Interior Design Masters: all you need to know about the contestants

  • <p><strong>Interior Design Masters, the show which follows </strong><strong>10</strong> <strong>new designers all looking for their big break in the fast-paced world of commercial <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a34571529/interior-design-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interior design</a>, will air on BBC Two on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 at 8pm. </strong><br></p><p>With Alan Carr taking the reins as presenter for the second series, and former ELLE Decoration magazine Editor-in-Chief, Michelle Ogundehin, resuming her role as head judge, we're certain it will provide some excellent viewing. </p><p>Take a look at the contestants taking part in the series below... </p>
    1/13

    Interior Design Masters: all you need to know about the contestants

    Interior Design Masters, the show which follows 10 new designers all looking for their big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design, will air on BBC Two on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 at 8pm.

    With Alan Carr taking the reins as presenter for the second series, and former ELLE Decoration magazine Editor-in-Chief, Michelle Ogundehin, resuming her role as head judge, we're certain it will provide some excellent viewing.

    Take a look at the contestants taking part in the series below...

  • <p>As the title of the show suggests, Interior Design Masters with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a35312377/alan-carr-interior-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alan Carr" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alan Carr</a> will see comedian Alan as the show'<i>s</i> presenter, helping the contestants in the biggest design challenge of their lives. We can't wait to see what's in store!</p><p><strong>Q: </strong>Can you tell us what viewers can expect from the second series of Interior Design Masters?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>Well frankly a lot of honesty, I was told by the producers that not only was I the presenter, I was also meant to represent the people at home watching and thatI should be brutally honest and say what the viewer was thinking. So, if the hallway is painted baby poo brown I'm going to say it, or the dado rail is wonky I will bring it up.</p><p>'Basically, I've been employed because I have no filter. It's not a complete bitch festI do dish out a lot of praise, because they were all so talented. The prize is fantastic for someone who wants to pursue a career in interior design so there feels like a lot at stake. If you loved the first series, you will not be disappointed.'</p>
    2/13

    Alan Carr

    As the title of the show suggests, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr will see comedian Alan as the show's presenter, helping the contestants in the biggest design challenge of their lives. We can't wait to see what's in store!

    Q: Can you tell us what viewers can expect from the second series of Interior Design Masters?

    A: 'Well frankly a lot of honesty, I was told by the producers that not only was I the presenter, I was also meant to represent the people at home watching and thatI should be brutally honest and say what the viewer was thinking. So, if the hallway is painted baby poo brown I'm going to say it, or the dado rail is wonky I will bring it up.

    'Basically, I've been employed because I have no filter. It's not a complete bitch festI do dish out a lot of praise, because they were all so talented. The prize is fantastic for someone who wants to pursue a career in interior design so there feels like a lot at stake. If you loved the first series, you will not be disappointed.'

  • <p>Author and former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief, Michelle Ogundehin, will set the 10 designers a different challenge each week as they battle it out for top prize. </p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What's the difference between a good interior designer and a great interior designer?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>Active listening skills! Too often designers occupy a zone of trying to convince, cajole and persuade a client to do what they like, instead of sitting back and simply asking them loads of questions. What they want to achieve? How do they want to feel in the space? What are their core objectives? Truly great designers paint a picture of renewed possibility, and then colour it in afterwards to suit a client's desires.'</p>
    3/13

    Michelle Ogundehin

    Author and former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief, Michelle Ogundehin, will set the 10 designers a different challenge each week as they battle it out for top prize.

    Q: What's the difference between a good interior designer and a great interior designer?

    A: 'Active listening skills! Too often designers occupy a zone of trying to convince, cajole and persuade a client to do what they like, instead of sitting back and simply asking them loads of questions. What they want to achieve? How do they want to feel in the space? What are their core objectives? Truly great designers paint a picture of renewed possibility, and then colour it in afterwards to suit a client's desires.'

