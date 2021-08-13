Independence Day 2021: Know when your states and Union Territories were formed

  • <p><strong>Language: Tamil; Capital: Chennai</strong><br><br>The erstwhile Madras was reorganised as a state in 1950 and the new name of Tamil Nadu was given to it in 1969. From Kanchipuram silk sarees to Bharatnatyam and huge ancient temples to one of India’s most loved breakfasts of idlis and dosas, Tamil Nadu is home to a rich cultural heritage.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>The Shore Temple, which was built in 700-728 AD, was given its name because it overlooks the shore of the Bay of Bengal.</p>
    Tamil Nadu:

    Language: Tamil; Capital: Chennai

    The erstwhile Madras was reorganised as a state in 1950 and the new name of Tamil Nadu was given to it in 1969. From Kanchipuram silk sarees to Bharatnatyam and huge ancient temples to one of India’s most loved breakfasts of idlis and dosas, Tamil Nadu is home to a rich cultural heritage.

    Image credit: The Shore Temple, which was built in 700-728 AD, was given its name because it overlooks the shore of the Bay of Bengal.

  • <p><strong>Language: Odia, Capital: Bhubaneswar:</strong><br><br>Orissa became a state in 1950. In 2011, it was renamed Odisha. The birthplace of the Indian classical dance form of Odissi, the state is known for its sweets, handicrafts and the Konark Sun Temple.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit:</em></strong> Dynamic Golden Sea Beach at Puri, Odisha, India</p>
    Odisha:

    Language: Odia, Capital: Bhubaneswar:

    Orissa became a state in 1950. In 2011, it was renamed Odisha. The birthplace of the Indian classical dance form of Odissi, the state is known for its sweets, handicrafts and the Konark Sun Temple.

    Image credit: Dynamic Golden Sea Beach at Puri, Odisha, India

  • <p><strong>Language: Assamese, Capital: Dispur </strong><br><br>From 1947 to 1963, the state, which included the regions belonging to the current states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, was known as Greater Assam. In 1950, Assam was one of the first states to be founded in the northeast. It is home to the single-horned Rhino and the world-famous Assam tea.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>Wild Great one-horned rhinoceros is standing on the road in India. Kaziranga National Park.</p>
    Assam:

    Language: Assamese, Capital: Dispur

    From 1947 to 1963, the state, which included the regions belonging to the current states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, was known as Greater Assam. In 1950, Assam was one of the first states to be founded in the northeast. It is home to the single-horned Rhino and the world-famous Assam tea.

    Image credit: Wild Great one-horned rhinoceros is standing on the road in India. Kaziranga National Park.

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi; Capital: Lucknow </strong><br><br>Prior to becoming Uttar Pradesh, the state was known as the United Provinces, which came into existence after the British renamed the United Provinces of Oudh and Agra. The most populous state of India – Uttar Pradesh - was founded in 1950.</p>
    Uttar Pradesh:

    Language: Hindi; Capital: Lucknow

    Prior to becoming Uttar Pradesh, the state was known as the United Provinces, which came into existence after the British renamed the United Provinces of Oudh and Agra. The most populous state of India – Uttar Pradesh - was founded in 1950.

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi spoken in different dialects; Capital: Patna </strong><br><br>Bihar was formed in 1912 by the British but achieved statehood in 1950. Bodh Gaya in Bihar is the place where Buddha attained nirvana. Hence, this state is regarded as the birthplace of two major religions – Buddhism and Jainism.</p>
    Bihar:

    Language: Hindi spoken in different dialects; Capital: Patna

    Bihar was formed in 1912 by the British but achieved statehood in 1950. Bodh Gaya in Bihar is the place where Buddha attained nirvana. Hence, this state is regarded as the birthplace of two major religions – Buddhism and Jainism.

