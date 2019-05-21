In pictures: Niki Lauda dies aged 70

Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.

The former racing driver ‘passed away peacefully’, his family said on Monday in a statement reported by the Austria Press Agency.

The Austrian narrowly escaped death in 1976 when his Ferrari crashed at the Nurburgring in Germany.

He made a miraculous recovery despite horrific burns and finished second in the championship to James Hunt.

Here we take a look at his life in pictures.