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Mother-of-three Amy, who lives in Leeds, is looking forward to 'pushing herself' out of her comfort zone on the show. With a bold style, she hopes to make her children proud. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'I was so inspired by series one, it looked like such a fantastic opportunity to immerse myself into the biggest interiors challenge and showcase what I can do. I saw some incredible schemes and was excited by the variety of the briefs that the designers faced.</p><p>'It seemed like the perfect opportunity to push my interiors passion forward and make the transition into it being my primary business. After 16 years of being "Mum" where my work has had to take a back seat it seemed like the right time to throw myself into something for me.' </p>
    4/13

    Amy

    Mother-of-three Amy, who lives in Leeds, is looking forward to 'pushing herself' out of her comfort zone on the show. With a bold style, she hopes to make her children proud.

    Q: What was it about series one that made you want to apply?

    A: 'I was so inspired by series one, it looked like such a fantastic opportunity to immerse myself into the biggest interiors challenge and showcase what I can do. I saw some incredible schemes and was excited by the variety of the briefs that the designers faced.

    'It seemed like the perfect opportunity to push my interiors passion forward and make the transition into it being my primary business. After 16 years of being "Mum" where my work has had to take a back seat it seemed like the right time to throw myself into something for me.'

  • <p>Brighton-based Barbara, who is a former Visual Merchandiser, describes her style as playful minimalism. </p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What was the biggest challenge you faced during the competition?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'The challenge of working on such a small budget and short time scales. I had been working on interiors projects for a few years so understand the huge amounts of thought time and money that goes into every project. </p><p>'Every beautiful interiors image that you see on <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/exterior/a35127582/popular-door-colours-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a> or in magazines has been months in the making and has been meticulously curated. Every detail is thought through and there is a reason behind every design decision. I had been working in those terms so stripping it back to designing spaces within 1 week on a tiny budget was daunting and felt almost impossible. I had to literally re wire my brain and almost learn to not think and "just do" to get the job done.'</p>
    5/13

    Barbara

    Brighton-based Barbara, who is a former Visual Merchandiser, describes her style as playful minimalism.

    Q: What was the biggest challenge you faced during the competition?

    A: 'The challenge of working on such a small budget and short time scales. I had been working on interiors projects for a few years so understand the huge amounts of thought time and money that goes into every project.

    'Every beautiful interiors image that you see on Instagram or in magazines has been months in the making and has been meticulously curated. Every detail is thought through and there is a reason behind every design decision. I had been working in those terms so stripping it back to designing spaces within 1 week on a tiny budget was daunting and felt almost impossible. I had to literally re wire my brain and almost learn to not think and "just do" to get the job done.'

  • <p>Belfast-based retail manager Paul describes his interior design style as dramatic, luxe, and polished. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Which interior designer is your style most like?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'I absorb a lot of inspiration from all walks of life, from high street brands to high end designers. I believe that decorating is a personal journey for anyone and it's important that you love how a room makes you feel. I try not to replicate what a particular designer is doing that season but I appreciate the difference in personal opinion of design choices with interior design.'</p>
    6/13

    Paul

    Belfast-based retail manager Paul describes his interior design style as dramatic, luxe, and polished.

    Q: Which interior designer is your style most like?

    A: 'I absorb a lot of inspiration from all walks of life, from high street brands to high end designers. I believe that decorating is a personal journey for anyone and it's important that you love how a room makes you feel. I try not to replicate what a particular designer is doing that season but I appreciate the difference in personal opinion of design choices with interior design.'

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Micaela, from South East London, is an upholsterer. She wanted to be part of the show as she wants to 'inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a33635574/zen-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home</a>'.</p><p><strong>Q:</strong> What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A: </strong>'As an upholsterer I loved watching series one because the designers were all so hands on making things. It really inspired me to consider what else I could make myself other than upholstered furniture.</p><p>'I applied to the show to prove to myself that I am more than an upholsterer and I am capable of designing a commercial space from start to finish. I think interiors have such an impact on people's mood and they play a valuable part in our lives. So shows like this can inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at home and never has that been more important than now.'</p>
    7/13

    Micaela

    Micaela, from South East London, is an upholsterer. She wanted to be part of the show as she wants to 'inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at home'.

