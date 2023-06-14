IKEA launches summer sale with up to 60% off furniture, lighting & accessories

IKEA has announced the start of its summer sale, offering up to 60 per cent off furniture, lighting, home appliances, accessories, kitchen installations, and more.

Sale items on our wish list include the 24-piece service FÄRGKLAR plates in sage green, the ASKHOLMEN bistro set for outdoor dining and the ELSABET striped throw — ideal for layering on your sofa. There are also huge savings to be had across kitchen appliances and larger furniture items, with discounts on everything from sleek stainless steel kitchenware to modern rugs.



If you're in the market for a new kitchen, IKEA has also announced 15 per cent off kitchen installations when an order is made both in-store or online from Monday 19th June until Monday 31st July 2023. From traditional kitchens for the modern urban family to modern kitchens for a classical apartment, the Swedish retailer has lots of design options to choose from.

The IKEA sale will be available in stores and online until Sunday 9th July 2023. In the meantime, browse our favourite picks below...

