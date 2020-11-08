I'm a Celebrity 2020 cast announced – here's the full lineup
To the
jungle countryside!
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back with 10 brave new celebrities ready to take on everything the Welsh countryside can throw at them.
This year, the stars will be moving into Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the travel restrictions around COVID-19, so it will be very different than the usual warm Australian jungle.
Here's who will be heading in to face those Bushtucker Trials...
To the
jungle countryside!