    Q: What was it about series one that made you want to apply?

    A: 'As an upholsterer I loved watching series one because the designers were all so hands on making things. It really inspired me to consider what else I could make myself other than upholstered furniture.

    'I applied to the show to prove to myself that I am more than an upholsterer and I am capable of designing a commercial space from start to finish. I think interiors have such an impact on people's mood and they play a valuable part in our lives. So shows like this can inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at home and never has that been more important than now.'

  • <p>Textile designer Charlotte Beevor, who is based in London, applied to be on the show as she wanted to challenge herself to 'work on more interiors/product development-based projects'. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Without giving too much away, what were the first eliminations like?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>Stressful! I think it's a mix of emotions for everybody on the show. It's really sad that someone has to leave each week, but of course everyone wants to get through and continue in the competition. At least if you do get put on the sofa Michelle and the judges are able to feedback directly on your designs, and you just have to hope that you get the opportunity to put that into practice for another week.'</p>
    8/13

    Charlotte

    Textile designer Charlotte Beevor, who is based in London, applied to be on the show as she wanted to challenge herself to 'work on more interiors/product development-based projects'.

    Q: Without giving too much away, what were the first eliminations like?

    A: 'Stressful! I think it's a mix of emotions for everybody on the show. It's really sad that someone has to leave each week, but of course everyone wants to get through and continue in the competition. At least if you do get put on the sofa Michelle and the judges are able to feedback directly on your designs, and you just have to hope that you get the opportunity to put that into practice for another week.'

  • <p>Peter Grech, designer, director of SpaceMaker Interiors, and former doctor, loves creating 'beautiful, bold, curated and personal spaces' for his clients.</p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What was the biggest challenge you faced during the competition?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>This competition had so many challenges it is quite hard to pick one. I found it most challenging to finalise the design, source and install to the level I was accustomed to within the time and budget constraints of the competition. </p><p>'I normally take my time developing design solutions, building mood boards, sourcing beautiful pieces and having feasibility meetings with trades and clients before installation to make sure that the end product is just perfect.'</p>
    9/13

    Peter

    Peter Grech, designer, director of SpaceMaker Interiors, and former doctor, loves creating 'beautiful, bold, curated and personal spaces' for his clients.

    Q: What was the biggest challenge you faced during the competition?

    A: 'This competition had so many challenges it is quite hard to pick one. I found it most challenging to finalise the design, source and install to the level I was accustomed to within the time and budget constraints of the competition.

    'I normally take my time developing design solutions, building mood boards, sourcing beautiful pieces and having feasibility meetings with trades and clients before installation to make sure that the end product is just perfect.'

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>NHS worker Siobhan, who lives in West Yorkshire, applied to be on the show to rediscover her creative streak.</p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Who are your designer inspirations?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'A lot of my design inspirations come from my love of fashion. I studied fashion and accessories back in the 1990s and I am a trained milliner. I guess I have always had a love for colours, fabrics, patterns, and textures. My very first and still favourite fashion design inspiration is Vivienne Westwood. I am a bit obsessed with her and just love her designs.</p><p>'When it comes to interiors, I think it was <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/a30606832/abigail-ahern-herringbone-kitchens-range/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abigail Ahern" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Abigail Ahern</a> who really ignited my love for interior design, as soon as I saw some of her incredibly dramatic designs I was hooked. I bought all her books and enrolled on one of her workshops.'</p>
    10/13

    Siobhan

    NHS worker Siobhan, who lives in West Yorkshire, applied to be on the show to rediscover her creative streak.

    Q: Who are your designer inspirations?

    A: 'A lot of my design inspirations come from my love of fashion. I studied fashion and accessories back in the 1990s and I am a trained milliner. I guess I have always had a love for colours, fabrics, patterns, and textures. My very first and still favourite fashion design inspiration is Vivienne Westwood. I am a bit obsessed with her and just love her designs.

