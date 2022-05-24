These 20 Interior Design Trends Are Too Good to Overlook

  • <p>Every year, professional designers and home editors (myself included) get a kick out of predicting the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g29849170/home-decor-trends-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:design trends" class="link ">design trends</a> people will welcome into their homes. Even if a specific movement isn't suitable for you (a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a39829595/maximalism-interior-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maximalist aesthetic" class="link ">maximalist aesthetic</a> isn't for everyone, right?), it's always fun to discover the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g34764482/paint-color-trends-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:color palettes" class="link ">color palettes</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g28005333/best-online-furniture-stores-sites/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture choices" class="link ">furniture choices</a> and other decor elements that are all the rage at the moment. In other words, the top <strong>interior design trends for 2022</strong> are worth considering.</p><p>In 2021, people focused on pieces that mix style and practicality — think <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32145414/best-bidets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-cleaning bidets" class="link ">self-cleaning bidets</a> for a more <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2000/decor-ideas-bathroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxurious bathroom" class="link ">luxurious bathroom</a>, for example. But this year, everything from bringing the outdoors in to experimenting with pattern and texture, and finding design inspiration from past decades are of interest. <br></p><p>We connected with a group of dynamic interior designers to find out the top interior design trends that they've come across so this year as well as what to expect in the coming months. Use their thoughtful insights to upgrade your home, whether it's a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38595161/kitchen-trends-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:standout kitchen" class="link ">standout kitchen</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g770/decor-ideas-master-bedroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calming bedroom" class="link ">calming bedroom</a>, or simply enjoy thinking about your dream abode. There's fun in that, too!<br></p>
    1/21

    These 20 Interior Design Trends Are Too Good to Overlook

    Every year, professional designers and home editors (myself included) get a kick out of predicting the design trends people will welcome into their homes. Even if a specific movement isn't suitable for you (a maximalist aesthetic isn't for everyone, right?), it's always fun to discover the color palettes, furniture choices and other decor elements that are all the rage at the moment. In other words, the top interior design trends for 2022 are worth considering.

    In 2021, people focused on pieces that mix style and practicality — think self-cleaning bidets for a more luxurious bathroom, for example. But this year, everything from bringing the outdoors in to experimenting with pattern and texture, and finding design inspiration from past decades are of interest.

    We connected with a group of dynamic interior designers to find out the top interior design trends that they've come across so this year as well as what to expect in the coming months. Use their thoughtful insights to upgrade your home, whether it's a standout kitchen or calming bedroom, or simply enjoy thinking about your dream abode. There's fun in that, too!

    Chad Mellon
  • <p>"I've noticed that people have been investing in home libraries for their families. They are starting to grasp that not everything has to be on a laptop, smartphone or tablet." — <em><strong><a href="https://www.lhdesigned.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linda Hayslett, LH.Designs" class="link ">Linda Hayslett, LH.Designs</a></strong></em></p>
    2/21

    1) Home Libraries

    "I've noticed that people have been investing in home libraries for their families. They are starting to grasp that not everything has to be on a laptop, smartphone or tablet." — Linda Hayslett, LH.Designs

    Lauren Pressey
  • <p>“We are introducing more patterns in our projects and our clients are embracing it. We don’t suggest going overboard with overmixing large, bold prints or overusing prints on all the fabrics, walls and rugs. Instead, mixing a patterned wallpaper with a stone, wood or brick floor that has a shape and form, like herringbone or chevron, is a great way to play with pattern without looking chaotic.” — <strong><em><a href="https://www.violainteriordesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Viola-Kuttruff, Viola Interior Design" class="link ">Maria Viola-Kuttruff, Viola Interior Design</a></em></strong></p>
    3/21

    2) Pattern Play

    “We are introducing more patterns in our projects and our clients are embracing it. We don’t suggest going overboard with overmixing large, bold prints or overusing prints on all the fabrics, walls and rugs. Instead, mixing a patterned wallpaper with a stone, wood or brick floor that has a shape and form, like herringbone or chevron, is a great way to play with pattern without looking chaotic.” — Maria Viola-Kuttruff, Viola Interior Design

    Don Pearse
  • <p>"Textures are going to be utilized far outside of furniture and rugs this year. Tongue and groove boards on the ceiling add to architectural interest while injecting an earthy texture. Curtains can be used to filter light beautifully and add a softness to the room. Even lighting can provide texture to rooms, depending on the material used." — <strong><a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc." class="link "><em>Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc.</em></a></strong></p>
    4/21

    3) Texture

    "Textures are going to be utilized far outside of furniture and rugs this year. Tongue and groove boards on the ceiling add to architectural interest while injecting an earthy texture. Curtains can be used to filter light beautifully and add a softness to the room. Even lighting can provide texture to rooms, depending on the material used." — Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc.

