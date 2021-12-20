In Memorium 2021
Henry Aaron Feb. 5, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2021
John Muckler April 13, 1934 – Jan. 4, 2021
Don Sutton April 2, 1945 – Jan. 18, 2021
Tommy Lasorda Sept. 22, 1927 – Jan. 7, 2021
Floyd Little July 4, 1942 – Jan. 1, 2021
Ted Thompson Jan. 17, 1953 – Jan. 20, 2021
Paul Westphal Nov. 30, 1950 – Jan. 2, 2021
John Chaney Jan. 21, 1932 – Jan. 29, 2021
Tony Trabert Aug. 16, 1930 – Feb. 3, 2021
Terez Paylor Jan. 28, 1984 – Feb. 9, 2021
Pedro Gomez Aug. 20, 1962 – Feb. 7, 2021
Sekou Smith May 15, 1972 – Jan. 26, 2021
Irv Cross July 27, 1939 – Feb. 28, 2021
Marty Schottenheimer Sept. 23, 1943 – Feb. 8, 2021
Leon Spinks July 11, 1953 – Feb. 5, 2021
Vincent Jackson Jan. 14, 1983 – Feb. 15, 2021
Darrius Johnson Sept. 17, 1973 – Feb. 25, 2021
Rheal Cormier April 23, 1967 – March 8, 2021
Mark Pavelich Feb. 28, 1958 – March 4, 2021
Joe Altobelli May 26, 1932 – March 3, 2021
Elgin Baylor Sept. 16, 1934 – March 22, 2021
Marvelous Marvin Hagler May 23, 1954 – March 13, 2021
Bobby Brown Oct. 25, 1924 – March 25, 2021
Stan Albeck May 17, 1931 – March 25, 2021
Howard Schnellenberger March 16, 1934 – March 27, 2021
Bobby "Slick" Leonard July 17, 1932 – April 13, 2021
Terrence Clarke Sept. 6, 2001 – April 22, 2021
Mike Davis April 15, 1956 – April 25, 2021
Bobby Unser Feb. 20, 1934 – May 2, 2021
Mudcat Grant Aug. 13, 1935 – June 11, 2021
Colt Brennan Aug. 16, 1983 – May 11, 2021
Mark Eaton Jan. 24, 1957 – May 28, 2021
Jim Fassel Aug. 31, 1949 – June 7, 2021
Dick Tidrow May 14, 1947 – July 10, 2021
Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff Oct. 29, 1949 – July 12, 2021
Mike Marshall Jan. 15, 1943 – May 31, 2021
J.R. Richard March 7, 1950 – Aug. 4, 2021
Rod Gilbert July 1, 1941 – Aug. 19, 2021
Tony Esposito April 23, 1943 – Aug. 10, 2021
Bobby Bowden Nov. 8, 1929 – Aug. 8, 2021
Keith McCants April 19, 1968 – Sept. 2, 2021
David Patten April 19, 1974 – Sept. 2, 2021
Jerry Remy Nov. 8, 1952 – Oct. 30, 2021
Pedro Feliciano Aug. 25, 1976 – Nov. 7, 2021
LaMarr Hoyt Jan. 1, 1955 – Nov. 29, 2021
Lee Elder July 14, 1934 – Nov. 28, 2021
Sam Huff Oct. 4, 1934 – Nov. 13, 2021
Demaryius Thomas Dec. 25, 1987 – Dec. 9, 2021
Al Unser May 29, 1939 – Dec. 9, 2021
Del Crandall March 5, 1930 – May 5, 2021
Greg Noll Feb. 11, 1937 – June 28, 2021
Dicky Maegle Sept. 14, 1934 – July 4, 2021
Shirley Fry Irvin June 30, 1927 – July 13, 2021
Bill Freehan Nov. 29, 1941 – Aug. 19, 2021
Budge Patty Feb. 11, 1924 – Oct. 4, 2021
Darlene Hard Jan. 6, 1936 – Dec. 2, 2021
Parys Haralson Jan. 24, 1984 – Sept. 13, 2021
Tom Matte June 14, 1939 – Nov. 2, 2021
Paul Mariner May 22, 1963 – July 9, 2021
Gerd Müller Nov. 3, 1945 – Aug. 15, 2021