    'When it comes to interiors, I think it was Abigail Ahern who really ignited my love for interior design, as soon as I saw some of her incredibly dramatic designs I was hooked. I bought all her books and enrolled on one of her workshops.'

  • <p>Jon, a retail executive, is inspired by the likes of Kelly Hoppen, Sophie Robinson and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/a29624488/handm-home-jonathan-adler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Adler" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jonathan Adler</a>.</p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'I've never wanted to be on TV, but Interior Design Masters got my blood pumping with excitement so much and I just had this feeling inside of me that I had to be part of this. I wanted to challenge myself, perhaps this was my mid-life crisis, after all I've got the tattoos and shaved head already!'</p>
    11/13

    Jon

    Jon, a retail executive, is inspired by the likes of Kelly Hoppen, Sophie Robinson and Jonathan Adler.

    Q: What was it about series one that made you want to apply?

    A: 'I've never wanted to be on TV, but Interior Design Masters got my blood pumping with excitement so much and I just had this feeling inside of me that I had to be part of this. I wanted to challenge myself, perhaps this was my mid-life crisis, after all I've got the tattoos and shaved head already!'

  • <p>Film set designer Mona who lives in Brixton, London, says lockdown was the perfect time for her to be on the show, as it meant she had more time on her hands. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Which <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a34943483/interior-trends-ranked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interior</a> designers is your style most like?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'A strong Scandinavian style with the right balance of shabby chic, rustic elements, contemporary touch, industrial kiss, bohemian flowers, traditional love and Bauhaus obsession is my signature style. I couldn't say there is a specific designer which I believe my style is most like, as I love so many designers. I would call my style tasteful and I believe my happy and colourful personality is mirrored in it.'</p>
    12/13

    Mona

    Film set designer Mona who lives in Brixton, London, says lockdown was the perfect time for her to be on the show, as it meant she had more time on her hands.

    Q: Which interior designers is your style most like?

    A: 'A strong Scandinavian style with the right balance of shabby chic, rustic elements, contemporary touch, industrial kiss, bohemian flowers, traditional love and Bauhaus obsession is my signature style. I couldn't say there is a specific designer which I believe my style is most like, as I love so many designers. I would call my style tasteful and I believe my happy and colourful personality is mirrored in it.'

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lynsey, a West Yorkshire-based architect, describes her style as original and creative. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'Interior Design Masters sparked an interest that tied in with a project I was working on. The Shed, our holiday let that we built in our garden was one of the first opportunities I had to do a finished interiors project and I absolutely loved it!</p><p>'I was in a career that had moved away from being creative and much more Project Management of large scale construction projects, and when I was working on the interiors for The Shed I enjoyed every minute of it, and after watching series one I thought that I would love the opportunity to see what I could create with the briefs and opportunities the designers get given.'</p><p><strong>Like this article? <a href="https://hearst.emsecure.net/optiext/cr.aspx?ID=DR9UY9ko5HvLAHeexA2ngSL3t49WvQXSjQZAAXe9gg0Rhtz8pxOWix3TXd_WRbE3fnbQEBkC%2BEWZDx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sign up to our newsletter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sign up to our newsletter</a> to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://hearst.emsecure.net/optiext/cr.aspx?ID=DR9UY9ko5HvLAHeexA2ngSL3t49WvQXSjQZAAXe9gg0Rhtz8pxOWix3TXd_WRbE3fnbQEBkC%2BEWZDx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SIGN UP">SIGN UP</a><br><br><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hearstmagazines.co.uk%2Fhb%2Fhouse-beautiful-magazine-subscription-website&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Flifestyle%2Fg35379694%2Finterior-design-masters-contestants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Subscribe to House Beautiful magazine today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Subscribe to House Beautiful magazine today</a> and get each issue delivered directly to your door. <br></p>
    13/13

    Lynsey

    Lynsey, a West Yorkshire-based architect, describes her style as original and creative.

    Q: What was it about series one that made you want to apply?

    A: 'Interior Design Masters sparked an interest that tied in with a project I was working on. The Shed, our holiday let that we built in our garden was one of the first opportunities I had to do a finished interiors project and I absolutely loved it!

