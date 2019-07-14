In pictures: England beat New Zealand to lift World Cup in thriller

England are world champions after an astonishing World Cup final victory against New Zealand.

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett bowled England to a good position by limiting New Zealand to 241.

And it required a sensational 110-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to get them back into the match after collapsing to 86-4.

READ MORE: Ben Stokes leads England to pulsating super-over victory at Lord's as New Zealand left heartbroken

READ MORE: Stokes leading England to World Cup was ‘written in the stars’ - Root

And Stokes, born in New Zealand, somehow managed to hammer 14 from the final four balls to level and take the game to a super over.

It was Stokes and Buttler who opened the deciding over, smashing 15 off Trent Boult.

And the Black Caps matched England’s over but needed to top it, as England registered their first ever Cricket World Cup.

