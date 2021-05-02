Instant Pot Ground Beef Recipes for Satisfying Family Dinners

  • <p>Coming up with creative, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g4287/cheap-dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap dinner ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cheap dinner ideas</a> that your family will love doesn’t have to be difficult. Try creating one of these delicious Instant Pot ground beef recipes the next time you’re in a pinch to make a quick weeknight dinner. Ground beef is the perfect answer for a meal that's easy on your wallet, but will keep your family feeling full. Plus, these <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g5040/best-instant-pot-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot recipes</a> will be ready in no time, thanks to the pressure cooking from your favorite kitchen gadget. Make some classic comfort foods, such as sloppy Joes, stuffed peppers, or even an entire meatloaf—all in under an hour. </p><p>Hungry kids will devour all the delicious <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1487/pasta-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pasta recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pasta recipes</a>, including cheesy taco pasta, cheeseburger mac and cheese, or yummy spaghetti bolognese. Try your hand at some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3924/winter-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hearty soup recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hearty soup recipes</a> that are sure to warm you up, whether it’s the cabbage roll soup or a big bowl of meaty chili. Your Instant Pot is the ultimate tool for creating <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g648/quick-easy-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quick, easy dinner ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quick, easy dinner ideas</a> that require little to no planning, yet deliver tons of flavor. Be prepared for your family to thank you for serving these best Instant Pot ground beef recipes at dinner this week.</p>
    Instant Pot Ground Beef Recipes for Satisfying Family Dinners

    Coming up with creative, cheap dinner ideas that your family will love doesn’t have to be difficult. Try creating one of these delicious Instant Pot ground beef recipes the next time you’re in a pinch to make a quick weeknight dinner. Ground beef is the perfect answer for a meal that's easy on your wallet, but will keep your family feeling full. Plus, these Instant Pot recipes will be ready in no time, thanks to the pressure cooking from your favorite kitchen gadget. Make some classic comfort foods, such as sloppy Joes, stuffed peppers, or even an entire meatloaf—all in under an hour.

    Hungry kids will devour all the delicious pasta recipes, including cheesy taco pasta, cheeseburger mac and cheese, or yummy spaghetti bolognese. Try your hand at some hearty soup recipes that are sure to warm you up, whether it’s the cabbage roll soup or a big bowl of meaty chili. Your Instant Pot is the ultimate tool for creating quick, easy dinner ideas that require little to no planning, yet deliver tons of flavor. Be prepared for your family to thank you for serving these best Instant Pot ground beef recipes at dinner this week.

  • <p>Just looking at this dish is enough to make anyone's mouth water. Luckily for you, you can make it from start to finish in just 40 minutes.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://damndelicious.net/2019/08/17/instant-pot-cheesy-taco-shells/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damn Delicious" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Damn Delicious</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Cheesy Taco Shells

    Just looking at this dish is enough to make anyone's mouth water. Luckily for you, you can make it from start to finish in just 40 minutes.

    Get the recipe at Damn Delicious.

  • <p>This recipe is everything you want out of sloppy Joes and more, including a tangy tomato sauce and a start to finish time of 20 minutes.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://cookfasteatwell.com/instant-pot-sloppy-joes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cook Fast Eat Well" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cook Fast Eat Well</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Sloppy Joes

    This recipe is everything you want out of sloppy Joes and more, including a tangy tomato sauce and a start to finish time of 20 minutes.

    Get the recipe at Cook Fast Eat Well.

  • <p>Skip the beans in this extra-meaty chili that keeps it keto-friendly while delivering some seriously delicious flavor.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.foodfaithfitness.com/no-bean-whole30-keto-chili-in-the-instant-pot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food Faith Fitness" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Food Faith Fitness</a>. </strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Keto Chili

    Skip the beans in this extra-meaty chili that keeps it keto-friendly while delivering some seriously delicious flavor.

    Get the recipe at Food Faith Fitness.

  • <p>This dish is full of delicious spices and can be super versatile, whether served over rice, noodles, or stuffed inside lettuce wraps.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.meatloafandmelodrama.com/instant-pot-korean-ground-beef/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meatloaf and Melodrama" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meatloaf and Melodrama</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Korean Ground Beef

    This dish is full of delicious spices and can be super versatile, whether served over rice, noodles, or stuffed inside lettuce wraps.

    Get the recipe at Meatloaf and Melodrama.

