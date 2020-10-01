It's Incredibly Easy to DIY Your Own Dinosaur Halloween Costume

Every kid is different, but if there's one universal truth about all of them, it's that, at some point, they all go through a dinosaur phase. If that obsession happens to strike around Halloween, you've got the perfect reason to do a DIY dinosaur costume. The good news? They're incredibly easy to make. These DIY dinosaur costume ideas will have kids roaring like T-Rexes and charging like a Triceratops in no time. The tutorials are geared for kids' costumes, but if you want to do a family group costume, they're very easy to adapt for adults. Most of them involve hoodies, sweatpants and DIY scales, so you can easily make them in a variety of sizes and colors.

If you're looking for more Halloween inspiration, we have other ideas for family costumes, as well as Halloween costume ideas baby Halloween costumes, toddler Halloween costumes and tons of other popular Halloween costumes for kids — plus some ideas that you only need face paint to accomplish. When the trick-or-treating is over, you can all come back and sit down with a Halloween movie for families, or possibly a dance party. Either way, they'll have a chance to show off their dinosaur stomps.