    'I was in a career that had moved away from being creative and much more Project Management of large scale construction projects, and when I was working on the interiors for The Shed I enjoyed every minute of it, and after watching series one I thought that I would love the opportunity to see what I could create with the briefs and opportunities the designers get given.'

    Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

    SIGN UP

    Subscribe to House Beautiful magazine today and get each issue delivered directly to your door.

<p><strong>Interior Design Masters, the show which follows </strong><strong>10</strong> <strong>new designers all looking for their big break in the fast-paced world of commercial <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a34571529/interior-design-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interior design</a>, will air on BBC Two on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 at 8pm. </strong><br></p><p>With Alan Carr taking the reins as presenter for the second series, and former ELLE Decoration magazine Editor-in-Chief, Michelle Ogundehin, resuming her role as head judge, we're certain it will provide some excellent viewing. </p><p>Take a look at the contestants taking part in the series below... </p>
<p>As the title of the show suggests, Interior Design Masters with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a35312377/alan-carr-interior-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alan Carr" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alan Carr</a> will see comedian Alan as the show'<i>s</i> presenter, helping the contestants in the biggest design challenge of their lives. We can't wait to see what's in store!</p><p><strong>Q: </strong>Can you tell us what viewers can expect from the second series of Interior Design Masters?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>Well frankly a lot of honesty, I was told by the producers that not only was I the presenter, I was also meant to represent the people at home watching and thatI should be brutally honest and say what the viewer was thinking. So, if the hallway is painted baby poo brown I'm going to say it, or the dado rail is wonky I will bring it up.</p><p>'Basically, I've been employed because I have no filter. It's not a complete bitch festI do dish out a lot of praise, because they were all so talented. The prize is fantastic for someone who wants to pursue a career in interior design so there feels like a lot at stake. If you loved the first series, you will not be disappointed.'</p>
<p>Author and former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief, Michelle Ogundehin, will set the 10 designers a different challenge each week as they battle it out for top prize. </p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What's the difference between a good interior designer and a great interior designer?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>Active listening skills! Too often designers occupy a zone of trying to convince, cajole and persuade a client to do what they like, instead of sitting back and simply asking them loads of questions. What they want to achieve? How do they want to feel in the space? What are their core objectives? Truly great designers paint a picture of renewed possibility, and then colour it in afterwards to suit a client's desires.'</p>
<p>Mother-of-three Amy, who lives in Leeds, is looking forward to 'pushing herself' out of her comfort zone on the show. With a bold style, she hopes to make her children proud. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'I was so inspired by series one, it looked like such a fantastic opportunity to immerse myself into the biggest interiors challenge and showcase what I can do. I saw some incredible schemes and was excited by the variety of the briefs that the designers faced.</p><p>'It seemed like the perfect opportunity to push my interiors passion forward and make the transition into it being my primary business. After 16 years of being "Mum" where my work has had to take a back seat it seemed like the right time to throw myself into something for me.' </p>
<p>Brighton-based Barbara, who is a former Visual Merchandiser, describes her style as playful minimalism. </p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What was the biggest challenge you faced during the competition?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'The challenge of working on such a small budget and short time scales. I had been working on interiors projects for a few years so understand the huge amounts of thought time and money that goes into every project. </p><p>'Every beautiful interiors image that you see on <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/exterior/a35127582/popular-door-colours-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a> or in magazines has been months in the making and has been meticulously curated. Every detail is thought through and there is a reason behind every design decision. I had been working in those terms so stripping it back to designing spaces within 1 week on a tiny budget was daunting and felt almost impossible. I had to literally re wire my brain and almost learn to not think and "just do" to get the job done.'</p>
<p>Belfast-based retail manager Paul describes his interior design style as dramatic, luxe, and polished. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Which interior designer is your style most like?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'I absorb a lot of inspiration from all walks of life, from high street brands to high end designers. I believe that decorating is a personal journey for anyone and it's important that you love how a room makes you feel. I try not to replicate what a particular designer is doing that season but I appreciate the difference in personal opinion of design choices with interior design.'</p>
<p>Micaela, from South East London, is an upholsterer. She wanted to be part of the show as she wants to 'inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a33635574/zen-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home</a>'.</p><p><strong>Q:</strong> What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A: </strong>'As an upholsterer I loved watching series one because the designers were all so hands on making things. It really inspired me to consider what else I could make myself other than upholstered furniture.</p><p>'I applied to the show to prove to myself that I am more than an upholsterer and I am capable of designing a commercial space from start to finish. I think interiors have such an impact on people's mood and they play a valuable part in our lives. So shows like this can inspire people to be bolder in their own schemes at home and never has that been more important than now.'</p>
