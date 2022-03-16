Ice Rollers to Soothe Your Skin

  • <p>Today's beauty world is constantly evolving with an endless amount of skincare tools. And for us beauty enthusiasts who feel the need to try every enticing product and nifty gadget, our cabinets are likely overflowing with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g35525709/best-face-massager-tools/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gua sha stones, jade rollers, microcurrent massagers" class="link ">gua sha stones, jade rollers, microcurrent massagers</a>, and even LED masks— all of which help to sculpt and tighten skin, ultimately providing a natural alternative to more invasive procedures. However, one of the most popular skincare tools that has been receiving a lot of attention as of late actually doesn’t belong in a vanity nor a makeup cabinet, but in fact it resides in the cool temperatures of a freezer. Its name? Ice roller, a title that is fairly intuitive given that ice rollers are cooled tools that are rolled, or massaged, onto skin. </p><p>The chilled temperature of an ice roller helps to de-puff swollen and inflamed skin— often a result of factors such as sleeping on your face overnight. They also help move excess lymphatic fluid, and provide gentle relief for those suffering from sunburn. When massaged onto skin, ice rollers help to combat these problems by constricting blood vessels which gives skin a revitalized appearance. Just as you would apply an ice pack to an injury to reduce swelling, the same concept applies when using an ice roller. So whether you’re trying to minimize the appearance of puffy eye bags or tighten skin for a rejuvenated look, we’ve got a list of ice rollers that will help to soothe your face.</p><p><strong>MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/a36865999/ice-facial-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Why Ice Facials Are the At-Home Trick for a Lifted Face" class="link ">Why Ice Facials Are the At-Home Trick for a Lifted Face</a></p>
    1/11

    Ice Rollers to Soothe Your Skin

    Today's beauty world is constantly evolving with an endless amount of skincare tools. And for us beauty enthusiasts who feel the need to try every enticing product and nifty gadget, our cabinets are likely overflowing with gua sha stones, jade rollers, microcurrent massagers, and even LED masks— all of which help to sculpt and tighten skin, ultimately providing a natural alternative to more invasive procedures. However, one of the most popular skincare tools that has been receiving a lot of attention as of late actually doesn’t belong in a vanity nor a makeup cabinet, but in fact it resides in the cool temperatures of a freezer. Its name? Ice roller, a title that is fairly intuitive given that ice rollers are cooled tools that are rolled, or massaged, onto skin.

    The chilled temperature of an ice roller helps to de-puff swollen and inflamed skin— often a result of factors such as sleeping on your face overnight. They also help move excess lymphatic fluid, and provide gentle relief for those suffering from sunburn. When massaged onto skin, ice rollers help to combat these problems by constricting blood vessels which gives skin a revitalized appearance. Just as you would apply an ice pack to an injury to reduce swelling, the same concept applies when using an ice roller. So whether you’re trying to minimize the appearance of puffy eye bags or tighten skin for a rejuvenated look, we’ve got a list of ice rollers that will help to soothe your face.

    MORE: Why Ice Facials Are the At-Home Trick for a Lifted Face

    townandcountrymag.com
  • <p><strong>BeautyBio</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeautybio-cryo-skin-icing-dual-ended-roller-P467106&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dual-ended Cryo Roller is perfect for accommodating every surface of your face. Use the small end to massage the gentle area of skin beneath your eyes, and the large end to depuff your cheeks, forehead, and chin.<strong><br></strong> </p>
    2/11

    1) Cryo Skin Icing Dual-Ended Roller

    BeautyBio

    sephora.com

    $85.00

    Shop Now

    This dual-ended Cryo Roller is perfect for accommodating every surface of your face. Use the small end to massage the gentle area of skin beneath your eyes, and the large end to depuff your cheeks, forehead, and chin.

    sephora.com
  • <p><strong>001 Skincare London</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2F001-skincare-london-cryopress-face-roller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This editor approved skincare gadget is one of a kind. For best results, apply your favorite serum, oil, or moisturizer and gently roll the CRYOpress Face Roller over your dace for the ultimate spa-like feel.</p>
    3/11

    2) CRYOpress Face Roller

    001 Skincare London

    anthropologie.com

    $105.00

    Shop Now

    This editor approved skincare gadget is one of a kind. For best results, apply your favorite serum, oil, or moisturizer and gently roll the CRYOpress Face Roller over your dace for the ultimate spa-like feel.

    anthropologie.com
  • <p><strong>Allegra M. France</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XNNH8Y6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These aren't your average looking ice rollers, but according to Tracee Ellis Ross, they work magic. Ross claims that she uses these bright blue globes in her skincare routine to keep her skin tight and flawless. Want to try? After removing the Baby Magic Globes from the freezer, make sure to gently massage them into your face in a rolling motion.</p>
    4/11

