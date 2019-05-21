In pictures: Niki Lauda dies aged 70

Tom Homewood
Assistant Producer
Yahoo Sport UK

Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.

The former racing driver ‘passed away peacefully’, his family said on Monday in a statement reported by the Austria Press Agency.

The Austrian narrowly escaped death in 1976 when his Ferrari crashed at the Nurburgring in Germany.

He made a miraculous recovery despite horrific burns and finished second in the championship to James Hunt.

Here we take a look at his life in pictures.

Lauda at final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.
Lauda poses on the podium, along with Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco, after he won the 33rd Grand Prix of Monaco on May 11th 1975. (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images)
Lauda and teammate Alain Prost sat on the MacLaren they drove during the 1984 Formula One Championship, November 14th 1983. (Photo by GERARD FOUET/AFP/Getty Images)
Lauda celebrates winning the British GP.
Niki Lauda drives the #11 Scuderia Ferrari 312T2 during the Grand Prix of Monaco on 22 May 1977. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)
Lauda and his teammate Prost wave to the crowd at the end of the Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril on October 21st 1984. (Photo by GABRIEL DUVAL/AFP/Getty Images)
Lauda before the Italian Grand Prix at the Monza circuit in Italy. (Photo by Allsport UK/Allsport)
Lauda in his car during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, 21 may 1982. (Photo by STF/AFP/Getty Images)
Lauda celebrates his victory on the podium after winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix on August 25, 1985. (Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda. (Photo by Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lauda with his sons Lukas and Mathias, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain, 7th February 1999. (Photo by Tobias Heyer/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Lewis Hamilton listens to F1 legend Niki Lauda prior to his drivers' parade during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on October 8, 2017. (Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)
Lauda at the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 16, 2017 in Northampton, England.