    Lance Gerber
  • <p>"An emphasis on natural elements and color palettes will continue to grow in 2022. Warm beiges, browns, blues and greens will provide comfort in homes with a calming presence and a look that is easy on the eyes. Furniture with blonde wood will help keep spaces looking light and airy." — <strong><a href="https://lindyegalloway.com/home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindye Galloway, Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop" class="link "><em>Lindye Galloway, Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop</em></a></strong></p>
    5/21

    4) Natural Elements

    "An emphasis on natural elements and color palettes will continue to grow in 2022. Warm beiges, browns, blues and greens will provide comfort in homes with a calming presence and a look that is easy on the eyes. Furniture with blonde wood will help keep spaces looking light and airy." — Lindye Galloway, Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop

    Chad Mellon
  • <p><strong>"</strong>The 80’s are calling: they want their mauve gray geometrics back in fashion! That layer of decades found in the vintage store wants to be able to have a coordinating fabric rug or wallcovering. — <strong><a href="https://www.kellieburke.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kellie Burke, Kellie Burke Interiors" class="link "><em>Kellie Burke, Kellie Burke Interiors</em></a></strong></p>
    6/21

    5) 1980s Decor Inspiration

    "The 80’s are calling: they want their mauve gray geometrics back in fashion! That layer of decades found in the vintage store wants to be able to have a coordinating fabric rug or wallcovering. — Kellie Burke, Kellie Burke Interiors

    Ron Blunt
  • <p>"After over a year of being shut inside, there has been — and will continue to be — a focus on regaining our connection to the natural world through the use of <a href="https://metropolismag.com/projects/what-is-and-is-not-biophilic-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biophilic design principles" class="link ">biophilic design principles</a>, meaning there will be an emphasis on creating calming environments with natural lighting and ventilation, incorporating plants and creating a visual connection with nature." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/alinestudionyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Thompson, Aline Studio" class="link "><em><strong>Amanda Thompson, </strong><strong>Aline Studio</strong></em></a></p>
    7/21

    6) Biophilic Design

    "After over a year of being shut inside, there has been — and will continue to be — a focus on regaining our connection to the natural world through the use of biophilic design principles, meaning there will be an emphasis on creating calming environments with natural lighting and ventilation, incorporating plants and creating a visual connection with nature." — Amanda Thompson, Aline Studio

    Seth Caplan
  • <p>"I expect to see a lot of bold color and pattern reminiscent of the 60’s and 70’s, and green in all shades as we continue to bring the outdoors in. I am especially fond of the more muted shades of green such as Sherwin-Williams’ <a href="https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/color/find-and-explore-colors/paint-colors-by-family/SW9130-evergreen-fog" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evergreen Fog" class="link ">Evergreen Fog</a>, as seen in my own bedroom." — <a href="https://www.bethdianasmith.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beth Diana Smith, Beth Diana Smith Interior Design" class="link "><strong><em>Beth Diana Smith, Beth Diana Smith Interior Design</em></strong></a></p>
    8/21

    7) Bold Patterns and Colors

    "I expect to see a lot of bold color and pattern reminiscent of the 60’s and 70’s, and green in all shades as we continue to bring the outdoors in. I am especially fond of the more muted shades of green such as Sherwin-Williams’ Evergreen Fog, as seen in my own bedroom." — Beth Diana Smith, Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

    Mike Van Tassell
  • <p>"In 2022, we are seeing traditional details making a big comeback. With so much change around the world over the past few years, it’s no surprise that more and more people are craving a sense of comfort, timelessness or even a bit of nostalgia in their homes. From pattern mixing, skirted or flanged furniture, and the incorporation of antique pieces, this new year is all about honoring our roots. And we couldn’t be happier about it!” — <strong><a href="https://briahammelinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bria Hammel, Bria Hammel Interiors" class="link "><em>Bria Hammel, Bria Hammel Interiors </em></a></strong></p>
    9/21