  • <p>All your favorite comforting ingredients of cabbage rolls are mixed up in this hearty, cozy soup.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.platingsandpairings.com/instant-pot-cabbage-roll-soup-14/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Platings and Pairings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Platings and Pairings</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Cabbage Roll Soup

    All your favorite comforting ingredients of cabbage rolls are mixed up in this hearty, cozy soup.

    Get the recipe at Platings and Pairings.

  • <p>You only need one hour to make this bolognese that tastes like it's been simmering for hours, enjoyed over a hearty bowl of fettuccine. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://damndelicious.net/2019/10/29/instant-pot-bolognese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damn Delicious" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Damn Delicious</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Bolognese

    You only need one hour to make this bolognese that tastes like it's been simmering for hours, enjoyed over a hearty bowl of fettuccine.

    Get the recipe at Damn Delicious.

  • <p>Serve this meal over a bed of rice, in soft taco shells, or stuffed inside empanadas. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.simplyhappyfoodie.com/instant-pot-picadillo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simply Happy Foodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Simply Happy Foodie</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Picadillo

    Serve this meal over a bed of rice, in soft taco shells, or stuffed inside empanadas.

    Get the recipe at Simply Happy Foodie.

  • <p>You can use the instructions included for fluffy Instant Pot rice for almost any recipe.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://sweetandsavorymeals.com/best-instant-pot-stuffed-peppers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet and Savory Meals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sweet and Savory Meals</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Stuffed Peppers

    You can use the instructions included for fluffy Instant Pot rice for almost any recipe.

    Get the recipe at Sweet and Savory Meals.

  • <p>All you need for this recipe is ground beef, potatoes, and lots of cheese to create a meal your family will want over and over again.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://wondermomwannabe.com/instant-pot-cheesy-hamburger-potato-casserole/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wondermom Wannabe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wondermom Wannabe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Cheesy Hamburger Potato Casserole

    All you need for this recipe is ground beef, potatoes, and lots of cheese to create a meal your family will want over and over again.

    Get the recipe at Wondermom Wannabe.

  • <p>Believe it or not, you can make perfectly steamed burgers right in your Instant Pot in less than 30 minutes.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.simplyhappyfoodie.com/instant-pot-hamburgers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simply Happy Foodie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Simply Happy Foodie</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Hamburgers

    Believe it or not, you can make perfectly steamed burgers right in your Instant Pot in less than 30 minutes.

    Get the recipe at Simply Happy Foodie.

  • <p>This recipe is super simple but also incredibly delicious, perfect for a chilly night.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.saltandlavender.com/instant-pot-hamburger-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salt and Lavender" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Salt and Lavender</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Hamburger Soup

    This recipe is super simple but also incredibly delicious, perfect for a chilly night.

    Get the recipe at Salt and Lavender.

  • <p>Cover this juicy meatloaf with a delicious homemade sauce that mixes ketchup, Dijon mustard, and brown sugar together.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/instant-pot-meatloaf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tastes Better from Scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tastes Better from Scratch</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Meatloaf

    Cover this juicy meatloaf with a delicious homemade sauce that mixes ketchup, Dijon mustard, and brown sugar together.

    Get the recipe at Tastes Better from Scratch.

  • <p>This under-30 minute meal is the perfect weeknight meal that will reheat for the best leftover lunch the next day.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/instant-pot-stroganoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tastes Better from Scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tastes Better from Scratch</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Stroganoff

    This under-30 minute meal is the perfect weeknight meal that will reheat for the best leftover lunch the next day.

    Get the recipe at Tastes Better from Scratch.

  • <p>Don't forget the all-important toppings for your taco soup, including sour cream, avocado, and fresh scallions.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://spicysouthernkitchen.com/instant-pot-taco-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spicy Southern Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spicy Southern Kitchen</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Taco Soup

    Don't forget the all-important toppings for your taco soup, including sour cream, avocado, and fresh scallions.

    Get the recipe at Spicy Southern Kitchen.

  • <p>Sometimes you just need a simple bowl of spaghetti, and this easy marinara recipe has you covered.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.cookingclassy.com/instant-pot-spaghetti/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooking Classy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooking Classy</a>. </strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Spaghetti

    Sometimes you just need a simple bowl of spaghetti, and this easy marinara recipe has you covered.

    Get the recipe at Cooking Classy.

  • <p>Your favorite comfort dish just got even better with this beef Stroganoff soup that you'll want to make extra batches of.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.lecremedelacrumb.com/instant-pot-slow-cooker-beef-stroganoff-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creme de la Crumb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creme de la Crumb</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff Soup

    Your favorite comfort dish just got even better with this beef Stroganoff soup that you'll want to make extra batches of.