    3) Baby Magic Globes

    Allegra M. France

    amazon.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    These aren't your average looking ice rollers, but according to Tracee Ellis Ross, they work magic. Ross claims that she uses these bright blue globes in her skincare routine to keep her skin tight and flawless. Want to try? After removing the Baby Magic Globes from the freezer, make sure to gently massage them into your face in a rolling motion.

    amazon.zom
  • <p><strong>SKIN GYM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091W88WX5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The brand name says it all. Skin Gym's IceCoolie Facial Roller basically gives your face a workout, toning skin and smoothing out fine lines with every roll.</p>
    5/11

    4) IceCoolie Facial Roller Massager

    SKIN GYM

    amazon.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    The brand name says it all. Skin Gym's IceCoolie Facial Roller basically gives your face a workout, toning skin and smoothing out fine lines with every roll.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Kitsch</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Feco-friendly-lifting-facial-roller-pimprod2031919&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're in need of a deep tissue massage, the Eco-Friendly Lifting Facial Roller does the job. In addition to being used as an ice roller, the beaded rollers at the tip of this tool also help to relieve tension and encourage lymphatic drainage. </p>
    6/11

    5) Eco-Friendly Lifting Facial Roller

    Kitsch

    ulta.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    If you're in need of a deep tissue massage, the Eco-Friendly Lifting Facial Roller does the job. In addition to being used as an ice roller, the beaded rollers at the tip of this tool also help to relieve tension and encourage lymphatic drainage.

    ulta.com
  • <p><strong>Heyday</strong></p><p>heydayskincare.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.heydayskincare.com%2Fproducts%2Fheyday-ice-roller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heyday's Ice Roller is specifically made to target inflammation from skincare breakouts. After each use, make sure to clean this ice roller with soap and water as to not spread bacteria from your breakouts. </p>
    7/11

    6) Heyday Ice Roller

    Heyday

    heydayskincare.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Heyday's Ice Roller is specifically made to target inflammation from skincare breakouts. After each use, make sure to clean this ice roller with soap and water as to not spread bacteria from your breakouts.

    heydayskincare.com
  • <p><strong>Kitsch</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VHCNHF6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the most enticing aspects about the Kitsch Ice Roller is that it's made from stainless steel, which provides a nice cooling sensation upon application. </p>
    8/11

    7) Kitsch Facial Ice Roller

    Kitsch

    amazon.com

    $13.44

    Shop Now

    One of the most enticing aspects about the Kitsch Ice Roller is that it's made from stainless steel, which provides a nice cooling sensation upon application.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Plum Beauty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088KZT4Z4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Summertime is around the corner, meaning for some of us, sunburn is inevitably in sight. For the best post-sunburn treatment, use Plum Beauty's Cooling Facial Roller to calm irritated skin after a long day out in the hot sun.</p>
    9/11

    8) Plum Beauty Cooling Facial Roller

    Plum Beauty

    amazon.com

    $9.09

    Shop Now

    Summertime is around the corner, meaning for some of us, sunburn is inevitably in sight. For the best post-sunburn treatment, use Plum Beauty's Cooling Facial Roller to calm irritated skin after a long day out in the hot sun.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Revive</strong></p><p>vanityplanet.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityplanet.com%2Fproducts%2Frevive-facial-ice-roller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This multipurpose ice roller can be used on your face as well as your body, especially to reduce muscle inflammation after an intense workout.</p>
    10/11

    9) Professional Facial Ice Roller

    Revive

    vanityplanet.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    This multipurpose ice roller can be used on your face as well as your body, especially to reduce muscle inflammation after an intense workout.

    vanityplanet.com
  • <p><strong>Esarora</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E8IZ4ZA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Worried about your ice roller's handle being too cold? This detachable piece allows you to store the roller head separately in the freezer, while keeping the handle at room temperature.<br></p>
    11/11

    10) ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness

    Esarora

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Shop Now

    Worried about your ice roller's handle being too cold? This detachable piece allows you to store the roller head separately in the freezer, while keeping the handle at room temperature.