    8) Traditional Details

    "In 2022, we are seeing traditional details making a big comeback. With so much change around the world over the past few years, it’s no surprise that more and more people are craving a sense of comfort, timelessness or even a bit of nostalgia in their homes. From pattern mixing, skirted or flanged furniture, and the incorporation of antique pieces, this new year is all about honoring our roots. And we couldn’t be happier about it!” — Bria Hammel, Bria Hammel Interiors

    Spacecrafting Photography
  • <p>"We will see a push towards 3D art in 2022. People are looking to add whimsey, intrigue and life to flat walls as we continue to spend more time in our homes. Any art that pops right off the wall, and can be configured in different ways, is going to be very popular this year." — <a href="https://www.laurenbehfarindesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Behfarin, Lauren Behfarin Design" class="link "><strong><em>Lauren Behfarin, Lauren Behfarin Design</em></strong></a></p>
    10/21

    9) 3D Art

    "We will see a push towards 3D art in 2022. People are looking to add whimsey, intrigue and life to flat walls as we continue to spend more time in our homes. Any art that pops right off the wall, and can be configured in different ways, is going to be very popular this year." — Lauren Behfarin, Lauren Behfarin Design

    Charlie Juliet Photography, Lauren Behfarin Design
  • <p>"<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a32712051/sustainable-living-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sustainability" class="link ">Sustainability</a> has become a major issue for everyone, as it should. Looking into the sustainability of <em>everything </em>is a must and it is really excellent that so many designers are trying to learn what the best materials are to use for the long-term health of our eco-system. Luckily, there is a lot to choose from!" — <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshadestore.com%2Fcollections%2Fdesigner-fabric-collections%2Fthe-novogratz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg38502403%2Finterior-design-trends-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert and Cortney Novogratz for The Shade Store" class="link "><em>Robert and Cortney Novogratz for The Shade Store</em></a></strong></p>
    11/21

    10) Sustainability

    "Sustainability has become a major issue for everyone, as it should. Looking into the sustainability of everything is a must and it is really excellent that so many designers are trying to learn what the best materials are to use for the long-term health of our eco-system. Luckily, there is a lot to choose from!" — Robert and Cortney Novogratz for The Shade Store

    The Novogratz for The Shade Store
  • <p>"Next year will bring about a deeper awareness of our spaces and the impact they have on our emotions and wellbeing. We will see more spaces that have personality and personal ties to interests, hobbies and pleasures of its owner." — <a href="https://indigopruitt.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio" class="link "><strong><em>Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio</em></strong></a></p>
    12/21

    11) Mindful Spaces

    "Next year will bring about a deeper awareness of our spaces and the impact they have on our emotions and wellbeing. We will see more spaces that have personality and personal ties to interests, hobbies and pleasures of its owner." — Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio

    Amanda Anderson Photography
  • <p>"Seventies decor and colors are back. We will be seeing more terracotta, sage and mustard colors as well as mid-century furniture trademarks — peg legs on cabinets and tables, teak wood tones and highly textured fabrics." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thinkchicinteriors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malka Helft, Think Chic Interiors" class="link "><em><strong>Malka Helft, </strong><strong>Think Chic Interiors</strong></em></a></p>
    13/21

    12) 1970s Decor Inspiration

    "Seventies decor and colors are back. We will be seeing more terracotta, sage and mustard colors as well as mid-century furniture trademarks — peg legs on cabinets and tables, teak wood tones and highly textured fabrics." — Malka Helft, Think Chic Interiors

    Hulya Kolabas
  • <p>"Children continue to drive design spaces and homework is not going away. As the world turns, people may continue to opt out of full classroom settings and opt in for more private spaces and create 'mini corporate offices' for their smallest bosses. These rooms are equipped with interactive smart boards, high-speed WiFi and plenty of plug-in outlets. Homework rooms can also be repurposed later for a college student's startup headquarters or an adult's home office." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/georgiazikasdesign/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Zikas" class="link "><strong><em>Georgia Zikas</em></strong></a></p>
    14/21