<p>Textile designer Charlotte Beevor, who is based in London, applied to be on the show as she wanted to challenge herself to 'work on more interiors/product development-based projects'. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Without giving too much away, what were the first eliminations like?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>Stressful! I think it's a mix of emotions for everybody on the show. It's really sad that someone has to leave each week, but of course everyone wants to get through and continue in the competition. At least if you do get put on the sofa Michelle and the judges are able to feedback directly on your designs, and you just have to hope that you get the opportunity to put that into practice for another week.'</p>
<p>Peter Grech, designer, director of SpaceMaker Interiors, and former doctor, loves creating 'beautiful, bold, curated and personal spaces' for his clients.</p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What was the biggest challenge you faced during the competition?</p><p><strong>A: '</strong>This competition had so many challenges it is quite hard to pick one. I found it most challenging to finalise the design, source and install to the level I was accustomed to within the time and budget constraints of the competition. </p><p>'I normally take my time developing design solutions, building mood boards, sourcing beautiful pieces and having feasibility meetings with trades and clients before installation to make sure that the end product is just perfect.'</p>
<p>NHS worker Siobhan, who lives in West Yorkshire, applied to be on the show to rediscover her creative streak.</p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Who are your designer inspirations?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'A lot of my design inspirations come from my love of fashion. I studied fashion and accessories back in the 1990s and I am a trained milliner. I guess I have always had a love for colours, fabrics, patterns, and textures. My very first and still favourite fashion design inspiration is Vivienne Westwood. I am a bit obsessed with her and just love her designs.</p><p>'When it comes to interiors, I think it was <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/a30606832/abigail-ahern-herringbone-kitchens-range/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abigail Ahern" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Abigail Ahern</a> who really ignited my love for interior design, as soon as I saw some of her incredibly dramatic designs I was hooked. I bought all her books and enrolled on one of her workshops.'</p>
<p>Jon, a retail executive, is inspired by the likes of Kelly Hoppen, Sophie Robinson and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/shopping/a29624488/handm-home-jonathan-adler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Adler" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jonathan Adler</a>.</p><p><strong>Q: </strong>What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'I've never wanted to be on TV, but Interior Design Masters got my blood pumping with excitement so much and I just had this feeling inside of me that I had to be part of this. I wanted to challenge myself, perhaps this was my mid-life crisis, after all I've got the tattoos and shaved head already!'</p>
<p>Film set designer Mona who lives in Brixton, London, says lockdown was the perfect time for her to be on the show, as it meant she had more time on her hands. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> Which <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a34943483/interior-trends-ranked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interior" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interior</a> designers is your style most like?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'A strong Scandinavian style with the right balance of shabby chic, rustic elements, contemporary touch, industrial kiss, bohemian flowers, traditional love and Bauhaus obsession is my signature style. I couldn't say there is a specific designer which I believe my style is most like, as I love so many designers. I would call my style tasteful and I believe my happy and colourful personality is mirrored in it.'</p>
<p>Lynsey, a West Yorkshire-based architect, describes her style as original and creative. </p><p><strong>Q:</strong> What was it about series one that made you want to apply?</p><p><strong>A:</strong> 'Interior Design Masters sparked an interest that tied in with a project I was working on. The Shed, our holiday let that we built in our garden was one of the first opportunities I had to do a finished interiors project and I absolutely loved it!</p><p>'I was in a career that had moved away from being creative and much more Project Management of large scale construction projects, and when I was working on the interiors for The Shed I enjoyed every minute of it, and after watching series one I thought that I would love the opportunity to see what I could create with the briefs and opportunities the designers get given.'</p><p><strong>Like this article? <a href="https://hearst.emsecure.net/optiext/cr.aspx?ID=DR9UY9ko5HvLAHeexA2ngSL3t49WvQXSjQZAAXe9gg0Rhtz8pxOWix3TXd_WRbE3fnbQEBkC%2BEWZDx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sign up to our newsletter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sign up to our newsletter</a> to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://hearst.emsecure.net/optiext/cr.aspx?ID=DR9UY9ko5HvLAHeexA2ngSL3t49WvQXSjQZAAXe9gg0Rhtz8pxOWix3TXd_WRbE3fnbQEBkC%2BEWZDx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SIGN UP">SIGN UP</a><br><br><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hearstmagazines.co.uk%2Fhb%2Fhouse-beautiful-magazine-subscription-website&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Flifestyle%2Fg35379694%2Finterior-design-masters-contestants%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Subscribe to House Beautiful magazine today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Subscribe to House Beautiful magazine today</a> and get each issue delivered directly to your door. <br></p>