    Get the recipe at Creme de la Crumb.

  • <p>This recipe includes steps for both the tender meatballs and the creamy sauce to cook them in. All that's missing is a bowl of noodles, rice, or potatoes!</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.jocooks.com/recipes/instant-pot-swedish-meatballs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jo Cooks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jo Cooks</a>. </strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs

    This recipe includes steps for both the tender meatballs and the creamy sauce to cook them in. All that's missing is a bowl of noodles, rice, or potatoes!

    Get the recipe at Jo Cooks.

  • <p>You can't beat the basics, and this easy penne pasta dish proves that with its tasty sauce and tender meatballs.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/instant-pot-penne-pasta-with-meatballs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tastes Better from Scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tastes Better from Scratch</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Penne Pasta with Meatballs

    You can't beat the basics, and this easy penne pasta dish proves that with its tasty sauce and tender meatballs.

    Get the recipe at Tastes Better from Scratch.

  • <p>This cheesy, meaty homemade take on Hamburger Helper is exactly what you need for a mid-week pick-me-up.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://damndelicious.net/2019/12/06/instant-pot-cheeseburger-mac-and-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damn Delicious" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Damn Delicious</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Cheeseburger Mac and Cheese

    This cheesy, meaty homemade take on Hamburger Helper is exactly what you need for a mid-week pick-me-up.

    Get the recipe at Damn Delicious.

  • <p>Throw all your favorite chili ingredients into your Instant Pot for this easy weeknight meal, along with a side of buttery cornbread.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.dinneratthezoo.com/instant-pot-chili/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dinner at the Zoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dinner at the Zoo</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Chili

    Throw all your favorite chili ingredients into your Instant Pot for this easy weeknight meal, along with a side of buttery cornbread.

    Get the recipe at Dinner at the Zoo.

  • <p>This is the ultimate budget-friendly meal, made with ground beef and ingredients you probably already have lying around your kitchen.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.eatingonadime.com/instant-pot-ground-beef-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eating on a Dime" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eating on a Dime</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Ground Beef Stew

    This is the ultimate budget-friendly meal, made with ground beef and ingredients you probably already have lying around your kitchen.

    Get the recipe at Eating on a Dime.

  • <p>Italian seasoning and soy sauce are added to this delicious pasta dish for a unique, flavorful taste.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.idonthavetimeforthat.com/instant-pot-goulash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Don't Have Time for That" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Don't Have Time for That</a>. </strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Goulash

    Italian seasoning and soy sauce are added to this delicious pasta dish for a unique, flavorful taste.

    Get the recipe at I Don't Have Time for That.

  • <p>You can find two versions in this recipe, one for a "quick and easy" meal ready in minutes, and another for a longer "from scratch" version.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <span>Oh Sweet Basil</span>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Cheesy Beef and Rice Casserole

    You can find two versions in this recipe, one for a "quick and easy" meal ready in minutes, and another for a longer "from scratch" version.

    Get the recipe at Oh Sweet Basil.

  • <p>Make these cheesy potatoes as a side dish, an appetizer, or the main attraction.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.sidetrackedsarah.com/instant-pot-beef-cheesy-potatoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sidetracked Sarah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sidetracked Sarah</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Beef & Cheesy Potatoes

    Make these cheesy potatoes as a side dish, an appetizer, or the main attraction.

    Get the recipe at Sidetracked Sarah.

  • <p>Any Cincinnati natives will know this dish from the Skyline Chili chain, which you can make so easily at home.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe <a href="https://www.yellowblissroad.com/instant-pot-skyline-chili/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yellow Bliss Road" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yellow Bliss Road</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Pressure/dp/B00FLYWNYQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36311962%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP INSTANT POTS">SHOP INSTANT POTS</a></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong><br></strong></p>
    Instant Pot Skyline Chili

    Any Cincinnati natives will know this dish from the Skyline Chili chain, which you can make so easily at home.

    Get the recipe Yellow Bliss Road.

  • <p>hearstproducts.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://order.hearstproducts.com/subscribe/hstproducts/255904" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for even more Instant Pot recipes, check out <em>Party in an Instant Pot </em>by the editors of Delish!</p>
    Party in an Instant Pot

    hearstproducts.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    If you're looking for even more Instant Pot recipes, check out Party in an Instant Pot by the editors of Delish!

