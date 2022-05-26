The hottest plants from this year’s Chelsea Flower Show
- 1/11
The hottest plants from this year’s Chelsea Flower ShowCamilla Phelps
- 2/11
1) LupinsCamilla Phelps
- 3/11
2) Baptisia australisCamilla Phelps
- 4/11
3) Rosa glaucadelobol - Getty Images
- 5/11
4) AlliumsCamilla Phelps
- 6/11
5) IrisCamilla Phelps
- 7/11
6) Anchusa azurea ‘Loddon Royalist’Camilla Phelps
- 8/11
7) LamiumCamilla Phelps
- 9/11
8) SucculentsCamilla Phelps
- 10/11
9) AquilegiaCamilla Phelps
- 11/11
10) PeoniesAnnaElizabethPhotography - Getty Images