    13) Homework Rooms

    "Children continue to drive design spaces and homework is not going away. As the world turns, people may continue to opt out of full classroom settings and opt in for more private spaces and create 'mini corporate offices' for their smallest bosses. These rooms are equipped with interactive smart boards, high-speed WiFi and plenty of plug-in outlets. Homework rooms can also be repurposed later for a college student's startup headquarters or an adult's home office." — Georgia Zikas

    Jane Beiles
  • <p>"Expect English roll arm sofas, wingbacks, simple dining tables based on antique styles and pieces with detail and some history. For materials, we're going to see a lot more natural materials become popular again. Marble, real wood, linens, mohair — things that feel more organic and nice to the touch." — <a href="http://eringatesdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erin Gates" class="link "><strong><em>Erin Gates</em></strong></a></p>
    15/21

    14) A Return to Tradition

    "Expect English roll arm sofas, wingbacks, simple dining tables based on antique styles and pieces with detail and some history. For materials, we're going to see a lot more natural materials become popular again. Marble, real wood, linens, mohair — things that feel more organic and nice to the touch." — Erin Gates

    Michael J. Lee
  • <p>"People are starting to understand that they can live with less, especially after the past year. People will start to downsize, or stay in their current homes and become creative with how their spaces can be multifunctional. For example: having your living room be part office. Or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g32128410/home-gym-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:office-workout rooms" class="link ">office-workout rooms</a>." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/interiorimpressions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Leferink," class="link "><em><strong>Amy Leferink</strong>, </em></a><strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/interiorimpressions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Interior Impressions" class="link "><em>Interior Impressions</em></a> </strong></p>
    16/21

    15) Multifunctional Spaces

    "People are starting to understand that they can live with less, especially after the past year. People will start to downsize, or stay in their current homes and become creative with how their spaces can be multifunctional. For example: having your living room be part office. Or office-workout rooms." — Amy Leferink, Interior Impressions

    Courtesy of
  • <p>"Furnishings of white oak with curves bring a fresh and soft wavy feeling. From curved corners within walls and cabinets to curved backs of sofas, dining chairs and arched cabinets, the angular line of furnishing is softening." — <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.michelleharrisondesign.com/__;!!Ivohdkk!3wIv4Gud-KcWTPhNvzN-K5P_GMrMCXY5jYF4hKvB3fL_GQbwHbPKJn9xO2bwhVtdGPnN$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Harrison-McAllister" class="link "><strong><em>Michelle Harrison-McAllister</em></strong></a></p>
    17/21

    16) Curved Furnishings

    "Furnishings of white oak with curves bring a fresh and soft wavy feeling. From curved corners within walls and cabinets to curved backs of sofas, dining chairs and arched cabinets, the angular line of furnishing is softening." — Michelle Harrison-McAllister

    Courtesy of Michelle Harrison-McAllister
  • <p> "The trend for 2022 is a return to lasting style. We are seeing the effects of our 'buy it and throw it away' consumerism on our planet, and I think people will realize that developing a personal, lasting style is not only beautiful and unique, but good for the environment as well." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/perlmutterfreiwaldinc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Patterson, Perlmutter Freiwald" class="link "><em><strong>Kate Patterson, </strong><strong>Perlmutter Freiwald</strong></em></a></p>
    18/21

    17) Lasting Style

    "The trend for 2022 is a return to lasting style. We are seeing the effects of our 'buy it and throw it away' consumerism on our planet, and I think people will realize that developing a personal, lasting style is not only beautiful and unique, but good for the environment as well." — Kate Patterson, Perlmutter Freiwald

    Peter Aaron
  • <p>"More people are enhancing their outdoor living spaces, which means stylish <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27257593/best-outdoor-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor furniture" class="link ">outdoor furniture</a>. I see more intentionally-designed outdoor living spaces that don't sacrifice on style and expand the families' living and entertaining space in the home." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/marianlouisedesigns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mimi Meacham, Marian Louise Designs" class="link "><em><strong>Mimi Meacham, </strong><strong>Marian Louise Designs</strong></em></a></p>
    19/21

    18) Bringing the Outdoors In

    "More people are enhancing their outdoor living spaces, which means stylish outdoor furniture. I see more intentionally-designed outdoor living spaces that don't sacrifice on style and expand the families' living and entertaining space in the home." — Mimi Meacham, Marian Louise Designs

