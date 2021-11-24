Your Indoor Plants Not Getting Much Sun? Try These Grow Lights

  • <p class="body-dropcap">I gotta say... If you're a parent of one or multiple <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g37926874/best-winter-indoor-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">indoor plants</a>, you deserve the MVP award because I know <em>that</em> life can get rough—especially when it comes to providing your green bbs with enough sunlight. And those with barely any windows know the real struggle. But just because you might get minimal light comin' through your home doesn't mean it's impossible to give your greenery the luminosity it craves and deserves! Enter the magic of ~ grow lights ~. <br><br>Yes, we're talkin' <em>artificial lights</em>, which <em>do</em> sound a bit intense and scary. But fear not, because they're 100 percent safe for your plant children. Basically, these lights help to encourage plant growth by emitting a fluorescent light that mimics sun rays (which sounds really cute, if you ask me).</p><p class="body-text">There are a ton of options out there, but I gathered only the <em>best</em> grow lights for indoor plants because that's what you and your green bbs deserve! So whether you've got a lengthy <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g37884316/best-living-room-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:living room plant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">living room plant</a> that needs a tall light or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g29824803/small-indoor-house-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a smaller one" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a smaller one</a> that lives on your desk or a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g36877244/best-plants-for-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen plant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kitchen plant</a> that sits on your counter, I've got all kinds of grow lights for ya, below. Go on and get to shopping. Your lil greenies will be so happy.</p>
    Your Indoor Plants Not Getting Much Sun? Try These Grow Lights

    I gotta say... If you're a parent of one or multiple indoor plants, you deserve the MVP award because I know that life can get rough—especially when it comes to providing your green bbs with enough sunlight. And those with barely any windows know the real struggle. But just because you might get minimal light comin' through your home doesn't mean it's impossible to give your greenery the luminosity it craves and deserves! Enter the magic of ~ grow lights ~.

    Yes, we're talkin' artificial lights, which do sound a bit intense and scary. But fear not, because they're 100 percent safe for your plant children. Basically, these lights help to encourage plant growth by emitting a fluorescent light that mimics sun rays (which sounds really cute, if you ask me).

    There are a ton of options out there, but I gathered only the best grow lights for indoor plants because that's what you and your green bbs deserve! So whether you've got a lengthy living room plant that needs a tall light or a smaller one that lives on your desk or a kitchen plant that sits on your counter, I've got all kinds of grow lights for ya, below. Go on and get to shopping. Your lil greenies will be so happy.

  Whether you have an itty bitty green bb or you've got one the size of a small human, this light can accommodate a range of heights. Its adjustable tripod stand is extendable from 15 inches to 48 inches and it also has a flexible gooseneck.
    1) Grow Light with Stand

    LBW

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    Whether you have an itty bitty green bb or you've got one the size of a small human, this light can accommodate a range of heights. Its adjustable tripod stand is extendable from 15 inches to 48 inches and it also has a flexible gooseneck.

  This five-star rated gem is top-notch. Over 150 customers have raved about the small but mighty product. One of them said, "Not only is it aesthetically pleasing and simple, but it also works wonders. My plants are super, super happy!"
    2) Aspect™ LED Growlight

    Sol Tech Solutions

    soltechsolutions.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    This five-star rated gem is top-notch. Over 150 customers have raved about the small but mighty product. One of them said, "Not only is it aesthetically pleasing and simple, but it also works wonders. My plants are super, super happy!"

  Get your plant situation to look like it's straight from a home decor magazine with this gorgeous macrame grow light.
    3) Macrame Grow Light - Malibu

    bloomedcompany

    etsy.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Get your plant situation to look like it's straight from a home decor magazine with this gorgeous macrame grow light.

  Shower your smaller plants with some rays, courtesy of this tabletop light that comes with a wooden board foundation. It'll give your greenery a cute lil lit home that'll also serve as a pretty tabletop decor piece.
    4) Tabletop Light

    NCYPGarden

    etsy.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    Shower your smaller plants with some rays, courtesy of this tabletop light that comes with a wooden board foundation. It'll give your greenery a cute lil lit home that'll also serve as a pretty tabletop decor piece.

  Clip this easy-to-use grow light to the edge of a table, turn it on, and boom—your plants will be soakin' up all the light. And if they need only a certain amount of exposure, you can set the timer to four, eight, or 12 hours.
    5) LED Grow Light

    GooingTop

    amazon.com

    $27.95

    Shop Now

    Clip this easy-to-use grow light to the edge of a table, turn it on, and boom—your plants will be soakin' up all the light. And if they need only a certain amount of exposure, you can set the timer to four, eight, or 12 hours.

  A light bar is a fab option for those who want something that takes up minimal space. This bar is particularly a great option for those who have plants chillin' on their kitchen counters. Just attach the fixture to the underside of the cabinetry, and voila!
    6) Light Bar

    Good Earth Lighting

    lowes.com

    $39.98

    Shop Now

    A light bar is a fab option for those who want something that takes up minimal space. This bar is particularly a great option for those who have plants chillin' on their kitchen counters. Just attach the fixture to the underside of the cabinetry, and voila!

  Honestly, your plants deserve a palace! If you've got enough room in your home for a mini greenhouse and you wanna go all out for your plant child, choose this sleek style. It comes with powerful and high-quality LED lights that'll really feed your herbs well.
    7) Mini-Greenhouse with Grow Lights

    BroodyStore

    etsy.com

    $169.00

    Shop Now

    Honestly, your plants deserve a palace! If you've got enough room in your home for a mini greenhouse and you wanna go all out for your plant child, choose this sleek style. It comes with powerful and high-quality LED lights that'll really feed your herbs well.

  Incorporate these cutesy grow light glow rings into your Cosmo-approved Farmstand so that your veggies can flourish indoors!
    8) Glow Rings

    Lettuce Grow

    lettucegrow.com

    $200.00

    Shop Now

    Incorporate these cutesy grow light glow rings into your Cosmo-approved Farmstand so that your veggies can flourish indoors!

  On the hunt for a plant that'll prosper under artificial light? Go for this affordable pathos beaut you can perch anywhere in your home.
    9) Hawaiian Pothos

    Hey Botany

    heybotany.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    On the hunt for a plant that'll prosper under artificial light? Go for this affordable pathos beaut you can perch anywhere in your home.

Here you'll find the best grow lights for indoor plants that will help with their growth just as much as natural sunlight would

