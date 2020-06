After a 100 day hiatus the 2019/20 Premier League season returned on Wednesday.

With new restrictions and protocol in place due to coronavirus measures, and people’s minds on the Black Lives Matter protest, the game has had to adjust amid its Project Restart.

Aston Villa hosted Sheffield United at Villa Park in the day’s early kick-off, with Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City following on afterwards.

With no fans in the stadium, and social distancing in place, this was the Premier League’s version of “the new normal”.