    Kathleen Pieratt
  • <p>"In 2022, we’re going to see a lot of color and patterns, especially within window treatments. They play a key role within design because they are the jewelry of the room and can really make an impact. Whether it be drapery, shades or sheers, patterns with a burst of two to three colors will play a strong role in design next year." — <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshadestore.com%2Fcollections%2Fdesigner-fabric-collections%2Fmartyn-lawrence-bullard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg38502403%2Finterior-design-trends-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store" class="link "><em>Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store</em></a></strong><br></p>
    20/21

    19) Colorful Window Treatments

    "In 2022, we’re going to see a lot of color and patterns, especially within window treatments. They play a key role within design because they are the jewelry of the room and can really make an impact. Whether it be drapery, shades or sheers, patterns with a burst of two to three colors will play a strong role in design next year." — Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store

    Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store
  • <p>Pantone recently named "Very Peri" as its <a href="https://www.pantone.com/color-of-the-year-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Color of the Year" class="link ">2022 Color of the Year</a>. A bold blue with a violet-red undertone, you can expect to see the shade show up in everything from furniture to decor.</p><p>"Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression." <strong>— <a href="https://www.pantone.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute" class="link "><em>Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute</em></a> </strong></p>
    21/21

    20) Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year: Very Peri

    Pantone recently named "Very Peri" as its 2022 Color of the Year. A bold blue with a violet-red undertone, you can expect to see the shade show up in everything from furniture to decor.

    "Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression." Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute

    Courtesy of Pantone Color Institute
<p>Every year, professional designers and home editors (myself included) get a kick out of predicting the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g29849170/home-decor-trends-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:design trends" class="link ">design trends</a> people will welcome into their homes. Even if a specific movement isn't suitable for you (a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a39829595/maximalism-interior-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maximalist aesthetic" class="link ">maximalist aesthetic</a> isn't for everyone, right?), it's always fun to discover the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g34764482/paint-color-trends-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:color palettes" class="link ">color palettes</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g28005333/best-online-furniture-stores-sites/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furniture choices" class="link ">furniture choices</a> and other decor elements that are all the rage at the moment. In other words, the top <strong>interior design trends for 2022</strong> are worth considering.</p><p>In 2021, people focused on pieces that mix style and practicality — think <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32145414/best-bidets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-cleaning bidets" class="link ">self-cleaning bidets</a> for a more <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g2000/decor-ideas-bathroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxurious bathroom" class="link ">luxurious bathroom</a>, for example. But this year, everything from bringing the outdoors in to experimenting with pattern and texture, and finding design inspiration from past decades are of interest. <br></p><p>We connected with a group of dynamic interior designers to find out the top interior design trends that they've come across so this year as well as what to expect in the coming months. Use their thoughtful insights to upgrade your home, whether it's a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38595161/kitchen-trends-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:standout kitchen" class="link ">standout kitchen</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g770/decor-ideas-master-bedroom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calming bedroom" class="link ">calming bedroom</a>, or simply enjoy thinking about your dream abode. There's fun in that, too!<br></p>
<p>"I've noticed that people have been investing in home libraries for their families. They are starting to grasp that not everything has to be on a laptop, smartphone or tablet." — <em><strong><a href="https://www.lhdesigned.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linda Hayslett, LH.Designs" class="link ">Linda Hayslett, LH.Designs</a></strong></em></p>
<p>“We are introducing more patterns in our projects and our clients are embracing it. We don’t suggest going overboard with overmixing large, bold prints or overusing prints on all the fabrics, walls and rugs. Instead, mixing a patterned wallpaper with a stone, wood or brick floor that has a shape and form, like herringbone or chevron, is a great way to play with pattern without looking chaotic.” — <strong><em><a href="https://www.violainteriordesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Viola-Kuttruff, Viola Interior Design" class="link ">Maria Viola-Kuttruff, Viola Interior Design</a></em></strong></p>
<p>"Textures are going to be utilized far outside of furniture and rugs this year. Tongue and groove boards on the ceiling add to architectural interest while injecting an earthy texture. Curtains can be used to filter light beautifully and add a softness to the room. Even lighting can provide texture to rooms, depending on the material used." — <strong><a href="https://www.joshuasmithinc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc." class="link "><em>Joshua Smith, Joshua Smith Inc.</em></a></strong></p>
<p>"An emphasis on natural elements and color palettes will continue to grow in 2022. Warm beiges, browns, blues and greens will provide comfort in homes with a calming presence and a look that is easy on the eyes. Furniture with blonde wood will help keep spaces looking light and airy." — <strong><a href="https://lindyegalloway.com/home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindye Galloway, Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop" class="link "><em>Lindye Galloway, Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop</em></a></strong></p>
<p><strong>"</strong>The 80’s are calling: they want their mauve gray geometrics back in fashion! That layer of decades found in the vintage store wants to be able to have a coordinating fabric rug or wallcovering. — <strong><a href="https://www.kellieburke.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kellie Burke, Kellie Burke Interiors" class="link "><em>Kellie Burke, Kellie Burke Interiors</em></a></strong></p>
<p>"After over a year of being shut inside, there has been — and will continue to be — a focus on regaining our connection to the natural world through the use of <a href="https://metropolismag.com/projects/what-is-and-is-not-biophilic-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biophilic design principles" class="link ">biophilic design principles</a>, meaning there will be an emphasis on creating calming environments with natural lighting and ventilation, incorporating plants and creating a visual connection with nature." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/alinestudionyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Thompson, Aline Studio" class="link "><em><strong>Amanda Thompson, </strong><strong>Aline Studio</strong></em></a></p>
<p>"I expect to see a lot of bold color and pattern reminiscent of the 60’s and 70’s, and green in all shades as we continue to bring the outdoors in. I am especially fond of the more muted shades of green such as Sherwin-Williams’ <a href="https://www.sherwin-williams.com/homeowners/color/find-and-explore-colors/paint-colors-by-family/SW9130-evergreen-fog" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evergreen Fog" class="link ">Evergreen Fog</a>, as seen in my own bedroom." — <a href="https://www.bethdianasmith.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beth Diana Smith, Beth Diana Smith Interior Design" class="link "><strong><em>Beth Diana Smith, Beth Diana Smith Interior Design</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"In 2022, we are seeing traditional details making a big comeback. With so much change around the world over the past few years, it’s no surprise that more and more people are craving a sense of comfort, timelessness or even a bit of nostalgia in their homes. From pattern mixing, skirted or flanged furniture, and the incorporation of antique pieces, this new year is all about honoring our roots. And we couldn’t be happier about it!” — <strong><a href="https://briahammelinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bria Hammel, Bria Hammel Interiors" class="link "><em>Bria Hammel, Bria Hammel Interiors </em></a></strong></p>
