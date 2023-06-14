IKEA launches summer sale with up to 60% off furniture, lighting & accessories

House BeautifulIKEA launches summer sale with up to 60% off furniture, lighting & accessoriesJune 14, 2023 at 3:35 a.m.1/8IKEA launches summer sale with up to 60% off furniture, lighting & accessoriesIKEA has announced the start of its summer sale, offering up to 60 per cent off furniture, lighting, home appliances, accessories, kitchen installations, and more. Sale items on our wish list include the 24-piece service FÄRGKLAR plates in sage green, the ASKHOLMEN bistro set for outdoor dining and the ELSABET striped throw — ideal for layering on your sofa. There are also huge savings to be had across kitchen appliances and larger furniture items, with discounts on everything from sleek stainless steel kitchenware to modern rugs. If you're in the market for a new kitchen, IKEA has also announced 15 per cent off kitchen installations when an order is made both in-store or online from Monday 19th June until Monday 31st July 2023. From traditional kitchens for the modern urban family to modern kitchens for a classical apartment, the Swedish retailer has lots of design options to choose from. The IKEA sale will be available in stores and online until Sunday 9th July 2023. In the meantime, browse our favourite picks below... (Marcus Lindstrom - Getty Images)2/81) Scented candleCreate a calming ambience at home with IKEA's SOCKERLÖNN candle. With a burning time of 30 hours, it has been inspired by light spring rain, and combines notes of warming peach and fresh flowers. WAS £3 NOW £1 BUY NOW (IKEA)3/82) Clear glass jugA big jug for summer lemonade is what every garden party needs. Decorative and durable, this style from IKEA has a beautifully shaped surface reminiscent of carved wood. It also doubles up as a flower vase, so pop your blooms in once guests go home.WAS £19, NOW £12BUY NOW (IKEA)4/83) Outdoor plant potMade from durable glazed stoneware, this neutral outdoor plant pot (just £2!) is a bargain buy for summer. A bonus: The pot is frost-resistant and can be kept outdoors at temperatures below zero if emptied of soil or covered.WAS £5, NOW £2BUY NOW (IKEA)5/84) Stripe throwClassic cheques and fringes give this striped throw a classic feel. Crafted from cotton, each piece has been handmade by skilled craftspeople at the social enterprise, Rangsutra, in India. Use as a picnic blanket in summer or throw on your bed for an extra layer of cosiness when autumn arrives. WAS £19, NOW £9BUY NOW (IKEA)6/85) Hanging planterSuspend your favourite greenery with this stylish dark blue and gold hanging planter. With a hanging hook and generous sized pot, it's ideal for making the most of vertical spaces, tricky corners and windows. Spider plants would trail wonderfully in these.WAS £10, NOW £5BUY NOW (IKEA)7/86) Garden chairsHost the BBQ you want to with IKEA's ÄPPLARÖ garden chairs, made from sustainably sourced acacia. On sale for £105, each chair comes complete with comfy cushions for lazy days outdoors. Drape a blanket over if it gets cool. WAS £125, NOW £105BUY NOW (IKEA)8/87) Stainless steel sinkThis stainless steel sink, currently on sale with 36 per cent off, boasts two bowls so you can wash and rinse at the same time. It has a deep back edge, a pre-drilled hole for a kitchen mixer tap, and has been made from sound-absorbing material. If you're planning a new kitchen, why not consider this sink to complete the look. WAS £499, NOW £330BUY NOW (IKEA)IKEA has announced the start of its summer sale, offering up to 60 per cent off furniture, lighting, home appliances, accessories, kitchen units, & more.