Interior Designers Say These Will Be the Top Bathroom Design Trends of 2022

  • <p>Your bathroom is meant to be a retreat, regardless of its size. For instance, you can lean into the charm of a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/tips/g810/small-bathroom-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small bathroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">small bathroom</a> by outfitting it with bold wallpaper, or you can fill a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2000/decor-ideas-bathroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spacious bathroom layout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spacious bathroom layout</a> with a calming <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38268080/white-bathrooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white color palette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white color palette</a> paired with wood accents, like a teak stool, and a fluffy bathmat for spa-like vibes. Weave in stylish accents like <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/gardening/g31355906/easy-low-maintenance-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-maintenance plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">low-maintenance plants</a>, vibrant window treatments and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/towel-reviews/g5037/best-bath-towel-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plush towels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plush towels</a>, and you have a picture-perfect space that offers the serenity you need to start and end your day. To get you inspired to refresh your space in the new year, <em>Good Housekeeping </em>asked our favorite interior design pros to share the bathroom trends that are worth keeping on your radar in 2022.</p>
    1/9

    Interior Designers Say These Will Be the Top Bathroom Design Trends of 2022

    Your bathroom is meant to be a retreat, regardless of its size. For instance, you can lean into the charm of a small bathroom by outfitting it with bold wallpaper, or you can fill a spacious bathroom layout with a calming white color palette paired with wood accents, like a teak stool, and a fluffy bathmat for spa-like vibes. Weave in stylish accents like low-maintenance plants, vibrant window treatments and plush towels, and you have a picture-perfect space that offers the serenity you need to start and end your day. To get you inspired to refresh your space in the new year, Good Housekeeping asked our favorite interior design pros to share the bathroom trends that are worth keeping on your radar in 2022.

  • <p>"Antique brass has had its fair share of the spotlight in bathrooms, but now there’s a new kid in town. Matte black fixtures have been having a moment, and we will see even more of this trend in 2022." — <a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith at Joshua Smith Inc." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><strong>Joshua Smith at </strong><strong>Joshua Smith Inc.</strong></em></a></p>
    2/9

    1) Matte Black Fixtures

    "Antique brass has had its fair share of the spotlight in bathrooms, but now there’s a new kid in town. Matte black fixtures have been having a moment, and we will see even more of this trend in 2022." — Joshua Smith at Joshua Smith Inc.

  • <p>"Bold wallpaper, from walls to ceiling, are the new experience for bathroom design. Not to mention, keeping the edges soft and curvy with the cabinets and arched mirror details. Think outside of both with pieces that we already have in the home for storage, like a bar cart with hand towels, candles, soaps and lotions." <br>— <strong><a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.michelleharrisondesign.com/__;!!Ivohdkk!3wIv4Gud-KcWTPhNvzN-K5P_GMrMCXY5jYF4hKvB3fL_GQbwHbPKJn9xO2bwhVtdGPnN$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Harrison-McAllister, Michelle Harrison Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Michelle Harrison-McAllister, Michelle Harrison Design</em></a> </strong></p>
    3/9

    2) Bold Wallpaper

    "Bold wallpaper, from walls to ceiling, are the new experience for bathroom design. Not to mention, keeping the edges soft and curvy with the cabinets and arched mirror details. Think outside of both with pieces that we already have in the home for storage, like a bar cart with hand towels, candles, soaps and lotions."
    Michelle Harrison-McAllister, Michelle Harrison Design

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Larger bathrooms and primary suites will continue to be a trend. With more people now permanently working from home, our clients are looking to get away from it all and a primary suite can do this. Fixtures in gold-tone finishes are becoming more readily available, and these will continue to grow in popularity. While associated with the boho look, these stand alone and can work nicely with traditional and modern aesthetics." — <a href="https://mlavenderinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Lavender, M. Lavender Interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Mark Lavender, M. Lavender Interiors</em></strong></a></p>
    4/9

    3) Bathroom Suites

    "Larger bathrooms and primary suites will continue to be a trend. With more people now permanently working from home, our clients are looking to get away from it all and a primary suite can do this. Fixtures in gold-tone finishes are becoming more readily available, and these will continue to grow in popularity. While associated with the boho look, these stand alone and can work nicely with traditional and modern aesthetics." — Mark Lavender, M. Lavender Interiors

  • <p>"People want sanctuaries, so keeping things calm in bathrooms is desired. Bathrooms are generally smaller and cannot collect a whole bunch of clutter, so people will keep them lean and simple to provide a place of respite. — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/georgiazikasdesign/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Zikas, Georgia Zikas Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Georgia Zikas, Georgia Zikas Design</em></strong></a></p>
    5/9

    4) Spa Aesthetics

    "People want sanctuaries, so keeping things calm in bathrooms is desired. Bathrooms are generally smaller and cannot collect a whole bunch of clutter, so people will keep them lean and simple to provide a place of respite. — Georgia Zikas, Georgia Zikas Design

  • <p>"For bathrooms, we will see people incorporating natural and organic elements, spa-like vibes, and bringing the outdoors in." — <a href="https://www.livingwithlolo.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo</em></strong></a></p>
    6/9

    5) Organic Elements

    "For bathrooms, we will see people incorporating natural and organic elements, spa-like vibes, and bringing the outdoors in." — Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"A vintage piece of furniture adds an unexpected layer of visual interest and becomes of conversation piece in a bathroom. You can use a vintage chest of drawers, armoire or in the case of this Pasadena home, I utilized a vintage sideboard for the double sink vanity. It brings complexity to the sparkling new bathroom." — <a href="https://www.sklardesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Sklar, Sklar Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Amy Sklar, Sklar Design</em></strong></a></p>
    7/9

