Shayk at a New York party, 2013

    Shayk wore a monochromatic ensemble to a cocktail party.

  • <p>Shayk wore a cut-out bodycon dress. </p>
    34/42

    Irina Shayk at a New York event, 2013

    Shayk wore a cut-out bodycon dress.

  • <p>Shayk paired her peach fishtail dress with emerald-green earrings. </p>
    35/42

    Irina Shayk attends amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS, 2012

    Shayk paired her peach fishtail dress with emerald-green earrings.

  • <p>Shayk wore gold sequins to the red carpet event. </p>
    36/42

    Irina Shayk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2012

    Shayk wore gold sequins to the red carpet event.

  • <p>Shayk wore a red off-the-shoulder gown. </p>
    37/42

    Irina Shayk attends Cannes, 2012

    Shayk wore a red off-the-shoulder gown.

  • <p>Shayk wore a sheer black mini dress to a party in Cancun.</p>
    38/42

    Irina Shayk attends a cocktail party, 2011

    Shayk wore a sheer black mini dress to a party in Cancun.

  • <p>Shayk wore a bandage dress with platform heels to fashion week. </p>
    39/42

    Irina Shayk attends fashion week, 2010

    Shayk wore a bandage dress with platform heels to fashion week.

  • <p>The Russian wore a black mini dress with pointed black pumps.</p>
    40/42

    Irina Shayk attends Sports Illustrated event, 2009

    The Russian wore a black mini dress with pointed black pumps.

  • <p>The model wore a white mini dress with black peep toe heels.</p>
    41/42

    Irina Shayk attends Sports Illustrated event, 2008

    The model wore a white mini dress with black peep toe heels.

  • <p>Shayk paired her pink bodycon mini dress with red peep toe heels. </p>
    42/42

    Irina Shayk attends Sports Illustrated event, 2007

    Shayk paired her pink bodycon mini dress with red peep toe heels.