  • <p><strong>Language: Bengali; Capital: Kolkata</strong><br><br>The state of West Bengal came into being in 1950. It was earlier a part of the Bengal province under British India. A beautiful state sharing the coastline with the Bay of Bengal, West Bengal is famous for the Royal Bengal Tiger and the Sundarbans (shared with Bangladesh), which is the largest single block mangrove forest in the world. <br><br>West Bengal is also known for its sweets and delicacies, apart from the state’s undying love for football.</p>
    West Bengal:

    Language: Bengali; Capital: Kolkata

    The state of West Bengal came into being in 1950. It was earlier a part of the Bengal province under British India. A beautiful state sharing the coastline with the Bay of Bengal, West Bengal is famous for the Royal Bengal Tiger and the Sundarbans (shared with Bangladesh), which is the largest single block mangrove forest in the world.

    West Bengal is also known for its sweets and delicacies, apart from the state’s undying love for football.

  • <p><strong>Language: Telugu; Capitals (Proposed) - Amaravati (legislative), Kurnool (judicial), Vishakhapatnam (executive)</strong><br><br>Formed in the year 1956, the Telugu speaking state of Andhra Pradesh was carved out from the Madras presidency. It is known as the Kohinoor of India and is home to many historical and heritage sites.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>Indian Tirupati Balaji Temple, Beautiful Temple of lord Tirupati Balaji,</p>
    Andhra Pradesh:

    Language: Telugu; Capitals (Proposed) - Amaravati (legislative), Kurnool (judicial), Vishakhapatnam (executive)

    Formed in the year 1956, the Telugu speaking state of Andhra Pradesh was carved out from the Madras presidency. It is known as the Kohinoor of India and is home to many historical and heritage sites.

    Image credit: Indian Tirupati Balaji Temple, Beautiful Temple of lord Tirupati Balaji,

  • <p><strong>Language: Malayalam; Capital: Thiruvananthapuram</strong><br><br>In 1956, the regions of Malabar, Travancore and Cochin were merged to form the state of Kerala. Fondly called God’s Own Country, Kerala is home to the Katha-Kali art form. It also boasts scenic backwaters and traditional Ayurvedic healing centres.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>A scenic view of boats under a blue sky in backwaters situated in Allepey town located in Kerala state, India</p>
    Kerala:

    Language: Malayalam; Capital: Thiruvananthapuram

    In 1956, the regions of Malabar, Travancore and Cochin were merged to form the state of Kerala. Fondly called God’s Own Country, Kerala is home to the Katha-Kali art form. It also boasts scenic backwaters and traditional Ayurvedic healing centres.

    Image credit: A scenic view of boats under a blue sky in backwaters situated in Allepey town located in Kerala state, India

  • <p><strong>Language: Kannada; Capital: Bengaluru:</strong><br><br>The Mysore state, which comprised of Kannada speaking regions, was formed in 1956. It was renamed as Karnataka in 1973. Home to wildlife parks and world heritage sites such as the ruins of Hampi, Karnataka is known for its rich heritage and culture.</p>
    Karnataka:

    Language: Kannada; Capital: Bengaluru:

    The Mysore state, which comprised of Kannada speaking regions, was formed in 1956. It was renamed as Karnataka in 1973. Home to wildlife parks and world heritage sites such as the ruins of Hampi, Karnataka is known for its rich heritage and culture.

  • <p><strong>Languages: Hindi, Marwari, Mewari, Mewati, Jaipuri; Capital: Jaipur </strong> <br><br>The state of Rajasthan was formed in the year 1956. Rajasthan is home to the Thar Desert, fondly called the Great Indian Desert and is famous for the intricately woven textiles, semi-precious gems and delicious cuisine. <br><br><strong>Image credit: </strong>India, Rajasthan, Jaipur the Pink city, water tank for rain near Jaipur</p>
    Rajasthan:

    Languages: Hindi, Marwari, Mewari, Mewati, Jaipuri; Capital: Jaipur

    The state of Rajasthan was formed in the year 1956. Rajasthan is home to the Thar Desert, fondly called the Great Indian Desert and is famous for the intricately woven textiles, semi-precious gems and delicious cuisine.