    6) Vintage Furniture

    "A vintage piece of furniture adds an unexpected layer of visual interest and becomes of conversation piece in a bathroom. You can use a vintage chest of drawers, armoire or in the case of this Pasadena home, I utilized a vintage sideboard for the double sink vanity. It brings complexity to the sparkling new bathroom." — Amy Sklar, Sklar Design

  • <p>"It’s no secret that plants have become increasingly popular in home design these days. This is not excluding our bathrooms. Aside from plants having such a great finishing-touch appeal, the usage of plants can be very dynamic in a space. It sparks a sustainable approach, air-purifying benefits, and a beautiful connection with nature. We will see more biophilic design to create a spa-like feel within bathrooms." — <strong><a href="https://indigopruitt.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt</a> </strong></p>
    8/9

    7) Bringing in Nature

    "It’s no secret that plants have become increasingly popular in home design these days. This is not excluding our bathrooms. Aside from plants having such a great finishing-touch appeal, the usage of plants can be very dynamic in a space. It sparks a sustainable approach, air-purifying benefits, and a beautiful connection with nature. We will see more biophilic design to create a spa-like feel within bathrooms." — Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt

  • <p>"White marble features in bathrooms are refined, classic and sophisticated, and will always stand the test of time. This design choice is sure to buck the categorization on any trend list." — <a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Joshua Smith, </strong><strong>Joshua Smith Inc.</strong></a></p>
    9/9

    8) White Marble

    "White marble features in bathrooms are refined, classic and sophisticated, and will always stand the test of time. This design choice is sure to buck the categorization on any trend list." — Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc.

<p>Your bathroom is meant to be a retreat, regardless of its size. For instance, you can lean into the charm of a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/organizing/tips/g810/small-bathroom-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small bathroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">small bathroom</a> by outfitting it with bold wallpaper, or you can fill a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2000/decor-ideas-bathroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spacious bathroom layout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spacious bathroom layout</a> with a calming <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38268080/white-bathrooms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white color palette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white color palette</a> paired with wood accents, like a teak stool, and a fluffy bathmat for spa-like vibes. Weave in stylish accents like <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/gardening/g31355906/easy-low-maintenance-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-maintenance plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">low-maintenance plants</a>, vibrant window treatments and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/towel-reviews/g5037/best-bath-towel-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plush towels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plush towels</a>, and you have a picture-perfect space that offers the serenity you need to start and end your day. To get you inspired to refresh your space in the new year, <em>Good Housekeeping </em>asked our favorite interior design pros to share the bathroom trends that are worth keeping on your radar in 2022.</p>
<p>"Antique brass has had its fair share of the spotlight in bathrooms, but now there’s a new kid in town. Matte black fixtures have been having a moment, and we will see even more of this trend in 2022." — <a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith at Joshua Smith Inc." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><strong>Joshua Smith at </strong><strong>Joshua Smith Inc.</strong></em></a></p>
<p>"Bold wallpaper, from walls to ceiling, are the new experience for bathroom design. Not to mention, keeping the edges soft and curvy with the cabinets and arched mirror details. Think outside of both with pieces that we already have in the home for storage, like a bar cart with hand towels, candles, soaps and lotions." <br>— <strong><a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.michelleharrisondesign.com/__;!!Ivohdkk!3wIv4Gud-KcWTPhNvzN-K5P_GMrMCXY5jYF4hKvB3fL_GQbwHbPKJn9xO2bwhVtdGPnN$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Harrison-McAllister, Michelle Harrison Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Michelle Harrison-McAllister, Michelle Harrison Design</em></a> </strong></p>
<p>"Larger bathrooms and primary suites will continue to be a trend. With more people now permanently working from home, our clients are looking to get away from it all and a primary suite can do this. Fixtures in gold-tone finishes are becoming more readily available, and these will continue to grow in popularity. While associated with the boho look, these stand alone and can work nicely with traditional and modern aesthetics." — <a href="https://mlavenderinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Lavender, M. Lavender Interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Mark Lavender, M. Lavender Interiors</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"People want sanctuaries, so keeping things calm in bathrooms is desired. Bathrooms are generally smaller and cannot collect a whole bunch of clutter, so people will keep them lean and simple to provide a place of respite. — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/georgiazikasdesign/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Zikas, Georgia Zikas Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Georgia Zikas, Georgia Zikas Design</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"For bathrooms, we will see people incorporating natural and organic elements, spa-like vibes, and bringing the outdoors in." — <a href="https://www.livingwithlolo.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"A vintage piece of furniture adds an unexpected layer of visual interest and becomes of conversation piece in a bathroom. You can use a vintage chest of drawers, armoire or in the case of this Pasadena home, I utilized a vintage sideboard for the double sink vanity. It brings complexity to the sparkling new bathroom." — <a href="https://www.sklardesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Sklar, Sklar Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong><em>Amy Sklar, Sklar Design</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"It’s no secret that plants have become increasingly popular in home design these days. This is not excluding our bathrooms. Aside from plants having such a great finishing-touch appeal, the usage of plants can be very dynamic in a space. It sparks a sustainable approach, air-purifying benefits, and a beautiful connection with nature. We will see more biophilic design to create a spa-like feel within bathrooms." — <strong><a href="https://indigopruitt.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt</a> </strong></p>
<p>"White marble features in bathrooms are refined, classic and sophisticated, and will always stand the test of time. This design choice is sure to buck the categorization on any trend list." — <a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Joshua Smith, </strong><strong>Joshua Smith Inc.</strong></a></p>
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Interior designers share the top bathroom design trends of 2022, ranging from luxe white marble to matte black fixtures. Revamp your space with these new bathroom design ideas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories