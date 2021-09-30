'My Idea of Heaven': 15 Stars Who Are Disney Superfans

<p><em>The Voice</em> judge loves Disney World so much, she even made a trip there before a milestone birthday.</p> <p>"Spending my last few days as a non 21 year old in one of my favorite childhood places with my favorite people," the Florida native <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ppXFAsSWfP/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=341a2e23-593b-4dc5-bed4-f0b493c3b3e9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a> in 2014.</p>
<p>Captain Disney? The <em>Captain America</em> star has spoken about his love of the iconic theme park through the years, flexing his knowledge on the best of the best in Disney World in a 2016 interview with <a href="https://www.facebook.com/OhMyDisney/videos/665155980307366/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oh My Disney." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oh My Disney.</a> According to the actor, no trip is complete without a ride on Space Mountain and a Mickey ice cream bar.</p> <p>"I'm so happy to be here, I'm a big big big Disney fan," Evans once said at the annual <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkSAT3LWC7E&ab_channel=ScreenSlam" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:D23 Expo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">D23 Expo</a>. "My whole family [is.] We grew up loving Disney, that was the place we always wanted to go as kids, and to this day, that's my idea of heaven."</p>
<p>The <em>Fuller House</em> actor and his wife Caitlin McHugh just might be Disney's cutest couple. The Stamos' <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/celebrity-couples-engaged-disney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">got engaged</a> and <a href="https://people.com/home/john-stamos-and-caitlin-mchughs-walt-disney-world-honeymoon-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:honeymooned" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">honeymooned</a> at Disney, even snapping a selfie in bride and groom mouse ears. Their son Billy, 3, is also growing up to be "a Disney kid," Stamos recently told <a href="https://people.com/parents/john-stamos-says-son-billy-appreciates-disney-theme-parks-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE</a>, with the family making trips since he was a baby.</p> <p>"We took him [to the Disney parks] a bunch [when he was younger]," Stamos said.. "I think he went there when he wasn't even a year old yet because I was working down there and we all went."</p> <p>At Caitlin's request, the <a href="https://people.com/home/john-stamos-fiancee-is-a-disneybounder-all-about-the-subculture-of-superfans-who-dress-up-as-disney-characters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disneybounders" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Disneybounders</a> have also <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COEctZhJ-Ze/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=98c0ab58-3ffd-42a8-bb52-2f9705d78a69" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dressed up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dressed up</a> as characters from<em> Aladdin</em>, and John showed off his impressive collection of Disney memorabilia on<em> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQvXQ0P16-8&ab_channel=TheEllenShow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ellen DeGeneres Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Ellen DeGeneres Show</a></em> — including a phone that belonged to Walt Disney himself!</p>
<p>The <em>American Idol</em> judge believes in magic! Not only did Perry <a href="https://twitter.com/Variety/status/955534889465479168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E955534889465479168%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fetcanada.com%2Fnews%2F291925%2Fkaty-perry-throws-some-shade-at-hollywood-walk-of-fame-while-introducing-minnie-mouse%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:help present" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">help present</a> Minnie Mouse with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 (which the singer summed up as "a childhood and grown adult dream come true"), she's also leaned into her love for the franchise by <a href="https://people.com/style/katy-perry-dresses-tinker-bell-american-idol-disney-night/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:going all-out" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">going all-out</a> with her costumes for each season of <em>Idol</em>'s Disney theme night.</p>
<p>The California native <a href="https://people.com/music/sonic-youths-kim-gordon-reveals-she-was-once-put-in-disney-jail/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:once had a run-in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">once had a run-in</a> with the Disney law after her older brother tried to sneak them into Disneyland without paying for tickets.</p> <p>"My brother thought it was a really good idea for us to go to Disneyland," she explained on <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aq_eoI2lvJE&ab_channel=amaasseh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Late Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Late Show</a></em> in 2009. "He put hairspray on the stamps of someone who came out, and then you put your hands together [to transfer the stamp to your hand] and then you go through the turnstile and we went through."</p> <p>The siblings weren't there for long before getting caught, however. "Then there were these guys in normal outfits that said, 'Come with us,' and we went into Disney Jail," she said.</p> <p>Despite being disciplined, the Disney devotee has remained a fan of the brand through the years, <a href="https://people.com/style/every-time-blake-lively-dressed-like-disney-characters/?slide=5631354#5631354" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seemingly channeling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">seemingly channeling</a> the Disney princesses on the red carpet and keeping a <a href="https://people.com/style/blake-lively-pairs-disney-sweatshirt-with-chanel-bag/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mickey Mouse sweatshirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mickey Mouse sweatshirt</a> in her daily wardrobe rotation.</p>
<p>The Queen of Christmas just might be the Queen of Disney, too!</p> <p>Before they split in 2014, the singer and then-husband Nick Cannon <a href="https://people.com/parents/mariah-carey-nick-cannon-renew-vows-at-disneyland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed their wedding vows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">renewed their wedding vows</a> on their fifth anniversary in a fairytale-themed bash at the Happiest Place on Earth. The couple and their twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, all dressed in prince and princess costumes for the ceremony attended by 250 guests, which closed with fireworks over Sleeping Beauty's castle before all-night access to rides including Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan's Flight and the King Arthur Carousel.</p> <p>Carey also shouted out her twins' 10th birthday with a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COTS01RgUKo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tribute video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tribute video</a> full of Disney pics, and serves as the godmother for Disney Cruise Line's Fantasy ship, per the <em><a href="https://www.orlandosentinel.com/vs-disney-fantasy-mariah-carey-christening-030112-story.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orlando Sentinel." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orlando Sentinel.</a> </em></p>
