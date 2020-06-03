Important Information: You Can Buy Lululemon's Famous Align Leggings for $69

<p>Upon your usual scroll through the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon website</a>, you might have wondered why they don't have a clearly labeled "SALE" section. The cult-favorite athleisure brand is renowned for their light-as-air, heaven-on-your-butt leggings, but <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/g27325538/best-lululemon-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:those babies come at a" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">those babies come at a </a><em><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/g27325538/best-lululemon-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cost" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cost</a>. </em>So it seems only fair that they should offer discounts for those of us who, shall we say, have <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a> taste on a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forever21.com%2Fus%2Fshop&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forever 21" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forever 21</a> budget. The good news is, they do – you just have to know where to look.</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a> has an extensive sale section, but it's not listed under "SALE," like most brands. The blow-your-mind bargains are hidden under the more low-key <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fc%2Fwomen%2F_%2FN-1z13zi2Z7vf%3Fmnid%3Dmn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;We Made Too Much&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"We Made Too Much"</a> tab. The athleisure brand offers pages and pages of amazing products at markdowns. As soon as you think you've reached the end of the sales, the page refreshes and there are hundreds more to shop.</p><p>Now, you probably won't be able to score your favorite <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-Full-Length-28%2F_%2Fprod8780551%3Fcolor%3D42229&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black Align Leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black Align Leggings</a> on sale, but you <em>can</em> score <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-Full-Length-28%2F_%2Fprod8780551%3Fcolor%3D42229&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aligns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aligns</a>, plus other bestsellers like the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FWunder-Under-78-Tight-Hi-Rise%2F_%2Fprod8470056%3Fcolor%3D42628&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wunder Under" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wunder Under</a>, in less-shopped colors for as low as $69 (that's 30% off, FYI). Apart from their massive range of discounted leggings and joggers, you can shop tons of other workout gear, like: sports bras, tank tops, hoodies, coats, bags – you get the drift. Essentially, you can find all the most beloved products for cheap. It's like <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/g29952411/lululemon-black-friday-sales-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Friday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Friday</a> all year long (I'm not kidding, some of the sales are the same 😳). </p><p>Now that you know about this massive selection, where do you start? Well, I spent about an hour scrolling through the website and I've narrowed it down to the 13 best sale items to shop. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-2-MD%2F_%2Fprod8360162&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>To read my full love letter to the Align Pant, <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/g27325538/best-lululemon-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">click here</a>. But for now, trust me when I say this will be the best $79 you've ever spent. These are marked down $19 from their usual $98. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fbags%2FAll-Hours-Belt-Bag-MD%2F_%2Fprod9850025&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An edgy statement bag makes sweatpants and sneakers look more "cool streetwear" and less "I slept in this."</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-tanks%2FCinch-Me-Up-Tank-MD%2F_%2Fprod9280384&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is it a workout tank? Is it a Going Out top? The answer is both.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-crops%2FWunder-Under-Crop-Hi-Rise-Full-Lux-MD%2F_%2Fprod8340260&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best-selling Wunder Under Tight is a constant feature on the "We Made Too Much" tab, but sizes sell out crazy fast. Shop this striped crop for $69 while you still can.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-sports-bras%2FTake-Power-Bra-MD%2F_%2Fprod9770176&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Snag a 4-star sports bra for $19 off in sizes 32A up to 32E. If plum isn't your shade, shop the lavender, black, and strawberry versions, instead. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-Full-Length-28-MD%2F_%2Fprod8840324&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yep, they've got <em>both </em>Align styles. Whether you're a 25" lover or a 28" fan (*raises hand*), you can take home your go-to leggings at a sweet discount.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fbags%2FNow-and-Always-Crossbody-Mini-MD%2F_%2Fprod9491082&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meet your new go-everywhere crossbody. She's a spacious little beauty that comes in plum ($59), tangerine ($69), and the always-functional navy ($69).</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fjackets-and-hoodies-jackets%2FHooded-Define-Jacket-Nulu-MD%2F_%2Fprod9090520&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lululemon makes tie-dye??? Yeah, it's pretty awesome. This fitted workout zip-up is only $99.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FInvigorate-HR-Tight-25-MD%2F_%2Fprod9890061&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Users report that "the material is super soft like the Aligns, but it’s more durable," making them the perfect legging for workouts – and they're $29 off. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fjackets-and-hoodies-jackets%2FWinter-Chill-Wool-Jacket-MD%2F_%2Fprod9730001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>While everyone else is in 2021, wearing plain black puffers, you'll be in 2030 in a two-tone version that's <em>so </em>much cooler. Oh, yeah, and thanks to summer markdowns, it's $139 off, too.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fbags%2FDash-All-Day-Bucket-Bag-MD%2F_%2Fprod9710382&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Puffer bucket bag to match your puffer coat, anyone? Get this quilted pack $39 off in black, white, and blue. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-joggers%2FMetro-Miles-Jogger-MD%2F_%2Fprod9910118&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Guys aren't the only ones who look great in a pair of gray joggers. Take home your own pair for $29 off and see for yourself.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fjackets-and-hoodies-jackets%2FDown-For-It-All-Jacket-MD%2F_%2Fprod9260308&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It'll be a few months before we snow on again, but you can stock up on quality coats via <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg30519407%2Fdoes-lululemon-have-sales%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a>'s after-season sale. Score this highly-rated jacket for $59 off the usual price, in teal, plub, and cobalt. </p>
