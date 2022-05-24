These 20 Interior Design Trends Are Too Good to Overlook
These 20 Interior Design Trends Are Too Good to Overlook
1) Home LibrariesLauren Pressey
2) Pattern PlayDon Pearse
3) TextureLance Gerber
4) Natural ElementsChad Mellon
5) 1980s Decor InspirationRon Blunt
6) Biophilic DesignSeth Caplan
7) Bold Patterns and ColorsMike Van Tassell
8) Traditional DetailsSpacecrafting Photography
9) 3D ArtCharlie Juliet Photography, Lauren Behfarin Design
10) SustainabilityThe Novogratz for The Shade Store
11) Mindful SpacesAmanda Anderson Photography
12) 1970s Decor InspirationHulya Kolabas
13) Homework RoomsJane Beiles
14) A Return to TraditionMichael J. Lee
15) Multifunctional SpacesCourtesy of
16) Curved FurnishingsCourtesy of Michelle Harrison-McAllister
17) Lasting StylePeter Aaron
18) Bringing the Outdoors InKathleen Pieratt
19) Colorful Window TreatmentsMartyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store
20) Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year: Very PeriCourtesy of Pantone Color Institute