<p>The <em>This is Us</em> actor rocked a round of Disney trivia in an interview with <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX7qH_bTXvk&ab_channel=Men%27sJournal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Men's Journal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Men's Journal</a></em> in 2018, acing questions on Disneyland's history. Turning the tables, Ventimiglia revealed later in the conversation that he once applied for a summer job at the theme park – but didn't get it!</p> <p>"I didn't get a reason for the no, but my mom worked at the Mad Hatter when she was in college, and one of my older sisters worked at Candy Palace, and I thought and I thought 'Okay, good summertime job' — but didn't get the job."</p>
<p>The No Doubt frontwoman's passion for music and Disney have long been in sync. Stefani has lent her talents to the star-studded <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/we-love-disney-album-announced-featuring-gwen-stefani-ariana-grande/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;We Love Disney&quot; soundtrack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"We Love Disney" soundtrack</a>, performed at the "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" and brought her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale to the theme parks through the years.</p>
<p>Make it work! The Disney-loving supermodel debuted a Disney Villains fashion capsule collection on Amazon in December 2020. Though the company's many villains might spook some, the Halloween queen told <a href="https://people.com/lifestyle/heidi-klum-disney-villains-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE</a> why she has an affinity for the creepy characters. </p> <p>"I feel like these villains, they keep you at the edge of your seat and they're kind of the nail-biter," she told <a href="https://people.com/lifestyle/heidi-klum-disney-villains-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE</a> of her inspiration for the line. "You're like, 'What's going to happen?' When you see these amazing villains and how they are created and how they look, it's so easy to come up with a line."</p> <p>"I could have gone on and on and on and on forever," she added.</p>
<p>On both coasts, Disney is a happy place for <em>The Voice</em> judge and her two kids with ex Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson <a href="https://people.com/parents/kelly-clarkson-takes-her-kids-to-disney-world-a-magical-vacation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thanked Disney World" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thanked Disney World</a> for "a magical vacation" over the summer with daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, even previously celebrating her son's 2nd birthday at Disneyland's Pixar Fest with Woody from <em>Toy Story</em> himself.</p>
<p>They're a Disney family! The actor and husband David Burtka look forward to taking their 10-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott to Disney World each year, in a tradition he told <a href="https://people.com/travel/neil-patrick-harris-on-visiting-disney-with-kids-every-year-accor-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE</a> he hopes continues until his kids "can't stand" him.</p> <p>"Our kids have grown up appreciating and valuing not only the amusement rides, but the architecture and the Imagineering that goes on, both in front and behind the scenes," he said of the annual adventure. "So I still look back on how that has been an important part of their lives and I can't wait to continue it until they can't stand me anymore."</p>
<p>The <em>Pitch Perfect</em> star has the ultimate Disney connection, revealing on <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhv9vtk4G8s&ab_channel=BBCAmerica" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Graham Norton Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Graham Norton Show</a></em> in 2015 that she's a distant relative of Walt Disney, who was married to her great aunt. Because of the family tie, Wilson said she's been to the ultra-exclusive, "secret" Club 33 at Disney World, "which costs $25,000 just to join" and is accessible through a concealed entrance.</p> <p>"They have lots of alcohol there," she joked, even tagging #33Club in an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BTaX1vUAYzN/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=7af8892d-c20d-4d77-ae9e-6f8d4dc43ad6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram post</a> of a photo taken at Disneyland two years later.</p>
<p>Happily ever after! In January 2019, the football player and his now-wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters <a href="https://people.com/sports/tim-tebow-demi-leigh-nel-peters-engagement-disney-world/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrated their engagement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celebrated their engagement</a> at Disney World after he popped the question at his family's farm in Jacksonville, about two hours north of the Orlando theme park.</p>
<p>The <em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</em> alumna has had multiple dates at Disney with boyfriend Travis Barker, hitting the Happiest Place on Earth <a href="https://people.com/parents/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-daughter-penelope-disneyland-trip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with her daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with her daughter</a> Penelope, 9, as well as his son <a href="https://people.com/tv/travis-barker-kisses-kourtney-kardashian-during-july-4-trip-disneyland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.</a> (Kardashian's son Reign, 6, also tagged along for the July 4 trip and kept up with the big kids!)</p> <p>While abroad on their European summer vacation, the rocker and the reality star even stopped at <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-visit-paris-after-scott-disick-younes-bendjima-drama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disneyland Paris" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Disneyland Paris</a> and shared a sweet treat with two straws.</p>
<p>When it comes to Disney, the former Mickey Mouse Club member knows what he's talking about! The actor had strong feelings about the Haunted Mansion ride in a <a href="https://twitter.com/carriesnotscary/status/1314612194147995648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1314612194147995648%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Finsidethemagic.net%2F2020%2F10%2Fryan-gosling-haunted-mansion-rant-ad1%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viral video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">viral video</a> that made the rounds on Twitter, teasing that it was a "terrible idea" to bring Christmas celebrations into the park's Halloween festivities with <em>The Nightmare Before Christmas.</em></p>
Janine Puhak

These celebrities agree that life is better in Mickey Mouse ears