The second series is fronted by comedian Alan Carr.

From House Beautiful

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors dominate Magic to snap 3-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors dominate the Orlando Magic to snap a three-game losing streak.

  • McDavid, Draisaitl combine for 11 points in Oilers 8-5 win over the Senators

    Leon Draisaitl was one assist away from matching a record held, in part, by a Canadian icon, and he had no idea.

  • Wizards top Nets after Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal spark insane rally in final seconds

    The Wizards scored six points and took the lead in only four seconds late on Sunday night to knock off the Nets.

  • Rangers waive controversial Tony DeAngelo after reported altercation with teammate

    The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

  • Texans reportedly have hefty price in mind to start Deshaun Watson trade talks

    What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?

  • Patrick Reed won’t be getting the benefit of the doubt anytime soon

    After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.

  • Barcelona, Lionel Messi will sue after $674M contract leak

    Lionel Messi and his club, Barcelona, are both planning to sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing the leaked details of the superstar's $674 million contract.

  • Siakam discusses how nagging injuries bothered him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam pulled the curtain back and explained how injuries have affected him from playing to his potential this season.

  • MLB proposes delaying season by a month due to COVID-19, playing 154 games with full player pay

    MLB sent the players union a proposal that would pay full salaries if a 154-game season is completed.

  • Jared Goff on trade to Lions: Excited to be somewhere that 'wants me and appreciates me'

    The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.

  • Carole Baskin, whose tiger will predict the winner, slams 'irresponsible' fans attending Super Bowl

    The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jim Rutherford's exit makes Penguins face inevitable transfer of power

    The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.

  • US striker Hoppe extends Schalke deal, Richards goes on loan

    GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games. The club said the 19-year-old American's new deal runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. Hoppe was with the Schalke reserves until November. He scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Jan. 9 to end Schalke's near-record run of 30 league games without a win. “The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance," Hoppe said in a statement. “Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.” Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games. Also Monday, American defender Chris Richards joined Hoffenheim on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old Richards made his debut in June in the next-to-last league match of last season and has played in seven games this season: three in the Bundesliga, three in the Champions League and one in the German Cup. Richards also has played eight games this season for Bayern's reserves in the third division. He knows Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß from their time together at Bayern’s reserve team. Richards played for the United States at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup and made his senior national team debut on Nov. 16 in a friendly against Panama. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola says Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, not Bill Belichick

    The ex-Patriots wide receiver says the Patriot Way was 100 percent Tom Brady, period.

