iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Måneskin

    Shaun White

    Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp

    Big Time Rush

    Yung Bleu

    Danica McKellar

    David Guetta

    Parmalee

    Lainey Wilson

    Acraze

    Tenille Arts

The awards, hosted by LL Cool J, air live from L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium

