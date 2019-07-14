In pictures: England beat New Zealand to lift World Cup in thriller

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK

England are world champions after an astonishing World Cup final victory against New Zealand.

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett bowled England to a good position by limiting New Zealand to 241.

And it required a sensational 110-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to get them back into the match after collapsing to 86-4.

And Stokes, born in New Zealand, somehow managed to hammer 14 from the final four balls to level and take the game to a super over.

It was Stokes and Buttler who opened the deciding over, smashing 15 off Trent Boult.

And the Black Caps matched England’s over but needed to top it, as England registered their first ever Cricket World Cup.

The prize on offer for the winner of the World Cup final. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
The prize on offer for the winner of the World Cup final. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
New Zealand's players line up for the national anthems. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's players line up for the national anthems. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
England's players line up for the national anthems. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England's players line up for the national anthems. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
Legendary! Steve Waugh poses with former West Indies cricketers Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Legendary! Steve Waugh poses with former West Indies cricketers Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
A New Zealand fan supports his team from the stands. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
A New Zealand fan supports his team from the stands. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Jofra Archer celebrates what he believed was the wicket of Martin Guptill (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Jofra Archer celebrates what he believed was the wicket of Martin Guptill (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
England players celebrate what they thought was the opening wicket. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England players celebrate what they thought was the opening wicket. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Umpire Erasmus turned down the appeal - and rightly so on replay. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Umpire Erasmus turned down the appeal - and rightly so on replay. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Prime Minister Theresa May sits flanked by her husband Philip during the Cricket World Cup final (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Prime Minister Theresa May sits flanked by her husband Philip during the Cricket World Cup final (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Martin Guptill smashes a six in the opening overs of the match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Martin Guptill smashes a six in the opening overs of the match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Chris Woakes appeals after trapping Guptill LBW (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Chris Woakes appeals after trapping Guptill LBW (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
Chris Woakes celebrates as Guptill is given out (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Chris Woakes celebrates as Guptill is given out (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
England's Chris Woakes celebrates with Ben Stokes after Guptill fails to overturn his decision with a review (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England's Chris Woakes celebrates with Ben Stokes after Guptill fails to overturn his decision with a review (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson ducks a short ball. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson ducks a short ball. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Ben Stokes reacts after a misfield. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Ben Stokes reacts after a misfield. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls dives on the ground in an attempt to make it to the crease. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls dives on the ground in an attempt to make it to the crease. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson makes his ground as Joe Root attempts a run out. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson makes his ground as Joe Root attempts a run out. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Security officials remove a pitch invader. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Security officials remove a pitch invader. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
A pitch invader is carried away by stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
A pitch invader is carried away by stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Australian fans watch on as two of their biggest rivals play the World Cup final (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Australian fans watch on as two of their biggest rivals play the World Cup final (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Liam Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Liam Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
England's Liam Plunkett, second left, celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Britain CWC Cricket
England's Liam Plunkett, second left, celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Kane Williamson departs for just 30 after being dismissed by Liam Plunkett (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Kane Williamson departs for just 30 after being dismissed by Liam Plunkett (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Nicholls then chops on to England's Liam Plunkett (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Nicholls then chops on to England's Liam Plunkett (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of Nicholls (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of Nicholls (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Mark Wood appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Mark Wood appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Taylor departs - although replays showed the ball was missing the stumps. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Taylor departs - although replays showed the ball was missing the stumps. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
A New Zealand fan enjoys the atmosphere. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
A New Zealand fan enjoys the atmosphere. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Colin de Grandhomme tries to avoid another short ball (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Colin de Grandhomme tries to avoid another short ball (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
De Grandhomme walks back to the pavilion after a shakey innings. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
De Grandhomme walks back to the pavilion after a shakey innings. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Stokes reacts after missing a catch (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Stokes reacts after missing a catch (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Latham is hit by a ball (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Latham is hit by a ball (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Morgan celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's set batsman Tom Latham (Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Morgan celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's set batsman Tom Latham (Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)
Trent Boult unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Jason Roy with his first ball (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Trent Boult unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Jason Roy with his first ball (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
The New Zealand side react as Jason Roy survives the subsequent review. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
The New Zealand side react as Jason Roy survives the subsequent review. (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
Jason Roy takes the attack to New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Jason Roy takes the attack to New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
Roy is caught behind by New Zealand's Tom Latham, bowled by Matt Henry. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Roy is caught behind by New Zealand's Tom Latham, bowled by Matt Henry. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of Jason Roy (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of Jason Roy (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
England's Joe Root is caught out by New Zealand's Tom Latham. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England's Joe Root is caught out by New Zealand's Tom Latham. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
De Grandhomme celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
De Grandhomme celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jonny Bairstow is bowled by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Jonny Bairstow is bowled by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
Ferguson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow for 36 runs (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Ferguson (L) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow for 36 runs (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson catches out England's captain Eoin Morgan. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson catches out England's captain Eoin Morgan. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Ferguson, top, looks up after taking a catch to dismiss England's captain Morgan (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Ferguson, top, looks up after taking a catch to dismiss England's captain Morgan (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England's Jos Buttler slices the ball to be caught out for 59 runs.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England's Jos Buttler slices the ball to be caught out for 59 runs.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
New Zealand's Tim Southee catches out England's Jos Buttler for 59 runs.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
New Zealand's Tim Southee catches out England's Jos Buttler for 59 runs.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Ferguson celebrates taking the wicket for England's Chris Woakes for 2 runs (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Ferguson celebrates taking the wicket for England's Chris Woakes for 2 runs (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Trent Boult catches England's Ben Stokes but steps on the boundary rope to concede 6 runs (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Trent Boult catches England's Ben Stokes but steps on the boundary rope to concede 6 runs (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand's Martin Guptill to win the Cricket World Cup (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand's Martin Guptill to win the Cricket World Cup (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler give England 15 runs to defend in the super over (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler give England 15 runs to defend in the super over (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England players celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England players celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
England's captain Eoin Morgan is sprayed with champagne as he raises the trophy (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England's captain Eoin Morgan is sprayed with champagne as he raises the trophy (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
England's captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
In pictures: Cricket World Cup final, New Zealand v England
England's captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

