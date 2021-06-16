Irina Shayk's Boyfriend Shirt And Boxer Combination Is A Summer Mood
- 1/42
Irina Shayk's Boyfriend Shirt And Boxer Combination Is A Summer Mood
- 2/42
Irina Shayk out in New York, June 2021
- 3/42
Irina Shayk out in New York, May 2021
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/42
Irina Shayk attending Burberry's virtual front row, April 2021
- 5/42
Irina Shayk on the school pick up, December 2020
- 6/42
Irina Shayk on the school run in Manhattan, November 2020
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/42
Irina Shayk picking up her daughter from school, November 2020
- 8/42
Irina Shayk on a coffee run, November 2020
- 9/42
Irina Shayk doing the school pick up in New York, October 2020
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/42
Irina Shayk doing the school pick up in New York, October 2020
- 11/42
Irina Shayk on the school run in New York, October 2020
- 12/42
Irina Shayk takes her daughter to school in New York, October 2020
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/42
Irina Shayk at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, February 2020
- 14/42
Irina Shayk out in New York, 2019
- 15/42
Irina Shayk attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show, 2019
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/42
Irina Shayk at the Met Gala, 2019
- 17/42
Irina Shayk at the Golden Globes, 2019
- 18/42
Irina Shayk attends the GQ Men of the Year Award, 2018
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/42
Irina Shayk attends the Met Gala, 2018
- 20/42
Irina Shayk at the Fashion Media Awards, 2018
- 21/42
Irina Shayk at Cannes Film Festival, 2017
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/42
Irina Shayk at the amfAR Gala Cannes, 2016
- 23/42
Irina Shayk attends The Fashion Awards, 2017
- 24/42
Irina Shayk at the Met Gala, 2016
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/42
Irina Shayk attends the L'Oreal Red Obsession Party, 2016
- 26/42
Irina Shayk attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, 2015
- 27/42
Irina Shayk attends the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception, 2015
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/42
Irina Shayk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2015
- 29/42
Irina Shayk attends the Alexander Wang x H&M Collection Launch, 2014
- 30/42
Irina Shayk attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2014
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/42
Irina Shayk at amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala, 2014
- 32/42
Irina Shayk attends amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS, 2013
- 33/42
Irina Shayk at a New York party, 2013
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/42
Irina Shayk at a New York event, 2013
- 35/42
Irina Shayk attends amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS, 2012
- 36/42
Irina Shayk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2012
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/42
Irina Shayk attends Cannes, 2012
- 38/42
Irina Shayk attends a cocktail party, 2011
- 39/42
Irina Shayk attends fashion week, 2010
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/42
Irina Shayk attends Sports Illustrated event, 2009
- 41/42
Irina Shayk attends Sports Illustrated event, 2008
- 42/42
Irina Shayk attends Sports Illustrated event, 2007