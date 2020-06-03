Important Information: You Can Buy Lululemon's Famous Align Leggings for $69

Upon your usual scroll through the Lululemon website, you might have wondered why they don't have a clearly labeled "SALE" section. The cult-favorite athleisure brand is renowned for their light-as-air, heaven-on-your-butt leggings, but those babies come at a cost. So it seems only fair that they should offer discounts for those of us who, shall we say, have Lululemon taste on a Forever 21 budget. The good news is, they do – you just have to know where to look.

Lululemon has an extensive sale section, but it's not listed under "SALE," like most brands. The blow-your-mind bargains are hidden under the more low-key "We Made Too Much" tab. The athleisure brand offers pages and pages of amazing products at markdowns. As soon as you think you've reached the end of the sales, the page refreshes and there are hundreds more to shop.

Now, you probably won't be able to score your favorite black Align Leggings on sale, but you can score Aligns, plus other bestsellers like the Wunder Under, in less-shopped colors for as low as $69 (that's 30% off, FYI). Apart from their massive range of discounted leggings and joggers, you can shop tons of other workout gear, like: sports bras, tank tops, hoodies, coats, bags – you get the drift. Essentially, you can find all the most beloved products for cheap. It's like Black Friday all year long (I'm not kidding, some of the sales are the same 😳).

Now that you know about this massive selection, where do you start? Well, I spent about an hour scrolling through the website and I've narrowed it down to the 13 best sale items to shop.