    Image credit: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur the Pink city, water tank for rain near Jaipur

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi; Capital: Bhopal </strong><br><br>Madhya Pradesh, fondly called the ‘Heart of India’, came into existence in 1956. It was further bifurcated in 2000, with Chhattisgarh becoming a separate state. MP is known for the rich forests, ancient monuments, sacred temples, forts and palaces.</p>
    Madhya Pradesh:

    Language: Hindi; Capital: Bhopal

    Madhya Pradesh, fondly called the ‘Heart of India’, came into existence in 1956. It was further bifurcated in 2000, with Chhattisgarh becoming a separate state. MP is known for the rich forests, ancient monuments, sacred temples, forts and palaces.

  • <p><strong>Language: Marathi; Capital: Mumbai </strong><br><br>Formed in 1960, Maharashtra (earlier known as the Bombay state, along with Gujarat) is home to the financial capital of India, Mumbai and to Bollywood.</p>
    Maharashtra:

    Language: Marathi; Capital: Mumbai

    Formed in 1960, Maharashtra (earlier known as the Bombay state, along with Gujarat) is home to the financial capital of India, Mumbai and to Bollywood.

  • <p><strong>Language: Gujarati; Capital: Gandhinagar </strong><br><br>The state of Gujarat was formed in the year 1960 with the Gujarati speaking region carved out of the former state of Bombay. Home to the last group of Asiatic lions and the white desert (Rann of Kutch), Gujarat also boasts of a rich tradition which reflects in the clothing and food (predominantly vegetarian). It is also the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>The statue of unity - tallest statue in the world of sardar vallabhbhai patel with silhouette birds, statue and monsoon clouds near the sardar sarovar dam on narmada river. Shining sun clouds and hills of aravalli near kevadiya colony</p>
    Gujarat:

    Language: Gujarati; Capital: Gandhinagar

    The state of Gujarat was formed in the year 1960 with the Gujarati speaking region carved out of the former state of Bombay. Home to the last group of Asiatic lions and the white desert (Rann of Kutch), Gujarat also boasts of a rich tradition which reflects in the clothing and food (predominantly vegetarian). It is also the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Image credit: The statue of unity - tallest statue in the world of sardar vallabhbhai patel with silhouette birds, statue and monsoon clouds near the sardar sarovar dam on narmada river. Shining sun clouds and hills of aravalli near kevadiya colony

  • <p><strong>Language: English (official language) and 14 tribal languages including Konyak, Ao, Lotha, Angami, etc. Capital: Kohima</strong></p> <p>In 1971, the North-Eastern Areas Reorganisation Act, 1971, reconstituted the northeastern part of the country into a number of distinct tribal homelands. They were made into seven states by 1986. Nagaland was formed in 1963 after it was separated from Assam.</p> <p>Nagaland is home to many tribes and is also known for having among the hottest chilli peppers in the world. Nagaland is home to many different tribes<br> <br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>Nagaland, India - December 3, 2013: Tribes of Nagaland at the annual Hornbill Festival in Kohima. The Hornbill is also known as the Festival of Festivals’.</p>
    Nagaland:

    Language: English (official language) and 14 tribal languages including Konyak, Ao, Lotha, Angami, etc. Capital: Kohima

    In 1971, the North-Eastern Areas Reorganisation Act, 1971, reconstituted the northeastern part of the country into a number of distinct tribal homelands. They were made into seven states by 1986. Nagaland was formed in 1963 after it was separated from Assam.

    Nagaland is home to many tribes and is also known for having among the hottest chilli peppers in the world. Nagaland is home to many different tribes

    Image credit: Nagaland, India - December 3, 2013: Tribes of Nagaland at the annual Hornbill Festival in Kohima. The Hornbill is also known as the Festival of Festivals’.

