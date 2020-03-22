In pictures: Trains swamped as migrants flock homeward

As Indian Railways, one of the world's busiest railroad networks, braced for total shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, commuters, mainly migrant workers, swamped stations in an attempt to reach their homes.
(Image courtesy: AP, Getty Images and Reuters) HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-MIGRANTS Migrant workers and their families board an overcrowded passenger train, after government imposed restrictions on public gatherings in attempts to prevent spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2020. 