  • Posted Up - Clint Capela on his recent hot streak, trade from Rockets to Hawks

    The Atlanta Hawks center joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss his first full season in Atlanta, his departure from Houston and why he thinks the Hawks could surprise this season. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Canadian international goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler joins Huddersfield Town

    HUDDERSFIELD, United Kingdom — Canadian goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler has joined Huddersfield Town on a contract that runs through the end of the season.The 31-year-old previously played in England for Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town, Blackburn Rovers and, most recently, Fleetwood Town FC.He joined League One's Fleetwood Town in September on a short-term contract that expired in January. Leutwiler conceded just 14 goals in 18 appearances there, with seven clean sheets.The six-foot-four 'keeper had been training at Huddersfield, which stands 14th in the second-tier Championship at 9-13-5."Jayson arrived here with glowing references from everyone I spoke to and, having had him in the building for a week, I can see why." goalkeeping coach Paul Clements told the Huddersfield club website. "He’s a very able goalkeeper and he’s been fantastic around the training ground. It’s no surprise that he has hit the ground running, as he has played regularly in League 1 ahead of his arrival."Huddersfield was looking for depth in goal after Ben Hamer left for Swansea City in January. Ryan Schofield, 21, has served as the starting goalkeeper in recent weeks with Joel Periera, on loan from Manchester United, in reserve.Leutwiler was born in Switzerland to Swiss parents and started in the youth systems of Cornaux and Neuchatel Xamax before joining FC Basel where he turned professional. He moved to England in 2012. He represented Switzerland at the under-21 level before switching to Canada, qualifying through his grandfather. He made his senior debut in South Korea in November 2016 and his last appearance in September 2017 against Jamaica in Toronto.Monday was transfer deadline day in England.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 1, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Posted Up - Aldis Hodge & Eli Goree on 'One Night in Miami'

    The two actors who, respectively, portray former NFL running back Jim Brown and former world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali in the film now streaming only on Amazon - joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss their experiences with the roles and how the movie remains timeless for both today’s Black athlete and audiences alike.

  • Save up to 25% off women's workout apparel at boutique marketplace Jane

    Shop leggings, bras, oversized sweaters and more.

  • Argonauts sign quarterback Nick Arbuckle after his release from Redblacks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal. The move completes a roundabout exchange of quarterbacks between the Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks. The Argonauts cut quarterback Matt Nichols on Sunday, and he was quickly picked up by the Redblacks, who then released Arbuckle. The moves reunite quarterbacks with familiar coaches. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice also coached Nichols in Winnipeg while Toronto first-year head coach Ryan Dinwiddie coached Arbuckle as the Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach (2016-19). Arbuckle reportedly received a $150,000 signing bonus from Toronto. A league source said a reason why Arbuckle was released by the Redblacks was a $150,000 roster bonus he was due Monday. Ironically, Nichols' deal with Ottawa reportedly included a $200,000 signing bonus. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the signing bonuses were not divulged. The 27-year-old Arbuckle was acquired by Ottawa from the Calgary Stampeders in January 2020 and the signed an extension with Ottawa, but didn't suit up in the nation's capital after that year's season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arbuckle won four of seven games as a starter for Calgary in 2019 while star Bo Levi Mitchell was injured. He completed over 73 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, while adding another four scores on the ground. Arbuckle helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup in 2018. Toronto will still be looking to add to its depth at quarterback, as the only one on its roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Former Cavalry FC defender Dominick Zator signs with York United FC

    TORONTO — York United FC has signed Canadian defender Dominick Zator to a two-year contact. The 26-year-old from Calgary spent the first two Canadian Premier League seasons with Cavalry FC, making 47 appearances. Zator signed his first pro contract with Whitecaps FC 2 in March 2017 after a five-year playing career at the University of Calgary. “I think Dom is a phenomenal addition to the roster and we are delighted to welcome him to the club," York president and GM Angus McNab said in a statement. "He’s really been a standout performer in the league and I honestly feel we are all very fortunate that he’s chosen to continue his career here at York United.” Zator joins newcomers Chrisnovic N'sa and Ryan Lindsay at York, which lost former captain Luca Gasparotto to retirement after last season. Zator was called up by Canadian coach John Herdman in November 2019 but did not see action. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021 The Canadian Press