  • <p><strong>Language: Punjabi; Capital: Chandigarh</strong> <br><br>The princely state of Patiala was merged with eight other similar states to form Punjab in 1966. The state is the birthplace of the Sikh religion and is also known as the bread basket of the country.</p>
    Punjab:

    Language: Punjabi; Capital: Chandigarh

    The princely state of Patiala was merged with eight other similar states to form Punjab in 1966. The state is the birthplace of the Sikh religion and is also known as the bread basket of the country.

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi and Punjabi; Capital: Chandigarh</strong> <br><br>Haryana was given the status of a state on November 1, 1966, after it was carved out of the state of Punjab. The state is known for agriculture and contributes to the nation’s food grain supply significantly.</p>
    Haryana:

    Language: Hindi and Punjabi; Capital: Chandigarh

    Haryana was given the status of a state on November 1, 1966, after it was carved out of the state of Punjab. The state is known for agriculture and contributes to the nation’s food grain supply significantly.

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi, Capital: Shimla</strong> <br><br>A Union Territory from 1956, Himachal Pradesh was given the status of full statehood in the year 1971. The state, known as the ‘Fruit Bowl of India,’ is famous for its hill stations and winter tourism.</p>
    Himachal Pradesh:

    Language: Hindi, Capital: Shimla

    A Union Territory from 1956, Himachal Pradesh was given the status of full statehood in the year 1971. The state, known as the ‘Fruit Bowl of India,’ is famous for its hill stations and winter tourism.

  • <p><strong>Languages: Meitei (Manipuri); Capital: Imphal </strong><br><br>Manipur was a Union Territory until 21 January 1972, when it got full statehood. Part of the northeast, Manipur is one of India’s largest bamboo producing states in the country.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong> Stunning view of Loktak of Manipur. Rows of white clouds in the dense blue sky Reflection of the sky in the water of the lake. The experience of travelling to Loktak Lake on a fishing dinghy is unparalleled.</p>
    Manipur:

    Languages: Meitei (Manipuri); Capital: Imphal

    Manipur was a Union Territory until 21 January 1972, when it got full statehood. Part of the northeast, Manipur is one of India’s largest bamboo producing states in the country.

    Image credit: Stunning view of Loktak of Manipur. Rows of white clouds in the dense blue sky Reflection of the sky in the water of the lake. The experience of travelling to Loktak Lake on a fishing dinghy is unparalleled.

  • <p><strong>Language: Khasi; Capital: Shillong: </strong>Meghalaya, which was carved out of the state of Assam, got full statehood in the year 1972. It boasts of beautiful forests and is home to a large variety of orchids.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong><em>Living Root Bridge</em></p>
    Meghalaya:

    Language: Khasi; Capital: Shillong: Meghalaya, which was carved out of the state of Assam, got full statehood in the year 1972. It boasts of beautiful forests and is home to a large variety of orchids.

    Image credit: Living Root Bridge

  • <p><strong>Language: Kokborok and Bengali; Capital: Agartala</strong> The state of Tripura was formed in 1972. Situated in the northeast of India, bordering Bangladesh, Tripura is known for its cotton fabric, bamboo products and wood carving.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>Neermahal Palace located on an islet in Rudra Sagar Lake in Melaghar in Tripura state, India.</p>
    Tripura:

    Language: Kokborok and Bengali; Capital: Agartala The state of Tripura was formed in 1972. Situated in the northeast of India, bordering Bangladesh, Tripura is known for its cotton fabric, bamboo products and wood carving.

    Image credit: Neermahal Palace located on an islet in Rudra Sagar Lake in Melaghar in Tripura state, India.