    amazon.com
<p>Today's beauty world is constantly evolving with an endless amount of skincare tools. And for us beauty enthusiasts who feel the need to try every enticing product and nifty gadget, our cabinets are likely overflowing with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g35525709/best-face-massager-tools/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gua sha stones, jade rollers, microcurrent massagers" class="link ">gua sha stones, jade rollers, microcurrent massagers</a>, and even LED masks— all of which help to sculpt and tighten skin, ultimately providing a natural alternative to more invasive procedures. However, one of the most popular skincare tools that has been receiving a lot of attention as of late actually doesn’t belong in a vanity nor a makeup cabinet, but in fact it resides in the cool temperatures of a freezer. Its name? Ice roller, a title that is fairly intuitive given that ice rollers are cooled tools that are rolled, or massaged, onto skin. </p><p>The chilled temperature of an ice roller helps to de-puff swollen and inflamed skin— often a result of factors such as sleeping on your face overnight. They also help move excess lymphatic fluid, and provide gentle relief for those suffering from sunburn. When massaged onto skin, ice rollers help to combat these problems by constricting blood vessels which gives skin a revitalized appearance. Just as you would apply an ice pack to an injury to reduce swelling, the same concept applies when using an ice roller. So whether you’re trying to minimize the appearance of puffy eye bags or tighten skin for a rejuvenated look, we’ve got a list of ice rollers that will help to soothe your face.</p><p><strong>MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/a36865999/ice-facial-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Why Ice Facials Are the At-Home Trick for a Lifted Face" class="link ">Why Ice Facials Are the At-Home Trick for a Lifted Face</a></p>
<p><strong>BeautyBio</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeautybio-cryo-skin-icing-dual-ended-roller-P467106&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dual-ended Cryo Roller is perfect for accommodating every surface of your face. Use the small end to massage the gentle area of skin beneath your eyes, and the large end to depuff your cheeks, forehead, and chin.<strong><br></strong> </p>
<p><strong>001 Skincare London</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2F001-skincare-london-cryopress-face-roller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This editor approved skincare gadget is one of a kind. For best results, apply your favorite serum, oil, or moisturizer and gently roll the CRYOpress Face Roller over your dace for the ultimate spa-like feel.</p>
<p><strong>Allegra M. France</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XNNH8Y6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These aren't your average looking ice rollers, but according to Tracee Ellis Ross, they work magic. Ross claims that she uses these bright blue globes in her skincare routine to keep her skin tight and flawless. Want to try? After removing the Baby Magic Globes from the freezer, make sure to gently massage them into your face in a rolling motion.</p>
<p><strong>SKIN GYM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091W88WX5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The brand name says it all. Skin Gym's IceCoolie Facial Roller basically gives your face a workout, toning skin and smoothing out fine lines with every roll.</p>
<p><strong>Kitsch</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Feco-friendly-lifting-facial-roller-pimprod2031919&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're in need of a deep tissue massage, the Eco-Friendly Lifting Facial Roller does the job. In addition to being used as an ice roller, the beaded rollers at the tip of this tool also help to relieve tension and encourage lymphatic drainage. </p>
<p><strong>Heyday</strong></p><p>heydayskincare.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.heydayskincare.com%2Fproducts%2Fheyday-ice-roller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heyday's Ice Roller is specifically made to target inflammation from skincare breakouts. After each use, make sure to clean this ice roller with soap and water as to not spread bacteria from your breakouts. </p>
<p><strong>Kitsch</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VHCNHF6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the most enticing aspects about the Kitsch Ice Roller is that it's made from stainless steel, which provides a nice cooling sensation upon application. </p>
<p><strong>Plum Beauty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088KZT4Z4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Summertime is around the corner, meaning for some of us, sunburn is inevitably in sight. For the best post-sunburn treatment, use Plum Beauty's Cooling Facial Roller to calm irritated skin after a long day out in the hot sun.</p>
<p><strong>Revive</strong></p><p>vanityplanet.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityplanet.com%2Fproducts%2Frevive-facial-ice-roller&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg39442059%2Fbest-ice-rollers-for-face%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This multipurpose ice roller can be used on your face as well as your body, especially to reduce muscle inflammation after an intense workout.</p>
<p><strong>Esarora</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E8IZ4ZA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.39442059%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Worried about your ice roller's handle being too cold? This detachable piece allows you to store the roller head separately in the freezer, while keeping the handle at room temperature.<br></p>

Dealing with swollen or inflamed skin? An ice roller might just be your solution.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton was 'hockey heaven' for fans

    Twelve-year-old Christian Di Cesare said he went to bed Saturday night dreaming about watching his favourite NHL team play at the Heritage Classic game in Hamilton. "I dreamed watching the Toronto Maple Leafs score goal after goal after goal," he said. Di Cesare and his dad were among the thousands of hockey fans who watched Toronto take on the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field on a cold and snowy Sunday. Blue jerseys and hats dotted city streets ahead of the outdoor game and later filled the

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.