<p>"We will see a push towards 3D art in 2022. People are looking to add whimsey, intrigue and life to flat walls as we continue to spend more time in our homes. Any art that pops right off the wall, and can be configured in different ways, is going to be very popular this year." — <a href="https://www.laurenbehfarindesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Behfarin, Lauren Behfarin Design" class="link "><strong><em>Lauren Behfarin, Lauren Behfarin Design</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/a32712051/sustainable-living-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sustainability" class="link ">Sustainability</a> has become a major issue for everyone, as it should. Looking into the sustainability of <em>everything </em>is a must and it is really excellent that so many designers are trying to learn what the best materials are to use for the long-term health of our eco-system. Luckily, there is a lot to choose from!" — <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshadestore.com%2Fcollections%2Fdesigner-fabric-collections%2Fthe-novogratz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg38502403%2Finterior-design-trends-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert and Cortney Novogratz for The Shade Store" class="link "><em>Robert and Cortney Novogratz for The Shade Store</em></a></strong></p>
<p>"Next year will bring about a deeper awareness of our spaces and the impact they have on our emotions and wellbeing. We will see more spaces that have personality and personal ties to interests, hobbies and pleasures of its owner." — <a href="https://indigopruitt.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio" class="link "><strong><em>Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"Seventies decor and colors are back. We will be seeing more terracotta, sage and mustard colors as well as mid-century furniture trademarks — peg legs on cabinets and tables, teak wood tones and highly textured fabrics." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thinkchicinteriors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malka Helft, Think Chic Interiors" class="link "><em><strong>Malka Helft, </strong><strong>Think Chic Interiors</strong></em></a></p>
<p>"Children continue to drive design spaces and homework is not going away. As the world turns, people may continue to opt out of full classroom settings and opt in for more private spaces and create 'mini corporate offices' for their smallest bosses. These rooms are equipped with interactive smart boards, high-speed WiFi and plenty of plug-in outlets. Homework rooms can also be repurposed later for a college student's startup headquarters or an adult's home office." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/georgiazikasdesign/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Zikas" class="link "><strong><em>Georgia Zikas</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"Expect English roll arm sofas, wingbacks, simple dining tables based on antique styles and pieces with detail and some history. For materials, we're going to see a lot more natural materials become popular again. Marble, real wood, linens, mohair — things that feel more organic and nice to the touch." — <a href="http://eringatesdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erin Gates" class="link "><strong><em>Erin Gates</em></strong></a></p>
<p>"People are starting to understand that they can live with less, especially after the past year. People will start to downsize, or stay in their current homes and become creative with how their spaces can be multifunctional. For example: having your living room be part office. Or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g32128410/home-gym-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:office-workout rooms" class="link ">office-workout rooms</a>." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/interiorimpressions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy Leferink," class="link "><em><strong>Amy Leferink</strong>, </em></a><strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/interiorimpressions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Interior Impressions" class="link "><em>Interior Impressions</em></a> </strong></p>
<p>"Furnishings of white oak with curves bring a fresh and soft wavy feeling. From curved corners within walls and cabinets to curved backs of sofas, dining chairs and arched cabinets, the angular line of furnishing is softening." — <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.michelleharrisondesign.com/__;!!Ivohdkk!3wIv4Gud-KcWTPhNvzN-K5P_GMrMCXY5jYF4hKvB3fL_GQbwHbPKJn9xO2bwhVtdGPnN$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Harrison-McAllister" class="link "><strong><em>Michelle Harrison-McAllister</em></strong></a></p>
<p> "The trend for 2022 is a return to lasting style. We are seeing the effects of our 'buy it and throw it away' consumerism on our planet, and I think people will realize that developing a personal, lasting style is not only beautiful and unique, but good for the environment as well." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/perlmutterfreiwaldinc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Patterson, Perlmutter Freiwald" class="link "><em><strong>Kate Patterson, </strong><strong>Perlmutter Freiwald</strong></em></a></p>
<p>"More people are enhancing their outdoor living spaces, which means stylish <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27257593/best-outdoor-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor furniture" class="link ">outdoor furniture</a>. I see more intentionally-designed outdoor living spaces that don't sacrifice on style and expand the families' living and entertaining space in the home." — <a href="https://www.instagram.com/marianlouisedesigns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mimi Meacham, Marian Louise Designs" class="link "><em><strong>Mimi Meacham, </strong><strong>Marian Louise Designs</strong></em></a></p>
<p>"In 2022, we’re going to see a lot of color and patterns, especially within window treatments. They play a key role within design because they are the jewelry of the room and can really make an impact. Whether it be drapery, shades or sheers, patterns with a burst of two to three colors will play a strong role in design next year." — <strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshadestore.com%2Fcollections%2Fdesigner-fabric-collections%2Fmartyn-lawrence-bullard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg38502403%2Finterior-design-trends-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store" class="link "><em>Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store</em></a></strong><br></p>
<p>Pantone recently named "Very Peri" as its <a href="https://www.pantone.com/color-of-the-year-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Color of the Year" class="link ">2022 Color of the Year</a>. A bold blue with a violet-red undertone, you can expect to see the shade show up in everything from furniture to decor.</p><p>"Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression." <strong>— <a href="https://www.pantone.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute" class="link "><em>Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute</em></a> </strong></p>

Whether you're looking to refresh your living room or kitchen, these are the top interior design trends from home decor experts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not answer CBC's questions about the quoted sum or where the money is coming from. The organization said it's normal practic

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Stafford, Rams slowly getting back to work after Super Bowl win

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford had an offseason injection in his elbow to quell an unspecified minor injury that nagged him throughout the Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl. He didn't throw serious passes during organized team activities Monday, and he might not do so again until training camp. Stafford still believes he can get plenty of work done during the Rams' early preparations for their chase of a second ring. “The biggest thing for me at this point is to continue to

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through