  • <p><strong>Languages: several; Capital: Gangtok</strong> <br><br>Sikkim, the second smallest state of India was merged with the Indian union in the year 1975. The Eastern Himalayan region goes through this state. It is known for its tall peaks, grand Buddhist monasteries and rich biodiversity. There are several official languages in the state as many linguistic and ethnic groups live together in the state.</p>
    Sikkim:

    Languages: several; Capital: Gangtok

    Sikkim, the second smallest state of India was merged with the Indian union in the year 1975. The Eastern Himalayan region goes through this state. It is known for its tall peaks, grand Buddhist monasteries and rich biodiversity. There are several official languages in the state as many linguistic and ethnic groups live together in the state.

  • <p><strong>Languages: Konkani, Marathi; Capital: Panaji</strong> <br><br>Until 1961, Goa remained a Portuguese colony, even after the rest of India got independent. It was then made a Union Territory. The state of Goa was formed in the year 1987. Goa, the smallest state in India, is famous for its beaches that attract people from all over the world.</p>
    Goa:

    Languages: Konkani, Marathi; Capital: Panaji

    Until 1961, Goa remained a Portuguese colony, even after the rest of India got independent. It was then made a Union Territory. The state of Goa was formed in the year 1987. Goa, the smallest state in India, is famous for its beaches that attract people from all over the world.

  • <p><strong>Languages: English and other tribal languages; Capital: Itanagar</strong><br><br>Formed in the year 1987, Arunachal Pradesh is the eastern most state in India. It is known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ and is famous for its pristine natural beauty, its agriculture and handloom handicrafts.</p>
    Arunachal Pradesh:

    Languages: English and other tribal languages; Capital: Itanagar

    Formed in the year 1987, Arunachal Pradesh is the eastern most state in India. It is known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ and is famous for its pristine natural beauty, its agriculture and handloom handicrafts.

  • <p><strong>Languages: Mizo, English and local dialects; Capital: Aizawl</strong><br><br>Initially a part of Assam, Mizoram was formed in the year 1987. The state is of great strategic importance to India because of its international borders. Mizoram has vast areas of natural rainforests and is called the Land of Blue Mountains.<br><br><strong>Image credit: </strong>Paddy Field of North Vanlaiphai, Mizoram North East India.</p>
    Mizoram:

    Languages: Mizo, English and local dialects; Capital: Aizawl

    Initially a part of Assam, Mizoram was formed in the year 1987. The state is of great strategic importance to India because of its international borders. Mizoram has vast areas of natural rainforests and is called the Land of Blue Mountains.

    Image credit: Paddy Field of North Vanlaiphai, Mizoram North East India.

  • <p><strong>Language: Chhattisgarhi, Hindi; Capital: Raipur</strong> <br><br>The state was formed in the year 2000, when it was carved out from Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh is home to beautiful monuments, rich and rare wildlife, temples, waterfalls, caves and rock paintings.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>Laxman Temple, Sirpur</p>
    Chhattisgarh:

    Language: Chhattisgarhi, Hindi; Capital: Raipur

    The state was formed in the year 2000, when it was carved out from Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh is home to beautiful monuments, rich and rare wildlife, temples, waterfalls, caves and rock paintings.

    Image credit: Laxman Temple, Sirpur

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi and Urdu; Capital: Ranchi</strong> Formerly a region of Bihar, this tribal-dominated area got full statehood in the year 2000. Famous for its vast forest resources and ethnic handicrafts, Jharkhand is also known for its tribal culture.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit:</em></strong> The dam of Maithon is a nice place to visit during weekends for people staying nearby Kolkata. The nice lake, a result of the dam over the river Barakar is worth visiting throughout the year.</p>
    Jharkhand:

    Language: Hindi and Urdu; Capital: Ranchi Formerly a region of Bihar, this tribal-dominated area got full statehood in the year 2000. Famous for its vast forest resources and ethnic handicrafts, Jharkhand is also known for its tribal culture.

    Image credit: The dam of Maithon is a nice place to visit during weekends for people staying nearby Kolkata. The nice lake, a result of the dam over the river Barakar is worth visiting throughout the year.

