These Iconic Wallpapers Now Come in Peel and Stick

Calling all design lovers who live in rentals—or have trouble sticking to just one pattern: If you're a lover of iconic prints who needs temporary wallpaper, you're going to be thrilled about NuWallpaper's newest collection. Today, the peel-and-stick wallpaper company unveiled its latest line with Scalamandré, the design house between such recognizable prints as the famous leaping zebras, coquina shells, and more. While the iconic red zebra pattern was made available as part of a collab with The Inside last year, the NuWallpaper collection comprises four different patterns, all in a slew of colors, to make for an impressive range of high design patterns–all for just $79–$99 per roll. Thanks to high-quality printing and bold colors, the temporary versions are nearly indistinguishable from their more traditional cousins. Don't have a free wall? Trust us, there's plenty more you can do with peel and stick—say, lining the insides of doors, creating mock chinoiserie panels, or jazzing up a backsplash—find some other ideas here. Shop some of our favorites below and see the entire collection here.