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi and Sanskrit; Capital: Dehradun</strong> Earlier a region of Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal was formed in 2000. It was renamed as Uttarakhand in 2007. Nestled in the Himalayan mountains, Uttarakhand is known as Devbhumi or Land of the Gods due to the many important Hindu pilgrimage sites and temples situated in the state.</p>
    Uttarakhand:

    Language: Hindi and Sanskrit; Capital: Dehradun Earlier a region of Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal was formed in 2000. It was renamed as Uttarakhand in 2007. Nestled in the Himalayan mountains, Uttarakhand is known as Devbhumi or Land of the Gods due to the many important Hindu pilgrimage sites and temples situated in the state.

  • <p><strong>Language: Telugu and Urdu; Capital: Hyderabad</strong> <br><br>Earlier a part of Andhra Pradesh, the newest state of India was formed in the year 2014. Telangana is famous for its unique bronze castings and other different arts and crafts.</p>
    Telangana:

    Language: Telugu and Urdu; Capital: Hyderabad

    Earlier a part of Andhra Pradesh, the newest state of India was formed in the year 2014. Telangana is famous for its unique bronze castings and other different arts and crafts.

  • <p><strong>Language(s): Andamanese, Bengali, Hindi, English; Capital: Port Blair </strong><br><br>Formed in the year 1956, the tropical paradise of Andaman and Nicobar, is knowns for its pristine white sand beaches and natural beauty.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit:</em></strong> Entrance courtyard with administrative building at back, the image shows three storied wing of Jail with arched corridors</p>
    Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

    Language(s): Andamanese, Bengali, Hindi, English; Capital: Port Blair

    Formed in the year 1956, the tropical paradise of Andaman and Nicobar, is knowns for its pristine white sand beaches and natural beauty.

    Image credit: Entrance courtyard with administrative building at back, the image shows three storied wing of Jail with arched corridors

  • <p><strong>Languages: Hindi and Punjabi</strong><br><br>The joint capital of the two states Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh was formed in the year 1966. The city was designed by the Swiss-French architect, Le Corbusier. It has many tourist attractions and it considered one of the best-planned cities in India.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit: </em></strong>Composition of colorful sculptures in the Rock garden of Chandigarh</p>
    Chandigarh:

    Languages: Hindi and Punjabi

    The joint capital of the two states Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh was formed in the year 1966. The city was designed by the Swiss-French architect, Le Corbusier. It has many tourist attractions and it considered one of the best-planned cities in India.

    Image credit: Composition of colorful sculptures in the Rock garden of Chandigarh

  • <p><strong>Languages: Hindi and Gujarati; Capital: Daman </strong>Two separate union territories were merged in the year 2020 to form this unique Union Territory. Situated near the state of Gujarat, these former Portuguese colonies are famous for its beach, forests, and a wide variety of wildlife.</p>
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu:

    Languages: Hindi and Gujarati; Capital: Daman Two separate union territories were merged in the year 2020 to form this unique Union Territory. Situated near the state of Gujarat, these former Portuguese colonies are famous for its beach, forests, and a wide variety of wildlife.

  • <p><strong>Language: Hindi</strong> <br><br>The capital of India, Delhi, was formed 1956, under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. It is a partial state and a Union Territory of global importance. The Central Government and the Indian parliament functions from Delhi. The city is also famous for its variety of food and tourist attractions like the India Gate, Red Fort and Kutub Minar.</p>
    Delhi:

    Language: Hindi

    The capital of India, Delhi, was formed 1956, under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. It is a partial state and a Union Territory of global importance. The Central Government and the Indian parliament functions from Delhi. The city is also famous for its variety of food and tourist attractions like the India Gate, Red Fort and Kutub Minar.

  • <p><strong>Languages: Tamil, French, Malayalam and Telugu</strong> <br><br>Formerly known as Pondicherry, Puducherry is made up of four former French colonies (two near Tamil Nadu, one each near Kerala and Andhra Pradesh). It was formed in the year 1954. It is known for the French-styled architecture and cuisine.</p>
    Puducherry:

    Languages: Tamil, French, Malayalam and Telugu

    Formerly known as Pondicherry, Puducherry is made up of four former French colonies (two near Tamil Nadu, one each near Kerala and Andhra Pradesh). It was formed in the year 1954. It is known for the French-styled architecture and cuisine.

  • <p><strong>Languages: Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi; Capital: Srinagar (summer capital) and Jammu (winter capital) </strong><br><br>Earlier a state, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was formed in the year 2019, post the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A which gave the state a special status. J&K is famous for its traditional jewellery, pashmina shawls and carpets. It also boasts of a rich and natural landscape with beautiful lakes and gardens.</p>
    Jammu and Kashmir:

    Languages: Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi; Capital: Srinagar (summer capital) and Jammu (winter capital)

    Earlier a state, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was formed in the year 2019, post the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A which gave the state a special status. J&K is famous for its traditional jewellery, pashmina shawls and carpets. It also boasts of a rich and natural landscape with beautiful lakes and gardens.

  • <p><strong>Language: Bhoti; Capital: Leh</strong> <br><br>The union territory of Ladakh was carved out of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir 2019. It is famous for its Buddhist traditions, pristine and untouched natural beauty and is known as the cold desert of India with the Himalayan ranges crowning the region.</p>
    Ladakh:

    Language: Bhoti; Capital: Leh

    The union territory of Ladakh was carved out of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir 2019. It is famous for its Buddhist traditions, pristine and untouched natural beauty and is known as the cold desert of India with the Himalayan ranges crowning the region.

  • <p><strong>Language: Malayalam; Capital: Kavaratti </strong><br><br>Formed in the year 1956, this Union Territory is a group of 36 islands situated in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Kerala. It is known for its exotic beaches and natural beauty.<br><br><strong><em>Image credit:</em></strong> Kalpeni Island, Lakshadweep Islands, India</p>
    Lakshadweep:

    Language: Malayalam; Capital: Kavaratti

    Formed in the year 1956, this Union Territory is a group of 36 islands situated in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Kerala. It is known for its exotic beaches and natural beauty.

    Image credit: Kalpeni Island, Lakshadweep Islands, India

Gayatri Vinayak

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15th, this year. Our beautiful nation has seen a long, sometimes tumultuous, history behind the formation of its states and Union Territories, each unique in its language, culture, religions, food and topography.

Before Independence, the vast majority of the country was comprised of provinces controlled by the British and 565 princely states ruled by local kings, although they had limited powers.

This also included areas that now come under neighbouring countries like Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh (East Pakistan) and those governed by the Portuguese (present-day Goa) and the French (present-day Puducherry).

On 26th January 1950, our Constitution declared India as a Union of States. For the sake of governance, India was divided into three parts:

Former Governor’s provinces of British India: An elected Governor and the state legislature ruled states which included Bombay, Madras, Orissa, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Former princely states: Governed by a Rajpramukh, who was appointed by the President, these included regions like Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Bharat, Mysore, Patiala and the East Punjab States Union (PEPSU), Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Travancore – Cochin.

Former Chief Commissioner’s Provinces & some princely states: Regions like Bhopal, Manipur, Coorg, Kutch, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Ajmer and Bilaspur fell under this category which was ruled by Chief Commissioner, directly appointed by the President.

In 1956, after much discussion and debate, the country came to a consensus on reorganising the states for better management and governance. Hence, the State Reorganisation Act was passed in the parliament. This came into force on November 1, 1956.

The Act led to the formation of 14 States (Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Mysore State, Madras State, Orissa, Bombay State, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal) and six Union Territories (Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Laccadive, Minicoy & Amindivi Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura & Manipur).

Over the years, many more states and Union Territories have been added to the country and today India has a total of 28 States and eight Union Territories. We take a look at when these states and UTs were formed and some interesting facts about each one of them:

